Johnny Depp literally spends $30K a month on wine, ex-managers claim

Throughout much of the past year, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been at war. It was a divorce war, but it was mostly about money and control. Amber finally won the war a few weeks back, when the judge finalized their divorce and ordered Depp to adhere to the payment schedule for Amber’s $7 million settlement (which she will give to charity). What was interesting was that throughout their divorce drama, there seemed to be a weird vibe coming from Team Depp – a vibe of “he has money troubles.” He was selling off artwork and property and nickel-and-diming Amber for months.
Well, as it turns out, at the same time Heard and Depp were wrapping up their divorce, Depp’s other lawyers were filing a lawsuit against his old managers at The Management Group. Depp accused his managers of grossly mismanaging his money and basically losing tens of millions of dollars on bad investments and overbilling. Well… TMG countersued and the details of their countersuit are fascinating and terrible. You can read the full filing here.
Johnny Depp’s extravagant spending on staff, real estate and oddities is detailed in a countersuit from his former business management company. Depp sued The Management Group earlier this month, claiming that after he fired TMG his new business manager discovered serious misconduct. He claims the firm collected $28 million in contingent fees he never agreed to, consistently failed to file or pay his taxes on time, failed to keep proper books and loaned nearly $10 million of his money to third parties without authorization.
Joel and Robert Mandel claim they and their company did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending, according to a cross-complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”
Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump. TMG claims Depp’s lawsuit is an attempt to derail foreclosure proceedings the company is pursuing against the actor in an attempt to recover $4.2 million he owes them.
TMG is suing Depp for breach of contract and promissory fraud, and is asking the court for a declaration that “Depp is responsible for his own financial waste.”
Legally, I suspect that both things can be true. I suspect that TMG mismanaged Depp’s money – which at one point was supposed to be in excess of $300 million, if not more – and I suspect that Depp blew through his fortune really quickly, regardless of his managers’ shenanigans. Like, I think it’s possible that TMG saw that Depp was spending $30,000 a month on wine and they were like, “He’ll never notice if we pocket a few million here and there.” And seriously, Depp has 14 residences? That’s crazy. He needs to divest some of his assets, and maybe stop with the wine? His wine habit is more expensive than a cocaine habit.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It shows
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been looking better lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao, it really does. but the again we already knew, because that’s exactly what amber was saying; he was lovely until he starts drinking, then he becomes abusive.
he clearly has massive issues, and his lot allows him to get away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2 million a month to look that shitty. Wow. Hobo’s do it for way less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it is not something to mock about. i cannot understand why are drugs illegal, but booze is legal.
i feel sorry for his family, for Amber, for his kids mostly. i also feel sorry for him, cos he is digging an early grave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wino Forever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t lying when he got that Wino Forever tattoo so!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ashes thing…wasn’t that illegal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, it was legal:
On August 20, 2005, in a private funeral, Thompson’s ashes were fired from a cannon. This was accompanied by red, white, blue and green fireworks—all to the tune of Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” and Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man”. The cannon was placed atop a 153-foot (47 m) tower which had the shape of a double-thumbed fist clutching a peyote button, a symbol originally used in his 1970 campaign for Sheriff of Pitkin County, Colorado. The plans for the monument were initially drawn by Thompson and Steadman, and were shown as part of an Omnibus program on the BBC titled Fear and Loathing in Gonzovision (1978). It is included as a special feature on the second disc of the 2004 Criterion Collection DVD release of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and labeled as Fear and Loathing on the Road to Hollywood.
According to his widow, Anita, the funeral was funded by actor Johnny Depp, who was a close friend of Thompson. Depp told the Associated Press, “All I’m doing is trying to make sure his last wish comes true. I just want to send my pal out the way he wants to go out.” An estimated 280 people attended, including U.S. Senators John Kerry and George McGovern; 60 Minutes correspondents Ed Bradley and Charlie Rose; actors Jack Nicholson, John Cusack, Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, and Josh Hartnett; musicians Lyle Lovett, John Oates and David Amram, and artist and long-time friend Ralph Steadman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it wrong that I love the part about Hunter S. Thompson? Completely crazy, but completely fitting.
What confuses me is the 30k a month on wine. Doesn’t he own a vineyard?
Oh well, his money so he can spend it any way he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado”
this is why while i truly enjoy gossip myself, i don’t get stans like at all. these big stars are mental, why do people love them so much is beyond me. enjoying them on a superficial level yes, but the stanning is ridiculous. if it was your neighbour john buying himself shit like this, you’d think there was something wrong with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely this. Personally I just think that a fool and his money were parted and that is as it should be. I just want to know why he had to commission a cannon instead of say renting one from a circus and firing the ashes that way. Or you know, just sprinkle them by hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much. What a whack job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That specially made cannon bit is ridiculous even for a whackadoodle like Hunter Thompson, although I like reading him and appreciated him as a character. I guess it wasn’t exciting enough to just be poured out of a helicopter.
It did affect what I thought of Thompson when I heard that he shot himself while talking on the phone to his wife. His son and little grandson were in his house with him. I recall being appalled by that and thinking that if my husband did that, he had better be dead when I get home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s no wonder that he didn’t want to give the money to Amber – he’s broke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah but how much does he spend on scarves and eyeliner??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His scarves must be worth a fortune.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably smell like B.O. and pee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it depends on how many people you’re hosting, and what wine you’re drinking, right?
I mean, if he is opening a bottle of 2013 Colin-Morey, Pierre-Yves Bienvenue Batard Montrachet Grand Cru a day, you’ll rack up 30k pretty fast?
I dunno, to me that doesn’t like a lot of money a month for a super rich dude? Now if he could stop being a twat to his ex-wife, he can spend all the money he likes on booze – I don’t care!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like when you’re drinking a LOT of wine, it’s only economical to drink a ‘lesser’ quality wine. Like sure, splurge on special occasions if you’re REALLY into wine. But if you’re not really into the subtleties of wine, go buy a middle of the road wine to drink as your normal drinking wine.
I like wine. But I don’t really know a whole lot about it. I’ve also rarely found a red that I could drink. Which is fine because I get migraines, and I think I might be a bit sensitive to something in wine, and I don’t feel as bad if I drink white. I like some crisp tasting whites, but I’m not incredibly picky.
In blind tastings of “regular people”, they’ve found no correlation between the wines they like and the price of the wine. I mean, clearly it’s different for people who are REALLY into wine, but if you’re just drinking to drink, there’s no real point in throwing your money around like crazy.
I agree though – if you can meet your work commitments, and not be an asshat to the people around you, go ahead and spend whatever you want on your booze. But the ‘don’t be an asshat’ is a strong factor in it.
Also – Nova Scotia has been making leaps in grape growing/wine making. The valley has a ton of wineries now, and there are some really great wines coming from here. If anyone gets a chance – try a Tidal Bay wine. It’s a really crisp, fresh tasting wine – and it can only be made here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White wine lover over here, too! Thanks for the N.S. wine tip. Sounds lovely. As does a little wine tour! Cheers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best red wine EVER is Riunite Lambrusco. It is inexpensive, delicious, and can be paired with almost anything. It’s sweet without being too sweet. It’s pretty much the only red wine I buy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melly, Lambrusco is a horrible wine. Some of them are even ‘coloured’, which means you are drinking water with alcohol in it. ‘It can be paired with everything’ means it is not a good red at all, because reds only get paired with some stuff, mainly red meat.
It was also the first wine in Italy to kill people (over 20 in 1986) for illegal use of methanol.
Nice Italian wines are not even marketed abroad (as it happens for olive oil) and if they are only some providers can sell them.
I am originally from Tuscany, relatives had a vineyard, so trust me that I am right. Just wanted to give you a honest advice 🍷
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the tip Erinn, need to find out if it is sold in UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not Italian, nor a wine aficianado, (the last bottle of wine I bought was a random Castillo el Diablo Red from the co-op for under a tenner) and totally with you on the cheap wine – but even I won’t touch Lambrusco or (gag) Lambrini!
And if you like a good red, I’d strongly recommend the Meerlust 2012 – pretty sure you can buy it for less than £20 in the UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ruinite Lambrusco is the wine I used to get into wine years and years ago. Now I won’t touch the stuff. It’s far too sweet, and you can taste the lack of quality. It’s a gateway wine, nothing more. Branch out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have thought more…unless he’s drinking exclusively 2 buck chuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an addict and an abuser who hit rock bottom. He blames everyone else. Is it shocking his finance are not managed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“His wine habit is more expensive than a cocaine habit.” I’m sure there’s that, too; just not documented, for obvious reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They did site “other vices”..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging from his face, I’d say he’s more of a meth guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly….I’m thinking $30,000 a month is for wine and “other” mind altering drugs, that of which, cannot be named for legal reasons!!!!!! JD is a mess!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget his staff of 40 people, annual taxes, whatever he paid to Vanessa, and of course upkeep on those 14 properties. When celebs fortunes are estimated frequently it’s a gross estimation, but even if Dep had made $300 million it’s not hard to guess where it all went.
As far as alleged mismanagement, there will be a forensic accounting so it’ll come out – but the managers are demanding a trial and aren’t backing down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woah I feel for his kids,all that money was supposed to be for them.I’m starting to think that money problems,career missteps and aging resulted to more and more alcohol and drug use and in the end it began to change him as a person.That’s why no one who knew or dated him bought Amber’s claims, cause they knew a person who wasn’t so deep in the addiction road.I totally believe that he was never abusive before Amber.He started destroying himself and in the end he started taking it off to others.It’s actually a shame cause I truly believe he was a fine person before the downward spiral began and that’s what Amber and her friends said.
The thing is,is it too late?Career wise I don’t see him going back where he was and it has nothing to do with the DV allegations.But maybe he can look at himself and start wondering wth is happening and decide to get some help.In the end that was what Amber wanted for him wasn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said! 👏👏👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sure knows how to spend his money:
Over $75 million on 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood, several penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles and a horse farm in Kentucky.
$18 million to “acquire and renovate a 150 foot luxury yacht.”
Millions more buying and maintaining 45 luxury vehicles.
$30,000 per month on expensive wines flown from all over the world.
$3 million to blast the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson out of a custom-made cannon in Aspen, Colorado.
Tens of millions on “a massive and extremely expensive art collection,” including “world class jewelry,” about 70 collectible guitars and over 200 works by artists such as Warhol, Klimt, Basquiat, and Modigliani.
Millions on collectibles and memorabilia involving icons such as Marilyn Monroe, John Dillinger and Marlon Brando. The collection is so extensive it fills “12 storage facilities” and cost over $1 million just to archive.
$300,000 per month on 40 full-time employees.
$150,000 per month on full-time security guards that protect him and his family “24/7, 365 days a year” wherever they go.
$200,000 per month on private planes.
$10 million over the years on supporting various friends and family, including $4 million invested into a failed music label run by a friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mikasa, eye-watering spending.
I feel like with Depp, it’s a bubble that few of us know and live in so it is hard to imagine what spending that money is like.
I don’t like hearing anyone going through financial difficulty so this article has made me sad for him and his children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@African Sun
I feel sorry for his kids. I hope he learns his lesson and takes better care of his finances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he really is a repulsive man which is disappointing as I used to be such a fan in the 90s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not a surprise, his (self inflicted) money troubles have been rumoured for years. Of course he’s broke, he’s been off his head since he split with Vanessa, she stabilised him for a long time until he hit his mid life crisis and decided her wanted to be just a ‘crazy kid’ again. No sympathy for him whatsoever…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m tired of people making up these addict stories about JD. He’s not an addict. He doesn’t even drink. The poor man has to live like a recluse because society is so damning of the fact that eating sweet sweet juicy braaaaains for breakfast *may* cause the grower of said brain to “die” or crave sweet sweet juicy braaaains themselves.
When will we all just learn to be positive people and eat braaaains in peace?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you think he’s only letting others drink his wine lol
Stans are very sad people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Typical story. I am sure these pigs owe him money. I find these stories infuriating and far too common. They file a cross-complaint as a smoke screen and put his financials on blast because they have no legit defense. Regardless of whether you like him or not, money managers stealing from their clients is reprehensible. One example; he’s owned the home in LA on North Sweetzer for 22 years. He bought it for $1.9 MIL and now it’s worth $9 MIL. Where the problem seems to be is this Management Group took out a $5 MIL loan on the equity of the house in 2013 obviously on JD’s behalf, but the house is worth $9 MIL or far more… so why is he now in default on this property? ? ? It’s clear there has been impropriety and this is only the obvious (paging the forensic accountants) IT’S NOT YOUR FRACKING MONEY. HANDS OFF. Not sure if I would want to live on the Sunset strip, but it’s been his home for as long as I can remember and now some schmucks steal it out from under him? He is not broke. Not even close, but he should sell assets and learn to live a bit less extravagantly in terms of his property ownership and collection of material things. As far as the scarfs and make-up, he should wear whatever the frack he wants. Should he be in dad jeans and a Cosby sweater cus he’s in his mid fifties? I am often offended by the ageism I read about stars here. “he used to be so hansom” “he looks better/he looks worse” he’s in his 50s and he’s not hot any more…get over it. It’s just like when people say “Angie’s at death’s door/she’s not beautiful like she used to be” They look ok to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i doubt the problem is that he doesn’t look hot, it’s that he clearly has a substance abuse of whichever kind problem, so people comment on the fact he looks unhealthy, as people with these sort of problems do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS! The yacht would be the one he bought when he was with Vanessa. Which he later sold for an undisclosed price. It was then sold to JK Rowling, who paid 22 million pounds for it. That’s 28 million usd at the post Brexit vote exchange rate. Doubt he lost money on that deal either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Management Group and the two attorneys who run it will not withstand the scrutiny of the forensic accountants and The CA State Bar and there licenses will be suspended so they cannot rip any other people off. For Johnny’s part, NEVER, EVER make a deal with an attorney on a handshake. All you need to know is that these attorneys did not start their services with an engagement letter or management agreement outlining fees and scope of work –THIS IS UNHEARD OF!!!! Johnny you blew it. I hope they get what’s coming. SHYSTERS! They are not just money managers, they are officers of the court. They are held to a higher standard as such. It is a fact that all money manager “must put their clients’ interests first”, but as attorneys, their clients have the protection that they will not be ripped off. You can trust an officer of the Court right? In 2015, President Barack Obama asked the federal government to force most of the nation’s financial advisers — those people who tell us which stocks to buy for our 401(k)’s — to abide by what’s known as the fiduciary standard, a set of rules that would require advisers to give their clients the best possible advice (rather than, say, advice that pays those advisers the highest fees). That will probably be repealed by Trump and his greed mongers, but it has not been yet and was in force when this lawsuit was filed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse