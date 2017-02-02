Us Weekly: Melania Trump probably won’t move to Washington at all

You guys, I have butthurt Nazi/Deplorables tweeting at me. Their argument is that they’re all special snowflakes and that celebrity gossip is supposed to be a safe space from politics and we’re writing too much about Baby Fists, which is disrespectful to our fascist overlord. My argument is still that Donald Trump is a celebrity and the past 19 months have been the worst reality show ever. My argument is that we’re not ignoring all of the sunny, pleasant, fun celebrity/gossip/fashion stories – there are no fun stories right now. Every awards show is being taken over by the political climate. Celebrities around the country and around the world are using their platforms to speak out against Emperor Baby Fists.

The gossip/celebrity media feels it too. People.com is full of political coverage these days. And Us Weekly has gotten into bed with the Trumps – this is the third cover in a row with someone named Trump. Previously, they’ve made it all about Ivanka, then they tried to make fascism look cute with last week’s cover of all the “Trump kids.” And now this – Us Weekly doing their part to make Melania Trump sound like her sole priority in this world is motherhood.

President Donald Trump may have 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue all to himself. Though Donald, 70, and his wife Melania announced in November that the first lady would relocate from New York City to Washington D.C. once their 10-year-old son Barron finished up the school year, a family insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that may not happen. “They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” says the source. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.” Though living 200 miles apart is unprecedented for a president and first lady, it suits the fiercely independent Donald just fine. When ABC News anchor David Muir asked January 25 if not having Melania, 46, or Barron around left him feeling lonely, he responded, “No, because I end up working longer. And that’s OK.” For the time being, Donald, Melania and Barron will take turns shuttling 90 minutes door to door between their $100 million triplex apartment at 721 Fifth Avenue and the White House. In a January 25 New York Times article, Donald declared, “They’ll come down on weekends.” Just not every week. During the weekend of January 28, as protests erupted over Donald’s immigration ban, the first lady and Barron stayed put in New York City, according to a Melania source. Though she wasn’t working out of an East Wing office, Melania has been tending to a bit of business. “Melania is actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior adviser and a social secretary, among other key positions,” continues the source. “While she is a mom first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”

I believe this, I believe that Melania will be using Barron as an excuse for why she will never move to the White House full time. Part of me thinks that Melania is smart enough to know that she shouldn’t even bother to worry about packing because her baby-fisted husband will hopefully be impeached in the next few months. While I would not wish “living with Baby Fists” on anyone, I do think she’s an a–hole Marie Antoinette for her refusal though. She’s wasting millions of taxpayers’ dollars just to stay in New York.

The est. security cost for Melania living 200mi away from Trump is double the annual budget for the National Endowment for the Arts. — Ryan Chapman (@chapmanchapman) January 31, 2017