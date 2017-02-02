Us Weekly: Melania Trump probably won’t move to Washington at all

You guys, I have butthurt Nazi/Deplorables tweeting at me. Their argument is that they’re all special snowflakes and that celebrity gossip is supposed to be a safe space from politics and we’re writing too much about Baby Fists, which is disrespectful to our fascist overlord. My argument is still that Donald Trump is a celebrity and the past 19 months have been the worst reality show ever. My argument is that we’re not ignoring all of the sunny, pleasant, fun celebrity/gossip/fashion stories – there are no fun stories right now. Every awards show is being taken over by the political climate. Celebrities around the country and around the world are using their platforms to speak out against Emperor Baby Fists.

The gossip/celebrity media feels it too. People.com is full of political coverage these days. And Us Weekly has gotten into bed with the Trumps – this is the third cover in a row with someone named Trump. Previously, they’ve made it all about Ivanka, then they tried to make fascism look cute with last week’s cover of all the “Trump kids.” And now this – Us Weekly doing their part to make Melania Trump sound like her sole priority in this world is motherhood.

President Donald Trump may have 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue all to himself. Though Donald, 70, and his wife Melania announced in November that the first lady would relocate from New York City to Washington D.C. once their 10-year-old son Barron finished up the school year, a family insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that may not happen.

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” says the source. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

Though living 200 miles apart is unprecedented for a president and first lady, it suits the fiercely independent Donald just fine. When ABC News anchor David Muir asked January 25 if not having Melania, 46, or Barron around left him feeling lonely, he responded, “No, because I end up working longer. And that’s OK.”

For the time being, Donald, Melania and Barron will take turns shuttling 90 minutes door to door between their $100 million triplex apartment at 721 Fifth Avenue and the White House. In a January 25 New York Times article, Donald declared, “They’ll come down on weekends.” Just not every week. During the weekend of January 28, as protests erupted over Donald’s immigration ban, the first lady and Barron stayed put in New York City, according to a Melania source. Though she wasn’t working out of an East Wing office, Melania has been tending to a bit of business.

“Melania is actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior adviser and a social secretary, among other key positions,” continues the source. “While she is a mom first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”

I believe this, I believe that Melania will be using Barron as an excuse for why she will never move to the White House full time. Part of me thinks that Melania is smart enough to know that she shouldn’t even bother to worry about packing because her baby-fisted husband will hopefully be impeached in the next few months. While I would not wish “living with Baby Fists” on anyone, I do think she’s an a–hole Marie Antoinette for her refusal though. She’s wasting millions of taxpayers’ dollars just to stay in New York.

  1. Neelyo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    They’re destroying Manhattan and he’s loving it.

    Reply
  2. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    She’s moving. I don’t believe the story.

    It’s telling, though, when Trump said he didn’t miss Melania and Barron, that he used their abensce to work longer days.

    Reply
  3. ElleBee says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    She looks at him like I look at moldy bread. No surprise here but it should be at their own expense not taxpayers’

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    It’s not much of a marriage. Melania looks like she’s wincing every time baby fists opens his foul mouth.

    Love your coverage of all things political.

    Reply
  5. alfaQ says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:04 am

    She must hate him so much. All she wanted to be was a trophy wife, never FLOTUS.

    Reply
  6. ewww says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Trump won’t miss her, he has Ivanka by his side.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I’m not paying for her to live in my city and drain our resources full time. I’m not doing it. You married the asshole you get to live with him.
    Can you imagine if Michelle said this? Fox News would’ve crucified her already

    Reply
    • rory says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

      She will use the Barron card and all the Trump supporters will say that she is such a good mother.

      Reply
      • Ramona says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

        I dont understand the Barron card. Isnt their absence just proof that Donald is and always was an absent father? I honestly cant believe any of those heartlanders are buying that its more traumatic for a ten year old to move than to barely see his father.

      • Betsy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

        @Ramona – especially to the WHITE HOUSE. Oh my god, privilege of all privileges, how many families have occupied it? #2 through the current squatter, but one or two repeats. And this dumpster of a family can’t be bothered to occupy it? Why is his every waking second consumed with trying to ruin something?

      • Esmom says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:58 am

        I think the Barron card is BS, too. Have they even asked him what he wants to do? Talk about a fun and educational experience for a kid his age! (Even if he is on the spectrum, he’s clearly not on the low functioning end if he is.)

        They have no respect for the office or the institution. I’m also guessing they’re not keen on interacting with the staff that comes with the house. I wonder if that’s the main issue now that I type that.

      • Liz says:
        February 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

        I’ve gotten that line. “It’s the middle of the school year! She’s only being a good mother.” Reminding them that military families move their kids mid year on a regular basis shut them up very quickly.

        It wouldn’t bother me at all, but for the monumental tax-payer expense and the traffic nightmare that it has created in mid-town. It infuriates me how much this is costing the taxpayers (and as a City resident I get all three hits – Federal, State & City). Had any Democrat attempted this, they would have been eviscerated by Fox and the GOP (and rightfully so).

        The traffic nightmare around mid-town is surreal – it’s never good, and I avoid it as much as possible, but even basic stuff – getting my kid to her orthodontist’s office in the 50′s, just off 5th Ave. – is a nightmare. It’s easier to take the subway down the west side and walk over than to do anything else. No matter what the weather might be.

      • Jaded says:
        February 2, 2017 at 2:41 pm

        I have a suspicion that Barron, even though he may have some mild learning disability or low spectrum issues, just plain hates his father. Why? He’s a bloviating, unaffectionate, vulgar, lying pig who probably verbally and possibly even physically abuses him and his mother. You look at the video of The Tangerine Menace on stage with his family, the part where he puts his hands on Barron’s shoulders, and the poor kid can’t shrug them off quick enough. Nor does he speak or even look at his father. That speaks volumes.

      • Nicole says:
        February 2, 2017 at 3:35 pm

        @Liz
        I can only imagine that traffic. That is despicable and Michelle Obama wanted to keep the girls in school til summer, but it was denied.

    • lightpurple says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

      The cost to NYC PLUS the $3 million annually he plans to bill the Secret Service for space in that building to guard her.

      Reply
    • Susannah says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Conservatives complained because Mrs. Obama had her mother living in the White House. They called Michelle’s lovely, senior citizen mother, a freeloader living on taxpayers money but one million a day so that Melania can stay in NYC, that’s perfectly fine.
      All those complaints too about the Obama’s and especially Michelle, taking vacations on taxpayers money. They said they spent $100 million on vacations during 8 years but Melania will spend at least $100 million by May just staying in NYC but again, that’s OK because she’s not black or a democrat or any other excuse they can find to justify their hypocrisy.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        Also, what would the outcry have been if Michelle had decided to keep the girls in Chicago instead of moving in 2009? Malia and Sasha were just 11 and 7, if I remember correctly. There have been pathetic attempts to make Mrs. T look like some revolutionary First Lady. Bullshit. Any lies that she is not a spoiled trophy wife are “political correctness” from the right.

        Kaiser, keep up the politics. I think it makes many of us feel a little better.

      • HappyMom says:
        February 2, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        This times one million. They hypocrisy is mind blowing.

  8. Belle Epoch says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Why does she need a “chief of staff”? How much is that? Her f**cking security is over $365,000,000 per year because she won’t move. How many jobs would that pay for? Classrooms? Food and clothing? I detest both of them.

    Reply
  9. Becky says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I don’t blame her.

    But considering the cost, can’t she just live somewhere separately from him in DC?

    Reply
  10. adastraperaspera says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Disgraceful.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

    First of all Kaiser, I truly don’t see the need to explain. We all come here to vent and laugh and get p.o.’d. I’m happy to have somewhere to escape with the minutia of the celebs, but right now, at this moment in time, we have to talk about our country. He was a reality show host and will never get as much ink as the Kardashians. So complainers, go elsewhere. As for Melania, who cares, she can live in Katmandu, I just want to keep with up him and Bannon. Nuff said.

    Reply
    • grabbyhands says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Seconded. We’re still getting our share of celebrity news, but being able to sound off about this with everyone here is keeping me sane.

      Don’t like it? Create your own right wing celebrity gossip site and that way you can fill it with stories about people like Jon Voight and Tom Brady and all the other people currently making excuses for this fascist and you can all have a good long cry about how “disrespectful” the rest of the world is.

      Reply
    • susanne says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

      I second this, wholeheartedly.
      This is the world we live in. We did not ask for it, and we have a responsibility to speak out and resist.
      How could you continue reporting on only gossip stuff right now? You guys here at
      cb know what’s right.
      Stay strong. You keep a lot of folks sane. Thank you.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:29 am

      CB is my go-to place.

      Reply
    • MostlyMegan says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:31 am

      It’s so surprising though, isn’t it, that Trump supporters want to silence and control what is being said in the media – even entertainment media like Celebitchy? (SARCASM). Hey Trump supporters, you don’t get to control other people’s opinion and how and where they chose to voice it. EVER

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

        Exactly. I’m certain that Kaiser C/B and the rest of the crew know this: the only people complaining are Trump-supporters who don’t want to be reminded that they voted for the worst president in American history

      • Betsy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:00 am

        Trumpsters and the paid Russian trolls who promulgate the talking points are afraid they’re losing the narrative power.

        Republican lawmakers are already feeling the heat and complaining that they’re hearing too much from us. Keep it up, ladies!

      • swak says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:48 am

        Also, they don’t like being called out and given true facts. The other day on my FB a link popped up about the ban being a “suspension” of the visas and not a ban. I commented that if it was a “suspension” then why were people who had green cards and visas that had already been approved were taken off planes or sent back. Never got an answer. Then one person gave me a link on how those with green cards were okay. And again I said, what about those who already had visas approved and never received an answer. They don’t want facts. Trump is the savior and we are not to question him or any of his minions.

      • Nancy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

        That’s what I keep going through as well @swak. Some of the sheeple simply don’t have an educated answer to queries or questions, so they follow their second in command Kellyanne Conway’s lead, using the alternative facts argument as their answer. I like debating, but my 9 year old son has more sense and knowledge than the people who quote trump’s theories like bible verses they learned and forgot in Sunday School. Disturbing

    • Liz says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Exactly the way I see it too Nancy. I’m so glad to come somewhere and not be called a snowflake. Donald isn’t a politician, he’s a reality show host. If he wasn’t being remembered as being on reality tv, he’d probably throw a fit. Don’t stop reporting political stories. Plenty of other things for people to read

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

      YES, Nancy. I don’t think we can say it enough around here. I so much appreciate this forum and I love all my fellow commenters. I’m pretty miserable right now but goddamn if I don’t love me some company.

      Reply
  12. anniefannie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Can you imagine the upheaval and right wing indignance if ANY former President and 1st lady tried to pull this!?! It so galling the the Republicans always claim the ” family values” voters while never having the goods to back it up. Democrats never have the stomach to attack their opponants on these kinds of personal issues…. which is why they prevail. I’m not of the opinion that the low road is the way to go….but it pays off when appealing to the less informed

    Reply
  13. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Which will come first: Will Donald be impeached or be the first president to get a divorce while in office?

    Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    While I sympathize with not wanting to be anywhere near this smelly, bloated f**kwit, the bottom line is-she signed up for it and I’m not sure why all his supporters are suddenly okay with the 400K A DAY it will cost in security to guard her and their son because they’re staying in New York. But every day is opposite day in Babyfists Land.

    Reply
  15. Green Is Good says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:12 am

    tRUMP, pay for the NY security detail YOURSELF.
    When’s the impeachment start?

    Reply
  16. Sixer says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:12 am

    You can’t help it if the United States has turned into a cross between The Truman Show and The Handmaid’s Tale, Kaiser. You’re reporting accurately! Keep on keeping on.

    I’d be livid at the cost of this if I were American.

    Reply
    • Cannibell says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

      “The Truman Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Brilliant! (I’d toss in “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” too, while we’re at it, if only for the aptness of the title.)

      Reply
    • ScrewStewRat19 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

      I know I’m livid. I’m livid at the entire situation! The man is dismantling every thing. I can’t even believe all of the stuff he’s doing with regards to the environment, trying to repeal regulations and making it harder to make new ones. The idiot of a woman who basically bought her nomination to become secretary of education, you know the very thing we’re all against. It boggles my mind how the right can support him and the corporate take over of America. I thought big business ruled us before, but that was apparently childs play.

      I’m seriously losing it, like I feel as crazy as the people who thought Obama was going to take all of their guns and refuse to leave the white house, because I just know war is coming. Nobody is really talking about the fact that Iran has threatened to drop our dollar because of the stupid ban and now we’ve put Iran on notice. Mark my words Iraq 2.0 is in the making. We won’t let Iran drop the dollar. This is why Trump wants to be so friendly with Putin, he wants to make sure Russia will back us if we go to war with Iran. (I don’t think he will. He wants to see us fall and he will betray Trumpster.) The downfall of America has started. We will fall like Rome did. (There, you see what I mean? I’ve lost it lol) Seriously though I could just keep going with my complaints and rant. I detest that s*** f*** cheeto with every fiber of my being. Sorry I went off on a tangent, I needed to vent!

      Reply
  17. SM says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Omg. Was that her plan all along? The way to get rid of him, thinking it’s better he destroys America and the world rather that get on her nerves?

    Reply
  18. Mia4S says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Normally I’d say that’s ridiculous to say that the best thing for a child could be living 200 miles away from his father when there are excellent schools and living conditions in the area….but frankly I wish his father would move 2 million miles away from all of us so, yeah, best thing for him.

    If I was an American tax payer I would be livid. Yes Melania we all know your “marriage” is a sham and you look ready to vomit in his presence. Tough. That’s your problem.

    Reply
  19. liz_bee says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:15 am

    The difference between the Obamas and the Trumps is insane. Michelle wanted to keep the family together. It was important for the girls to be with their father. I’m sure Melania is so happy to be away from Agent Orange, and to keep her son away from him too.

    Reply
    • honeybee blues says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Yes, and remember how accepting the GOP was of Michelle bringing her mother with her to keep the girls’ lives as normal as possible? Because Michelle understood that the title “FLOTUS” comes with responsibilities that require a lot of her time, she brought her mother so her children wouldn’t be looked after by strangers. And, the Obamas paid for her, not the tax payers! GOPers kept calling her “freeloader” etc., and it was truly appalling from the “family values” party. I may need to go back to bed…

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Exactly. Michelle was concerned with ensuring her children still had a dad and that the leader of the free world had supportive family to retreat to in the evenings, that in addition to her role as Flotus. Melania clearly doesnt want Barron near his dad and doesnt care if Donald spends his evenings alone crying into his soup. This is not a family, its three people who share a last name.

      Reply
  20. lightpurple says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    BabyFist himself never planned to move to DC. He thought the Presidency was more like a chairman of the board thing that he would show up for quarterly meetings; maybe. It was a shock to him that he had to move and that he had to hire office staff.

    ETA: Melania claims to have been a super model – they get covered in gossip columns. He was a game show host – gossip column fodder. His followers need to get over it.

    Reply
  21. Merritt says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

    It should be reported that the Trumps are wasting tax payer money. There is no acceptable reason for Melania and Barron to not move into the White House.

    Reply
  22. TheOtherOne says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I always believed she was smarter than we give her credit for. Why move to move again? Also The Donald is 70 with an unhealthy diet and no known exercise plan. We saw what the presidency to healthy Obama, Bush and Clinton. With all his hate, his manic episodes, and the ENTIRE WORLD WATCHING HIM, we may not have to wait for an impeachment.

    Kaiser: keep up the good work. Trump is a narcissist (like my ex). The best we can do to drive him over the edge is keep our eyes and pressure on him. I’ve always started referring to his presidency as the Bannon presidency or the Pence presidency because nothing upsets them more then not to getting respect and recognition (even if debatable). He’ll eventually push Bannon out because of this and freeze out Pence. Keep resisting, my lovelies.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:40 am

      The two things that seem most effective are hinting he’s not really in charge, and for someone to dig up the money trail dirt. One of the Watergate reporters is imploring journalists to follow the money.

      Then again, Nixon’s attorney (Dean) thinks he’ll never be called on the carpet. I tend to feel that way, too, because of all the distractions and ‘fake news’ noise, coupled with sheer laziness of those who legally could do something.

      Reply
  23. The Original G says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Time to drop the anachronistic practice of the “first family” altogether.

    No special security either. That’s on the President.

    Reply
    • honeybee blues says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

      No, because let’s say young adult children of a POTUS are not protected, then they are easy kidnapping prey. Now, if you’re a despot wanting something from the US, then emotional blackmail would be too easy. I think 1600′s current occupier could give a toss about 4 out of the 5, but if Ivanka was kidnapped, he’d sell the store. That’s why all immediate family must be protected. In the long run, it protects us.

      Reply
  24. Canadian Becks says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Meanwhile…..Melania Trump lobbies hard for all-year schooling.

    Reply
  25. Eric says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Maybe Melania is smarter than we thought by ignoring Emperor Zero as he carves the US into a wasteland of hate, greed, and hubris.

    Reply
  26. Justwastingtime says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Just another $1 million a day in added security that we are paying for. He is the biggest welfare queen in the world, cause we all know he hasn’t paid any taxes in the last 30 years.

    Reply
  27. Svea says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    His marriage is clearly over. Three failed marriages. How good of a deal doer can he be really?

    Reply
  28. Onerous says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:02 am

    File under: No Shit, Sherlock. Of course she’/ not moving to Washington.

    Reply
  29. Who says says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I think the marriage was over and then the idiot declared he was running for President. Besides taking Barron to school and his activities and going shopping, what does she do all day in that Tower. I am sure she has a staff to do everything for her and help to watch Barron. She can’t go out to lunch with friends or take a Zumba class without the press corp following her around and the Secret Service closing half of New York City. The other day, they closed a bunch of streets because the Flotus had to run errands. She might as well live in the Whitehouse and pick a cause she can support, like a non profit that helps reality stars get back into the real world.

    Reply
  30. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:08 am

    She hopes he’s coming home in a box.

    Reply
  31. notasugarhere says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

    “You guys, I have butthurt Nazi/Deplorables tweeting at me. Their argument is that they’re all special snowflakes and that celebrity gossip is supposed to be a safe space from politics and we’re writing too much about Baby Fists, which is disrespectful to our fascist overlord. ”

    Thank you for calling them out and standing up to them. The most dangerous thing we can do now is allow ourselves to be silenced.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Oh good heavens. Don’t those idiots realise that Celebitchy is a private business and its owners/operators are entitled to both select their stories and to say whatever they want about them? Then again, their president seems to think he’s running a private business instead of a public government and is entitled to say and do whatever HE wants. People are mixed up.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:45 am

      I suppose if Kanye ever gets elected to public office, no posts should ever happen (’cause politics).

      This guy and his wife were in tabloids, on TV (game show, shopping channel, TV tabloid shows), and doing movie cameos. He’s a celebrity who had zero political experience, yet the complainers say don’t cover it.

      Reply
  32. Marcy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Instead of saving America money again, he’s costing us more money with his bans, walls, security, how is he making America Great Again? We have pissed off too many countries, who would love to usurp us in a heartbeat… he’s pissed off manufacturers who in all reality were always looking to save a buck and make millions any way and why would they pay people for what they can get robots to do? He’s pissed off one of the most terrifying groups of nut bags who already hated us as is. People are rethinking visiting us because they think he’s a nutso I have many overseas friends who are scared for us, but unfortunately people are lumping us in with him because of all the people who are his cult followers leaving hateful comments about other religions, countries, and so forth. The bad thing is if someone does drop one on us the innocent suffers people will get hurt and they will have no one to blame but their Cheetoloonie and themselves. It’s fine to want more jobs, more security, and so forth but not at the cost of pissing other countries off and being prejudiced, racial, and disrespectful he lies on other leaders who call him out we are now just a running joke where we were once to be admired and respected. The democrats try as they might are outnumbered and probably scared what he will do to them and their family.

    Reply
  33. Jessica says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I live in the city and I really don’t understand why NY has to pay for her security??? As First Lady shouldn’t the federal governement pay for it? the city is already expensive and not to mention he wants to cut our sanctuary funding so now we have to pay for his wife’s security too? It’s bull— she knew and had plenty of time to transfer the kid just like every other first family, I don’t know why she gets away with it. I really want this all to be over sooner rather than later. :(

    Reply
  34. Catherine says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    If D.C. Schools were good enough for the Clintons, W’s kids, and Obama’s kids…they are sure as sh!t good enough for the Trashy Trumps. The cost is OUTRAGEOUS for her to stay in NYC. Congress needs to open up hearings on this. The gloves are off!

    Reply
  35. Katherine says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Safe space? Bwahahahahahahahahahaha. How about those refugees that were only looking for a safe space to live, as opposed to dying

    Reply
  36. BLewis1776 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Never stop talking about your political views because someone else has hurt feelings. It is your platform and if they don’t like it they can just “jog on”…besides there are more than enough right-wing, white supremacists sites out there they can follow and then feel superior in their little self contained bubble.

    Reply
  37. oce says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Melania and Barron ARE moving to DC.
    This battle is between Ivanka and Melania: There is obviously an internal war going on btw Melania/Office of the First Lady vs. Ivanka/so-called Office of the First Family.

    I think Ivanka is planting stories to test public reception of the idea of Melania staying in NYC. Ivanka will see if she can convince her father to keep Melania in NYC. Melania’s 1st hire is an old, old friend of hers and a friend of Vogue. And notice the second this alleged story was floated, Melania named her 2nd staff appointment, with a 3rd to be announced (a Democrat). These people all run in the same circles here btw here in NYC and DC,

    May the best woman win. But if I were a betting girl, my money would be on Melania winning this PR war, not Ivanka…

    Reply
    • ida says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

      frankly, I could not care less about a “war” between two dreadful women. I am much more concerned about Brannon who said a couple of months ago he wants a war between the US and China. source: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/feb/02/steve-bannon-donald-trump-war-south-china-sea-no-doubt

      Reply
      • steerpike says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        I read that and it gave me chills. I keep wondering if the republicans in congress would really let Trump destroy our relationship with China to that point. I can see that they plan to let this play out for a while, but surely at some point they will feel that it is going too far?

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:24 pm

        The problem is things have already gone “too far.” With this kind of authoritarian behavior, and their history of opposition, they have lost any sense of what it means to go “too far.” Norms are gone.

    • steerpike says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      Oce, so does that mean that Melania WANTS to come to Washington? I always assumed that she preferred to stay in NYC. If Ivanka is shutting her out, that certainly sheds an interesting light on Ivanka.

      Reply
      • oce says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        I think Melania understands her obligations as the wife of POTUS, and will leverage that once she is ready. Don’t let her silence fool you – she is NOT stupid, even if she was caught giving a speech at the RNC that was lifted from First Lady Michelle Obama. That was done by people she probably didn’t vet nor trusted – they were outsiders. So pay attention to who Melania is lining up her office staff for the office of the First Lady – these are EXPERTS who know how to play ball in DC + NYC. These people have deep wallets, priceless BlackBook/Rolodex. I cannot wait to see who Melania names as Communications Director and Press Secretary…

        Melania will be fine – it’s Ivanka who doesn’t have a REAL ROLE – SAD! Ivanka is NOT the First Lady because she is NOT President Trumps’s wife. Which is why my money is on Melania, and of Ivanka going off and doing whatever it is she does by close of 2017 (??)

    • noway says:
      February 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

      I really think you are over reaching with the PR war between the women. Yes it is fun to pit two clueless and privileged women against each other, although I do think Ivanka would know who Frederick Douglass is at least which puts her above her Dad.

      Still, I heard prior to all this from a secret service agent they really don’t think Melania is ever moving. Then from friends in NYC recently, Barron is on some club sport team with schedules into the fall of the year. I think every season she will come up with an excuse, because she doesn’t really want to be First Lady. She showed little interest in campaigning and now in doing any of the projects First Lady’s usually do. I just think she wants the NYC life, and DC just won’t do. Kind of reminds me of Green Acres a bit.

      Reply
  38. Jumpingthesnark says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I really dislike this idea that “gossip/sports/whatever is my escape, don’t talk about politics or icky hinges like that”. I think these smaller things are microcosms of the larger society in which they function and are affected by the same forces that affect the larger society. A gossip platform that tried to ignore this reality would be so lame, as lame as many of he mainstream platforms that are rightfully slagged off here all the time. Kudos to Celebitchy for presenting and analyzing gossip in its entire context.

    Reply
    • steerpike says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      In my opinion, it is just another way for Trump supporters to try to shut down the critics. They will use any excuse in the book from “You are not being polite/sensitive/respectful” to “you are being sore losers” to “this is a gossip website and politics is inappropriate”.

      Reply
  39. Insomniac says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Don’t you freaking dare stop writing about Orange Caligula stuff, you guys. If the delicate little Trumpflakes are getting their fee-fees hurt, the comments section at the Daily Fail should be a nice safe space for them.

    Or, y’know, they could do what I do whenever there’s a Kardashian post and just not read it. Radical idea!

    Reply
  40. Westiesheepie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:52 am

    It was confirmed this morning by her new Chief of Staff she will be moving to DC at the end of school year and that she will split her time between NY and DC until the move.

    Reply
  41. robyn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Definitely using the kid as an excuse for something. Otherwise, she is pretty selfish costing tax payers huge amounts of money because she’s unwilling to make any adjustments or sacrifices in her life. Big sacrifice living in the WH. Maybe she’s getting “refreshed” with some more plastic surgery. Maybe she’s been a spy and afraid they’ll get wind of it in the WH. Who knows?

    Anyway the line between “celebrity” and politics, truth and fiction doesn’t exist anymore thanks to corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump. EVERYONE in all walks of life need to resist!!!!!

    Reply
  42. UmamiMommy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Not a Trump supporter, but I see no reason why a woman should be obligated to follow her husband around. I don’t care whether he’s unemployed or POTUS. In the U.S. we recognize the rights of married couples to maintain separate residences. I think said couple should pay the costs involved in doing so, but I don’t think anyone has the right to tell a married couple how to live. Any married couple. There are as many different ways to be married as there are marriages. Are women on this board really, honestly griping that a woman should just suck it up and do traditional lady things because that’s the way it’s always been done? That’s frightening.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:30 am

      No, thats not it. It’s the fact that if Michelle Obama had done this, the Republicans would have had a fit. And the added costs of security. It’s the double standards that I personally am upset about. And Michelle had a career and made the sacrificee. Melania doesn’t work, his how hardt would it have been for her to move to the White House and play at being a first lady? And why are we making all these for this President? White President? This whole thing reeks of white privelege. I say this as a white person. But what other reason for giving this pres and his family so many passes? When the Obama’s were ridden so hard, for every little thing? And Melania using her kid as an excuse? Maybe people born yesterday buy that but I don’t. That’s why I personally am so pissed about this. I am speaking for myself only.

      Reply
      • steerpike says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        I agree. It seems to me that people are primarily mad about the money, the hypocrisy, and the casual disregard for the inconvenience of others. On top of that, there is some surprise that the honor of moving to the White House should be scorned. Given that, it is easy to slip into criticizing her for not following her husband, which can come off as hypocritical when said criticisms are made by women who otherwise tend to take a feminist line. But I think that that is incidental to the more fundamental issues.

      • UmamiMommy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        I never gave Michelle a hard time and I never would, and I’m not going to speculate as to who would have or wouldn’t have had Michelle done things she didn’t do. I take issue with commenters on this board, male or female, implying that Melania should suck it up and do what previous first ladies have done because that’s the way things have always been done. Why is this in particular a partisan issue and not a women’s rights issue?

      • noway says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        @UmamiMommy I get your point, and I agree Melania can do what she wants and she should. I don’t care if she is the traditional or new aged First Lady or decides to do none of the above- her choice. BUT Trumps a Bigly Billionaire, he should pay for it not charge the secret service rent for an apartment at Trump Tower to protect her and his son. Also, doesn’t mean we can’t give the Republican crap for being hypocrites either. They bombasted the Obama’s for vacations and security costs. This is a bit more than that, and yet now that it is an old white dude’s family silence.

        Frankly, if we just go by body language I think she should leave him. Seriously, she looks like she is being held captive a lot and doesn’t have much interest in being first lady or even with him a bit.

    • Jayna says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      It’s not just the cost. It’s all of the problems it causes for residents in the Trump Tower and nearby businesses, etc. This is not living out in the suburbs. This is protecting the First Lady and First Lady in NYC in a high-rise. Read about all the problems it has caused.

      Reply
      • UmamiMommy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        Like I said, I think they should pay the security costs. As someone who was born in New York City, lives here, and runs a business here, I know firsthand the many inconveniences of the area. This is simply more of the same. Should we cancel Times Square in New Year’s Eve and have the U.N. relocate somewhere more convenient, too? Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t have tremendous sympathy for individuals who choose to live in Trump Tower. We are hardly talking about the unsavvy and underprivileged.

      • pleaseicu says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        It’s not just the residents of Trump Tower who are being inconvenienced and burdened by this. That would be bad enough though since they’re all private citizens who now have to undergo ridiculous security measures and intrusions into their lives at their places of residence. Further, from what I’ve read, it’s starting to have very real financial consequences for the commercial businesses and retail stores anywhere near Trump Tower because of the closed lanes of traffic, security clearances, security checks, etc. None of these people had a say in what was going to happen to their lives, businesses, jobs, etc.

        Why is it that everyone else has to pay and be disturbed so Trump and Melania aren’t the slightest bit inconvenienced by their own decisions?

        If Melania doesn’t want to move? Fine. Whatever. Live your truth. But then all security costs, the rent at Trump Tower to house secret service, inconveniences and renovations, etc related to her staying in NYC should be entirely born by the Trumps. Not by the taxpayers of NY, NYC, or the rest of the nation. The Trumps are making an annual $3+ million profit just off of the rent they’re charging the federal government to house secret service at Trump Tower. So not only are we all paying for it, as taxpayers, but the Trumps are directly profiting off of it in a personal capacity. I have major issues with that. EVERYONE should have major issues with that.

    • The Original G says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      I’m with you. She’s not chattel. Her private security costs are hers to pay for.

      Reply
  43. Der says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I don’t think she’ll ever move, but it was not her decision, clearly the daughter wants the job, so she had been pushed aside.

    Reply
  44. robyn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Maybe she is taking proper English speaking lessons and learning to read English. She could feel a little behind in these areas. Trump might be insisting on that since he apparently doesn’t read himself.

    Reply
  45. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Come on. It’s US Weekly. Not fact.

    She’s moving. There’s no way NYC will put up with her staying. The cost is prohibitive. She can’t really get away with not moving. I don’t think she’s happy about it, but there’s a part of her that enjoys now that First Lady of the United States title, even if she didn’t want this to happen and resents him for it. But it’s done. No way is he going to run for a second term. So she has to deal with four years. I don’t believe she would ever stay in the White House for eight years anyway.

    Reply
  46. Andrea says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:36 am

    How about she won’t have to move because the impeachment process will already be in full swing by then?? If this is what it is like after 2 weeks, imagine what a few months will be like? The republicans in the House and Senate can’t be pleased with him annihilating political diplomacy with other countries.

    Reply
  47. LinaLamont says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    http://theslot.jezebel.com/this-is-not-normal-1791911524

    Reply
  48. Laura says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Don’t listen to the Deplorables. Keep doing what you do. We need your voice!!

    Reply
  49. lizzie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Marie Antoinette was a child who didn’t know anything when she became queen. Melania Trump is a 50 year old woman who needs to get her a** to the white house.

    Reply
  50. hnmmom says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Don’t stop the political coverage! I live in a red state and Celebitchy articles plus the wonderful comments are the only thing that keeps me sane some days. Don’t let the whiners get you down – they just don’t want to face the reality of this world they voted for.

    And I never for a moment thought she would move to the WH.

    Reply
  51. Cee says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Keep at it Kaiser! All of us support you and your fellow writers.

    Reply
  52. Liz version 700 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Longtime lurker first time poster to this site I had to come on and say 2 things. First, you guys give me so much hope when I am reading all day about Emperior Baby-Fist effort to trash the world and second, if the trolls are after you … you are getting to them. Keep up the good work!

    Reply
  53. Tough Cookie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Two things:

    You are doing a great job. I HATE all this but I appreciate having a safe space here to read about and comment.

    and I know I keep harping on this but I really really miss Tiddlesbanging. more than ever. I hope one day we get back to that place again.

    Reply
  54. hogtowngooner says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I’m sure Trump didn’t ask her what she thought when he decided to run for POTUS but she married him knowing he was going to call all the shots in their marriage. She is FLOTUS, which is a taxpayer-funded, salaried position with responsibilities and staff. I DGAF if she hates being married to this POS. She is, and as such she needs to get her pampered ass down to DC and do her damn job. And the Republicans not calling this out after all the abuse they hurled at Michelle Obama is disgraceful but of course they’re shameless hypocrites.

    Reply
  55. geneva says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Hang in there, celebitchy. Don’t let those tweets you are getting keep you from doing the good writing you do!

    Reply
  56. april says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    If she loved the guy, she’d move or at least spend much more time there. Barron must have plenty of days off school so they could spend more time at the White House.

    Reply
  57. Nicole says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Maybe the whiners should go to TMZ and Daily Fail?

    Reply
  58. HappyMom says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I’ve been here for years and years. Please don’t stop posting what YOU want to post. Last I checked, until Bannon does us in, we still live in democracy! I love the mix of celeb and politics. The more, the better!!!

    Reply
    • LinaLamont says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      @Kaiser
      “You guys, I have butthurt Nazi/Deplorables tweeting at me. Their argument is that they’re all special snowflakes and that celebrity gossip is supposed to be a safe space from politics and we’re writing too much about Baby Fists, which is disrespectful to our fascist overlord. My argument is still that Donald Trump is a celebrity and the past 19 months have been the worst reality show ever. My argument is that we’re not ignoring all of the sunny, pleasant, fun celebrity/gossip/fashion stories – there are no fun stories right now. Every awards show is being taken over by the political climate. Celebrities around the country and around the world are using their platforms to speak out against Emperor Baby Fists.”

      Your website; your choice. You don’t have to justify anything to anyone.
      Anyone who doesn’t like a specific thread can ignore it. There’s enough censorship going on right now.

      Reply
  59. LinaLamont says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    You can email and call Toomey (and Susan Collins: Maine and Lisa Murkowski: Alaska—- just to make sure they do the right thing and keep their word)… the Republicans have to learn that The Resistance has just begun and, that, there will be consequences.

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/pat-toomey-betsy-devos_us_58927b1ee4b0af07cb6b7d0a?

    https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact/

    The above contact list is good to keep handy these next 4 years.

    Reply
  60. Deeanna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Thanks for the above. Just send an email if the phone is busy.

    They notice when they get thousands of emails.

    Reply
  61. xo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Perhaps I am unfair to them, but both Melania Trump & Ivanka Trump are, as public figures, now, for me, representative of (& symbolic AMBASSADORS FOR) Trump’s twisted, archaic attitudes towards women. I find their elevation to roles of national prominence. . . unfortunate.

    After the disturbing comments he has made about his daughter, I find it. . .unsettling to see her fulfilling duties that would traditionally be reserved for the President’s wife.

    Reply

