“Taylor Swift didn’t know that Beyonce is pregnant with twins” links
  • February 02, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

IMMA LET YOU FINISH Taylor Swift but no one is paying attention to you now that Beyonce is pregnant with twins. [LaineyGossip]
Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn are doing a movie about police brutality. [Dlisted]
Samantha Bee is a national treasure. Love her. [Jezebel]
Scott Disick wants you to look at his new girlfriend. [Moe Jackson]
I’m finding this whole Beyonce-takes-pregnancy-photos thing hilarious because she was so mysterious with the pillowy bump, wasn’t she? [Celebslam]
Jamie Dornan is crazy-strong, my God. [JustJared]
Evan Rachel Wood’s fiance is already married? [IDLY]
Another Jamie Dornan story, sure, why not? [Seriously OMG WTF]
Prince Harry looks so cute in these photos. [Socialite Life]
Just in case you need some great dog photos today. [Buzzfeed]

Taylor Swift Is All Smiles In NYC

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to ““Taylor Swift didn’t know that Beyonce is pregnant with twins” links”

  1. detritus says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Le sigh. I was very excited because I misread a ‘n’ in the last link.
    I’ll take cute dogs though.

    Reply
  2. milla says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    i just wanna repeat the question. good documentaries on modern history of black people in the states, recommend please.

    Reply
  3. Arock says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Mel Gibson is going to a documentary on brutality…..I just…..

    Reply
  4. MissMerry says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    bahaha i thought the exact same thing: she is all about sharing her bump now…but not so much with the first one, huh? (but she also shared what are labeled as ‘blue ivy baby bump’ pictures on her website so…maybe she just wants to use this pregnancy differently for her image/career?)

    anyways, not surprised she sees herself as the madonna/venus and does photo shoots that show it.

    also, twins? via in-vitro, maybe? (not a bad thing, not judging, just sayin’…maybe had in-vitro this time and got twins b/c she was having trouble the first time and got a surrogate for that one…)

    those are 3 lucky kids, she seems to be very serious about motherhood.

    Reply
    • PrincessMe says:
      February 2, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      It’s possible she doesn’t want the same reaction to this pregnancy as people had with the last. It’s also possible that she experienced loss before having her daughter and was more guarded. I got pregnant with my son after experiencing a loss and I was so scared throughout the whole pregnancy. I just didn’t want to lose him, so I was extra low key. I barely discussed it, I was just living on pins and needles and most minor of twinge freaked me out.

      Reply
  5. Melody says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    ERW engaged to married man: Yeah, Dita will tell you ERW not particular about the relationship status of who she wants… if Dita wasn’t too busy being fabulous, that is.

    Reply
  6. Veronica says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    It sounds like they were separated and simply haven’t gone through a formal divorce process. So not quite as egregious?

    Reply
  7. Nancy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Taylor Swift doesn’t know the sky is blue unless her mother tells her, so there you go. Why doesn’t anyone ever believe Beyoncé is pregnant, Surrogates count, is she ashamed, why? She seems to be of the Reptilian Secret Society that no one ever knows for sure exactly what is up with her……no do they care, at least not me.

    Reply
  8. Rose says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Well considering that I do like Taylor and couldn’t care less about Beyoncé..
    y’all are so odd with who you choose to like and hate.

    Reply
  9. African Sun says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Taylor is not the centre of the celeb universe. Must hurt her to know that.

    Reply
  10. OriginallyBlue says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn doing a movie? Someone hand me a barf bag.

    Reply
  11. FLORC says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    So, I’ve been under a rock with work lately. I didn’t know about the twins either! This is what happens when I skip celebitchy

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment