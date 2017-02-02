Miles Teller denies report that he was too expensive for La La Land

I feel like La La Land kind of shocked the hell out of everyone with its success. When I hear people talking about the traction it’s gained, it’s tinged with a “huh?” intonation. I haven’t seen it so please don’t read that as me bashing the movie, that’s just how people I know talk about it. Now that it’s collecting awards, everyone is paying attention. And, as happens when you get sleeper hits, there is much discussion on who passed on the project and why. (And how hard are they kicking themselves?) In LLL’s case, the spotlight is on Emma Watson and Miles Teller who were both tethered to the project when it started. Teller was apparently offered the role by director Damian Chazelle when they worked on the film Whiplash. Watson was in negotiations with her former agency but that fizzled when she switched to CAA, the agency which also reps Teller. So what happened? According to Page Six and The Hollywood Reporter, Emma wanted the rehearsals moved to London and then simply opted out to film Beauty and the Beast. Teller is said to have balked at the $4 million salary, demanding $6 million instead.

Miles Teller and Emma Watson — both repped by CAA — were originally tapped as leads in the movie, but Hollywood insiders said both lost the roles for being too demanding.

One movie insider said, “Miles was offered $4 million to star in ‘La La Land,’ but he said he wanted $6 million. Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called ‘La La Land’! They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her.

“Producers finally cast Emma Stone — and once she was on board, Ryan Gosling jumped at the chance to work with her again.”

The source added, “Now both Miles and Emma Watson are raising hell with their agents for not securing the roles for them — even though it was the actors’ fault for being too demanding.” British actress Watson — best known for playing Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films — began her negotiations when she was represented by rival agency WME, but signed with CAA in December. Other sources insist she stepped away to do Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film.

[From Page Six]

Other than what this article purports, I have not heard Watson discussing LLL. I don’t think she cares that much, she has enough money and awards don’t seem to be that important to her. However Teller, who likes to say things and then tweet that he never said them, says this story is wrong. He even delved into current politics to make his point:

My first thought was, “why does he care?” But then I remembered this is Miles Teller and his favorite pastime is seeing how far he can shove his foot in his mouth. However, I do think there is more here. Teller has maintained since 2015 that he was unceremoniously dropped from the project when his agent called and told him, “Hey, I just got a call from Lionsgate. Damien told them that he no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you.” Teller said he texted Chazelle, “what the f—k, bro?” but that’s as far as that story goes, which intrigues me the most. Teller has no problem throwing shade at people so why not shade any and all involved in this negotiation if they deserve it? The author of the Esquire article editorialized that before answering about LLL, “Teller gets a little nervous telling the story, tearing his dinner roll to shreds.” I think it’s personal. I think something went down between him and Chazelle and made this personal. Of course, I write gossip and a good old-fashioned boy fight would be great for gossip so that might be clouding my judgement.

Tangentially, Teller has often spoken about the bad car accident he suffered when he was 20. Apparently, he was involved in yet another scary car accident this past December. Fortunately, everyone involved is okay now but Teller’s SUV flipped with him and his girlfriend in it when an Uber driver pulled out in front of him on a wet road. I’m glad everyone is okay.

Photo credit: Twitter and Fame/Flynet Photos

 

53 Responses to “Miles Teller denies report that he was too expensive for La La Land”

  1. CidySmiley says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Miles Teller has the face that naturally says “A**hole”

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I’m glad they didn’t get cast. The movie wiuldn’t be the success that it is with them as leads. Miles is way too unlikable and Emma just isn’t talented enough.

    Reply
  3. ell says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:23 am

    in which world do we live in, where miles teller is more expensive than gosling? who is miles teller anyway? i don’t think i’ve ever seen him in anything.

    ETA: i just scrolled his and his gf’s twitter for the giggles, and i found this gem from her ‘Lot of talk about taking care of immigrants, what about talk of taking care of our veterans who wait for years for therapy and attention?’

    no. these 2 are both cancelled.

    Reply
  4. Talie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Alex Pettyfer screwed himself out of Hollywood by over-demanding for money too. This is a common thread with young guys who get too big for their britches. It’s the otherside of the gender pay gap.

    Reply
    • HadleyB says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

      At least he’s hot…. this guy? He’s so ugg I can’t barely look at his picture.

      Why anyone is paying him a DIME to do do anything in Hollywood is beyond me. I’d rather see potato head fumbling around than this douche.

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Yep. I vaguely remember an article in one of the trade papers about Alex screaming on set having discovered that his co-star was making more. Alex later “clarified” in an interview that he walked offset to scream and nobody heard him so it was ok. If nobody heard him, how did the story leak?

      But I think the main similarity between Miles and Alex is how they leave a trail of enemies on practically every set they work on. I wouldnt be surprised if the LalaLand director only booked Miles because he desperately needed name recognition to get it greenlit and then ditched him when it was clear they could get a more malleable famous actor.

      Reply
    • Mia4S says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:41 am

      And to turn down $4 million?? At this stage of your career. At ANY stage of a career. WTF? I’m amazed they offered him that much.

      Alex Pettyfer, now there’s a cautionary tale. Blond, blue eyed, great looking white man and even with that Hollywood couldn’t excuse his conduct. 😉

      Reply
  5. Rocio says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    La La Land would have been a completely different movie with those 2. For some reason, Milles comes across as unlikeable but I think he’s better actor than Ryan. The Emma’s are both talented but Watson is not giving me the dreamer type. Anyway I watched it yesterday and while it wasn’t bad, I imagined something different, like mind blowing. Stone is not award deserving. The whole Oscar thing is giving me Jennifer Lawrence vibes. Good actress pushed down our throats by HW system.

    Reply
  6. QueenB says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Miles is someone who would take a professional decision very personally. I understand it somewhat as with actors its a bit more personal than in other professions and he worked with Damian before. If the director just texted him I would also see that as a little insulting.

    But for the whole story I dont see any drama there. The studio could replace Emma W with Emma S and Miles T with Ryan G. Who wouldnt do that? Thats like an upgrade on a flight. It had nothing to do with Miles salary or Emmas demands.

    P.s. if they both have self awareness the should know the movie wouldnt have been as succesful with both of them.

    Reply
  7. here or there says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I had to google to see what the hell he’s been in. He looks over-rated as all get out.

    Reply
  8. Div says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Teller may be a dick, but I doubt he demanded a huge salary. He drives a jeep and doesn’t have a reputation for flashing dollars. I remember that the initial report was that after Emma Watson dropped out and Emma Stone joined the studio wanted Ryan, so they shoved Miles out and wrote it off as “scheduling issues.” Except it seems like Miles opened his mouth about the text message and it spiraled. It is not that uncommon for actors to be replaced after recasting is done..it just usually isn’t so messy because everyone keeps quiet.

    Reply
  9. Squiggisbig says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Unpopular opinion: Miles would have been better than Ryan. Even though miles teller is such a douchebag, Ryan gosling is only a serviceable actor. Although he is probably better at selling movies because he is so charming.

    Emma Stone was a good choice over Emma Watson.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

      I completely disagree. Ryan Gosling is a fantastic actor and he picks his projects extremely well. He is the only actor of his generation whose name alone with convince me to watch a film. As for Miles Teller, the last film I saw him in was Fantastic Four so I think he is clearly a very hit or miss actor.

      Reply
      • senna says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Middle ground: Gosling often comes across as chilly and unemotional but he channels that into guys who we believe are chilly and unemotional because we know them in real life. I think Teller is the better actor but Gosling somehow manages to ooze charm in a way Teller can’t (and IRL during interviewsw he usually comes across as a dick.)

        I think La La Land needed an alternate male lead after Whiplash. Whiplash was all about the extreme, cruel and narcissistic personalities that often accompany genius and/or deep thirst for success. LLL was about sacrificing for your dreams and letting them tear your heart out when you fall in love but still love your dream more. I don’t think the contrast would be as pronounced without two differing versions of what it means to live your dream via the male lead.

      • mee says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:54 am

        I agree. Ryan played this part perfectly and made you really like the guy, even after initial bad behavior. I’ve seen Miles in that one movie about “stars” or something – set in high school with the girlfriend who gets sick – and while he was good, I found him annoying and irritating. I think a big part of this movie’s success is due to Ryan and his charm.

  10. manta says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Don’t know anything about him except the 2 films I’ve seen him in: Whiplash and Rabbit Hole.
    I guess I’m in the extreme minority here but those two performances were very good and the latter one was really heartbreaking.
    Not sure Gosling is so far above him, but I haven’t checked La La Land yet.

    Reply
  11. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I truly dislike him but as far as I’ve seen his work, he’s a very convincing actor, although I agree with everybody here than the movie would had been totally different.

    Reply
    • JulP says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

      Agree, he was amazing in Whiplash, worthy of an Oscar nom in my opinion. He was also great in War Dogs (ugh) and that shitty Fantastic Four remake. Despite being an asshole in real life, he does have a charm and charisma onscreen, so I think he would have done a good job in LLL as well (but Watson definitely would have been a mistake).

      Reply
      • TyrantDestroyed says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:01 am

        Whiplash was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G that’s the movie that should had gotten all the attention. The story was compelling, the acting was perfect and the ending was one of the best I’ve seen in a while. La-la-land is a cute story bur completely forgettable.

  12. prince says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:10 am

    this is emma Watson’s second career mistake. she was suppose to play the lead character in room but she backed out to film beauty and the beast. brie larson later won the oscar for her performance in room. now this. emma stone is going to win the Oscar for lead actress. this is a wrong career choice for emma Watson. its better to have critical acclaim that commercial success.

    beauty and the beast looks like a hot mess.

    emma Watson would have been fantastic in la la land or room. she’s adorable and has a loving kind face. she should fire her agent.

    Reply
  13. mom2two says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Emma Watson is getting some rep of being demanding isn’t she?

    As much as I hate to agree with Miles Teller, I really do believe that the issue with him was not money, but obviously either the director wanting to go in a different direction or the studio wanting to do so. He seemed hurt in that interview to be dismissed from the role.

    I don’t think Miles helps himself, though, by coming across arrogant.

    Reply
    • OhDear says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Re: Emma – I’ve read a lot of accounts that she’s not very nice to people she thinks are beneath her (e.g. set crew), plus there was that story from Lucinda Chambers regarding her attitude when Vogue UK had a mishap regarding lost clothes for a photo shoot.

      Miles is not doing himself any favors with his attitude, either, especially when he doesn’t have many reasons to be so arrogant.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

        @OhDear – do you have a link to the story about the lost clothes? I remember Lucinda mentioning that the clothes for Watson’s first Vogue cover shoot went missing on the Eurostar but never any hint that she threw a strop over it.

        (also, if she had a tantrum at Lucinda f-cking Chambers, she can just fvck off)

      • OhDear says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:42 am

        @teacakes I can’t find a link to the comments that’s not from a Watson fan blog. I think she made the comments at the Vogue Festival 2015.

        Someone quotes part of Chambers’ account in this old post (comment #6), but there’s no link – basically that the clothes for the shoot got lost/stolen by Eurostar and Watson got pissed, told Chambers that she (Watson) had been waiting 10 years for this, and nearly walked off the shoot: http://www.celebitchy.com/440412/emma_watson_is_declared_the_voice_of_a_generation_on_the_cover_of_vogue_uk/

      • teacakes says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:44 am

        @OhDear – thanks! I remember thinking that cover looked really nice because it was so simple and unfussy, but damn you’d think a starlet, even a rich one, would know better than to have her tantrum in front of a Vogue editor!

        And that was smack in the middle of Emma’s brat phase when she was blowing off movie photocalls and talking about how oppressive and restricting Harry Potter was because they didn’t let her dye her hair and made her wear a sports bra.

  14. Jen says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I think the move was fine, overrated but fine. Miles Teller has this smug quality that would have irritated me in the role and while I think Emma Watson seems lovely as a person, she’s just not that good of an actress. It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if they starred in it instead of Emma S and Gosling, who are pretty adored at this point.

    Reply
  15. Bridget says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:58 am

    It’s a movie that is driven by the chemistry of its two leads, so when one of them is changed the balance is thrown off. It makes it seem less heartless when you can blame it on money, but I’d say that the moment that Emma Stone signed up Teller was out of his league and was probably out. While I can’t picture him singing or dancing he’s immensely watchable on screen. Hopefully this doesn’t go like Danny Boyle -Ewan MacGregor where they don’t talk for years and years.

    Reply
  16. lucy2 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I enjoyed the movie but wouldn’t have pegged it for the best of the year.
    I would NOT have gone to see it if Miles Teller had been in the lead role, probably not for Watson either. Miles annoys me a lot, he’s not a bad actor but I don’t want to see his movies.

    Reply
  17. Tallia says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    He’s not too expensive he is too much of an arseh*le.

    Classic Kate Hudson is dating move. PR PR PR

    Reply

