Johnny Depp apparently fired his long-time agent because she cost too much

Do you think Johnny Depp is “broke”? I do not. While he has sued his ex-managers for allegedly stealing/mismanaging tens of millions of dollars, I think Depp still has money. He’s still rich, he’s just terrible at downsizing and making smart money decisions. He should spend a few dollars on a Suze Orman book or something. But Depp and his publicist want you to believe that he’s a “victim” and that his ex-managers are trying to “gaslight” the public into believing Depp is anything other than a bad-smelling, wife-beating, scarfy hobo with a major wine problem. And now this: Page Six reports that Depp has fired his long-time (and long-suffering) agent because he didn’t want to pay her exorbitant commissions anymore.

Johnny Depp is in such financial turmoil that he fired his longtime Hollywood agent, saying he couldn’t pay her any more commissions on his movie deals, and made a deal with a rival agency. Last October, Depp walked away from UTA’s Tracey Jacobs, the famed agent who in 1988 took him from TV’s “21 Jump Street” and made him into an international movie superstar. A Hollywood source said, “Depp told Jacobs and UTA he no longer wanted to pay their commissions. But they pushed back.” So the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star jumped ship to CAA, which gave him a sweeter deal. About CAA’s lower commissions, another source said, “They don’t do blue-light specials.” But as far as Depp’s finances, the agency was “sensitive to it when he signed.” On Depp leaving UTA, the insider added, “He was with Tracey Jacobs for a gajillion years — their relationship had run its course. He was looking for a change.” CAA and UTA declined to comment. Last week, it was revealed in documents filed by Depp’s business managers that he spends an astonishing $2 million a month. Among the examples of his excess were $75 million spent on 14 homes, $18 million on a luxury yacht, and $30,000 per month on wine. Plus, he blew $3 million on shooting the ashes of his hero, author Hunter S. Thompson, out of a cannon over Aspen, Colo.

[From Page Six]

I feel sorry for Tracey Jacobs because she really was a huge part of Depp’s success. She stayed with him during the art-house period when he wasn’t making much money, and she stayed with him through Vanessa Paradis and Amber Heard. They were reportedly very close, almost like family. And now that Depp has some money problems, he doesn’t want to give Jacobs her contractual commissions? Sounds about right. I also wonder if Depp’s new CAA deal is a full package, meaning new representation overall, from agent to manager to publicist. Because if he’s going to make any money in the next few years, he’s going to need a complete image and press-relations overhaul.