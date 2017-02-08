Naomie Harris: Making fun of Tom Hiddleston’s Globes speech is ‘mean’

Naomie Harris covers the latest issue of New York Magazine. It’s a completely charming interview from someone who knows she’s not going to win an Oscar this year. Naomie even says in the interview that she’s sure Viola Davis is going to win, and Naomie seems fine with it. While I liked Naomie in Moonlight, I would actually be a little bit disappointed if she was a major contender, just because I didn’t exactly think she was the strongest part of the film? Anyway, I decided to cover this because Naomie actually talks about how her “over it” expression went viral at the Golden Globes, when she seemed to really not GAF about Tom Hiddleston’s “aid workers love me!” speech. Naomie tries to be professional and understanding of Tom, but it’s still funny. Some highlights:

She never drinks: “I’m so Miss Control Freak. I could never imagine being drunk or losing control like that. That’s my worst nightmare.”

The diverse nominees & #OscarsSoWhite: “I know that everyone thinks this year is a response to that whole campaign,. When, in fact, these films were in production or preproduction for years before all of this. So they aren’t actually a response to that whole argument. So I don’t like the way that they’re used as a response to that. And people are saying, you know, ‘Isn’t it amazing in a year how things have changed as a result of that campaign?’ ”

She’s worried about the anti-immigrant movement in the UK & America: “Because the whole foundation of these countries — America in particular — is based on immigration. Britain wouldn’t be the country it is without immigration. So it’s madness. It just seems so retrograde to talk about these ideas now, at a time when the world is just becoming smaller and more interconnected. And now, to want to take a step backward, almost to the dark ages, where, you know, ‘We want monocultures and mono-races,’ it just seems really … yeah, regressive. And very sad.”

Her own experiences with racism: “The only time I’ve ever experienced racism — I’m talking about blatant racism — was in France when I was called a ‘n-gger’ by a bunch of kids and hit on the head.” She was 16 and on a student exchange. “It was really shocking. I had never heard that word. I mean, I had heard it, but not used against me … I just thought, What idiots. I didn’t even feel afraid.”

Her chances on Oscar night: “It’s not going to happen. It’s Viola [Davis]’s year, you know?”

On her unimpressed face during Tom Hiddleston’s Globes speech: “I really sympathize with Tom because I think it’s so easy, under the pressure of those moments … to find yourself going down the path of telling a story and as you’re telling it, think, This is not what I want to say, it’s not how I mean it to go, but you’re kind of trapped on that train and you can’t stop … And then ridiculing a person for that … I just think it’s so mean!”

[From NY Mag]

Is it mean though? Granted, I get the feeling Naomie is an incredibly nice person who always tries to do the right and proper thing. But for Hiddles, this wasn’t a one-time occurrence. He has a consistent problem with being an overzealous famewhore, a LOOK-AT-ME-I’M-A-DANCING-BEAR whenever he’s around a live microphone. Personally, I think Hiddles deserved Naomie’s “unimpressed” face. As for what Naomie says about immigration and regressive politics… yep. Welcome to fascist democracy!

Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of NY Mag.

 

41 Responses to “Naomie Harris: Making fun of Tom Hiddleston’s Globes speech is ‘mean’”

  1. Daisy says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I can relate to her about not drinking because of control issues. Not being in control of my actions is scary. And because I never drank I don’t know my limit.

  2. ell says:
    February 8, 2017 at 7:57 am

    i mean, she’s still saying his speech was bollocks, but she’s trying to be nice by saying he got caught up in the moment. which i’m sure people who are not familiar with his antics might even believe. us, we’ ve seen it all and we know what a famewhore he is lol. she looks so mortified in that video, it’s never not going to be funny.

    i love her btw, and have for a long time, so happy to see her doing well. and i agree with everything she says about immigration.

  3. Sixer says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Funny, I just read BAFTA’s diversity access report yesterday and Harris was one of the people they focused on. I was far less impressed with what she had to say than, say, Riz Ahmed. She seemed to focus everything on individual effort (almost bootstrap talk) than on structural issues. So I went off her a bit, having hitherto loved her. But the report does only have brief quotes so it’s possible I’m being a bit unfair.

    Vis a vis Tommy LEGume – pft, Naomie, the entire point of LEGS is to mock him. Don’t you even know that?!

  4. Vicki says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I think it’s pretty naive of her to dismiss the power of OscarsSoWhite.. I mean, there have been very Oscar-worthy films before made by and starring POC that have just been largely ignored by the Academy. I think the campaign the last couple of years made them really take note of movies they might have otherwise ignored.

  5. browniecakes says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:56 am

    As promotion starts for KSI we are going to get lots of Tom with live microphones soon. He turns 36 tomorrow.
    Looks like a fun movie. I’ll go. I don’t know if I will IMAX 3D it, but I’ll go. Looking forward to Thor3 too.

  6. third ginger says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I thought this interview was dreadful. Harris was lovely. The publication used Hiddleston as click bait, knowing that more people would read it. Putting his name in the title was disrespectful of them. It’s as if the magazine was afraid no one would read it without mentioning the internet’s favorite punching bag and former boyfriend.

    No major celebrity is going to insult Hiddleston. His reputation within the industry is very different from what we see online.

  7. browniecakes says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

    My favorite scene with Naomi is as Tia Dalma in Pirates when she is trying to take the curse off Captain Jack and hands him a jar of dirt. She is underused in the James Bond movies.

  8. Lucy says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Very classy, not that that’s surprising, coming from her. She seems like a lot of fun! And I can totally relate to the alcohol thing.

  9. Chef Grace says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Well Hiddles is in GQ saying Tiddles Hiddleswift was REAL.
    The vest was WAS misinterpreted, borrowed if you will.
    The boy is just no fun.

  10. Sage says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Loved since 28 days later. Her face is perfection.

  11. naughtycorner says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I am so very happy to see Naomi getting a little shine, she is an very talented yet underutilized actress that has been doing good work for a while.I honestly feel that a big part of her being overlooked in comparison to other British Imports Thandie etc has been because she isn’t biracial
    Wish her continued success

  12. Saks says:
    February 8, 2017 at 10:09 am

    There is still no diversity this year. I mean, Hollywood might be slowly getting there and it is great that they fibally recognized black people’s awesome work after being grossly ignored these past couple of years, but actual diversity would mean to have Latinos, Asians, Natives, etc…

  13. lucy2 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I like that she’s trying to be kind and give him the benefit of the doubt.

    I disagree that he was telling a story that got away from him though and he found himself rambling. I think he rehearsed that plenty of times and said what he intended to say.

  14. A. Key says:
    February 8, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    She never drinks because she’s afraid to lose control?!
    Sad.

    I can’t imagine a life where you’re stuck in your own mental cage trying to live up to your preconstrued expectations of yourself all the time. Sheesh!! Whatever happened to just enjoying the moment and taking things as they come along?

    I cant understand control freaks and I pity them because ultimately they’re constantly setting limits and barriers for themselves.

