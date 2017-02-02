Donald Trump went Full Baby Fists at the National Prayer Breakfast

Every morning, I wake up bright and early and I check to see if there are any gossip stories that broke overnight. Since the election, I try to avoid the “real news sites” because if I start reading them first thing, my whole day will be ruined. That’s where we are now – millions of Americans wake up and feel a sense of dread, a sense of “what travesty has happened now?” and “who did he piss off this time?” In the past 24 hours, Emperor Baby Fists has hung up on the prime minister of Australia, he’s threatened a nuclear-armed Iran, he and Steve Bannon continue to alienate China, and he thinks Frederick Douglass is his golfing buddy. I, for one, welcome war with Australia. Why not? I hope they send rabid dingos after us. We deserve it.

Anyway, in his continuing pursuit to never be prepared, never research anything, never read from a prepared speech or listen to advisers or anything of the sort, Baby Fists attended the National Prayer Breakfast this morning. This is an event for politicians to talk about God and for religious officials to talk about politics. Usually there’s some reference to abortion, however oblique. Usually there are references to persecution, usually Jewish or Christian persecution. What rarely happens – and what happened this morning – was that a fascist overlord would start talking about the ratings for The Apprentice. That he would use his Prayer Breakfast pulpit to mock Arnold Schwarzenegger. MY GOD.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump, at National Prayer Breakfast, talks about “The Apprentice” ratings and the time he fired his agent. pic.twitter.com/z93rGYvqqd — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 2, 2017

Incidentally, the Prayer Breakfast happened at the Trump hotel, because of course it did.

Arnold reacted on Twitter. You know what? I would not mind it at all if Arnold was president at this point.

Still, on this day of the National Prayer Breakfast, I think we can agree that Trump would 100% hang up on God, too. — Elizabeth McCracken (@elizmccracken) February 2, 2017

National Prayer Breakfast- well Evangelicals you got what you wanted-a Republican President. Too bad he's insane! — Pat Fuller ☮️🗽🖖❄️ (@bannerite) February 2, 2017

Trump spends part of speech at National Prayer Breakfast to talk about Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings. Good grief. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 2, 2017

Happening now at the National Prayer Breakfast pic.twitter.com/lZgVKcV3II — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 2, 2017