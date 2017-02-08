Naomie Harris: Making fun of Tom Hiddleston’s Globes speech is ‘mean’

Naomie Harris covers the latest issue of New York Magazine. It’s a completely charming interview from someone who knows she’s not going to win an Oscar this year. Naomie even says in the interview that she’s sure Viola Davis is going to win, and Naomie seems fine with it. While I liked Naomie in Moonlight, I would actually be a little bit disappointed if she was a major contender, just because I didn’t exactly think she was the strongest part of the film? Anyway, I decided to cover this because Naomie actually talks about how her “over it” expression went viral at the Golden Globes, when she seemed to really not GAF about Tom Hiddleston’s “aid workers love me!” speech. Naomie tries to be professional and understanding of Tom, but it’s still funny. Some highlights:

She never drinks: “I’m so Miss Control Freak. I could never imagine being drunk or losing control like that. That’s my worst nightmare.”

The diverse nominees & #OscarsSoWhite: “I know that everyone thinks this year is a response to that whole campaign,. When, in fact, these films were in production or preproduction for years before all of this. So they aren’t actually a response to that whole argument. So I don’t like the way that they’re used as a response to that. And people are saying, you know, ‘Isn’t it amazing in a year how things have changed as a result of that campaign?’ ”

She’s worried about the anti-immigrant movement in the UK & America: “Because the whole foundation of these countries — America in particular — is based on immigration. Britain wouldn’t be the country it is without immigration. So it’s madness. It just seems so retrograde to talk about these ideas now, at a time when the world is just becoming smaller and more interconnected. And now, to want to take a step backward, almost to the dark ages, where, you know, ‘We want monocultures and mono-races,’ it just seems really … yeah, regressive. And very sad.”

Her own experiences with racism: “The only time I’ve ever experienced racism — I’m talking about blatant racism — was in France when I was called a ‘n-gger’ by a bunch of kids and hit on the head.” She was 16 and on a student exchange. “It was really shocking. I had never heard that word. I mean, I had heard it, but not used against me … I just thought, What idiots. I didn’t even feel afraid.”

Her chances on Oscar night: “It’s not going to happen. It’s Viola [Davis]’s year, you know?”

On her unimpressed face during Tom Hiddleston’s Globes speech: “I really sympathize with Tom because I think it’s so easy, under the pressure of those moments … to find yourself going down the path of telling a story and as you’re telling it, think, This is not what I want to say, it’s not how I mean it to go, but you’re kind of trapped on that train and you can’t stop … And then ridiculing a person for that … I just think it’s so mean!”