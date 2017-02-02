“Taylor Swift didn’t know that Beyonce is pregnant with twins” links

IMMA LET YOU FINISH Taylor Swift but no one is paying attention to you now that Beyonce is pregnant with twins. [LaineyGossip]
Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn are doing a movie about police brutality. [Dlisted]
Samantha Bee is a national treasure. Love her. [Jezebel]
Scott Disick wants you to look at his new girlfriend. [Moe Jackson]
I’m finding this whole Beyonce-takes-pregnancy-photos thing hilarious because she was so mysterious with the pillowy bump, wasn’t she? [Celebslam]
Jamie Dornan is crazy-strong, my God. [JustJared]
Evan Rachel Wood’s fiance is already married? [IDLY]
Another Jamie Dornan story, sure, why not? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Prince Harry looks so cute in these photos. [Socialite Life]
Just in case you need some great dog photos today. [Buzzfeed]
Le sigh. I was very excited because I misread a ‘n’ in the last link.
I’ll take cute dogs though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doggies!😍😀
I met a dog the other day at the pet store. Her foster mom said she’d been abused, but when I (a stranger) petted her, she just leaned against me. Such sweet, trusting creatures! The best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rescues are the best. My parents last rescue, she had been tied outside in wintertime, with not enough lead to stand up. Her next adoptive family broke up and used her as a bargaining chip against each other, both ended up in apartments that didn’t take dogs.
She was the sweetest, most loving dog they had ever had. Not a mean bone in her body, despite being passed around and abused for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d take dogs over the other thing any day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well they both are kind of silly sometimes, but I can see how you’d prefer the fuzzy option lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i just wanna repeat the question. good documentaries on modern history of black people in the states, recommend please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
13th on Netflix!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was so good! I’m not from this country and had trouble understanding some of the current issues and this movie shed so much light on things for me. Very informative and well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
tnx, i really want to know more and it is not like you can just ask people on the streets or in starbucks. and i am not even sure when will i go to the states again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. 13th gives a good overview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prom Night in Mississippi.
Basically Morgan Freeman learned that there was a public school in Mississippi that held separate proms for black and white students. So he offered to pay for an intergerated prom in the late nineties and the school rejected the offer. He returned in 2009 and made the same offer and this time they accepted (The Obama effect). The documentary is about the fall out in the town during the run up to the towns first ever intergrated prom. If you want to know about 21st century racism in the deep South, this is for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
found it. i cannot believe this is real. this is brutal. so sorry for the stupidity of certain members of human race. gonna watch it tonight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen much of anything but Good Hair was really interesting to my inexperienced self.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dark Girls
But I think a lot of the historical shows are extremely good compared to the modern ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love pretty much everything Henry Louis Gates does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mel Gibson is going to a documentary on brutality…..I just…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a documentary, a movie. With fellow rightwinger Vince Vaugn. And the synopsis is an altright fantasy. Our two hero cops bend the rules to get the baddies (probably because liberals are soft on crime) but a tumblr SJW tapes it and they lose their jobs. Now they seek righteous vengeance. I look forward to the token elderly black woman who will thank them for making her neighbourhood safe again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap. I thought you were making that up, and then I looked at the link.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bahaha i thought the exact same thing: she is all about sharing her bump now…but not so much with the first one, huh? (but she also shared what are labeled as ‘blue ivy baby bump’ pictures on her website so…maybe she just wants to use this pregnancy differently for her image/career?)
anyways, not surprised she sees herself as the madonna/venus and does photo shoots that show it.
also, twins? via in-vitro, maybe? (not a bad thing, not judging, just sayin’…maybe had in-vitro this time and got twins b/c she was having trouble the first time and got a surrogate for that one…)
those are 3 lucky kids, she seems to be very serious about motherhood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s possible she doesn’t want the same reaction to this pregnancy as people had with the last. It’s also possible that she experienced loss before having her daughter and was more guarded. I got pregnant with my son after experiencing a loss and I was so scared throughout the whole pregnancy. I just didn’t want to lose him, so I was extra low key. I barely discussed it, I was just living on pins and needles and most minor of twinge freaked me out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PrincessMe, my aunt was the same way with my cousin…they couldn’t have children for 10 years so she held on to the pregnancy news until everything was “safe” (she came two months early but she’s almost 18 now!!). So happy you have your son 💙
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I was a little more relaxed when I had my daughter. I’m happy to have them both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ERW engaged to married man: Yeah, Dita will tell you ERW not particular about the relationship status of who she wants… if Dita wasn’t too busy being fabulous, that is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. This is getting old. She always go for the married ones. Not a nice move, Evan.
Love Dita btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(Not trying to create a excuse for the boys. Shame on them too)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like they were separated and simply haven’t gone through a formal divorce process. So not quite as egregious?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
tell that to Sienna Miller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor Swift doesn’t know the sky is blue unless her mother tells her, so there you go. Why doesn’t anyone ever believe Beyoncé is pregnant, Surrogates count, is she ashamed, why? She seems to be of the Reptilian Secret Society that no one ever knows for sure exactly what is up with her……no do they care, at least not me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well considering that I do like Taylor and couldn’t care less about Beyoncé..
y’all are so odd with who you choose to like and hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha me too!
And with all the craziness around Beyonce’s pregnancy, I couldn’t help but think what would have been the reaction if any other artist would’ve announced their pregnancy in such a pretentious way… they would’ve been called anything but “queen!!!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s more that Swift is ususally pretty smart at PR. Here she got thwarted by something nobody saw coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor is not the centre of the celeb universe. Must hurt her to know that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. This so much…..childish vids with Gigi Hadid and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor gets me tired — everything about her is hard work, laboured and insincere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah how dare she have fun and post a video that will make her fans happy.
What an evil cow…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn doing a movie? Someone hand me a barf bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, I’ve been under a rock with work lately. I didn’t know about the twins either! This is what happens when I skip celebitchy
Report this comment as spam or abuse