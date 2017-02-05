Selma Blair drove off with a gas pump nozzle still attached, it cost her $500

Over the weekend, this was one of the top stories, which made me make the Confused Nick Young Face. Like, we know Selma Blair might be sort of messy – we learned that last year, when she took some pills, mixed them with alcohol and freaked the f–k out on an international flight. What happened to Selma last week wasn’t that bad, in that she didn’t get carted off a plane by authorities and medical personnel. But it’s still a weird story. Basically, Selma had a really bad day. She was absent-minded, she could have really hurt people, and she cried in public. Selma vented about her terrible day on Instagram and it became one of the top stories. I’m still like ?????

Selma Blair had a rough day on Friday that left her in tears. The 44-year-old actress recounted her bad day to her 339,000 Instagram followers — explaining just what happened in the caption of a tearful Boomerang shot. The troubles started off when Blair made a visit to the gas station and accidentally left without removing the gas pump from her car’s tank. “I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in,” she said. “And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas.” Feeling “awful for being so absent minded,” Blair then “burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable.” She was upset too, after animal rights activists criticized her for wearing a fur-trimmed red coat in Los Angeles on Thursday — fur she said wasn’t real. “I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur,” she wrote. On top of all of that, Blair said she “ran out of dog food. And Excedrin.” At the time of her post, Blair said she was “still crying.” My head is still pounding,” she added. “Can I have someone say this will pass?”

[From People]

We’ve all done absent-minded sh-t before. I’ve never driven off with a gas pump still attached, but I once drove off without putting the gas cap back on (and I left the gas tank door open) and I was incredibly embarrassed. She’s lucky she didn’t hurt herself, her car or other people because driving off with the gas pump attached could have ended really badly. We’ve all these kinds of bad days, haven’t we? I usually have them on a PMS day, where every little bad thing just seems to compound the previous bad thing. Like, I hit every red light, and they’re out of my favorite chicken wraps and I forgot to get the one thing at the grocery store that I really needed and my leg is cramping and I have a headache, and on and on.

These are the “teddy bear fur” photos.