Lady Gaga in Alex Ulichny at the Grammys: try-hard & ridiculous?

The last time I talked about how much I disliked Lady Gaga’s shtick at an awards show, one of her fansites threatened me on Twitter. But good God, she makes it hard, doesn’t she? I actually liked Gaga at the Super Bowl but my general feelings of warmth and ambivalence always turn to strong dislike whenever Gaga introduces a new persona/look/vibe. At the Grammys, Gaga was “metal.” She got her t-ts out. She performed with Metallica. She growled and scowled. And I wasn’t feeling it at all. Her look here is Alex Ulichny. I feel like she had a breast lift/boob job a year ago?
Dear Taraji P. Henson: Girl, I love you so hard. But this Marc Jacobs dress is a huge NO. It’s too shiny, it makes you look box-shaped and it sucks.
Hillary Scott in Jenny Packham. I feel like this is a dress that was meant for Emma Stone’s promotional tour for La La Land, right? Still, she looks pretty.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Ah, she’s back. This is why we can’t have nice things, Gaga.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her boobs make me really sad.
This look gives me a nasty Madonna vibe.. Gaga is so much better than this!
She needs people around her to tell her the truth. This is such a big no, even for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, Gaga is too good to copy off Madonna? *Rewinds Gagas career reel.
Seriously though, she is insanely talented and her team need to let her know that while Madonna needs the shtick, she doesnt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha Lady Gaga, I guess the country shtick got old real quick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Gaga’s picture and thought “who’s the try-hard?” Didn’t even recognize her. This is like her tenth face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, “try hard” doesn’t even begin to describe the depth of her thirst. And “ridiculous” is a good word, too. I agree she looks pretty unrecognizable, it took me a moment to identify her last night, too.
Taraji’s dress has some elements that could be cool but the overall cut is pretty unflattering. Hillary’s is lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must be extremely insecure to go for such an absurd “look at me, look at me” getup.
After new-found admiration for her after her Super Bowl performance, she has now sunk down (way, way down) on the totem pole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she was trying to hit back at the body shamers. What she wears doesn’t shock me anymore, that is the Gaga we have come to know, and for some people, love in spite of it. I’m very neutral when it comes to her, but she has a special place in my heart, because her songs give me an instant flash back to my University days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly which makes me feel sad for her. Looks like she lost a couple of inches around her stomach and did a crazy amount of crunches to get more abs of steel. It can be done with clean low-fat eating and high amounts of protein powder plus Human Growth Hormone like the body builders do before a contest. Or maybe juicing like the Victoria Secrets ladies?
Still that’s a lot to do to your body in such a short period and it was unnecessary, she looked good at the super bowl. Those body shamers won I guess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few years ago, she put on a little weight probably because she was wheel chair bound. When she returned, the usual trolls tweeted about the extra pounds in their tiny troll corner. Well, Gaga found these obscure tweets and publicly set them straight. We cheered for her body acceptance and standing up to bullies and trolls. Then she vanished for two weeks and reappeared with the extra pounds gone. Trim as trim can be.
I tell this story to point out that Gaga has a serious self image problem, she hunts down body shamers because she cares deeply what people say about her body and she readjusts it to meet their expectation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah. This whole Joanne era she has been in skimpy outfits, short crop tops with underboob showing, teeny-tiny hot pants.
Her stomach is actually covered in the red carpet outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t practice her Elvis scowl long enough in her mirror mirror on the wall. Prefer her meat dress to what she is wearing, but she is getting the attention she covets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who thrives on looking bizarre and wants to stand out from the rest Gaga succeeded and it beats wearing meat I guess. She actually has a great singing voice and writing talent so doesn’t need to do any of this … but she wants to do it. She always did march on that line bordering cool and goofy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she doesn’t need to – imo it gets too much if she goes completely ott, like the meat dress, or 10 costume changes at a performance.
Personally I think she looks great, she’s been away for a while and it fits in with her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These sort of stunts are for Z-listers. Why is Gaga still doing this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she was trying to be a tough metal rocker, gearing up for her performance with Metallica. The outfit and sneers just looked try-hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taraji’s dress looks something a tween star would wear and makes her look 10 years older than she normally looks. But it’s not like this was super serious occasion and bunch of people look terrible at Grammy’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found a nice thing to say- Lady Gaga’s eye makeup looks really good. She’s the first one to actually pull off this new pink eye shadow craze in a way that works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did love her eye makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do love Hilary’s gown. The Metallica guys didn’t look bad. As for Gaga, she just does whatever she wants. Can’t fault her for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, I’ve been scouring the blogs today (and post Super Bowl)……so far there have been two conspicuous moments in “TRANS”. Last night Gaga was introduced in a thought provoking segue and in the pre-Super Bowl performance commercial….she talked about when she “Transformed”. I can’t be the ONLY person amongst these esteemed minds that noticed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Said it yesterday but bears repeating: The Problem with Gaga is that she is SOOOOO eager to show All of us that she can do it all that there is no set demo or personality for HER it’s all like costumes or phases but no dedicated Sound to stan for
Report this comment as spam or abuse