In yesterday’s post about Gigi Hadid’s alleged (or not so much) mocking of Asian people generally and the Buddha specifically, some of you mentioned this Vogue Italia shoot with Gigi. I’m not sure why this shoot suddenly re-entered the discussion over the past week, especially considering the original shoot was done back in 2015. I think Vogue Italia re-published some of the photos, maybe? And suddenly people were like “yikes, easy cultural appropriation” and “if Vogue wants to do a photoshoot with an afro’d model, perhaps they should actually hire a black model.” So this is just a reminder: Gigi has been part of conversations about race, racism and cultural appropriation before.

Anyway, back to the Buddha uproar. Many of the people yelling about Gigi’s racism were huge Zayn Malik fans. They are the kinds of fans who want to see Gigi and Zayn break up. So some of them tweeted at Zayn – who is British-Pakistani – asking him what he thinks, as an British-Asian man, about his girlfriend mocking Asian people. This is what happened on his Twitter:

If you actually go to Zayn’s Twitter and read the comments on those tweets, you might get a good laugh. Like, there are SO MANY TWEETS by unhinged fangirls who are trying to “educate” Zayn on why he should be offended and why (of course) he needs to break up with Gigi (and presumably date someone else, like them).

I said yesterday that I thought Gigi’s mimicry of the Buddha cookie was racist, but I also think it’s one of those teachable moments – she’s a young woman and she really hasn’t been exposed to a lot of racial politics. I’m not canceling her – I just hope she does better in the future. And please, no more editorials with afro wigs.

29 Responses to “Zayn Malik defends Gigi Hadid from racism claims: ‘Trust me… she likes Asians’”

  1. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I wonder if Gigi is angry at Bella for posting that video in the first place?

    Reply
  2. AG-UK says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Can these two just go away.

    Reply
  3. Merry says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Well, liking Asian D is very different from liking Asians. This isnt much different from the Chelsea Handler “I sleep with black guys” excuse. It should be a teachable moment but does she want to be taught? If she sees herself as an undeserving victim then I doubt it.

    Reply
    • Nina says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Exactly. Just because you deem people of a certain race fine to f**k does not automatically mean that you’re aware of how they’re socially oppressed, or even care about whether they’re socially oppressed.

      It’s like saying, “I’m not sexist! I’m married to a woman!”

      Reply
      • Merry says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:16 am

        Yes!! Or like that one date who told me he wasnt misogynist because he was raised by a single mother and then proceeded to tell me everything “wrong with todays women”.

      • Nina says:
        February 8, 2017 at 9:38 am

        So he was a keeper, yes? ;) That’s so gross, ugh.

        We as a society need to rid ourselves of this notion that being racist/homophobic/sexist strictly means that you’re actively campaigning for the extermination of a certain group of people or acting in an otherwise disrespectful way towards them. While there are some who are blatantly hateful, there are others who just choose to remain ignorant of the problems marginalized communities face, or are dismissive of them. And as far as I’m concerned, that’s just as bad, if not worse. It’s easy to point at white supremacists/meninists and condemn their behaviour, but it’s harder to condemn systemic discrimination because it’s so subtly ingrained into pretty much everything.

  4. Melody calder says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:26 am

    The afro isn’t really on her. She is a professional hired to do a job, blast the magazine for being tone deaf.
    If ANTM had taught us anything, it’s you do what the client and photographer wants

    Reply
  5. QueenB says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:27 am

    ah the Lena Dunham defense “I am not racist because i wanna f*ck Drake.”

    Reply
  6. It'sJustBlanche says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:31 am

    A young, vapid, uneducated model said something stupid. I’m shocked!

    I’m just so sick of her face.

    Reply
  7. ElleBee says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:33 am

    The cookie thing…..meh BUT that afro wig and darkened skin tone get the longest, sharpest side eye. Hire black models guys it’s not that hard

    Reply
  8. OriginallyBlue says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Ya, are any of these new young celebs not entirely ignorant? My goodness. Of course, people give this girl all types of passes. Like how many times does she need to show her ass before people stop defending her; she’s young, she doesn’t know better, it’s her job, she’s not white so it doesn’t count. Enough already! Pick up a f*cking book and stop embarrassing yourself.

    Reply
    • Kiki says:
      February 8, 2017 at 8:55 am

      @ OriginallyBlue. I agree with you 100%. These “instagram” celebrities needs to just get educated and stop being such assholes. Zayn and Gigi are just two idiot pees and a stupid pond who are out-of-touch with reality. Didn’t they every occur to them that what they are doing and what these photographers and editors of Vogue magazine are doing are jeopardizing the very existence of what it is to be person who is not white by ridicule and folly? I think that this is getting bad to worse and we ( I am black woman btw) are tired of calling you our with their stupid antics. They are rich idiots who are living in their world,

      Reply
  9. Lyla says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:39 am

    But Gigi thinks that her boyfriend is middle eastern not Asian. Lol.

    Reply
  10. Daisy says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Doing Asian eyes, the afro, mocking a foreign accent, these things seem to happen quite a lot to her.

    Reply
  11. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I’ve said it before and I will say it again…this is the danger of social media. So many of these “teen idols” are idiots and have no understanding of their impact on impressionable minds. But when every moment is documented and out there for all to see, it’s like watching the sausage get made. While I’m not defending her, I can’t imagine the dumb shit I’ve said and done in my earlier years (hell LAST WEEK lol) that I would be so ashamed of if put before the tribunal of public opinion.

    Reply
  12. Alleycat says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I don’t think the people who are upset are Zayn fans. That’s giving Gigi an excuse, an out. Gigi’s mother liked a tweet blaming the uproar on Perrie (Zayn’s ex fiancé). How about acknowledging people are upset because she mocked the way Asians look? And Zayn’s tweets just make it worse. Can we be done with this group of ‘celebrities’?

    Reply
  13. Tiffany27 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

    It’s interesting she apologized for making fun of Melania Trump, but hasn’t felt the need to apologize for her racism towards Asians.

    Reply
  14. Adriana says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Although the context is different, it reminds me of Gwyneth Paltrow breaking up with Brad Pitt because she couldn’t handle his rabid fans.
    Issuing an apology would’ve been the decent thing to do. Even if she didn’t mean no harm, she still offended a lot of people.
    She better watch her step in the future because Zayn’s fans scan every single one of her moves in the hope to drag her for a misstep, and hopefully break them up.

    Reply
  15. Menlisa says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:25 am

    The comments from yesterday were disappointing.
    It seems like minorities can only be offended if White people deem it racist enough and if not then we are being too ‘sensitive’ and are the reason Trump got elected.

    Trump’s America for you.

    Reply
  16. Clare says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Eh, not a fan of the dumbass nonsense that Gigi Hadid does and days repeatedly. Also very little sympathy, given this is not the first time she has shown how ignorant and uneducated she is about some of this stuff.

    Having said that – y’all can’t tell us asians/brown folk/black people/minoritites what should and shouldn’t offend us. We get to pick for ourselves, believe it or not.

    Reply

