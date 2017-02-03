Johnny Depp unironically believes he’s the victim of a gaslighting campaign

As we discussed a few days ago, Johnny Depp’s ex-managers are countersuing him, claiming that he’s a dirty box of wine in a hobo scarf. Depp sued his managers several weeks ago, on the same day that his divorce from Amber Heard was finalized. Depp claimed that his management team – The Management Group/TMG – basically had their hand in the till and overpaid themselves millions of dollars of his money. In TMG’s countersuit, they said that they spent years trying to convince Depp to rein in his crazy spending, that he didn’t need to spend $30,000 a month on wine, nor did he need eighteen homes, nor did he need a bajillion cars and SUVs. Well, now Depp’s lawyer has issued a reaction to the countersuit. And I feel bad, but I totally laughed.

Johnny Depp is firing back at his former management team over their claims his financial woes are all his fault, according to a statement by Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman. The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims his former business team, The Management Group (TMG), “have chosen to employ a reprehensible ‘blame the victim’ strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance, which is chronicled in Mr. Depp’s 48 page complaint.” “Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal investment decisions or the ‘financial distress’ they wildly allege — Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims,” Waldman continues. “Gaslighting the public with global press releases will not save the defendants in court from their gross misconduct set forth in the complaint.” Depp, 53, sued TMG earlier this month for $25 million in a fraud lawsuit. On Tuesday, TMG filed a cross-complaint, claiming the actor lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.” In TMG’s lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, the management firm asks Depp to pay more than $560,000 in allegedly unpaid commissions and credit card fees. TMG’s lawsuit is also asking for a court declaration that it “complied with all of its fiduciary obligations under the law and that Depp is responsible for his own financial waste.” In the court papers, his former managers claim they repeatedly warned Depp of his overspending, and even warned him to get a pre-nup before marrying Amber Heard, which ended up costing him a $7 million settlement. However, Depp’s lawyers claim in his lawsuit that the actor “lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG’s self-dealing and gross misconduct.” Depp’s lawsuit alleges TMG paid itself over $28 million in fees without his consent and failed to pay his taxes on time, resulting in $5.6 million in fees and penalties. The actor also claims the company loaned money to people without Depp’s permission. In a statement, TMG maintains that “Johnny Depp alone was solely responsible for his extravagant spending. Over 17 years, The Management Group (TMG) did everything possible to protect the actor from himself.”

Gaslighting??? BLAME THE VICTIM? My, my, how the worm turns. You would think that Poor, Innocent Scarfy had never gotten his bros to go on a PR campaign to paint Amber Heard as a manipulative bitch. You would think Victimized Johnny never used his bros in the media to disseminate damaging information about his estranged wife. You would think that Sad, Used Johnny had never behaved violently towards his wife and then used his staff to manipulate her into coming back, then use all of his power, connections and wealth to gaslight her for months. I mean, it’s perfectly possible that TMG did take advantage of Johnny. But am I the only one who really doesn’t care? He’s not a victim of anything but his own substance abuse and ego.