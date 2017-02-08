Senator Liz Warren was formally rebuked by the Senate for speaking

Tuesday was yet another awful day in Baby Fists’ America. Despite being utterly unqualified, Betsy DeVos was confirmed by a margin of one vote (VP Pence’s tiebreaking vote) to be the new Secretary of Education. The White House released a list of terrorist attacks which they claimed had received little-to-no attention, except they “forgot” to include terrorist attacks committed by white people. Kellyanne Conway went on CNN and got into it with Jake Tapper, and I’m more convinced than ever that CNN should just stop interviewing her altogether. And a federal court heard oral arguments on Trump’s Muslim Ban.

So, everything sucks and America is in pain. What we need now is a brutal confirmation fight over appointing a white supremacist to be the nation’s top lawyer, right? The confirmation for Jeff Sessions’ appointment to be Attorney General started yesterday. Senator Elizabeth Warren is one of many Democratic senators who want no part of Jeff Sessions. Sen. Warren tried to make a speech in which she quoted Ted Kennedy and read a letter from Coretta Scott King, all about Sessions’ history of voter disenfranchisement and racism. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut it down and the Senate (voting on party lines) formally rebuked her. They literally took a vote to get Liz Warren to STFU.

Senate Republicans passed a party-line rebuke Tuesday night of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for a speech opposing attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, striking down her words for impugning the Alabama senator’s character. In an extraordinarily rare move, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) interrupted Warren’s speech, in a near-empty chamber as debate on Sessions’s nomination heads toward a Wednesday evening vote, and said that she had breached Senate rules by reading past statements against Sessions from figures such as the late senator Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and the late Coretta Scott King.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama,” McConnell said, then setting up a series of roll-call votes on Warren’s conduct.

In setting up the votes to rebuke Warren, McConnell specifically cited portions of a letter that King, the widow of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee in opposition to Sessions’s 1986 nomination to be a federal judge.

“Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens,” King wrote, referencing controversial prosecutions at the time that Sessions served as the U.S. attorney for Alabama. Earlier, Warren read from the 1986 statement of Kennedy, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee who led the opposition then against Sessions, including the Massachusetts Democrat’s concluding line: “He is, I believe, a disgrace to the Justice Department and he should withdraw his nomination and resign his position.”

The Senate voted, 49 to 43, strictly on party lines, to uphold the ruling that Warren violated Rule 19 of the Senate that says senators are not allowed to “directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.” Pursuant to that rule, Warren was ordered to sit down and forbidden from speaking during the remainder of the debate on the nomination of Sessions.

“I am surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate,” Warren said after McConnell’s motion.

As you can imagine, this is not going over very well. #LetLizSpeak trended on Twitter all night, and it’s still trending this morning. This is literally a bunch of old white guys telling a woman to sit down and shut up. And they did it when she was trying to read a letter from Coretta Scott King, one of the most admired women in the history of our country!!!

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

89 Responses to "Senator Liz Warren was formally rebuked by the Senate for speaking"

  1. Shambles says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
    - Mitch Weaselby McConnell

    YAAAAS LIZ. That phrase will be the immortal rallying cry of Nasty Women for years to come.

    Also, I watched that Tapper-Conway interview as it happened, and Jake Tapper has NO f*cks left to give. It was amazing to behold. He’s a savage and I’m so here for it.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:10 am

      The #shepersisted hashtag trended on twitter, still is i think. Am so disgusted by that, I truly fear for American democracy, just as I fear for democracy here in the UK.

      Reply
    • Ninks says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:27 am

      I’m finding myself very attracted to Jake Tapper lately.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:46 am

        Me too. I just watched the interview. He wouldn’t allow her to take over the interview with her alternative facts. Loved the body chemistry on the split screen. He was focused, almost angry at her ignorance and she looked ready to implode. I’m melting.

      • Shambles says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:02 am

        The pure take-no-sh!t-and-give-no-f*cks energy that was emanating from him yesterday was enough to melt me like buttah, like a stick of buttah. He was so dedicated to the truth. That’s a man right there. Oh, god, I need to calm down. I’ve already called him “Professor Tapper” on another thread.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:20 am

        I watched part of the interview – he was in control from the beginning and did NOT allow her any movement and let her hang herself at every opportunity.

        As the interview progressed you could see that he was quite enjoying himself – she was squirming and trying to take control of HIS interview.

        The way he kept waving the evidence (videos etc..) in her face was the best.

    • Greenieweenie says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:36 am

      I remember when I realized how many people in congress were the SAME OLD ASS PEOPLE who’d been there during segregation. And how many had old white man racist pasts. And I couldn’t believe it…why wasn’t there more public censure? Why are buildings and naval ships still named after these men??

      well, now we know.

      Reply
    • Eric says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:37 am

      @shambles
      Totally agree with your take.
      There’s a special place in hell for that swine McConnell.
      And Jake’s face was beyond precious s he went Mano-a-snako with KellyAnne Conjob. He calmly waded through KAC’s (YAKS!) linguistic freestyle and made her very uncomfortable.
      Jake! Next time drop the mic and yell “BOOM.”

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

        it was a beauty to watch. You could tells he wanted it to END…..

        I still think though that they should stop interviewing her. It is basically zero benefitial to anybody and the go to answer at the end is ‘Obama or Clinton’.

      • Christin says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

        I didn’t understand why they had her back on yesterday afternoon. But having watched Jake’s firm handling of it, I understand why they gave her one more airing.

        Why she would continue to defend and add to the constant stream of non-facts is puzzling. She’ll be as expendable as anyone else, and will forever be remembered for this fiasco.

    • MsGoblin says:
      February 8, 2017 at 9:07 am

      Yessiree. Shut-up that little lady and put her back in her place where she belongs….

      OMFG. The Senate republicans are lemmings who won’t examine history if it is not to their liking and doesn’t support their cause. And their cause is to fall in line behind the Orange Menace in order to line their pockets.

      RESIST!

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      February 8, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Thank god for Jake Tapper – I need some bright spots in the darkness right now. I’ve already called Senator Ron Johnson this morning (ugh – don’t know how he managed to pull out a victory against Feingold – and with such devastating consequences as a result) and left him a long, angry voicemail about how the GOP, in Trump’s America, is fulling embracing their most racist, sexist, self.

      Reply
  2. Tate says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Republicans are so f@cking disgusting.

    Reply
    • ctgirl says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:15 am

      Do you feel better? Because that kind of generalization helps no one.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:19 am

        How about we say senate republicans are disgusting? Does that make you feel better? Because, since the inauguration, senate republicans have done nothing but fall in line behind Trump and his disgusting policies, abuse their power, and prove to be a spineless bunch of hypocrites.

        If you’re offended by that, call your people. Tell them to be better. Don’t be a republican who stands by and watches your leaders engage in dirty sh!t, because then you’re endorsing it, and you’re no better.

      • Tate says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:20 am

        Quite frankly, Republicans are showing pretty vile and scary behavior. What they did to Senator Warren is disgusting and disrespectful.

        It felt good for a minute. Living in frustrating and scary times. Sometimes a person needs to blow off some steam. Thanks for asking.

      • Megan says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:22 am

        Would you like specifics? Yesterday Republicans confirmed someone wholly unqualified to lead the education of our nation’s children, shut down debate on the nomination of a white supremisist to be the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the country, argued in court to reinstate a discriminatory travel ban, and voted to dissolve the only agency that has oversight of voting machines.

        I can only imagine what they have in store for us today.

      • Ellie says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:24 am

        Well in this case they voted 100 percent on party lines, and it was disgusting, so.

      • Natalie S says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

        The current Republican leadership is disgusting. They are damaging this country by appointing unqualified and self-interested people. Regular people who identify as Republican need to question themselves on whether their party represents their views anymore.

      • Mia4S says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

        Maybe so. But, well, if it is just a generalization than the Republicans who aren’t disgusting need to get to work because looking at the situation from outside the US? Republicans are coming across as pretty damn disgusting as a whole.

      • teacakes says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

        Before you start whining about “generalisations”, try checking the party affiliation of the people who told Senator Warren to stop speaking.

        Truth hurts, doesn’t it? #sorrynotsorry

      • grabbyhands says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:27 am

        Until a significant number of Republicans in THIS Congress are ready to stand up and go against the racist, sexist, homophobic bullshit currently happening in DC, Tate’s statement is accurate.

        This has been nothing but party before country, privileged white man legislation all the way down the line and it is only going to get worse.

        When I start to hear more conservative voices disavowing what their party leaders are doing, I’m going to have to assume they’re okay with it and that they’ve endorsed it.

      • Belle Epoch says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:30 am

        Sure, I’m with @Tate. Republicans are destroying our civil liberties, our environment, our schools, our health, women’s rights, our credibility in the world, our safety, our economy… should I go on? They colluded to put someone they KNEW was an insane monster in the White House and don’t have the guts to stand up to him – but they will happily smack down a respected female Senator reading a letter from MLK’s wife. AND they won’t let the letter be added to the record. They are happy to approve a racist AG because they are all racist themselves. Republicans absolutely suck.

      • SusanneToo says:
        February 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

        I’m with Tate and I have never been prouder to say that in 48 years of voting I have NOT ONE SINGLE TIME ever voted for a Republican. Some Republicans are decent, but if you vote for them you are voting for the Party platform and I refuse to do that.

        ETA Most of the decent Republicans are long gone or dead.

      • ctgirl says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:22 am

        I’m a Libertarian so I don’t have a dog in the Democrat v. Republican fight. I know great Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians. I also know douche Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians. I find it counter productive and against logic to lump everyone together.

    • adastraperaspera says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Republicans who are in disagreement with trump/bannon are hopefully choosing country over party and joining protests. If they aren’t, they have to face the fact that “silence is consent.” The rest of us are moving forward to beat back fascism and restructure our republic.

      “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good people do nothing.”

      Reply
    • mellie says:
      February 8, 2017 at 9:13 am

      There were two women Republicans who crossed party lines to vote against Devos, I was impressed that they stood up to that hot mess. It can’t be easy right now to be those two. I don’t vote along any straight party ticket, ever. I vote for the candidate…of course it was pretty easy this year to not vote Republican, but there have been years when I’ve criss-crossed around so let’s not generalize completely (except against Trump…he sucks).

      Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:04 am

    McConnell immediately disconnected the voice mail on his Washington phone line. Voicemail boxes in all but two of his local offices filled immediately. However, Bowling Green, site of the never to be remembered massacre, was still taking voice mails late last night.

    ETA: I stand proudly with and for my Senator Elizabeth Warren.

    Reply
  4. tessthemess says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:05 am

    She finished reading the letter on a facebook livestream outside the room… You are my hero Liz!

    Reply
  5. Merry says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Jack Tapper owned Kellyanne Conway. She was so flustered she became incoherent. And she backed away from a few of Trumps own assertions including calling CNN fake news. That must have pissed Trump off bigly, she is in the doghouse for sure. Couldnt happen to a more deserving b*tch.

    Reply
  6. Patricia says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:07 am

    This is the darkest time I’ve ever seen as an American.
    I’ll be posting that letter on every social media I have. Making her sit down and shut up will only make the American people more determined to go and learn what King had to say in the first place.

    Reply
  7. Veronica says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:07 am

    This from the party whose senator interrupted a speech by Obama in order to call him a “liar.”

    When this is all over, as awful it will likely end, I hope we don’t allow people like Mitch McConnell and Conway to slink away into the shadows. Let the historical record show that they aided and abetted the destruction of this country’s democratic principles.

    Reply
  8. toni says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:08 am

    If Americans only knew what a General Strike is.

    Reply
  9. Megan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Give ‘em hell, Liz!

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Every woman in this country should recognize this for what it really is – we’re being told to sit down and shut up.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Congrats, dumb Republican Senators- by pulling this stunt, the letter you so desperately didn’t want read aloud has been circulated EVERYWHERE. Well done.

    Warren is one hell of a fighter, and has been since the moment she took office.

    Reply
  12. Who says says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Wow, what are the Republicans so afraid of that they have to silence a colleague. #votethemout

    Reply
  13. Green Is Good says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

    WHAT? The Hell happened to Freedom of Speech?!

    The GOP is in full control of both houses. And they’re taking FULL advantage of it!!!!

    Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

      This is what they want.
      http://www.newyorker.com/culture/culture-desk/life-under-alternative-facts?mbid=social_twitter

      Reply
    • abby says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Are we really surprised though by the GOP tactics?

      After the last 8 years? Government shutdowns, unprecedented obstructionism, federal positions left vacant for years, Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee?

      They have made their intentions clear all along but the electorate, especially the swing states, rewarded them regardless.
      Because of increasing insurance premiums and lack of jobs?
      Well guess what, there was a Republican majority with G W Bush and they did nothing then. Steel and Coal were dying back then too.
      Rubio, McConnell, McCain, Cruz and many others are only interested in party survival and power.
      America got punked, cause Trump is looking out for his businesses and wealthy pals. Poor and middle class people will get thrown a bone every now and then but that will be an afterthought.

      Look, there has to be a reasonable middle ground on most issues but it seems “compromise” and being “reasonable” is poison.
      If liberals want to have any real power in Congress and make the GOP and Trump take notice then voters need to show at the polls for every election – local, state, general – and stop focusing only on the general. Local and State elections have more power than people realize.

      Anyway, yay! for Warren. McConnell actually gave the letter more attention by silencing her on the Senate floor.

      Reply
  14. JulP says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    The fact that DeVos was confirmed despite overwhelming opposition provides definitive proof of what most of us have known for awhile, that our interests are no longer being represented by the government. And now Republicans are changing the rules on Dems without their consent and silencing the opposition. McConnell’s silencing of Warren was a blatant abuse of power. We now have one party authoritarian rule.

    I agree with the poster above that it’s time for a general strike. And perhaps it’s even time for Americans to refuse to file their taxes. No taxation without representation!

    Reply
  15. Qzie says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Kudos to Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for have the huge lady balls to break with their colleagues and vote against nominating the least qualified cabinet secretary perhaps ever, Betsy DeVos, however the most qualified donor to Republican campaigns. Two bad not ONE of their colleagues would step over with them–not ONE.

    And now this? A vote along party lines? Do the Senate Republicans not see the wrath of the rational public growing? Elizabeth Warren is a firebrand and professional feather ruffler–she is a fearless advocate for what she believes in–and in this case, she ruffled the sprayed and combed over feathers of mainly fossilized men using a very cleverly chosen and unimpeachable source, the words of Coretta Scott King.

    I mean come on. I can’t take it anymore, but the scary thing is it doesn’t stop, won’t stop.

    If there is an upside to all of this, will it be the rise of millions of engaged Americans activists, awoken out of complacency to fight for what they believe in?

    Reply
  16. ElleBee says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Aaaaah I have such a crush on Jake Tapper, he’s merciless and it always puts a smile on my face.

    I find myself saying FINISH HER/HIM!” when he’s in these heated exchanges with these nut jobs

    Reply
  17. HK9 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Sen. Warren has the right to speak end of story. That’s her job. No one will let this pass. This is NOT a dictatorship no matter how much they’d like it to be.

    Reply
  18. SusanneToo says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Where are all our former posters? The trump and third party voters? Why aren’t you here gloating? Aren’t you so, so proud of what you’ve done? Come on out of that hole you’ve crawled into. Where is L*** who used to come here with her prissy, prim comments about voting for trump and whose “very intelligent” husband voted for the clueless Gary Johnson? Come on out and let us know how you feel. Are you just as smug as you were two months ago?

    Reply
  19. grabbyhands says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:35 am

    While I’m glad at least part of the letter was eventually read, I guess it is only offensive if a WOMAN is reading it aloud.

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jeff-merkley-reads-part-of-coretta-scott-kings-letter-on-senate-floor_us_589adbc4e4b09bd304bedc35

    McConnell is such a disgusting, racist, sexist tw*t.

    Reply
  20. Tig says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Re comments re Collins and Murkowski- while they did vote against her in the end, needless to say they voted her out of committee. And where were they here? They voted to silence a fellow Senator. I am
    sure they were told by their fellow Repubs that -OK, we’ll give you your one “protest”vote, but that’s all. So they fall in line. And hard to imagine if Sessions couldn’t be confirmed as a Federal judge, he’s now OK to be US AG????

    Reply
  21. robyn says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

    In an upside down world, resistance is futile when someone known to have no experience, interest or apparent appreciation of public schools gets the okay to head the department.

    Sessions will sadly probably get in too. However, the new lows keep coming and I fear so-called president Trump and his authoritarian/Putin, behind the scenes, style instigated shutting up Warren.

    Why be afraid of the letter? It could be because corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump hates the truth, hates the press, hates the justice system and hates the US. He should be deported because, according to DT, only people who LOVE America can stay in America.

    Reply
  22. Tiffany27 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Funny how Republicans are always the first to cry “freedom of speech”, but are so quick to silence others. I love Liz Warren. Give them hell, give them all the hell. Since this evil is in our history books I’m so glad we’re not letting it go quietly.

    Reply
  23. Marcy says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I watched this last night as it happened, and was thoroughly disgusted by their behavior towards her! As she stated over and over this was admissable, and was used in 1986 I believe to shut Sessions out of being a Federal Judge due to his racist behavior, and what he did to several people. They are disgusting and like Pence proved yesterday it’s party and Trump over country and their constituents and I was even more disgusted at how much hate and shade were thrown at her during Facebook Live coverage of it demeaning women as a whole. Notice how this idiots are targeting all minorities, from women, to religious beliefs, and now this during Black History Month? Mark my words LGBT community is next. I’m just ashamed of how these people are acting and now how we as a country are judged by their behavior. They are just destroying America from the Constitution to our land and no amount of calling has helped Pence will always be the tie-breaker. Devos paid her way in so if you have 9 million dollars you too can be the secretary of whatever else is left over to fill. They lie about massacres, make up fake news, lie about history and pad their pockets with our taxes defrauded us all. They need to stop showing up to their press hearings no interviews nothing just keep investigating them since they are acting in a criminal matter and expose expose they thrive on air time narcissistic fools they be. I am sure those two lady Republicans who did vote against Devos got threatened by Cheetolini like he threatened to rue the Senator at the sheriffs meeting it’s now a buy your way to the top and threaten everyone against you kind of America. Sad. Sad. Sad.

    Reply
  24. Marcy says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I really hope they do another huge march right where Cheetoloni can look at his window bigger then the womens march all races, all religions, all sexes and show him even the mighty can fall and he thinks he’s pretty mighty. He’s like the Eye or Mordor in LOTR. We are the Froddos.

    Reply
  25. Maria says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:26 am

    eventually they will not be able to hide behind Obama this and Clinton that and will have to take responsibility for their actions. Let’s hope the first day of reckoning is November 2018.

    Reply
  26. Clare says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Someone tell me how I can support Senator Warren (and other people fighting the good fight). I’m sure there is a super obvious way to support – but note that I am not a constituent.

    I did email my own senators (North Carolina), prior to the vote, and this morning got back a canned response about how they are confident DeVos will do her best blah blah they will hold her accountable blah blah.

    Reply
  27. Eric says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Diaper Bigly is on TV now spewing lies about crime. I love when he repeats a phrase softly like it’s an echo…
    “I will build a wall (*softly*build a wall). I will keep out the drugs (*softly*keep out the dugs).”
    Hello?! Hello hello hello
    Is there anybody in there? In there in there
    Just nod if you can hear me
    Is there anyone at home?

    Reply

