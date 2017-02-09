Lena Dunham: Taylor Swift shouldn’t be criticized for her ‘normal’ dating life

I guess we’re still talking about Lena Dunham’s interview with Howard Stern on Monday. I already covered one of the big headlines from the interview, which is that Lena has lost weight post-election because she has no appetite now that we have to look at Baby Fists’ mega-orange face every day. Lena also chatted with Stern about having Malia Obama on the set of Girls, how she feels about criticism of Taylor Swift’s dating life and more.
On the criticism of Taylor Swift’s dating life: “It’s so hard. I think about the relationships that I had in my early twenties and if they had been public, it would’ve been a disaster. I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it’s like, you know, any male actor her age who’s going out and dating is applauded. To just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners but be held to impossibly high standards by the press. Like, it’s just an unfair and unwinnable game.”
On Malia Obama’s internship on Girls: “She was interning at HBO and they thought, what if she comes a couple of days a week to the set of ‘Girl.’ Obviously, we weren’t making her go get our coffee … but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing.” Instead of sending her out on errands, Lena said they made Malia a writers’ assistant in training. When Malia came to set, though, the Secret Service had to come, too. Lena described trying to enter a bathroom outside of her office one day and being stopped by an agent standing guard at the door. “There was a guy outside and he just was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘That’s my bathroom.’ And he was like, ‘No.’” Lena said.
Being criticized online: “I care if I feel that I have isolated a group of people who already feel marginalized in America or said something that is insensitive to the struggle of people who are already being repressed by our current governmental regime. I think public growth is a very healthy thing. You have to be open and you can’t sort of move through the world with a ‘f–k all y’all’ attitude. You have to move through the world and be open, and sometimes being open is painful. Some feedback is great and healthy and I learn from it. And some of it is just psychotic, cruel garbage.”
[From People & Howard Stern]
Re: listening to criticism online. I actually think her attitude is pretty smart, although I find it aggravating that Lena still has such an intense learning curve at the age of 30. Like, I’m not going to criticize her for actually learning, growing and changing when she makes a mistake. But how is she 30 years old and she’s just now learning some of this stuff? Special Snowflake Syndrome is the answer.
As for what she says about Taylor Swift (another member of the Special Snowflake Syndrome Club)… as I’ve said before, people should not criticize Taylor Swift for simply being a young woman who dates different guys. Personally, I don’t think that’s WHY people criticize her. We criticize her because she uses her relationships as fodder for blind-item songs, which further her manufactured image as a Poor, Innocent Victim, forever and ever. We criticize the PR aspect, the “performative” quality of Taylor’s relationships, not the fact that she’s in her 20s and has dated a handful of guys.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Both Lena and Taylor are very immature and self centered, no wonder they’re friends.
And Malia got an intership at HBO? Well isn’t nepotism lovely.
“Well isn’t nepotism lovely. ” like the cast of Girls said: thats nonsense. they obviously didnt profit from nepotism from their wealthy and media connected parents! so Malia also only got her job through her hard work just like Lena and the rest.
I think that
God what is that pink mascara?! I do not understand why she is so damned set on purposely making herself look awful.
At first I thought she had a bad eye infection or got hit in the eyes
Maybe it just me, but if someone asked me about a friend’s dating life. I would tell them to go ask the person in question.
Granted it may be different because we are talking about someone famous like Taylor Swift who’s dating life is fodder for the tabloids. I still would not make any comment other than” We are good friends and it would not be right to discuss her personal life”
So T Swift is still sending her people to do this.
For literal years, we’ve been explaining why Taylor gets criticized for her dating life, so if ya don’t know, ya just don’t know. To say it’s just because she dates different men is an oversimplification. And Taylor is almost 30 herself, and a manipulative genius. She is not the victim
True dat. Hiddles is playing her at her own PR dating game – he’s been blabbing about her to GQ. Normally its her ex’s who keep quiet while she blabs about them to the press. Now we see why it didn’t work out – she met her male equivalent.
I was just thinking this! Whatever will she do, he has come out to say HE is the heartbroken one. He is victim to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, and he didn’t throw her under the bus.
That’s how you play victim nicely TayTay.
Toms a nicer version. I’d say Calvin matches her better in pettiness. I still kind of want them to get back together because they were so mean girl perfect together.
I don’t think anybody has criticized Taylor for the number of guys she’s dated. It’s the way she dates. She’s with a guy for 4-6 weeks and has all of these over the top gestures. Then she acts like it’s a tragedy when they break up. The guys are always the bad guy and she’s an innocent victim. It’s funny that she was with Calvin Harris for over a year but moved on to Tom immediately if not before the breakup. It’s just hard to take her relationships seriously when she makes it easy to make fun of her.
feminism is very useful to protect Taylor Swift from criticism for her very obvious PR games. feminism is not useful when it does something for women other than Taylor though.
lets also not forget Taylor tweeted a line or two about the womens march.
also buzzfeed went in on her:
How Taylor Swift Played The Victim For A Decade And Made Her Entire Career
https://www.buzzfeed.com/elliewoodward/how-taylor-swift-played-the-victim-and-made-her-entire-caree?utm_term=.caO5Bm7GJ#.udN77vp5e
fits perfectly to this, her friends also portray her as the victim.
You know that article was edited to be more favourable to her after her publicist contacted Buzzfeed to have a moan? Someone did a side by side comparison of the before and after and one of the things taken out was a comment that she manipulates the media! You couldn’t make it up.
Nooooo I want to see the original!
For the love of everything, nobody cares about how many people she’s dated, we mock her because every hook up is the greatest love story/tragedy ever told. And that is her doing. She wrote an entire album supposedly for a teenager she was dating for 4 weeks when she was 23. I honestly believe she is gay so it makes her performances with dudes more explainable.
No one criticises Swift for dating. They criticise her for the way she dates. She blatantly courts publicity via her love life, she acts like a creepy stalker, and she writes multiple songs and in one case almost an entire album about ‘relationships’ that barely even qualify as flings.
If anything she gets off lightly because she’s a woman. She’s done and written a lot of weird, obsessive, creepy stuff. If she were a guy her behaviour would be seen as sinister instead of just silly. Hell, if she was a guy that whole thing where she was signing the Kennedy kid out of school to go bang would have tainted her forever.
The stuff with that Kennedy kid was SO weird!
I don’t care what narcissist Dunham thinks about anything.
If she didn’t want to be criticized she should have kept it private and not post pics about her relationships every 2 seconds. People love bitching about celebrities, what did she expect?
She gave her ‘friends’ t-shirst with ‘I love Taylor Swift’ written on it. How lame and attention seeking is that?
Also, I feel entitled to criticize whomever has a ‘squad’. Call me shallow.
And Lena, shut up.
“I feel entitled to criticize whomever has a ‘squad’. Call me shallow.
And Lena, shut up.”
All of this, all day long.
She actively monetizes and markets all of her relationships when allowed. She’s the MidWest Kim K. Her market is slightly different, but they are pretty much the same.
Don’t we all feel like the victim in breakups though? In heartbreak? We just don’t write about it, but what if we could express it through songs the way she does? would it be so bad? People like her music because they feel exactly like she does as written in her song lyrics.I don’t think constantly writing songs about her heartbreak and bad experiences makes her the “victim”, I think she’s just good at sad love songs.In addition, is it fair to assume that she ONLY dates people so that she could have music content. I’m sure she wants love as badly as any 27 year old. Lastly, is it not possible that she was the one who was used in the relationship sometimes? Sigh, I feel like such an outsider in the celebrity gossip community when it comes to her.
I’ll be in the outsider club with you too, bcos I pretty much agree with all you just wrote . I’m a fan of TSwifts music I’m not ashamed to say it, and she doesn’t bother me either .
Oh my GOD.
No one is criticizing the Aryan Princess for dating a lot. She’s getting criticized for using her relationships for personal publicity and then revenge fodder in order to prolong her unending victim hood for more publicity and record sales.
She’s getting criticized for pushing a false “girl power” mantra in order to deflect blame or negative attention, thus furthering her victim status.
She’s getting criticized for being a two faced, manipulative liar.
And as for Lena-
“I care if I feel that I have isolated a group of people who already feel marginalized in America or said something that is insensitive to the struggle of people who are already being repressed by our current governmental regime.
Bish, no you don’t or you wouldn’t keep doing it. And you do, Over and over again. I don’t see a learning curve, I see a total inability to not make every single thing about you and your “white woman’s struggle”. Just like your bestie, Taylor.
Every time I see how she presents herself on the r.c. i think she hates herself. She could look great, but will alwlays do something to destroy it, every time. Maybe she intends it as a comment on how women are objectified or something, but it just comes across as self hating and a bit sad.
I think her relationships are funny because they last two weeks and she goes on to write melodramatic songs about how intense their love was and she’s so broken hearted. Listening to her songs, you’d think she was talking about people she’d been married to. All the drama, so much feels–the relationships of a 16 year old.
