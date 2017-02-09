Lena Dunham: Taylor Swift shouldn’t be criticized for her ‘normal’ dating life

I guess we’re still talking about Lena Dunham’s interview with Howard Stern on Monday. I already covered one of the big headlines from the interview, which is that Lena has lost weight post-election because she has no appetite now that we have to look at Baby Fists’ mega-orange face every day. Lena also chatted with Stern about having Malia Obama on the set of Girls, how she feels about criticism of Taylor Swift’s dating life and more.

On the criticism of Taylor Swift’s dating life: “It’s so hard. I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would’ve been a disaster. I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it’s like, you know, any male actor her age who’s going out and dating is applauded. To just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press. Like, it’s just an unfair and unwinnable game.” On Malia Obama’s internship on Girls: “She was interning at HBO and they thought, what if she comes a couple of days a week to the set of ‘Girl.’ Obviously, we weren’t making her go get our coffee … but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing.” Instead of sending her out on errands, Lena said they made Malia a writers’ assistant in training. When Malia came to set, though, the Secret Service had to come, too. Lena described trying to enter a bathroom outside of her office one day and being stopped by an agent standing guard at the door. “There was a guy outside and he just was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘That’s my bathroom.’ And he was like, ‘No.’” Lena said. Being criticized online: “I care if I feel that I have isolated a group of people who already feel marginalized in America or said something that is insensitive to the struggle of people who are already being repressed by our current governmental regime. I think public growth is a very healthy thing. You have to be open and you can’t sort of move through the world with a ‘f–k all y’all’ attitude. You have to move through the world and be open, and sometimes being open is painful. Some feedback is great and healthy and I learn from it. And some of it is just psychotic, cruel garbage.”

Re: listening to criticism online. I actually think her attitude is pretty smart, although I find it aggravating that Lena still has such an intense learning curve at the age of 30. Like, I’m not going to criticize her for actually learning, growing and changing when she makes a mistake. But how is she 30 years old and she’s just now learning some of this stuff? Special Snowflake Syndrome is the answer.

As for what she says about Taylor Swift (another member of the Special Snowflake Syndrome Club)… as I’ve said before, people should not criticize Taylor Swift for simply being a young woman who dates different guys. Personally, I don’t think that’s WHY people criticize her. We criticize her because she uses her relationships as fodder for blind-item songs, which further her manufactured image as a Poor, Innocent Victim, forever and ever. We criticize the PR aspect, the “performative” quality of Taylor’s relationships, not the fact that she’s in her 20s and has dated a handful of guys.