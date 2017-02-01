Johnny Depp literally spends $30K a month on wine, ex-managers claim

Throughout much of the past year, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been at war. It was a divorce war, but it was mostly about money and control. Amber finally won the war a few weeks back, when the judge finalized their divorce and ordered Depp to adhere to the payment schedule for Amber’s $7 million settlement (which she will give to charity). What was interesting was that throughout their divorce drama, there seemed to be a weird vibe coming from Team Depp – a vibe of “he has money troubles.” He was selling off artwork and property and nickel-and-diming Amber for months.

Well, as it turns out, at the same time Heard and Depp were wrapping up their divorce, Depp’s other lawyers were filing a lawsuit against his old managers at The Management Group. Depp accused his managers of grossly mismanaging his money and basically losing tens of millions of dollars on bad investments and overbilling. Well… TMG countersued and the details of their countersuit are fascinating and terrible. You can read the full filing here.

Johnny Depp’s extravagant spending on staff, real estate and oddities is detailed in a countersuit from his former business management company. Depp sued The Management Group earlier this month, claiming that after he fired TMG his new business manager discovered serious misconduct. He claims the firm collected $28 million in contingent fees he never agreed to, consistently failed to file or pay his taxes on time, failed to keep proper books and loaned nearly $10 million of his money to third parties without authorization. Joel and Robert Mandel claim they and their company did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending, according to a cross-complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump. TMG claims Depp’s lawsuit is an attempt to derail foreclosure proceedings the company is pursuing against the actor in an attempt to recover $4.2 million he owes them. TMG is suing Depp for breach of contract and promissory fraud, and is asking the court for a declaration that “Depp is responsible for his own financial waste.”

[From THR]

Legally, I suspect that both things can be true. I suspect that TMG mismanaged Depp’s money – which at one point was supposed to be in excess of $300 million, if not more – and I suspect that Depp blew through his fortune really quickly, regardless of his managers’ shenanigans. Like, I think it’s possible that TMG saw that Depp was spending $30,000 a month on wine and they were like, “He’ll never notice if we pocket a few million here and there.” And seriously, Depp has 14 residences? That’s crazy. He needs to divest some of his assets, and maybe stop with the wine? His wine habit is more expensive than a cocaine habit.