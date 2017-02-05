NBC accused of ‘whitewashing’ for replacing Tamron Hall with Megyn Kelly

I have been following Megyn Kelly’s trajectory with some interest, just because I think she’s basically the canary in the coal mine for NBC shifting to more conservative-trending broadcasting. Megyn left Fox News and immediately took a contract with NBC News. We were told that she would get a talk show and probably her own magazine show (in the vein of 60 Minutes or Dateline). Then we learned that Megyn was actually going to be taking an anchor slot for the Today Show. Some media-watchers were like, “Way to normalize Megyn Kelly’s divisive and stupid faux-conservative politics, NBC.” It definitely feels like something larger is at play, like a major network news division is making a choice to pander to (let’s just say it) Deplorables.
Well, last week, Tamron Hall decided not to renew her contract with NBC. Tamron is often called one of the best anchors at NBC and MSNBC. On the strength of her MSNBC anchoring (she had an afternoon time slot), she was given a spot on the Today Show too. She’s well-liked and respected by colleagues and journalists and she does a lot of work specifically on domestic-violence awareness and race. She is also one of the few prominent African-American women at NBC News. According to sources, NBC didn’t push her out though – sources tell People Magazine that NBC offered Hall a “generous” new contract and they were “very surprised” that she didn’t take it. Following Tamron’s announcement that she was leaving, the National Association of Black Journalists had something to say:
The National Association of Black Journalists is accusing NBC of “whitewashing” after the network announced Wednesday that longtime anchor Tamron Hall is leaving the network. PEOPLE learned last week that Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News last month for a new role at NBC News, is set to host an hour of the Today Show, replacing the slot held by Hall and her co-anchor Al Roker. Though Hall was offered a new contract and insiders said the network expected her to stay in her other roles at the Today show and MSNBC, the anchor walked away from the deal.
In a statement released Wednesday, the NABJ shared its disappointment over Hall’s departure, which comes less than a week after PEOPLE learned that Hall and Roker would be replaced in the 9 a.m. slot.
“The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is saddened by Tamron Hall’s departure from NBC. She broke ground as the first black female Today show cohost and was enjoying ratings success alongside Al Roker during the show’s third hour of programming,” the statement reads. “NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing,” the statement continues.
“Published reports suggest Kelly will be replacing Today’s Takes, the hour of programming led by Hall and Roker. Roker tweeted last week that the show leads the ratings in its time slot and consistently beats its competition. This achievement deserves praise, not punishment, as replacing talent often is associated with low ratings performance,” NABJ’s statement continues. “Kelly has a well-documented history of offensive remarks regarding people of color. On The Kelly File, her Fox News show, the host said then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s commencement address at Tuskegee University pandered to a ‘culture of victimization.’ ”
The statement concludes: “While NABJ wishes Hall well on her next move, NABJ requests a meeting with NBC leadership on the top-rated show’s dismantling. We look forward to dialogue and resolve regarding black journalists and their continuing roles at NBC both in front and behind the camera.”
NBC released a statement that was basically like “let’s continue this dialogue” but I think the NABJ makes some great points. Did Tamron leave specifically because they were taking away her successful time slot… and giving it away to a white woman with a history of racial insensitivity (if not outright racism)? Was Tamron like “I don’t want to work with people who would do this”? I think that’s the case. And why is NBC so jazzed about Megyn Kelly? She’s a self-promoter and “people” believe that she’s got a big future in media, but she’s so overhyped and insubstantial. I feel sorry for Tamron.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I feel bad for her because apparently it’s another case of the network not giving their employees a heads up. Which again is terrible. Luckily I think the Today Show is mostly awful and I can only stand GMA. Hall can do bigger and better things elsewhere
I hope some smarter network grabs Tamron and gives her mucho dinero. She’s great, and obviously takes no crap from anyone, which is even greater. Hell, she was besties with Prince, how much cooler can you be?
Unrelated note (pic of Kelly with her book): why is it that, the more well-known the author, the cheaper and more basic the book jacket? Like they spent all of 30 seconds designing it? Blech.
Second unrelated note: I can’t see the name “Megyn” and not think OB-GYN. Is it just me?
Not just you. And I can never help but think she should be nicer to women given that her “gynecologist” is part of her name.
Megan Kelly who wants to have her cake and eat it too. Won’t be watching her any time soon. She’s certainly not the role model for women she is selling herself to be. Can’t stand this fence-sitter who didn’t fess up prior to the election about what she later described as Trump’s threats.
Tamron is super talented and will surely find a great gig for herself in future.
Good, let the Today Show sink into a pile of self-important, mediocre white folks while Tamron rises higher. I hope she finds something much better than that steaming pile of garbage.
My thoughts exactly.
+2
What a wonderful idea to take away a time slot from a successful black woman and give it to the current flavor of the month. Tamron is the victim of the trump era and can stand in line with Ann Curry who was sent down the river for no credible reason. I stopped watching NBC newscasts years ago and hope with Megyn Kellly stinking up the network even more, that others will stop watching as well. I hope ABC will take Tamron in, as they are in my opinion, the only credible network left.
@Nancy
Curry was awful on that show. She wasn’t the viewers’ favorite until she was treated badly by NBC…then ,all of a sudden, she was everyone’s “favorite”. Curry is a good reporter, but, she was truly cringe-worthy on Today.
Hall, on the other hand, had good ratings. I find her insufferable, but, she brought eyeballs.
Obviously, NBC is trying to pander to everyone with Kelly. It reminds me of McCain picking Palin….because, you know, she’s a woman, and, even though she’s a right-wing nut-job, all women will vote for her…men will love her hotness…the right-wingers love her…the left-wingers will learn to love her. Kelly’s in it for herself. Kelly’s a self-serving POS.
Also, HATE Matt Lauer and Al Roker….actually, the whole Today bunch.
Lina ZERO lies about Ann Curry She was an Unmitigated disaster the whole of her tenure as co anchor she was an ok newsreader or possibly serious topic journalist but My God She flamed OUT so badly
@Lina: I didn’t mind Ann at all. In fact, when that shady twit Matt Lauer had her fired, I ran to GMA. Meredith Vieiera, the game show host and View reject was his girl. I didn’t see Tamron on the show, but by all indications, she was good at her job. I had to laugh when you said men would find Palin hot! The only time she is hot is when she has a fever! Totally agree that Kelly and the rest of the new right Today show sucks.
Ive been @ing NBC intermittently ( i mean I wanna name em and shame em but its also Sh!tty NBC we see what’s happening, they are aligning themselves softly with the new regime and I for one boycott til that apprentice shit is off the air) Tamron is too good, funny, pretty to waste her timet there I hope she goes get her good money beffitting somewhere else where they dont have a nazi barbie with teased Bram Stoker Dracula Hair usurping her time
Also while we’re at it: No Country For Megyn(this fuck!ng name spelling ffs!) Santa’s White! Kelly
I’ll admit that I don’t know really anything about NBC. But I wouldn’t call biting Megan aligning with the regime. Trump haaaaaates her and its mutual!
What else would you call Matt’s reasonable “President as a friend of the show” chats and letting that kleptocrapt still get his Apprentice Coins Tho??
What a coincidence that Tamron “chose” not to renew her contract just as NBC was desperate to find a place for their Fox News refugee. Not. Buying. It.
Tamron probably left because of the way she was treated. She was basically forced out for the flavor of the month. Eventhough she may have been offered more money the lack of respect was likely a big issue.
Booooooo Megyn!!!
I will miss Tamron.
If they touch my Hoda, I am out!!!!!!
Haha. Hoda in, Kathy Lee out!
Another reason not to watch. I really like Tamron. NBC seems to be shooting itself in the foot. Getting rid of anyone that is remotely likable on the show. Tamron should head over to CBS. They actually do NEWs.. not so much FLUFF.. and I get tired of all the celebrity kissy kissy. She was too good for them. And exactly what market research have they done or are doing that makes them think Megyn Kelly is going to bring in such a big audience.
As a loyal follower of fox,I never cared for Megan kelly. I glad she left.
Megyn seems to be getting the face she deserves. (as the saying goes)… Yikes!
Forget it, NBC. At least after WWII Nazis had to move to Argentina and get plastic surgery to ever work again. But here’s Megyn Kelly jumping from the FOX flaming lily pad over to a safer network and we’re not supposed to notice who she really is. An example of Megyn’s fine work for racists:
“On the June 8 edition of Fox News’ The Kelly File, Kelly questioned whether a white McKinney, Texas police officer’s excessive use of force while arresting a 14-year-old black girl at a pool party was a “race thing…where is the evidence that this is a race thing, not an excessive force thing?” Kelly added, “The girl was no saint, either.” [Fox News, The Kelly File, 7/28/15]”
And another tidbit in case people wonder what NBC is really up to with this stupid move:
“German non-Jewish newspaper owners replaced [journalists] in part with ill-trained and inexperienced amateurs loyal to the Nazi Party, as well as with skilled and veteran journalists prepared to collaborate with the regime in order to maintain and even enhance their careers.”
