Olivia Wilde got a blonde bob with dark roots: cute or doesn’t suit her?



Above is a photo of Olivia Wilde, 32, speaking at a Martin Luther King event last month. She has dark longish brown hair with highlights, but this is actually shorter than her hair was before. Around December, after the orange one was elected, Wilde cut her hair a couple of inches and captioned her Instagram #nomoremelaniahair. As Kaiser wrote at the time, a lot of women have been getting haircuts following the election and we’re expressing our rage in new shorter styles and different colors.

This time Wilde has gone even more dramatic, getting a bob and dyeing her hair blonde with dark roots. Here’s her new ‘do from the side:

Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

And here’s her hair from the front. She premiered the new style at a Tiffany’s event where she ran into Kate Mara and realized they had the same cut and color. I don’t know how I feel about Olivia’s 80s power suit with the shoulder pads. I don’t think that look should be coming back. I’m cool with the 90s revival though.

When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven't seen in a year. 😂 So fun checking out the new #TiffanyHardWear collection tonight. Thanks for having us @tiffanyandco! #TiffanyPartner #iloveyoukatemara A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Sarah Paulson used to have dark roots with her blonde hair but she recently went dark for awards season. Evan Rachel Wood has this same two-color look and she also has the same cut as Paulson, which is much shorter and asymmetric. I’ve mentioned here that I want to cut my hair but I am too chicken to go much shorter and I like to do a ponytail. I went for a strawberry blonde color and asked my colorist to give me Jessica Chastain’s current color. He got the color spot on and I like it a lot. It’s like a compromise between the blonde hair I used to have and the darker red I switched to, which faded so quickly.

As for whether this suits Wilde, I don’t think it does. I barely recognize her with blonde hair! She looks very cute but it’s such a dramatic change. That’s what I’m afraid of for myself.

If you look at photos of Wilde at the Women’s March, she had already gone a bit blonder at that point. This is a nice color for her actually.