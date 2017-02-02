J.K. Rowling brought the extinguisher to a Trumpette’s book burning on Twitter

wenn30362191

Up front: I am letting J.K. Rowling pull the heavy load on this post. I intend to sit back and giggle with you guys. It’s not that I’m lazy (I am, but that’s not why), it’s just that J.K. is a better writer than me and her comebacks are far funnier than anything I would come up.

However, if you would like a little context, I think J.K. is awesome. If you need more than that, she is also fairly well respected for her political thoughts and uses her public platform to speak out. As will not shock you, the immigration ban on the heels of Theresa May’s and President Orangina holding hands and skipping to their press conference (not to mention the death of John Hurt) put J.K. over the edge. So she sent out a few heartfelt tweets. Naturally some people on Twitter responded with their usual level of bile. Here’s a tip, tweeters – don’t flex your keyboard thumb in a battle of words against a prolific author. I am not sure to which tweet this unfortunate person responded. J.K. had many on the subject like this and this. But J.K. lost little time in “reaching out” to her:

Well, little Miss Book Burner read the response on Yahoo and she was not having it. So, even though it was demonstrated for all the world to see that she was going to be metaphorically KO’d, she went back into the ring, where J.K. had just finished her Gatorade:

Aw, it’s so cute that his supporters ascribe to the Trump School of Twitter – when you are outgunned in intellect, level-headedness and sass, come back harder with both ignorance barrels blazing. That’ll make your gaffe better.

But Miss Book Burner isn’t the only burn victim from the J.K. flame wars. Had she been paying attention, she would have seen that J.K. was flexing her twittersaults all weekend

Fortunately, the replies above aside, most people responding to J.K. have been supportive:

J.K. level responses – #TwitterGoals

wenn29998365

wenn28718028

Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “J.K. Rowling brought the extinguisher to a Trumpette’s book burning on Twitter”

  1. Izzy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I freaking love her. That is all.

    Reply
  2. Insomniac says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:05 am

    She has been slaying on Twitter lately.

    Damned if I understand how anyone could grow up reading Harry Potter and then side with the real-life Voldemorts, though.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:35 am

      forget the Voldemorts, I don’t understand how anyone can read it and side with the Umbridges!

      It’s horrifying to think a book published 14 years ago basically nailed the current erosion of our freedoms in the name of ‘security’, not to mention the seeds of division sprouting again, better than any dystopia could.

      We’re basically Hogwarts under siege by Umbridge – I mean, we got here by following the ‘rules’ of a system that was compromised by a hostile power. Much like how the appointment of Umbridge happened in the first place.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:42 am

      She is a gem.

      As for how anyone who grew up reading Rowling and still supports Trump — like she herself said (but far better), no matter how brilliantly you may preach the truth, some people still aren’t capable of thinking critically.

      I have two teen sons and I can think of a couple kids I know through them who were avid Harry Potter fans and as teens are Trump supporters. Thanks mostly to their parents’ narrow minded and bigoted views, I’m thinking. Hopefully they will figure it out.

      Reply
    • Bread and Circuses says:
      February 2, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      Author Sam Sykes recently noted that when people stop liking your books or your Twitter presence or whatever, generally speaking, they just…go away. They don’t have a final snit at you, they don’t attempt to emotionally manipulate you, they don’t try to punish you. They just…disappear.

      Which means that the people yelling, “I’M BURNING ALL YOUR BOOKS NOW!” were probably never fans. They’re just spitting out a lie they hope might work to silence the author.

      Reply
  3. sienna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I love her so much. She is a master at taking down trolls.

    Reply
    • vauvert says:
      February 2, 2017 at 12:06 pm

      I have been following her and retweeting her brilliant tweets, sometimes even replying when a dumb troll tries to be witty. B*tch please, this lady writes bestselling freaking books for a living. You are not going to beat her when it comes to witty. And for every one of the fools ho is no longer a fan, I’m pretty sure a new generation is growing right now and starting to read her books.

      Reply
  4. Sam says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Her and Chrissy Tiegen have been giving me life with their responses to trolls on Twitter. Especially the Trump supporters. Theyre in my top favorite celebrities to follow. Anytime I log onto twitter, I make sure to visit their pages just to see what they’ve got to say. Otherwise I’d lose my sanity.

    Some of my other favorite accounts to follow are Patton Oswalt, Bess Kalb, and Ryan Reynolds (his tweets about his daughter always crack me up)

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:07 am

    So delicious.

    Reply
  6. Scarlett says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Yaaas Queen!! And, I almost never say that!! You never get into a war of words with a writer, especially when you come unarmed, hopefully the trolls learned their lesson.

    Reply
  7. applapoom says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I love her so much!!

    Reply
  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I can honestly say I have never read one word from the Harry Potter series. I may start now just because of her sassy comebacks.

    I will never understand why people think telling somebody that they are going to burn everything that the person wrote, you are just destroying your property and wasting your time and money that you won’t get back.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:46 am

      I only read a couple Harry Potter books to appease my son but I loved her first non-Harry Potter novel, A Casual Vacancy. If you like small town British politics, you’ll love it.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        February 2, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        I have books she wrote under Robert Galbraith in my list to read – was uber excited about those ones even more as the BBC are adapting it into a TV series with Tom Burke (of BBC’s The 3 Musketeers and War & Peace) playing the lead. He’s a very good actor (have seen him in a few plays) and I think Sixer is a fan of his ;)

  9. Jayce says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:09 am

    She killed all of them. I’m laughing my arse off! Slay JK! Slay!!

    Reply
  10. detritus says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Off to produce more kindling.
    Aww JK.

    That Winston Churchill quote though, “You have enemies? Good. That means you stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

    I need to remember this when I feel pressure to shut up and not make waves.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Damn I want to sit at her table. What a mind, quick, intelligent and funny clapbacks. How do these imbecilic book burning, war mongering, low intellect, douche followers think they can outwit a word master. Not even. WCW all the way………

    Reply
  12. Reece says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:14 am

    My Queen!

    Reply
  13. Bluesky says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:17 am

    JK Rowling, cutting b@tches left and right like a boss!!!!!

    Reply
  14. paolanqar says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:20 am

    No one touches JK Rowling. She is a great role model, a great woman and she works hard to help people in need and stands up to what she believes in.
    All those ignorant fools should just be incredibly honoured to be offended by such a writer.
    I would probably gold-plate her responses if they were addressed to me.

    Reply
  15. Sixer says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:20 am

    I like it that she just mocks her trolls because that’s how I like to do it too – although not as well!

    But more than that, I like it because she has a great many young fans and she’s showing them how not to be chased off speaking by a bunch of egg and frog avatars.

    Reply
  16. Lucy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Rowling is our Queen!!

    Reply
  17. teacakes says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:26 am

    basically, do not fuck with a highly successful and beloved writer known for the humour, imagination and humanity in her books . You will lose, and lose badly.

    and I see that boycott of her work is turning out just like the one of Rogue One.

    Reply
  18. embertine says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I love that pic of her in the black salamander dress. She looks half a second away from breaking out into an evil laugh. Also, foxy? Foxy.

    Reply
  19. MellyMel says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:32 am

    I have loved this woman since I was 12 years old and refer to her as a gd Queen because she simply is one. I don’t know why people keep coming for her!

    Reply
  20. robyn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I think she is loving the challenge to one up the haters with clever verbiage. I like this one: “Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think.”

    Speaking as a white woman, I think all those white women voters for Trump should have a look at this.

    Reply
  21. Workdog says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Her complexion must be stunning after all the circulation enhancing facepalming she’s been doing while reading these moronic tomes.😆

    I am impressed. But also saddened by the idiocy.😐

    Reply
  22. Whiskeyjack says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:43 am

    These people leave their echo chambers and show they are woefully unprepared to go up against a wordsmith. One thing I’m thankful for is this got me to follow her, I’m new to twitter.

    10/10 her takedowns were flawless. J. K. Queen slayer. 👸🏼

    Reply
  23. smcollins says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Love. This. Woman. I have all the HP books & movies already, but I might go out and buy them all over again just to show my support. 😉

    Reply
  24. Eric says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    JK is an inspiration but so is Suzan Erlasan

    http://www.suzaneraslan.net/the-list-1/2017/2/2/thursday-february-2nd-2017

    Wonderful read of everything that has happened since 19 Jan 2017.

    Reply
  25. Whyme says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Book burning? How witty. Now who does that remind me of?? Hmm 🤔 Oh that’s right! Nazis!

    I don’t even believe these people are her fans and read her books, etc. Like with the wrong info posted about HP. Plus, I think in their small minds stating they are getting rid of or not buying her books, etc. they think this will sway her to shut it but some things are more important than money. And please this talented woman is so rich it wouldn’t even matter.

    Love her Robert Galbraith books!

    Reply
  26. aenflex says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I like her. The HP series is one of the most beautiful creations I’ve ever beheld.

    I get so confused about how social media is killing us and saving us. I feel like it’s a terrible paradox.

    Reply
  27. perplexed says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I think her Twitter burns are good, but I’ll admit I have wondered how she has the time to spend on Twitter. I find switching between social media sites and my actual work affects my concentration.

    Reply
  28. A says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Bless her. I’ve grown up a lot since I first read the Harry Potter books, and I will be the first person to state that I’m not always happy with every thing she puts out there with regards to the HP universe, but all of this is gold. Thank you, JKR.

    Reply
  29. serena says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    That’s what you’d expect from ignorant people who voted for him: to burn books. What a smart thing to do, really proves who you are.
    J.K Rowling is such a badass woman!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment