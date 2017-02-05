Selma Blair drove off with a gas pump nozzle still attached, it cost her $500

Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone
Over the weekend, this was one of the top stories, which made me make the Confused Nick Young Face. Like, we know Selma Blair might be sort of messy – we learned that last year, when she took some pills, mixed them with alcohol and freaked the f–k out on an international flight. What happened to Selma last week wasn’t that bad, in that she didn’t get carted off a plane by authorities and medical personnel. But it’s still a weird story. Basically, Selma had a really bad day. She was absent-minded, she could have really hurt people, and she cried in public. Selma vented about her terrible day on Instagram and it became one of the top stories. I’m still like ?????
Selma Blair had a rough day on Friday that left her in tears. The 44-year-old actress recounted her bad day to her 339,000 Instagram followers — explaining just what happened in the caption of a tearful Boomerang shot. The troubles started off when Blair made a visit to the gas station and accidentally left without removing the gas pump from her car’s tank.
“I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in,” she said. “And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas.” Feeling “awful for being so absent minded,” Blair then “burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable.” She was upset too, after animal rights activists criticized her for wearing a fur-trimmed red coat in Los Angeles on Thursday — fur she said wasn’t real. “I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur,” she wrote.
On top of all of that, Blair said she “ran out of dog food. And Excedrin.” At the time of her post, Blair said she was “still crying.” My head is still pounding,” she added. “Can I have someone say this will pass?”
We’ve all done absent-minded sh-t before. I’ve never driven off with a gas pump still attached, but I once drove off without putting the gas cap back on (and I left the gas tank door open) and I was incredibly embarrassed. She’s lucky she didn’t hurt herself, her car or other people because driving off with the gas pump attached could have ended really badly. We’ve all these kinds of bad days, haven’t we? I usually have them on a PMS day, where every little bad thing just seems to compound the previous bad thing. Like, I hit every red light, and they’re out of my favorite chicken wraps and I forgot to get the one thing at the grocery store that I really needed and my leg is cramping and I have a headache, and on and on.
These are the “teddy bear fur” photos.
I can be about as absent-minded as they come but in my 30+ years of driving I’ve never forgotten to take the gas nozzle out of the tank before leaving the gas station. I’m gonna go out on a limb and say she’s not well. I also tend to think there are better ways to deal with her issues than broadcasting them on IG. In fact, when my son’s mental illnesses are flaring up, my first clue is often rambling social media posts. I hope she’s got someone reliable to help support her.
Lol, I did once in front of my teenage children, they still tease me about it😊
People do it on occasion. I’ve seen it done, and family members have actually done it. Though I don’t know that I would consider it putting people in danger.
I get having a sneaky hate spiral day (as that was 3-4 days of my week (hitting lights lots of work, b*llshit, no sex, a Trumper coming to change our extinguisher and lecture me until i pressed the ringer on the work phone while staring him down so he’d shut up). BUT we need to stop pretending Selma is Full on sober
Omg, dead.
I love Selma, so it better not be real fur!
And when you’re having a bad day, my advice is to sleep with as many people as possible. #CruelIntentions
Looks quite faux to me!
And she seemed so together at Harvard when she was about to marry Warner. Just shows it can happen to anyone
I have a mood disorder and Selma strikes me as having a mood disorder.
I think she is on a medication with bad side effects every time I read a story about her.
I hope things get better for her.
And driving off with the gas pump nozzle still attached is one of my greatest fears.
I have driven away with the nozzle still attached, and can confirm it costs $500. I can also confirm they have breakaway nozzles so you don’t drive off with the entire thing and drag everything with it. Same as Selma; one of those days where nothing was going right and was pretty bummed out.
I can one-up Selma though. I was not working at the time, and $500 was a huge deal.
I am sorry you are able to confirm that. That was one thought that ran through my mind at least for you (Selma) it is just embarrassing, not potentially financially ruinous.
And how many people have filled up with diesel instead of unleaded or vice versa? Haven’t done it (yet!) myself but my know all neighbour has done it twice to my knowledge!
That’s odd, diesel nozzles are designed not to fit in unleaded gas tanks. Diesel in unleaded is bad for the car but it will be fine. Unleaded in diesel is a real problem. You would know if you had done it as a gas car will not run on diesel fuel.
@ Lindsey – sorry I didn’t make it clear. He put unleaded petrol in a diesel which is possible.
That’s an expensive mistake
At least £200 a time! And that was a year or two ago.
I’ve tried it. Stood at the pump for a good five minutes probably trying to force the nozzle to fit in my gas tank. Good times!!
That must have been one amazingly fine Teddy bear.
Right?! Just say it is faux, it isn’t teddy bear, it’s made to look real.
My mom did this once. When she went back to tell the owner of the gas station he didn’t care and was like, “It happens more often than you think.”
I wonder why it cost $500. Aren’t they magnetic? You would think they would not want to disincentivise people from returning it. Scary to think of all the absent minded drivers out there! I wonder how often it happens… often enough they switched to the magnetic pumps and for two stories in the comment section.
this is great who knew?
