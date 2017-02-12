Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer for another stellar ‘SNL’ episode

Last week, I waited a day to discuss Saturday Night Live and Melissa McCarthy’s brilliant mockery of White House press secretary Sean Spicer. My reasoning was that Donald Trump would probably throw a hissy fit about it on Twitter, and I wanted to package the whole story together. At the end of the day, Trump managed to stay quiet about it, but as we learned a few days later, he was quiet because he was so disturbed. Apparently, Trump has buyer’s remorse about Spicer, and McCarthy’s send-up left the president feeling unsettled. You know why? Because Trump thinks having a woman play Sean Spicer is a sign of weakness. Seriously. So, obviously, SNL just had to get Melissa to return for last night’s episode. They even made it the cold-open.
The writing on these Spicer skits are so dead-on, it’s scary-funny. “Uh-oh, it’s Moana!” Everything about this is perfect.
Alec Baldwin was the host on last night’s episode, which incidentally was one of the highest-rated episodes in three decades. SNL’s ratings are now on a 22-year-high, and they’re up 22% from where they were last year. Much of that is due the razor-sharp political skits and Alec Baldwin’s dead-on Trump impression. Plus, I would argue that SNL has a particularly deep bench of talent these days with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Leslie Jones and more. Anyway, Baldwin only did one skit as Trump and it was… good? I mean, it was funny, but it’s terrifying how all of this is based on reality.
Here’s the “Jake Tapper” skit, where Kellyanne Conway is a Fatal Attraction-type predator trying to convince journalists to let her on cable news shows.
Weekend Update went on too long, but they did include Senator Elizabeth Warren (played by Kate McKinnon). The Sen. Warren bit comes up around the 4:30 mark of this video.
This Russell Stover commercial wasn’t political, it was just hilarious.
Screencaps courtesy of SNL.
“No President has ever been trolled so hard by so many and been so deserving” – Literally all of Twitter
First of all, Kate McKinnon needs a pay raise for how she kicked a$$ in every skit. God, I have a massive crush on that woman!!! She played Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway, AND Elizabeth Warren! She nailed each one and was hilarious! McKinnon doesn’t look like she’s had her soul sucked out her body, so she can’t pull off looking exactly like Conway without A LOT more makeup. Maybe an younger, pre-deal-with-the-devil Conway. Maybe.
Best sketch, Fatal Attraction Kellyanne. The skit really captured how scary and desperate the real Kellyanne seems to become each day. Also, this skit helps to stop the normalizing of Kellyanne that I think SNL was guilty of before the election.
Donald Trump just issued an executive order for Homeland Security to detain Melissa McCarthy citing bigly threats to ego. McCarthy’s impersonation of Sean Spicer is so good that I think of her whenever I see the real Sean Spicer. That’s how you know the impersonation is on point! It reminds me of Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin, after awhile the caricature is going to become all that we see. There are reports that Emperor Baby Fists is already looking to replace Spicer. SNL Spicer’s moving podium was awesome! I bet the real Spicer wishes he had one of them so he could jet out of the White House at the first possible moment. And OMG Melissa can hold her leg so freakin high!
A simple but moving ad aired during SNL from a group representing over 500,000 veterans. “You want to be a legitimate president, Sir? Then act like one.” **Veteran mic drop**
http://deadline.com/2017/02/votevets-commercial-saturday-night-live-donald-trump-watch-1201909037/
Kate McKinnon/SNL writers have done such a great job tapping into what absolute psychopath Kellyanne Conway is. The brilliant KA as Roxie skit and now this Fatal Attraction skit show KA is really as dirty and demented as Steve Bannon. *shivers*
McCarthy is brilliant as Spicer but I thought the new skit was very similar to last week’s. Probably because he is so predictable. The reveal of him wearing Ivanka’s stuff was hilarious, though.
I thought the Kellyann one was great, it really ripped her as the desperate, lying sack of garbage she is. The part where she comes back to life was funny, the rest was just really chilling to me. As Melly said above, it’s long past time to stop normalizing her. Like Bannon, she’s no joke.
I know there’s a lot of debate about who should play Bannon but I like that they’re keeping him the grim reaper (for now anyway). It sends a powerful message that he’s that much of a monster that having someone impersonate him would be too humanizing, imo.
Kate McKinnon is a revelation in every skit. As soon as she shows up my husband and I get the giggles. She’s such a delight and so incredibly talented, as are Strong and Bennett. I would say Che is the other strongest person, he carries Weekend Update and is hilarious and has perfect comedic timing.
I’m surprised you put Leslie Jones in with them. To me her only talent is when she comes on Weekend Update to have a funny rant about something, but even that is getting old as it’s very one-note. In skits she usually tanks, has no acting skills, and fumbles quite a bit. I’m surprised they keep putting her in skits, she always takes the whole skit down a notch. Sorry to say it because I do enjoy her personality, but she’s no actress
They have it so down, it’s a treat to watch. There can’t be a parody dark enough to show how vile Kellyanne is, but the Fatal Attraction sketch was HYSTERICAL. I can see her at home on the floor, clicking the light on and off ala Glenn Close. I can envision the WH staff in a dark room trying to figure out how to make it stop!!!!! Get used to it, they’ve only just begun. Big ups to Melissa, she is force of nature.
I’m confused, how has SNL normalized Trump or anyone near him? I watch their skits & I laugh pretty hard at Alec Baldwin, Kate McKinnon & Melissa McCarthy. They haven’t normalized them, they have skewered them. We need this right now.
Well, they let Trump host SNL during the campaign, for starters.
They were never, ever going to top last week’s Spicer skit, but this week’s was still good. I loved, LOVED the fact that they had him in Ivanka brand bangles and heels. Of course that was a reference to KellyAnne and her “free commercial,” but I also feel like it was a nod to the fact that Trump was most disturbed by Spicer being played by a woman. Brilliant.
Suddenly seeing those heels, it’s where I laughed the loudest. Despite his fowl lack of humor … even Trump must have inadvertently laughed when he saw that.
SNL skits are so funny. However Donal Trump stopped tweeting about them, so now we have no feedback what makes him tick. If the SNL producers do not know what gets under his skin how are they going to make them funny?
I think we pretty much know what gets under his skin now. Everything. Plus I don’t think he can shut up for long. He’s been advised to do so, I’ll bet, but he was advised to not tweet during the campaign and he couldn’t do that.
They already know what gets under his skin and it’s exactly what they are doing. You know he’s been counseled to stop watching SNL and he probably has because let’s face it the man has zero impulse control….if he saw the episode, he would have tweeted about it. Which is fine because what he can’t control are all of the retweets and you know he is going ballistic every time this pops up
I hope SNL get some nominations at 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards. This was really good tv and I haven’t laugh so hard in a while on SNL. KEEP IT UP.
Excellent job again Melissa … now that I know what to expect it is not quite as shockingly funny but still amazing. I was hoping to see Rosie as Bannon. Hopefully, in time that will happen but it has to be sterling when it does.
I thought this headline was just hilarious when I saw it today:
Newspaper Mistakenly Runs Picture of Alec Baldwin on ‘SNL’ Instead of Trump
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/newspaper-mistakenly-runs-picture-alec-baldwin-snl-instead-trump-n719846
You guys, I’m really afraid Kate McKinnon is going to die from exhaustion before this is all over.
The motorized podium at the end of the Spicy skit had me on the floor.
McKinnon was brilliant as the whacked-out Kellyanne Conway/Alex Forrest! 🔪🐇
Love Beck Bennett’s Putin.
That tiny gavel cracked me up.
The CB uploader doesn’t work in Canada. I use YouTube.
I have a crush on Kate McKinnon
