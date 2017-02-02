Miles Teller denies report that he was too expensive for La La Land

I feel like La La Land kind of shocked the hell out of everyone with its success. When I hear people talking about the traction it’s gained, it’s tinged with a “huh?” intonation. I haven’t seen it so please don’t read that as me bashing the movie, that’s just how people I know talk about it. Now that it’s collecting awards, everyone is paying attention. And, as happens when you get sleeper hits, there is much discussion on who passed on the project and why. (And how hard are they kicking themselves?) In LLL’s case, the spotlight is on Emma Watson and Miles Teller who were both tethered to the project when it started. Teller was apparently offered the role by director Damian Chazelle when they worked on the film Whiplash. Watson was in negotiations with her former agency but that fizzled when she switched to CAA, the agency which also reps Teller. So what happened? According to Page Six and The Hollywood Reporter, Emma wanted the rehearsals moved to London and then simply opted out to film Beauty and the Beast. Teller is said to have balked at the $4 million salary, demanding $6 million instead.

Miles Teller and Emma Watson — both repped by CAA — were originally tapped as leads in the movie, but Hollywood insiders said both lost the roles for being too demanding. One movie insider said, “Miles was offered $4 million to star in ‘La La Land,’ but he said he wanted $6 million. Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called ‘La La Land’! They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her. “Producers finally cast Emma Stone — and once she was on board, Ryan Gosling jumped at the chance to work with her again.” The source added, “Now both Miles and Emma Watson are raising hell with their agents for not securing the roles for them — even though it was the actors’ fault for being too demanding.” British actress Watson — best known for playing Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films — began her negotiations when she was represented by rival agency WME, but signed with CAA in December. Other sources insist she stepped away to do Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film.

[From Page Six]

Other than what this article purports, I have not heard Watson discussing LLL. I don’t think she cares that much, she has enough money and awards don’t seem to be that important to her. However Teller, who likes to say things and then tweet that he never said them, says this story is wrong. He even delved into current politics to make his point:

My first thought was, “why does he care?” But then I remembered this is Miles Teller and his favorite pastime is seeing how far he can shove his foot in his mouth. However, I do think there is more here. Teller has maintained since 2015 that he was unceremoniously dropped from the project when his agent called and told him, “Hey, I just got a call from Lionsgate. Damien told them that he no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you.” Teller said he texted Chazelle, “what the f—k, bro?” but that’s as far as that story goes, which intrigues me the most. Teller has no problem throwing shade at people so why not shade any and all involved in this negotiation if they deserve it? The author of the Esquire article editorialized that before answering about LLL, “Teller gets a little nervous telling the story, tearing his dinner roll to shreds.” I think it’s personal. I think something went down between him and Chazelle and made this personal. Of course, I write gossip and a good old-fashioned boy fight would be great for gossip so that might be clouding my judgement.

Tangentially, Teller has often spoken about the bad car accident he suffered when he was 20. Apparently, he was involved in yet another scary car accident this past December. Fortunately, everyone involved is okay now but Teller’s SUV flipped with him and his girlfriend in it when an Uber driver pulled out in front of him on a wet road. I’m glad everyone is okay.