Nina Agdal used to go on ‘benders’ where she’d work out 3 or 4 times a day

I think Nina Agdal is still dating Leonardo DiCaprio. They spent Thanksgiving together and they’ve been around each other over the past few months. I’m sort of relieved that Nina hasn’t gone the Kelly Rohrbach route and tried to convince us that she (Nina) is The One. I’m thankful because, for the most part, I haven’t had to give a damn about her or learn much about her. Here are some basics: she was born in Denmark, she’s 24 years old, she’s friendly with Barbara Palvin and Constance Jablonski. And she’s dating Leo, or she was dating him for about six months last year. And now she’s on the cover of Health Magazine. Considering the mag is all about diet and exercise, this is basically just one huge interview about working out and food. They didn’t ask her anything about Leo, thankfully. And yet… I was still interested in the interview? Weird, I know. I was drawn in because she talks about how she used to work out three or four times… a day. Yikes. Some highlights:
Her favorite ways to exercise: “Dancing, basketball, soccer, and tennis. Then, as I grew older, with my [modeling] schedule I couldn’t be part of a team, which was actually really sad because I love team sports and that getting together every week. I do a bunch of Y7 yoga, which is amazing because it’s dark and nobody’s judging you. I’m not very good at the meditating part of yoga, so I love that the studio has great music. When I really want to push myself, I also do Tone House. It’s athletic conditioning with a lot of body-weight movements and sprints. It’s really hard cardio. I also do boxing, which is great for everything, and I go to Equinox and do the SoulCycle thing. I always switch it up because if not, I don’t see a difference.
Her least favorite way to exercise: “I hate running. I wish I loved to run, because I’d love to run through Central Park or on vacation on the beach, but I absolutely hate it. I do it for five minutes and I’m like, “Ugh, why am I doing this?”
Discipline: “I always tell myself, “There are so many things you regret doing or eating, but you never regret a workout.” I always feel better after a workout. I have more energy, and mentally I’m in a better place.
Workout benders: “Yes. I would go on these benders and work out, like, three to four times a day, and be like, “Why is my body not changing?” My friends would say, “You need to rest. You’ve got to let your muscles relax so they can react again.” Sometimes less is more when it comes to workout routines. Also, just because you’re working out more doesn’t mean you can eat more. You can’t be like, “I worked out for two hours today, so I can have that slice of pizza,” because that pizza will still just go on your butt or wherever it goes.
Where she gains weight: “God, my butt. My friends always joke around because whenever I turn around, I’ll bump into stuff because I forget that it’s there. In stores, I’ll knock over glasses or candles or whatever. Everything goes there or on my face. But definitely down there.
The last thing she does at night: “Set my alarm. If I don’t set an alarm, I literally won’t wake up, ever. I can sleep for 18 hours, no problem.
You guys, I think I might sort of like her? She’s not the most interesting person in the world, but she seems… pretty normal. She’s not doing the cutesy “Oh, I barely work out” thing. She works out. Hard. And you can tell that she’s hyper-aware of the fact that she has to work that hard to maintain her place in the industry. I laughed when she talked about knocking sh-t over with her butt.
As for the working out four times a day thing… I’m interested in crowdsourcing some fitness tips from you guys. Obviously, no one has the time to work out three or four times a day, but I am feeling like I’ve hit a wall with my workouts. It’s because I don’t change it up enough, like Nina says, and especially these days, I go to the gym to avoid what’s happening in the world and decompress. The thing is, I hate classes. I hate Zumba and yoga and all of that. I love my solo workouts. But I know I need to change things up or else I’ll just get bored or my body won’t change because I’m just doing the same thing over and over. Should I focus more on weights? Should I stop doing so much cardio?
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Health.
This a surprising Quite Unexpected Turn of Events!! also she might just be a Klutz, No One forgets their big butt unless you’re a Kardashian and you forget your purchase is dragging
Those are some butts that can knock stuff over. They probably can’t feel anything back there either
..im saying, right?
As a yoga teacher, I think you should maybe explore some other styles and teachers (maybe you already have, I get that not everyone is going to love yoga). There are so many different styles, and teachers, that you may find another class that totally clicks for you! Yoga is like dating – can take a while to find a good fit, but worth the search!!
I think changing up Routine to have fun (mental) can be as important as changing up things so your body does not get stuck in a rut.
so I second Yoga, I also tried ballet and rock climbing. For example i tried yoga or ballet for older ladies. There were all body sizes, I was surprised at what it felt like to concentrate, and feel more graceful and aware of my body. Same with rock climbing, like thinking around your body in a different way, and I was using a lot of leg and core strength too.
Something like salsa can be fun too.
Weights, all the way! Don’t be afraid to go heavy either, it won’t make you bulky (unless you TRY to become bulky, but that’s a whole lifestyle change and it’s very difficult for women). Check out @alexiaclark on insta for some hard but fun resistance training for the gym, I swear her workouts have changed my life (and my body)!!
Cosign @Missy. Weights will change your body pretty quickly. (Going now to check out @alexiaclark)
+1 weights. I switched over to a mostly weight routine a couple years ago and now feel strong and toned. Jill Coleman’s 20×20 is a great place to start. http://jillfitlifestyle.com/20x20challenge/
So happy to hear a follow run-hater. God I wish I loved to run – but even in peak shape I still loathed every second so I stopped trying to force myself.
I love getting fitness tips on here and I would love to try that dark yoga. I’m about 6 years into recovery from bulimia (ages 12-27), but when I went inpatient the last time I put on so much weight and the gym became such a sad, scary place… just a reminder of how sick i was, but also how much i excelled in yoga when i put my mind to it, and now I can barely do a downward dog without groaning. Over the past few years I still haven’t been able to get back into working out, and now I’m 4 months post partum, 33 years old and I don’t even know where to start. Everything hurts, the weather is too crappy to even walk outside (and it’s dark when I get home from work)…surely there are others out there that had some creative way of getting back into it? I’ve made peace with gyms not being for me right now…are there good youtube videos? Maybe just someone to reassure me I’m not alone in this? I worked so hard for recovery, it’s just depressing to see how far I slid the other way in trying to be healthier :/ and even more depressing I can’t seem to pull myself out of it.
Also, I want to thank this site for becoming my “happy place”. I love reading the experiences, the dialogue, the snark….thank you all for being there
I like Jillian Michaels 6 week 6 pack. I don’t have a six pack, I’m overweight but I had a couple of people comment on how my middle looked thinner. Any oh her Workouts are tough but good
Am I the only person that this is her views about her body, food, self-image, and exercise sounds pretty unhealthy? Yes, you cannot eat that 250 calorie slice of pizza after exercising for four hours because it will turn turn directly into fat and show up on your behind. I’m surprised we are celebrating her.
The exercising four times a day part might be a bit excessive, but she pretty clearly states that she no longer does that. I don’t see a problem with the rest. Exercising, eating well and having a self-deprecating sense of humour about one’s bum are unhealthy now?
I’ve been doing these at home workout videos from this personal trainer who lives in my city – there’s a lot of body weight exercises with cardio and HIIT mixed in, and it’s been working really well for me! I think it’s good to mix it up and shock your body, if it’s used to doing mainly cardio maybe throw in some strength training as well!
Exercising four times a day? In college I knew an exercise bulimic, and that is what this sounds like it *was*. I know there is a fine line between judging, shaming, and true concern, but I think this points at the very least to the unrealistic expectations for women’s bodies and how that can push someone in this industry to unhealthy habits. I highlight *was* because it sounds like now she has a much more healthy attitude toward exercise. Just interesting that this is discussed without it raising any red flags! Young women reading, this is NOT normal or healthy, nor should it be expected to be!
I get bored really easily, but not exercising makes me feel sad, not myself and crappy.
So, I’d say try to mix up your aerobic systems. If you are concentrating on Max VO2, then try a lactic acid set. If you are only doing long aerobic exercise, then try some HIIT. That sometimes shakes hings up for me, but some favorites include:
Rock climbing – bouldering can be done alone, without going high up, and tones your arms/shoulders and legs like crazy. Pluses are never having to ask a dude to open the pickles again and getting shoulders/back to die for.
Salsa or Pole or Belly dance – youtube! or go to classes if you like to be social (I do not). Belly dance works your abs and legs like crazy. Same with Salsa and pole dance. Pole is tricky though if you have no pole (I do not so it’s usually belly dance).
Rec Volleyball – I’m also really enjoying my one night a week that is a team sport, and if you can get a good group together, it’s really relaxing and you forget you just did lunges and held a half squat for 2 hours.
Have you heard of fitnessblender? https://www.fitnessblender.com/ these guys literally changed my life. They also offer programs that target different body areas, programs for busy people and whatnot. I love their down-to-earth approach and the sheer variety of workouts they record is astounding: kickboxing, lifting weights, hiit, barre, pilates – you name it they have it.
Who? This is a model? Seriously?
Absolutely do more weights!! It’s a great way to challenge yourself, and you really start to see results with it.
What are you goal for exercising? What do you currently do?
For a year and a half I’ve used daily burn and I absolutely love it, I’m surprised more people don’t use it. I’m never bored and it’s at home alone so no one sees you but you still have a class environment and push yourself. I’ve never been so strong
