Johnny Depp unironically believes he’s the victim of a gaslighting campaign

As we discussed a few days ago, Johnny Depp’s ex-managers are countersuing him, claiming that he’s a dirty box of wine in a hobo scarf. Depp sued his managers several weeks ago, on the same day that his divorce from Amber Heard was finalized. Depp claimed that his management team – The Management Group/TMG – basically had their hand in the till and overpaid themselves millions of dollars of his money. In TMG’s countersuit, they said that they spent years trying to convince Depp to rein in his crazy spending, that he didn’t need to spend $30,000 a month on wine, nor did he need eighteen homes, nor did he need a bajillion cars and SUVs. Well, now Depp’s lawyer has issued a reaction to the countersuit. And I feel bad, but I totally laughed.
Johnny Depp is firing back at his former management team over their claims his financial woes are all his fault, according to a statement by Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman. The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims his former business team, The Management Group (TMG), “have chosen to employ a reprehensible ‘blame the victim’ strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance, which is chronicled in Mr. Depp’s 48 page complaint.”
“Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal investment decisions or the ‘financial distress’ they wildly allege — Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims,” Waldman continues. “Gaslighting the public with global press releases will not save the defendants in court from their gross misconduct set forth in the complaint.”
Depp, 53, sued TMG earlier this month for $25 million in a fraud lawsuit. On Tuesday, TMG filed a cross-complaint, claiming the actor lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.” In TMG’s lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, the management firm asks Depp to pay more than $560,000 in allegedly unpaid commissions and credit card fees. TMG’s lawsuit is also asking for a court declaration that it “complied with all of its fiduciary obligations under the law and that Depp is responsible for his own financial waste.”
In the court papers, his former managers claim they repeatedly warned Depp of his overspending, and even warned him to get a pre-nup before marrying Amber Heard, which ended up costing him a $7 million settlement. However, Depp’s lawyers claim in his lawsuit that the actor “lost tens of millions of dollars and has been forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG’s self-dealing and gross misconduct.”
Depp’s lawsuit alleges TMG paid itself over $28 million in fees without his consent and failed to pay his taxes on time, resulting in $5.6 million in fees and penalties. The actor also claims the company loaned money to people without Depp’s permission. In a statement, TMG maintains that “Johnny Depp alone was solely responsible for his extravagant spending. Over 17 years, The Management Group (TMG) did everything possible to protect the actor from himself.”
Gaslighting??? BLAME THE VICTIM? My, my, how the worm turns. You would think that Poor, Innocent Scarfy had never gotten his bros to go on a PR campaign to paint Amber Heard as a manipulative bitch. You would think Victimized Johnny never used his bros in the media to disseminate damaging information about his estranged wife. You would think that Sad, Used Johnny had never behaved violently towards his wife and then used his staff to manipulate her into coming back, then use all of his power, connections and wealth to gaslight her for months. I mean, it’s perfectly possible that TMG did take advantage of Johnny. But am I the only one who really doesn’t care? He’s not a victim of anything but his own substance abuse and ego.
I used to dismiss Karma…but how can you when stuff like this happens?!
I’m sorry, but what the managers did is still inexcusable.
If its even true – thou I think in this case the truth is someone in the middle. His spending has been well known over the years, he often bragged of his art/car/bike collections and none of his business ventures ever really paid off. He ended up selling his stake in the Viper Room at a loss, IIRC.
They have yet to present any proof that TMG did embezzle. Meanwhile, TMG has a paper trail demonstrating that they tried to tell this drunken idiot to stop spending money like water. Until a full forensic accounting is done and proves they did steal, this looks to me like Depp needs cash and decided to blame his former management for the fact that he doesn’t have any, even though it’s his own fault.
@Izzy
Would he be seeking a jury trial if he had no proof?
Jane — I mean more in the sense of him getting screwed in the media with these claims. The shoe is on the other foot.
Totally. He’s not getting full karma but I’ll take what I can get with him.
He should just sell all of his scarves, they must cost a fortune.
The de-fleaing would eat into the profits so much though
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
He is the new Nicolas Cage, he will make many movies now just to earn some money.
Would anyone hire him to make a movie? Other than rehashing his tiresome Pirates of the Caribbean persona – which he seems to have permanently adopted?
His next projects: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Murder on the Orient Express, LAbyrinth, Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes
These photo’s just show the person inside and it ain’t pretty. I always thought he was a decent actor thou vastly over rated.
He’s such a Keith Richards wannabe – the whole scarfs, necklaces schtick was never originated by Depp, he’s ripping off Richards and badly. Richards has more talent even when high as a kite and falling out of trees than Depp ever had.
God, it’s so weird how fast Depp has gone from being admired almost to the point of being untouchable to being…well, a joke. A talent-wasting wife-abusing middle-age wannabe-rock-cliche punchline.
I feel nothing for Deep since the divorce debacle but “what goes around comes around”.
Oh bless his heart.
Perhaps someone should explain to Scarfy McLitigators that filing a countersuit is not a “global press release.”
They did send out a global press release to the media along with it.
Wow. Just…wow.
Is it bad that I hope they took his money and I hope they get away with it? At least it would have been better spent.
Nobody should get away with stealing someone else’s money.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
While the world burns, Scarfy McScarfface of the clan McScarfface holds the Global Press Release Olympics. I like a man who has his priorities straight.
He’s not as bad as Trump.
In some of the pictures, it looks like someone is weekend-at-bernieing him.
Dirty hobo johnny needs to go away. He’s such a damn mess.
Dude needs to stop using and get into rehab pronto.
“Safe spaces,” “Gaslighting,” etc… These are terms that have been used by the oppressed to explain their experiences, and now the oppressors are using them for their own agendas.It’s. So. Rage. Inducing.
Sadly, Johnny Depp is one of Johnny Depp’s victims and he is the only one that can change that. His personal and professional implosion is fueled by his substance abuse. I know that he can never remove the stain that he has put on his persona but I do wish that he would get it together for his children’s sake and all others in his life.
