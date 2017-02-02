Us Weekly: Melania Trump probably won’t move to Washington at all

You guys, I have butthurt Nazi/Deplorables tweeting at me. Their argument is that they’re all special snowflakes and that celebrity gossip is supposed to be a safe space from politics and we’re writing too much about Baby Fists, which is disrespectful to our fascist overlord. My argument is still that Donald Trump is a celebrity and the past 19 months have been the worst reality show ever. My argument is that we’re not ignoring all of the sunny, pleasant, fun celebrity/gossip/fashion stories – there are no fun stories right now. Every awards show is being taken over by the political climate. Celebrities around the country and around the world are using their platforms to speak out against Emperor Baby Fists.
The gossip/celebrity media feels it too. People.com is full of political coverage these days. And Us Weekly has gotten into bed with the Trumps – this is the third cover in a row with someone named Trump. Previously, they’ve made it all about Ivanka, then they tried to make fascism look cute with last week’s cover of all the “Trump kids.” And now this – Us Weekly doing their part to make Melania Trump sound like her sole priority in this world is motherhood.
President Donald Trump may have 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue all to himself. Though Donald, 70, and his wife Melania announced in November that the first lady would relocate from New York City to Washington D.C. once their 10-year-old son Barron finished up the school year, a family insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that may not happen.
“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington,” says the source. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”
Though living 200 miles apart is unprecedented for a president and first lady, it suits the fiercely independent Donald just fine. When ABC News anchor David Muir asked January 25 if not having Melania, 46, or Barron around left him feeling lonely, he responded, “No, because I end up working longer. And that’s OK.”
For the time being, Donald, Melania and Barron will take turns shuttling 90 minutes door to door between their $100 million triplex apartment at 721 Fifth Avenue and the White House. In a January 25 New York Times article, Donald declared, “They’ll come down on weekends.” Just not every week. During the weekend of January 28, as protests erupted over Donald’s immigration ban, the first lady and Barron stayed put in New York City, according to a Melania source. Though she wasn’t working out of an East Wing office, Melania has been tending to a bit of business.
“Melania is actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior adviser and a social secretary, among other key positions,” continues the source. “While she is a mom first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.”
I believe this, I believe that Melania will be using Barron as an excuse for why she will never move to the White House full time. Part of me thinks that Melania is smart enough to know that she shouldn’t even bother to worry about packing because her baby-fisted husband will hopefully be impeached in the next few months. While I would not wish “living with Baby Fists” on anyone, I do think she’s an a–hole Marie Antoinette for her refusal though. She’s wasting millions of taxpayers’ dollars just to stay in New York.
The est. security cost for Melania living 200mi away from Trump is double the annual budget for the National Endowment for the Arts.
— Ryan Chapman (@chapmanchapman) January 31, 2017
They’re destroying Manhattan and he’s loving it.
I assumed she’s staying in NYC because she has a boyfriend there?
She’s moving. I don’t believe the story.
It’s telling, though, when Trump said he didn’t miss Melania and Barron, that he used their abensce to work longer days.
And maybe looking up or grabbing Kellyanne Conways whoha. Or having sexual relations with the young interns.
Who in god’s name would want to see him naked? Have you seen his giant backside?
I can’t imagine any scenario in which that would be consensual. Necrophilia fetish?
Shudder.
God the thought of the two of them together sends shivers down my spine
Honest question, and I’m really sorry I have to ask it. But do we think Conway and Trump are… ya know… bangin? I honestly would not be surprised. He calls her “My Kellyanne” and “baby,” and she goes on national television to suck his d*ck four times a week anyway.
I think they at least “had” a relationship. She met him when she was on the condo board of Trump Tower many years ago. She has no other credentials for whatever her position is (hand holder/pit bull/d*ck sucker per above lol). I think they did have a physical relationship. But at 70, is he still humping anyone??
I doubt he and Kellyanne are doing it- she’s not young enough for him and she does have kids, doesn’t she? He said he doesn’t like women’s bodies after they have given birth. I think he just doesn’t Know how to treat women otherwise, look at how he treats ivanka and he even grabbed mays hand. Treating women with respect, as partners, as friends, as professional,colleagues even as a daughter is just all impossible to him to imagine, so he defaults to sex toy.
If kellyanne is above 3 I’ll eat my red inauguration hat. He ain’t touching that
She’s not moving. This is her dream come true-having that flabby orange ass GONE. Believe it.
Never have I thought for one minute that she plans to move.
It’s not what she signed up for. She signed up for living in a gold-plated New York penthouse. The White House is a downgrade in terms of lifestyle.
Maybe, but it’s depends on the Orange Emperor. He always hides her when he thinks she will look bad for his image to his xenophobic fans. With the immigration ban in effect, she would have to answer some uncomfortable questions about her immigration history if she were in Washington, D.C. right now.
Exactly, he will order her to move if its ever politically expedient.
I don’t think she is moving. It’s pretty clear they can’t stand each other.
Possible she wasn’t moving and then had to because of the media storm over the last few days.
I doubt that KellySkank and the current occupant of the White House are banging because, well, Propecia does have some fairly nasty side effects:
impotence,
loss of interest in sex,
trouble having an orgasm,
abnormal ejaculation,
swelling in your hands or feet,
swelling or tenderness in your breasts,
dizziness,
weakness,
feeling like you might pass out,
headache,
runny nose, or
skin rash.
http://www.rxlist.com/propecia-side-effects-drug-center.htm
Between the Propecia and the statins, which can cause erectile dysfunction, he probably can’t get his winkie going that often anyway.
(http://www.healthline.com/health/high-cholesterol/do-statins-cause-erectile-dysfunction)
She looks at him like I look at moldy bread. No surprise here but it should be at their own expense not taxpayers’
I look at him like cat barf on the floor. Orange, lumpy…disgusting. If I ignore it, will it go away? No. Must face head on, hold breath, squint eyes, pick up and deposit in garbage, take out to dumpster asap.
OMG one of my cats had a cold recently and kept barfing all over the place. I love this comparison to Dump…it’s so accurate
I had to clean up cat barf this morning. I think cat barf smells better than Trump and it is easily disposed of. Cat barf is way more betterer than Trump.
Do you do that thing where you squint your eyes so you don’t have to really see it? I think Melania is on to something.
My cat eats so fast that she ends up puking. I’ll tell her to slow down before she Trump’s everywhere. I hate when she gets Trump on the carpet! Yuck
This thread is everything. @Liz, I’m totally stealing that.
My technique is to wait for the Trump to dry so that I can grab it easily then flush appropriately. Dab some Resolve with a wet rag on the Trump stain and voila! Like my cat never Trumped.
My cat takes an extra step to get Trump on the carpet instead of the kitchen floor. I always close the bedroom doors before I leave. Nobody wants to come home and find Trump in their bedroom! (Guy or puke)
Holy F*cking Sh!t Kitten I Love You. Know that… LMMFAO.. When Egghead Trumps I use them Lysol Wipes after I pick it up .. Its a Godsend, Even on Carpet! Also works for Makeup on Fabric, Not just on Trump
Hahaha, loving this. My very special cat is terrified of Trump: she backs away as fast as she can so that she spreads Trump over the maximum possible area. & yes, they *do* prefer carpet.
Susanne, hilarious. A cat woman who speaks to my heart.
LMFAO. Oh my f*cking God, you guys. This thread is amazing. Only my Celebitches could take a discussion about Melania Trump and turn it into a way to name cat barf after the sitting president. I. Love. You. All. So. Much.
My boycat ignores the litter box and takes a big fat morning Trump on the floor every day.
Haha this thread is giving me life! makes me long for the days when it was just me and my two kitties living it up in my first apartment. Trump and the subsequent clean up was a part of our daily lives, too.
I had to switch to food that was grain free because my one fur baby was Trumping so much. It has helped but man I hate waking up to a Trumping cat. Also hate when she eats grass because I know she will Trump sometime that day.
Mine too, Liz. She’ll be on the hardwood floor and run to the carpet to trump. She did it this morning at 5 am. Lovely.
CB saves my sanity. Thank you wonderful cat lovers for this thread. As a dog lover I promise that my 95 pound Lab trumps too. That’s a lot of stinky trump to clean up.
If this thread isn’t enough to prove that yes Celebitchy, you must keep blogging about Emperor Baby Fists, I don’t know what is. We need it!
My cats also always Trump on the carpet. Refuse to Trump on bare floors. Oxiclean is a fabulous Trump-stain remover.
I have 2 cats. My pudgy kitty likes to pee on our nice rugs and wall to wall carpet (we had to cut the carpet out) and my skinny, old biddy kitty can’t control her bowels and trumps on the carpet. Sigh! Gotta clean out all the trump. Add to that a toddler too who’s getting potty trained and is having accidents and I got a trump-Ful zoo of a house, lol.
Susanne – if I ignore cat barf on the floor, it really does go away…. Senior Cat has always been an easy upchucker, but Junior Cat just loves the taste of fresh upchuck and comes running when she hears him heaving. Disgusting but true. And really convenient for me.
Senior Cat has been known to munch on his own barf, but Junior Cat gets to it first now.
Have to admit my current feline crew are usually nice enough to Trump on paper towels or discarded paper that Junior Cat keeps pulling out of the trash (aka her toy box). No carpet in case they miss. I have lived with Trumping cats for a very long time and have learned to step carefully with flashlight in hand.
My cat Trumps after eating grass. Luckily she only Trumps saliva and the mashed herb so I quickly dispose the Trump in the toilette.
My cat loves to throw up in the basement. Now when I look at it, I will always think of Trump and refer to it as “Coco trumped again.”
Thank you. Thank you all.
Maybe my cat thinks it’s really funny to Trump because her name is Stumpy. “Awe Stumpy,don’t Trumpy on the carpet AGAIN! “
It’s not much of a marriage. Melania looks like she’s wincing every time baby fists opens his foul mouth.
Love your coverage of all things political.
I love your political coverage too. Please don’t let the people who did this to our country discourage you.
Please don’t stop your political coverage. This is the only place that is keeping me sane at the moment!
This times a million!
Me three. Please keep,it up.
So agree. Keep the coverage coming, don’t be swayed by the negativity or discouraged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never forget
https://twitter.com/Green_Footballs/status/823632636048527360
@alfaQ That is a terrifying glimpse into the world of Trump.
Trump won’t miss her, he has Ivanka by his side.
Yes, visiting dead Navy Seal families, just like the First Lady!!
I’m not paying for her to live in my city and drain our resources full time. I’m not doing it. You married the asshole you get to live with him.
Can you imagine if Michelle said this? Fox News would’ve crucified her already
She will use the Barron card and all the Trump supporters will say that she is such a good mother.
I dont understand the Barron card. Isnt their absence just proof that Donald is and always was an absent father? I honestly cant believe any of those heartlanders are buying that its more traumatic for a ten year old to move than to barely see his father.
@Ramona – especially to the WHITE HOUSE. Oh my god, privilege of all privileges, how many families have occupied it? #2 through the current squatter, but one or two repeats. And this dumpster of a family can’t be bothered to occupy it? Why is his every waking second consumed with trying to ruin something?
I think the Barron card is BS, too. Have they even asked him what he wants to do? Talk about a fun and educational experience for a kid his age! (Even if he is on the spectrum, he’s clearly not on the low functioning end if he is.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wouldn’t bother me at all, but for the monumental tax-payer expense and the traffic nightmare that it has created in mid-town. It infuriates me how much this is costing the taxpayers (and as a City resident I get all three hits – Federal, State & City). Had any Democrat attempted this, they would have been eviscerated by Fox and the GOP (and rightfully so).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only imagine that traffic. That is despicable and Michelle Obama wanted to keep the girls in school til summer, but it was denied.
The cost to NYC PLUS the $3 million annually he plans to bill the Secret Service for space in that building to guard her.
Conservatives complained because Mrs. Obama had her mother living in the White House. They called Michelle’s lovely, senior citizen mother, a freeloader living on taxpayers money but one million a day so that Melania can stay in NYC, that’s perfectly fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, keep up the politics. I think it makes many of us feel a little better.
This times one million. They hypocrisy is mind blowing.
Why does she need a “chief of staff”? How much is that? Her f**cking security is over $365,000,000 per year because she won’t move. How many jobs would that pay for? Classrooms? Food and clothing? I detest both of them.
The FLOTUS staff will all work for Ivanka of course. Ivanka is FLOTUS. See, for example, her accompanying POTUS yesterday to the Air Force base appearance.
Oh right, to view the remains of a soldier who didn’t have to be killed, and ignore the death of civilian children (including an 8 year-old US citizen) and women, in a botched raid supported by her father and her husband.
I don’t blame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like it? Create your own right wing celebrity gossip site and that way you can fill it with stories about people like Jon Voight and Tom Brady and all the other people currently making excuses for this fascist and you can all have a good long cry about how “disrespectful” the rest of the world is.
I second this, wholeheartedly.
How could you continue reporting on only gossip stuff right now? You guys here at
cb know what’s right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Republican lawmakers are already feeling the heat and complaining that they’re hearing too much from us. Keep it up, ladies!
Also, they don’t like being called out and given true facts. The other day on my FB a link popped up about the ban being a “suspension” of the visas and not a ban. I commented that if it was a “suspension” then why were people who had green cards and visas that had already been approved were taken off planes or sent back. Never got an answer. Then one person gave me a link on how those with green cards were okay. And again I said, what about those who already had visas approved and never received an answer. They don’t want facts. Trump is the savior and we are not to question him or any of his minions.
That’s what I keep going through as well @swak. Some of the sheeple simply don’t have an educated answer to queries or questions, so they follow their second in command Kellyanne Conway’s lead, using the alternative facts argument as their answer. I like debating, but my 9 year old son has more sense and knowledge than the people who quote trump’s theories like bible verses they learned and forgot in Sunday School. Disturbing
Exactly the way I see it too Nancy. I’m so glad to come somewhere and not be called a snowflake. Donald isn’t a politician, he’s a reality show host. If he wasn’t being remembered as being on reality tv, he’d probably throw a fit. Don’t stop reporting political stories. Plenty of other things for people to read
YES, Nancy. I don’t think we can say it enough around here. I so much appreciate this forum and I love all my fellow commenters. I’m pretty miserable right now but goddamn if I don’t love me some company.
I agree a thousand times! this place keeps me sane!
Right Kitten. I feel like you and others are my comrades in arms. I literally had a face to face blow out with a trump supporter at one of our facilities. They fight dirty man, will not listen only preach their agenda. This rage goes on every single day……nice to jump on this site and mainly have friendly fire. Oh Gah, I’m talking like I’m the military! Feels that way lately, doesn’t it. Survival of the fittest.
Can you imagine the upheaval and right wing indignance if ANY former President and 1st lady tried to pull this!?! It so galling the the Republicans always claim the ” family values” voters while never having the goods to back it up. Democrats never have the stomach to attack their opponants on these kinds of personal issues…. which is why they prevail. I’m not of the opinion that the low road is the way to go….but it pays off when appealing to the less informed
LMAO @ family values. Trump knows nothing about that.
Notice how that term, ‘family values’ has disappeared? I think they know they could burst into flame at this point with that crap.
With kids by three women, would it now be ‘multi-family values’? Interesting how conservatives used to balk over alleged affairs and divorce, yet look how they embrace it now.
RIght wing nut jobs only care about family values when it comes to controlling women’s bodies by denying access to birth control and abortion.
@Kaiser I can’t emphasize enough how important this site has been to my reassurance that we’ll survive this political climate AND that there are like minded civically responsible citizens that are engaged and determined. I’m sure it’s distressing to wade thru the nay sayers and pro-nutjobbers but takes solace in contributing to public discourse that’s paramount to our survival ( and I really don’t think that’s hyperboly )
I keep saying this too-the OUTRAGE if Michelle and the girls had said “you know, we’re staying in Chicago”-I can’t even imagine. Fox News would have exploded.
The primary difference here is that the spouses love each other and the kids love their dad. There is zero space for love with a narcissist.
Yeah, there’s no way the right wing poo-flingers would have ever let it slide if Michelle had opted to remain in Chicago with the girls while Obama took office.
Yes. But I’m sure that never would have even occurred to the Obamas because they, like decent humans, had/have respect for the institution and traditions and understood the magnitude of the office and what the First Family symbolized. Because they have a clue!
Which will come first: Will Donald be impeached or be the first president to get a divorce while in office?
I think he will divorce her when he is out of office.
Me too. Always said if he had lost, the divorce was coming because he would have blamed her for the loss. She’s past his expiration date anyway.
Looking at his ginormous ass and substantial gut, along with his love for fast food, I’m banking on an MI. Hopefully involving his left main.
Widowmaker? He does look so out of shape.
Impeach. Why would Melania leave him? Doesn’t have to live with him, still has his money, has best access to everything now that he’s Pres. What’s the downside? A few public appearances for show. No biggie
While I sympathize with not wanting to be anywhere near this smelly, bloated f**kwit, the bottom line is-she signed up for it and I’m not sure why all his supporters are suddenly okay with the 400K A DAY it will cost in security to guard her and their son because they’re staying in New York. But every day is opposite day in Babyfists Land.
Which is why I don’t have any sympathy for the Trump supporters. I wouldn’t be surprised if their money was taken for the mouths of their children by the same administration and Trump to pay a lot of “their” incentives that includes Melania and Barron Trump’s security.
They justify it because he isn’t taking the Presidential salary. Yes, I know what the annual salary is. I am just telling you how those dim wits try to justify.
This is why his supporters are ok: “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson
^^^THIS!!^^^
yep
Absolutely. So much like the Trump strategy. I am sick and tired of being told that the rust belt Trumpers are the salt of the earth!
tRUMP, pay for the NY security detail YOURSELF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d be livid at the cost of this if I were American.
“The Truman Show” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Brilliant! (I’d toss in “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” too, while we’re at it, if only for the aptness of the title.)
And Harry Potter & The Hunger Games added in too.
I know I’m livid. I’m livid at the entire situation! The man is dismantling every thing. I can’t even believe all of the stuff he’s doing with regards to the environment, trying to repeal regulations and making it harder to make new ones. The idiot of a woman who basically bought her nomination to become secretary of education, you know the very thing we’re all against. It boggles my mind how the right can support him and the corporate take over of America. I thought big business ruled us before, but that was apparently childs play.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was an American tax payer I would be livid. Yes Melania we all know your “marriage” is a sham and you look ready to vomit in his presence. Tough. That’s your problem.
The difference between the Obamas and the Trumps is insane. Michelle wanted to keep the family together. It was important for the girls to be with their father. I’m sure Melania is so happy to be away from Agent Orange, and to keep her son away from him too.
Yes, and remember how accepting the GOP was of Michelle bringing her mother with her to keep the girls’ lives as normal as possible? Because Michelle understood that the title “FLOTUS” comes with responsibilities that require a lot of her time, she brought her mother so her children wouldn’t be looked after by strangers. And, the Obamas paid for her, not the tax payers! GOPers kept calling her “freeloader” etc., and it was truly appalling from the “family values” party. I may need to go back to bed…
I found that appalling too. They did it for her girls, and all she did was live in a room that was already there. Are Ivanka and her family living in the WH now?
Exactly. Michelle was concerned with ensuring her children still had a dad and that the leader of the free world had supportive family to retreat to in the evenings, that in addition to her role as Flotus. Melania clearly doesnt want Barron near his dad and doesnt care if Donald spends his evenings alone crying into his soup. This is not a family, its three people who share a last name.
BabyFist himself never planned to move to DC. He thought the Presidency was more like a chairman of the board thing that he would show up for quarterly meetings; maybe. It was a shock to him that he had to move and that he had to hire office staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If my peek into his dark mind reads correctly, he craves that adulation and wants nothing more than to be associated with famous people. See his obsession with twilight actors (cannot believe I am typing this) and princess diana.
It’s amazing how people fail to understand that running a business/corporation is nothing like running a government. They are two entirely separate entities. Profit making is what drives a corporation….it’s not interested in doing what’s best for the consumer. Governments role is to provide services and do what’s best for its citizens, i.e., consumers. Profit making is not the goal. Government can never, nor should it ever, be run like a corporation.
It made me crazy when people said Trump was right for president because he’s a successful businessman. He’s been bankrupt 6 times and sued thousands of times. Trying to get them to understand running a business was nothing close to being president was impossible. Now we’re stuck with this clueless pervert
This. If you run a business you only pour resources where they will produce the highest return in the shortest time. Apply that logic to the social safety net and you have to eliminate both medicare and medicaid. Oh wait, thats exactly what Paul Ryan is up to. Despicable.
@Liz, so, so much of this^.
THIS!!!! I just want to copy and paste this a million times until they f*cking get it!!
It should be reported that the Trumps are wasting tax payer money. There is no acceptable reason for Melania and Barron to not move into the White House.
The cost to maintain these two in NYC is estimated to be twice the annual budget of the NEA!
Sorry, see the Chapman tweet was posted above. It’s been making the rounds on social media. This is so nuts!
Amy Carter moved from Georgia and attended (gasp) public schools in DC, for four years (starting at age 9).
The Obama daughters moved as well.
Also, she shouldn’t waste money on a staff if she doesn’t plan on actually doing any FLOTUS work.
I always believed she was smarter than we give her credit for. Why move to move again? Also The Donald is 70 with an unhealthy diet and no known exercise plan. We saw what the presidency to healthy Obama, Bush and Clinton. With all his hate, his manic episodes, and the ENTIRE WORLD WATCHING HIM, we may not have to wait for an impeachment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then again, Nixon’s attorney (Dean) thinks he’ll never be called on the carpet. I tend to feel that way, too, because of all the distractions and ‘fake news’ noise, coupled with sheer laziness of those who legally could do something.
Time to drop the anachronistic practice of the “first family” altogether.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sort of think it is a good approximation of what she probably does all day…
She hopes he’s coming home in a box.
Cruel. But for some reason I laughed at this. It’s a joke, right?
I honestly don’t know any more. ; )
“You guys, I have butthurt Nazi/Deplorables tweeting at me. Their argument is that they’re all special snowflakes and that celebrity gossip is supposed to be a safe space from politics and we’re writing too much about Baby Fists, which is disrespectful to our fascist overlord. ”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy and his wife were in tabloids, on TV (game show, shopping channel, TV tabloid shows), and doing movie cameos. He’s a celebrity who had zero political experience, yet the complainers say don’t cover it.
Instead of saving America money again, he’s costing us more money with his bans, walls, security, how is he making America Great Again? We have pissed off too many countries, who would love to usurp us in a heartbeat… he’s pissed off manufacturers who in all reality were always looking to save a buck and make millions any way and why would they pay people for what they can get robots to do? He’s pissed off one of the most terrifying groups of nut bags who already hated us as is. People are rethinking visiting us because they think he’s a nutso I have many overseas friends who are scared for us, but unfortunately people are lumping us in with him because of all the people who are his cult followers leaving hateful comments about other religions, countries, and so forth. The bad thing is if someone does drop one on us the innocent suffers people will get hurt and they will have no one to blame but their Cheetoloonie and themselves. It’s fine to want more jobs, more security, and so forth but not at the cost of pissing other countries off and being prejudiced, racial, and disrespectful he lies on other leaders who call him out we are now just a running joke where we were once to be admired and respected. The democrats try as they might are outnumbered and probably scared what he will do to them and their family.
@Marcy there must be a lot of people who don’t see these facts like we do. I can’t believe my country actually wants him as our leader. It’s pretty scary when I still hear people defend this monster con man!
I live in the city and I really don’t understand why NY has to pay for her security??? As First Lady shouldn’t the federal governement pay for it? the city is already expensive and not to mention he wants to cut our sanctuary funding so now we have to pay for his wife’s security too? It’s bull— she knew and had plenty of time to transfer the kid just like every other first family, I don’t know why she gets away with it. I really want this all to be over sooner rather than later.
If D.C. Schools were good enough for the Clintons, W’s kids, and Obama’s kids…they are sure as sh!t good enough for the Trashy Trumps. The cost is OUTRAGEOUS for her to stay in NYC. Congress needs to open up hearings on this. The gloves are off!
Agreed. Even if he has special needs (I’m not saying he does), they could hire and enter army of specialists to give him the best education and support and still pay less than they are for security. Unfrackingbelieveable.
Safe space? Bwahahahahahahahahahaha. How about those refugees that were only looking for a safe space to live, as opposed to dying
Never stop talking about your political views because someone else has hurt feelings. It is your platform and if they don’t like it they can just “jog on”…besides there are more than enough right-wing, white supremacists sites out there they can follow and then feel superior in their little self contained bubble.
Melania and Barron ARE moving to DC.
I think Ivanka is planting stories to test public reception of the idea of Melania staying in NYC. Ivanka will see if she can convince her father to keep Melania in NYC. Melania’s 1st hire is an old, old friend of hers and a friend of Vogue. And notice the second this alleged story was floated, Melania named her 2nd staff appointment, with a 3rd to be announced (a Democrat). These people all run in the same circles here btw here in NYC and DC,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania will be fine – it’s Ivanka who doesn’t have a REAL ROLE – SAD! Ivanka is NOT the First Lady because she is NOT President Trumps’s wife. Which is why my money is on Melania, and of Ivanka going off and doing whatever it is she does by close of 2017 (??)
I really think you are over reaching with the PR war between the women. Yes it is fun to pit two clueless and privileged women against each other, although I do think Ivanka would know who Frederick Douglass is at least which puts her above her Dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or, y’know, they could do what I do whenever there’s a Kardashian post and just not read it. Radical idea!
It was confirmed this morning by her new Chief of Staff she will be moving to DC at the end of school year and that she will split her time between NY and DC until the move.
Definitely using the kid as an excuse for something. Otherwise, she is pretty selfish costing tax payers huge amounts of money because she’s unwilling to make any adjustments or sacrifices in her life. Big sacrifice living in the WH. Maybe she’s getting “refreshed” with some more plastic surgery. Maybe she’s been a spy and afraid they’ll get wind of it in the WH. Who knows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, if we just go by body language I think she should leave him. Seriously, she looks like she is being held captive a lot and doesn’t have much interest in being first lady or even with him a bit.
It’s not just the cost. It’s all of the problems it causes for residents in the Trump Tower and nearby businesses, etc. This is not living out in the suburbs. This is protecting the First Lady and First Lady in NYC in a high-rise. Read about all the problems it has caused.
Like I said, I think they should pay the security costs. As someone who was born in New York City, lives here, and runs a business here, I know firsthand the many inconveniences of the area. This is simply more of the same. Should we cancel Times Square in New Year’s Eve and have the U.N. relocate somewhere more convenient, too? Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t have tremendous sympathy for individuals who choose to live in Trump Tower. We are hardly talking about the unsavvy and underprivileged.
It’s not just the residents of Trump Tower who are being inconvenienced and burdened by this. That would be bad enough though since they’re all private citizens who now have to undergo ridiculous security measures and intrusions into their lives at their places of residence. Further, from what I’ve read, it’s starting to have very real financial consequences for the commercial businesses and retail stores anywhere near Trump Tower because of the closed lanes of traffic, security clearances, security checks, etc. None of these people had a say in what was going to happen to their lives, businesses, jobs, etc.
If Melania doesn’t want to move? Fine. Whatever. Live your truth. But then all security costs, the rent at Trump Tower to house secret service, inconveniences and renovations, etc related to her staying in NYC should be entirely born by the Trumps. Not by the taxpayers of NY, NYC, or the rest of the nation. The Trumps are making an annual $3+ million profit just off of the rent they’re charging the federal government to house secret service at Trump Tower. So not only are we all paying for it, as taxpayers, but the Trumps are directly profiting off of it in a personal capacity. I have major issues with that. EVERYONE should have major issues with that.
I’m with you. She’s not chattel. Her private security costs are hers to pay for.
If you wanted to be fair which I know has gone totally out the window in today’s world, we have to have an average cost for security for first families. Why don’t we just put a figure on it, and anything over that amount is covered by the Trump’s. Also, FYI how is Trump not profiting from the rent the Secret Service is paying Trump Towers? Isn’t that unethical at least.
He is profiting and I think those cost should be borne by the Trumps.
I don’t think she’ll ever move, but it was not her decision, clearly the daughter wants the job, so she had been pushed aside.
Maybe she is taking proper English speaking lessons and learning to read English. She could feel a little behind in these areas. Trump might be insisting on that since he apparently doesn’t read himself.
Come on. It’s US Weekly. Not fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I never for a moment thought she would move to the WH.
Keep at it Kaiser! All of us support you and your fellow writers.
Longtime lurker first time poster to this site I had to come on and say 2 things. First, you guys give me so much hope when I am reading all day about Emperior Baby-Fist effort to trash the world and second, if the trolls are after you … you are getting to them. Keep up the good work!
Two things:
and I know I keep harping on this but I really really miss Tiddlesbanging. more than ever. I hope one day we get back to that place again.
I’m sure Trump didn’t ask her what she thought when he decided to run for POTUS but she married him knowing he was going to call all the shots in their marriage. She is FLOTUS, which is a taxpayer-funded, salaried position with responsibilities and staff. I DGAF if she hates being married to this POS. She is, and as such she needs to get her pampered ass down to DC and do her damn job. And the Republicans not calling this out after all the abuse they hurled at Michelle Obama is disgraceful but of course they’re shameless hypocrites.
Hang in there, celebitchy. Don’t let those tweets you are getting keep you from doing the good writing you do!
If she loved the guy, she’d move or at least spend much more time there. Barron must have plenty of days off school so they could spend more time at the White House.
I agree. There’s no love between those two. It’s a business arrangement for her and a chance for him to have a sexbot on his arm, but she’s now reaching T-Rump’s idea of her “best before date” and is close to being turned in for a newer model.
Maybe the whiners should go to TMZ and Daily Fail?
Harvey Levin is so far up Trump’s ass. Levin’s an opportunist and not too bright.
I’ve been here for years and years. Please don’t stop posting what YOU want to post. Last I checked, until Bannon does us in, we still live in democracy! I love the mix of celeb and politics. The more, the better!!!
@Kaiser
Your website; your choice. You don’t have to justify anything to anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/pat-toomey-betsy-devos_us_58927b1ee4b0af07cb6b7d0a?
The above contact list is good to keep handy these next 4 years.
Thanks for the above. Just send an email if the phone is busy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After the disturbing comments he has made about his daughter, I find it. . .unsettling to see her fulfilling duties that would traditionally be reserved for the President’s wife.
