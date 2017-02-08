Olivia Wilde got a blonde bob with dark roots: cute or doesn’t suit her?

Above is a photo of Olivia Wilde, 32, speaking at a Martin Luther King event last month. She has dark longish brown hair with highlights, but this is actually shorter than her hair was before. Around December, after the orange one was elected, Wilde cut her hair a couple of inches and captioned her Instagram #nomoremelaniahair. As Kaiser wrote at the time, a lot of women have been getting haircuts following the election and we’re expressing our rage in new shorter styles and different colors.
This time Wilde has gone even more dramatic, getting a bob and dyeing her hair blonde with dark roots. Here’s her new ‘do from the side:
And here’s her hair from the front. She premiered the new style at a Tiffany’s event where she ran into Kate Mara and realized they had the same cut and color. I don’t know how I feel about Olivia’s 80s power suit with the shoulder pads. I don’t think that look should be coming back. I’m cool with the 90s revival though.
Sarah Paulson used to have dark roots with her blonde hair but she recently went dark for awards season. Evan Rachel Wood has this same two-color look and she also has the same cut as Paulson, which is much shorter and asymmetric. I’ve mentioned here that I want to cut my hair but I am too chicken to go much shorter and I like to do a ponytail. I went for a strawberry blonde color and asked my colorist to give me Jessica Chastain’s current color. He got the color spot on and I like it a lot. It’s like a compromise between the blonde hair I used to have and the darker red I switched to, which faded so quickly.
As for whether this suits Wilde, I don’t think it does. I barely recognize her with blonde hair! She looks very cute but it’s such a dramatic change. That’s what I’m afraid of for myself.
If you look at photos of Wilde at the Women’s March, she had already gone a bit blonder at that point. This is a nice color for her actually.
Makes her look more brie Larsonny
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was Amber Heard in the first Instagram pic. Prefer Olivia with darker hair
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. She reminds me of Amber Heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing! But she looks great, I think it’s fun and a nice change. She could wear any hairstyle and still look lovely, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was prepared to say i didnt like it, but i do. I like the cut, but it does wash her out, like blonde does on a lot of people. If you’re pale, a lot of times darker is better, gives some color to your skin and contrast
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My exact thoughts. At first I was oh no, then all of a sudden, I changed my mind and she looked gorgeous. For whatever reason, she is my girl crush, she and Vera Vermiga who are pretty much polar opposites. Whateves, she looks fab. *my all time fave beauty was Natalie Wood, she had me in Splendor In The Grass…and even though they don’t look alike, Olivia reminds of Natalie.*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cut is amazing, the color not so much. She looks best as a dark brunette. Blonde with roots that dark looks bad on everyone. The bob is really nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s having fun with her style, looks happy, good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks far better with her previous colour & style. Not a fan of this new look at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first pic angled from the side YES, the front angle a big ole NO!
She’s not cool or edgy and the hair just doesn’t suit her in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks great with really any color of hair, but I’m not a fan of the dark roots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the dark roots/ blond hair kind of gives the impression of balding, like your eye just goes to the blond part, which gives an odd illusion.
Olivia is so pretty tho, she could probably rock the hair loss look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so much like Evan Rachel Wood- hottie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s striking and fun, definitely suits her. I like the picture of her with Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I though she looked like Margot Robbie in the side pic.
It’s her hair, she can do whatever she wants with it *shrug*
I personally don’t like roots, for myself anyway.
With a face like hers though, she can get away with anything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the cut, and the roots wouldn’t be bad if she had gotten the right shade of blond, whatever that shade may be, certainly not this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because I am such an arbiter of high style (sarcasm) I can report that according to the hair blog fashion insiders, the dark roots and blonde hairs trend is ‘out’ for 2017. You’re welcome.
**As I brush my 2000s era straight boring brown hair. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not familiar with her acting but admire how she speaks her mind gets involved and sticks her neck out for causes she supports
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like it at all. Her roots look way to dark for that shade of blonde.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE IT! I’m all about bobs right now. I might get one soon. Mine is below the shoulders and I cannot wait to rock a bob (blonde too)!
Report this comment as spam or abuse