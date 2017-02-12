Four more Patriots teammates are refusing to visit Trump’s White House

Shortly after the Patriots’ stunning fourth-quarter Super Bowl win, there was a conversation about the Patriots and their politics. Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is friends with Donald Trump and Brady had the Make America Great Again hat and everything. Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick supported Trump, and many of Trump’s Nazi/Alt-right supporters were rooting for the Patriots because – and I sh-t you not – the Patriots were the “whitest” team. That being said, there are some African-Americans who play for the Patriots. And it seems like none of them want to visit the White House while President Trump is there. Last week, we learned that Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett refuse to go. And now four more Patriots teammates are joining them.
Fresh off their win at the Super Bowl, six members of the New England Patriots have backed out of the traditional post-game meeting with President Donald Trump — a sharp new sign of deepening American divisions. Tight end Martellus Bennett was the first player to back out of the meeting at the White House, which is typically held for members of the team that won the Super Bowl. Bennett announced he wouldn’t be attending the meeting shortly after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
The next day, safety Devin McCourty joined Bennett, saying he would not attend the meeting because “I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”
Other team members soon followed: On Wednesday, linebacker Dont’a Hightower said he wouldn’t attend. Then, on Thursday, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch, and defensive end Chris Long all said they would not be attending the meeting with Trump. Five of the players planning to skip the meeting are black. The sixth, Long, who is white, announced he wouldn’t attend in response to an open letter in the New York Daily News criticizing a “pathetic sea of NFL white silence this year.”
In addition to the Daily News letter, fans have also been stepping up pressure for team members to boycott the White House meeting, and expressing support for those who won’t attend.
You can read that NYDN open letter here – it was directed at Chris Long, because Long was one of the few white NFL players who spoke out in support of Colin Kaepernick last year, when Colin decided he wasn’t going to stand for the National Anthem. After that letter was published, Long confirmed on Twitter that he would not visit the Baby Fists’ White House.
Now, does it matter in the grand scheme of things that some wealthy football players refuse to meet with the president for a photo-op? Of course not. But it does matter to specific people. It matters to the players refusing to go, because they’re standing up for themselves and for people without their wealth and privilege, people who will be hurt by Trump’s policies and his ignorance. It also matters to Trump, because he’s a thin-skinned starf–ker who loves to hang out with “winners.” Arguably, all Trump cares about are the optics, the photo-ops and the presidential trappings. And so it will matter to him BIGLY that a half-dozen Patriots (“winners”) don’t want to have anything to do with him.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
They may be standing up for others who don’t have a powerful platform. If they are, that’s awesome! Maybe i’m a pessimist with this, but I can’t help but think that certain players don’t want to deal with the repercussions of going to the white house. The political climate is toxic, and it’s more strategic if they can politely excuse themselves from attending. That way they don’t offend Trump supporters while also making the anti-Baby Fist people feel like they’re “on our side.”
Unfortunately, the only one Babyfists cares about is Teeth, so I don’t think it is going to make a lot of difference in the end. Possibly a couple of racist tweets from him and about a million from all the other butt hurt white people who had no issue with Teeth skipping out on Obama (although in fairness, I’m not sure he’s even smart enough to think about trying to deliberately be disrespectful).
More than one white player is going to have to stand with his team mates for this to get more press, sadly.
I agree. If several white players bow out, it’d be a lot more effective in terms of pissing off Trump. They play in New England, so anyone playing for the Patriots next year would be cheered for boycotting, right?
It will matter. Drump is so thin skinned and petty that ANY slight gets to him. He is not normal, he will probably come up with a lie as to why these players are not attending, like “they went on vacation, but called me to say hi!” LOL.
In terms of press, it’s getting attention on many media outlets including CNN and the Washington post. Lots of op-eds too, just not as much in entertainment or gossip sites. Most of the players protesting have been supportive of the BLM movement and the underclass in the past.
And they are pretty great about explaining their decision (as opposed to Baby Fists the leader of the free world who can’t even articulate a good defense in court!): 1-minute interview from CNN. LOL for rightly calling out Drump as a Bilionaire reality star who works for corporate interests vs. Athletes who come from poor backgrounds.
https://apple.news/AYKfhf-JQRZuybKCdWnF_tA
It MATTERS. There are rumors flying about that Trump is demanding Kraft cut the players from the team. Not going to happen.
Good for them!! I hope at the end of the day, the only ones attending Mordor are Brady and Belichick. (I know that won’t be the case, but it’s fun to imagine).
yes, it is just going to be a token white guy, but every little bit helps. I suppose nobody will be surprised if the black players do not go, but respect, for expressing their opinion and risking problems with the owner and trainer. Suppose as long as they play well and bring home the Ws, nobody cares either way…..
But, it sets a sign for their fans and their communities.
Oh, there will be more players who will not go to the White House. I hope to God the whole team doesn’t go. He can keep “Aryan White God” Tom Brady and his Trump Shitters.
Unless the entire team boycotts, Trump won’t care. He’ll just dismiss those who don’t come as failing or overrated or losers or just SAD!
Good for them.
Trump won’t care that mostly black players aren’t coming. He will be happy if only Brady, the coach, and owner showed up. Things could get sticky for him with the other pro leagues since his policies and orders effect them more.
From RoguePOTUSStaff on Twitter:
Rogue POTUS Staff @RoguePOTUSStaff Feb 10
POTUS irritated that sev. members of Patriots team will not attend WH visit. Saying he will lobby owner to cut them from the team.
I was just going to search for that link; read it a couple of days ago.
Trump wants universal adoration so it does bother him.
I hope he gives them his special handshake and they respond in kind.
It totally DOES matter. #Resist
Good on them.
🖒🖒
I never realized that Brady skipped out on meeting Obama… is he that much of a racist jackass? Another reason to hate him.
As for Chris Long, is he related to Howie Long? Just wondering because Howie works for Fox even if it is Fox Sports so I wonder if this stance is causing issues.
Twitler wants to be popular and every sportsperson who dismisses him kills him. The more Patriots who skip out, the better. Sessions is openly racist. Bannon is a white supremacist. No one with decency would be employing them unless they were racists as well. It makes complete sense that non white players don’t want to attend.
