Johnny Depp apparently fired his long-time agent because she cost too much

Do you think Johnny Depp is “broke”? I do not. While he has sued his ex-managers for allegedly stealing/mismanaging tens of millions of dollars, I think Depp still has money. He’s still rich, he’s just terrible at downsizing and making smart money decisions. He should spend a few dollars on a Suze Orman book or something. But Depp and his publicist want you to believe that he’s a “victim” and that his ex-managers are trying to “gaslight” the public into believing Depp is anything other than a bad-smelling, wife-beating, scarfy hobo with a major wine problem. And now this: Page Six reports that Depp has fired his long-time (and long-suffering) agent because he didn’t want to pay her exorbitant commissions anymore.
Johnny Depp is in such financial turmoil that he fired his longtime Hollywood agent, saying he couldn’t pay her any more commissions on his movie deals, and made a deal with a rival agency. Last October, Depp walked away from UTA’s Tracey Jacobs, the famed agent who in 1988 took him from TV’s “21 Jump Street” and made him into an international movie superstar.
A Hollywood source said, “Depp told Jacobs and UTA he no longer wanted to pay their commissions. But they pushed back.” So the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star jumped ship to CAA, which gave him a sweeter deal. About CAA’s lower commissions, another source said, “They don’t do blue-light specials.” But as far as Depp’s finances, the agency was “sensitive to it when he signed.” On Depp leaving UTA, the insider added, “He was with Tracey Jacobs for a gajillion years — their relationship had run its course. He was looking for a change.” CAA and UTA declined to comment.
Last week, it was revealed in documents filed by Depp’s business managers that he spends an astonishing $2 million a month. Among the examples of his excess were $75 million spent on 14 homes, $18 million on a luxury yacht, and $30,000 per month on wine. Plus, he blew $3 million on shooting the ashes of his hero, author Hunter S. Thompson, out of a cannon over Aspen, Colo.
I feel sorry for Tracey Jacobs because she really was a huge part of Depp’s success. She stayed with him during the art-house period when he wasn’t making much money, and she stayed with him through Vanessa Paradis and Amber Heard. They were reportedly very close, almost like family. And now that Depp has some money problems, he doesn’t want to give Jacobs her contractual commissions? Sounds about right. I also wonder if Depp’s new CAA deal is a full package, meaning new representation overall, from agent to manager to publicist. Because if he’s going to make any money in the next few years, he’s going to need a complete image and press-relations overhaul.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I wonder if she leaked this story?
They had a nice run. Nothing lasts forever.
I met him once during the 21 Jumpstreet Days. He was so hot. Now what a mess.
WTF is CAA doing?? Agents are legally mandated at 10%, it is managers that can charge more. So CAA took on this well-past-his-prime-mess at less than 10%?? Are they poor too?
Also UTA would have made the deal that got him into Fantastic Beasts and this latest Pirates so those commissions are theirs, regardless. Nope….something else is up here.
He may not be a huge draw to us here at Celebitchy, but he’s a megastar in the US and on the level with Tom Cruise abroad. They figure he’s got another 10 yrs left in him and they can milk that for many millions.
Also, agencies do what’s called “package deals” these days. So they’ll put a star, director, writer together on a package and sell to the highest studio bidder. So now they have a new star in their pasture for the package deals.
Such a d*ck.
Wino, come get your boy.
Man did Amber knew when to get out! Love the girl! He is such a cliché, it’s painful to look at him!
Not sure, the excuse from his lawyers was that they did find out the mismanagement when looking to his finances due to the divorce. Already in the divorce
So Amber may or may not know. I think its said he fired his ex business lawyers in March when they requested him to sell his property in France. I guess Amber may have know about that but maybe any of them believe it was that serious
It’s said he has over 40 millions in debts (not including Amber’s 7 million settlement)
So his debts are 10% of his total worth. We should all be so lucky.
An agent makes money based on the work they do and the work they get you. She helped build his mega successful career, and deserved to be paid.
Depp and Jacobs were very close,like family.I believe something may have happened that we don’t know.This comes from a tabloid not court documents.Regardless what went on did anyone find it suspicious that this came out the same day the new Pirates trailer did?I mean he changed agencies a few months ago why did this story came out now?I
I think he is actually cash poor. Between this and his shenanigans trying to pay amber’s charities in installments ( I don’t doubt that he tried to pay them directly because he’s a dick but no real explanation for the installments other than legit money problems).
I foresee a story about how he owes the IRS a lot of money in the next couple months.
I agree. Also, wealth is not what you make, but what you save. If your outgoings are exceeding your incoming flow of cash… you are poor. It is very hard for people to downsize their lifestyle when the money isn’t coming in, and that is how once rich people end up bankrupt!
I think that he is broke. I think that he is so messed up on wine and drugs all of the time. And he appears to be surrounded by some enabling hangers on i.e. Stanhope, etc. Very sad. It’s like when Marlon Brando turned into a shit show..
She deserves her money if he doesn’t feel she deserves it then it’s best to cut ties. I’m sure she’s gotten what she was due otherwise she would’ve left anyway there is no loyalty in Hollywood as an agent she should know this.
