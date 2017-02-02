J.K. Rowling brought the extinguisher to a Trumpette’s book burning on Twitter

Up front: I am letting J.K. Rowling pull the heavy load on this post. I intend to sit back and giggle with you guys. It’s not that I’m lazy (I am, but that’s not why), it’s just that J.K. is a better writer than me and her comebacks are far funnier than anything I would come up.
However, if you would like a little context, I think J.K. is awesome. If you need more than that, she is also fairly well respected for her political thoughts and uses her public platform to speak out. As will not shock you, the immigration ban on the heels of Theresa May’s and President Orangina holding hands and skipping to their press conference (not to mention the death of John Hurt) put J.K. over the edge. So she sent out a few heartfelt tweets. Naturally some people on Twitter responded with their usual level of bile. Here’s a tip, tweeters – don’t flex your keyboard thumb in a battle of words against a prolific author. I am not sure to which tweet this unfortunate person responded. J.K. had many on the subject like this and this. But J.K. lost little time in “reaching out” to her:
Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017
Well, little Miss Book Burner read the response on Yahoo and she was not having it. So, even though it was demonstrated for all the world to see that she was going to be metaphorically KO’d, she went back into the ring, where J.K. had just finished her Gatorade:
Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017
Aw, it’s so cute that his supporters ascribe to the Trump School of Twitter – when you are outgunned in intellect, level-headedness and sass, come back harder with both ignorance barrels blazing. That’ll make your gaffe better.
But Miss Book Burner isn’t the only burn victim from the J.K. flame wars. Had she been paying attention, she would have seen that J.K. was flexing her twittersaults all weekend
In – Free – Countries – Anyone – Can – Talk – About – Politics.
Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017
*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017
Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017
I think you mean 'shudder', unless there's a biblical character called Shutter I've forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x1uOy6n3BH
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017
Fortunately, the replies above aside, most people responding to J.K. have been supportive:
I'd just like to thank everyone sending me lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones 😘 I'm now off to produce more kindling…
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017
J.K. level responses – #TwitterGoals
Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos
I freaking love her. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved her too. She was one of my top ten inspirational women.
But then she said she was delighted with Johnny depps casting as Grindelwald.
I didn’t expect her to publicly call him out or anything. But publicly supporting him was too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is brilliant!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is the queen. My jaw literally dropped at the “rise and fall of an autocrat” tweet. There it is, from the headmistress herself. Trump is Voldemort, only much, much more stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I wanted to stand up and cheer loudly but I’m at work so no go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been killing it. Loved how the one comment about Harry being a nerd and turning people into frogs got fans all ????
Led to a hilarious dissection of how the person never read HP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, that was a dead giveaway to that person being someone who’d never read more than a wiki synopsis of Harry Potter, if that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very good on Twitter, the funniest of them all.
But she has also posted a couple of annoying things of late and one was about J. Depp (I mean, J.K. A woman batterer?) and one was pro-Brexit, so I sort of trolled her too.
So it’s a 70% good 30% bad for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pro-Brexit? I thought she was pretty firmly anti, given what she was tweeting last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been slaying on Twitter lately.
Damned if I understand how anyone could grow up reading Harry Potter and then side with the real-life Voldemorts, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
forget the Voldemorts, I don’t understand how anyone can read it and side with the Umbridges!
It’s horrifying to think a book published 14 years ago basically nailed the current erosion of our freedoms in the name of ‘security’, not to mention the seeds of division sprouting again, better than any dystopia could.
We’re basically Hogwarts under siege by Umbridge – I mean, we got here by following the ‘rules’ of a system that was compromised by a hostile power. Much like how the appointment of Umbridge happened in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a gem.
As for how anyone who grew up reading Rowling and still supports Trump — like she herself said (but far better), no matter how brilliantly you may preach the truth, some people still aren’t capable of thinking critically.
I have two teen sons and I can think of a couple kids I know through them who were avid Harry Potter fans and as teens are Trump supporters. Thanks mostly to their parents’ narrow minded and bigoted views, I’m thinking. Hopefully they will figure it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Author Sam Sykes recently noted that when people stop liking your books or your Twitter presence or whatever, generally speaking, they just…go away. They don’t have a final snit at you, they don’t attempt to emotionally manipulate you, they don’t try to punish you. They just…disappear.
Which means that the people yelling, “I’M BURNING ALL YOUR BOOKS NOW!” were probably never fans. They’re just spitting out a lie they hope might work to silence the author.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her so much. She is a master at taking down trolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been following her and retweeting her brilliant tweets, sometimes even replying when a dumb troll tries to be witty. B*tch please, this lady writes bestselling freaking books for a living. You are not going to beat her when it comes to witty. And for every one of the fools ho is no longer a fan, I’m pretty sure a new generation is growing right now and starting to read her books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her and Chrissy Tiegen have been giving me life with their responses to trolls on Twitter. Especially the Trump supporters. Theyre in my top favorite celebrities to follow. Anytime I log onto twitter, I make sure to visit their pages just to see what they’ve got to say. Otherwise I’d lose my sanity.
Some of my other favorite accounts to follow are Patton Oswalt, Bess Kalb, and Ryan Reynolds (his tweets about his daughter always crack me up)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even Wesley Snipes has been going in. I had no idea he was so witty. 😑
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forgot about Snipes! But yes even his replies have been gold too. Thank god for these celebs to help me keep my sanity every time that cheeto dusted buffoon does something insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George Takei is brilliant too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George is amazing!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George is freakin’ amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Patton kills it. He trolled the hell out of some ‘we should have a men’s march’ people. He retweeted that virgin frog one too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So delicious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yaaas Queen!! And, I almost never say that!! You never get into a war of words with a writer, especially when you come unarmed, hopefully the trolls learned their lesson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her so much!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can honestly say I have never read one word from the Harry Potter series. I may start now just because of her sassy comebacks.
I will never understand why people think telling somebody that they are going to burn everything that the person wrote, you are just destroying your property and wasting your time and money that you won’t get back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only read a couple Harry Potter books to appease my son but I loved her first non-Harry Potter novel, A Casual Vacancy. If you like small town British politics, you’ll love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have books she wrote under Robert Galbraith in my list to read – was uber excited about those ones even more as the BBC are adapting it into a TV series with Tom Burke (of BBC’s The 3 Musketeers and War & Peace) playing the lead. He’s a very good actor (have seen him in a few plays) and I think Sixer is a fan of his
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She killed all of them. I’m laughing my arse off! Slay JK! Slay!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off to produce more kindling.
Aww JK.
That Winston Churchill quote though, “You have enemies? Good. That means you stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
I need to remember this when I feel pressure to shut up and not make waves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn I want to sit at her table. What a mind, quick, intelligent and funny clapbacks. How do these imbecilic book burning, war mongering, low intellect, douche followers think they can outwit a word master. Not even. WCW all the way………
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Queen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JK Rowling, cutting b@tches left and right like a boss!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one touches JK Rowling. She is a great role model, a great woman and she works hard to help people in need and stands up to what she believes in.
All those ignorant fools should just be incredibly honoured to be offended by such a writer.
I would probably gold-plate her responses if they were addressed to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it that she just mocks her trolls because that’s how I like to do it too – although not as well!
But more than that, I like it because she has a great many young fans and she’s showing them how not to be chased off speaking by a bunch of egg and frog avatars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That second part is actually such a great point – we need more people to not be cowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a vital point.
I’m training the Sixlets in how to respond positively to arseholes and beat them that way. I won’t have them silenced. She’s a perfect role model for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Making fun of bullies is such an effective response too. Hit them where it hurts, the over inflated ego.
If you can make people laugh they are more likely to like and listen to you. It’s a valuable lesson for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Much better than outrage, which just feeds the idiots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Outrage is an interesting word choice.
Not everyone has the patience, deft touch or temperament for an effective joke, but there is no question as to it’s overall effectiveness in daily life.
It’s too bad not everyone can rise above tone policing, but the reality is even people with kindest hearts will get their back up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have more blocked people in my blocked list than actually followers LOL
Many enemies, much honour?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rowling is our Queen!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t let the Pepes win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rowling can @anything
Trolls aren’t allowed to think they win
That’s why the twitterverse has seen
Rowling is our Queen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Someone needs to Tweet that to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
basically, do not fuck with a highly successful and beloved writer known for the humour, imagination and humanity in her books . You will lose, and lose badly.
and I see that boycott of her work is turning out just like the one of Rogue One.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that pic of her in the black salamander dress. She looks half a second away from breaking out into an evil laugh. Also, foxy? Foxy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have loved this woman since I was 12 years old and refer to her as a gd Queen because she simply is one. I don’t know why people keep coming for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is loving the challenge to one up the haters with clever verbiage. I like this one: “Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think.”
Speaking as a white woman, I think all those white women voters for Trump should have a look at this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her complexion must be stunning after all the circulation enhancing facepalming she’s been doing while reading these moronic tomes.😆
I am impressed. But also saddened by the idiocy.😐
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people leave their echo chambers and show they are woefully unprepared to go up against a wordsmith. One thing I’m thankful for is this got me to follow her, I’m new to twitter.
10/10 her takedowns were flawless. J. K. Queen slayer. 👸🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love. This. Woman. I have all the HP books & movies already, but I might go out and buy them all over again just to show my support. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JK is an inspiration but so is Suzan Erlasan
http://www.suzaneraslan.net/the-list-1/2017/2/2/thursday-february-2nd-2017
Wonderful read of everything that has happened since 19 Jan 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Book burning? How witty. Now who does that remind me of?? Hmm 🤔 Oh that’s right! Nazis!
I don’t even believe these people are her fans and read her books, etc. Like with the wrong info posted about HP. Plus, I think in their small minds stating they are getting rid of or not buying her books, etc. they think this will sway her to shut it but some things are more important than money. And please this talented woman is so rich it wouldn’t even matter.
Love her Robert Galbraith books!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, she has more than enough money already, and gives a fair chunk of it away.
And unlike certain baby-fisted Agent Oranges, she pays her taxes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her. The HP series is one of the most beautiful creations I’ve ever beheld.
I get so confused about how social media is killing us and saving us. I feel like it’s a terrible paradox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The HP series is one of the most beautiful creations I’ve ever beheld”– I couldn’t agree more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100%
I still cry when Dobby dies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her Twitter burns are good, but I’ll admit I have wondered how she has the time to spend on Twitter. I find switching between social media sites and my actual work affects my concentration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless her. I’ve grown up a lot since I first read the Harry Potter books, and I will be the first person to state that I’m not always happy with every thing she puts out there with regards to the HP universe, but all of this is gold. Thank you, JKR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what you’d expect from ignorant people who voted for him: to burn books. What a smart thing to do, really proves who you are.
J.K Rowling is such a badass woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse