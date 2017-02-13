Duchess Kate & Prince William shut down the entire BAFTA red carpet

Because there was so much going on last night with the Grammys and the BAFTAs, I published some of the BAFTA coverage yesterday afternoon, including the fashion coverage of the Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs for the first time. William and Kate went to the BAFTAs and a nice time was had by all, I guess. I’m including more photos from their magical and keen BAFTA red carpet walk. The royals don’t believe in stopping and posing for photographers, so they walk slowly down the carpet so that everyone gets a shot of them in motion. Interesting enough, The Sun says that Will and Kate got the BAFTA red carpet shut down so they could strut all by themselves. Celebrities and nominees weren’t allowed to pose for photos at the same time as William and Kate. Which is… stupid. Apparently, Michelle Williams and Penelope Cruz barely got to pose because Will and Kate wanted to soak up all of the attention for 30 minutes.
As for Kate in this McQueen dress… as I said yesterday, I’m actually happy that she wore something new rather than one of her old doily dresses. That being said, this “bespoke” or customized gown is not great. I think the biggest problem is that it’s too tight on her shoulders. That’s why she’s hunching.
Meanwhile, it was just announced today that William and Kate will make a trip to Paris next month.
Prince William and Princess Kate are set to make a two-day trip to Paris next month – nearly 20 years after William’s mother Princess Diana died there. The couple have been asked to visit the city by the British government — but the trip won’t be all business. Will and Kate are set to attend the France v Wales rugby match at the Stade de France on March 18 and attend a reception with young French leaders from a variety of fields, according to Kensington Palace. There will also be a formal dinner with the U.K.’s ambassador..
The trip will likely be a poignant one for William as this year marks the 20th anniversary of his mother’s tragic death in the City of Light. Diana was killed in a car crash at the Pont de l’Alma on August 31, 1997. Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the car’s driver Henri Paul also perished in the accident.
I thought at first that William and Kate were going to Paris to mark Diana’s death in some way, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case at all? It sounds more like this is some Brexit PR shenanigans – Britain has to renegotiate all of their trade deals with all of their European allies now that that they’re leaving the EU. William and Kate will have to visit more European countries in the year ahead as they’re used as “soft power” diplomatic tools.
Photos courtesy of Joe Alvarez/WENN and Fame/Flynet.
Her face looks different.
Her mouth is different. A direct result from the chin implant.
I wonder what HM thinks of it all?…and by all I mean the total effect (image) of skinny pants, wedges, skirt fly-ups repeatedly, thong and sometimes no underwear while on duty and now cosmetic surgery. My guess is she doesn’t like it but only reveals it to individuals within her most close and trusted circle.
Chin implant?
Her makeup is eons better
Totally!!! My first thought was, “Wow, she looks really pretty” followed by, “wow, she looks really different.” Botoxed eyebrow lift effect, but something additional cheek/chin?
they do that for security reasons, not for preening.
Yes,it is the reason.
I really like the dress! I feel like a fashion pariah because my opinion is almost always opposite celebitchy’s. I am apparently a super lame dresser.
I like Bangs too, so I might be even worse.
Three cheers for bangs. Someone should tell Dakota Johnson about them.
Hideous dress, especially the lower part.
The more I look at it, the more it freaks me out. What even is that pattern? Every part of the dress – the neckline, the skirt, the pattern – is criminally bad.
Her cheeks look like they are about to burst.
just thinking that! she looks like 2 cricket balls are about to launch out of her face
She’s had new fillers put in – in the closeups you can see where the smile lines stop, those cheeks ain’t moving.
Like Faith Hill last night. I didn’t recognize Faith her face looked so plastic. She didn’t have a problem smiling, it was all her face could do. Not to mention the eyebrows half way up her forehead.
à la Kris Jenner
To be fair – this is normal security protocol as its done for other RF members who attend premiere’s etc.. and is why the always arrive last.
As i said in the other thread the dress is nice but looks bad on her – its the skirt, she does not suit that type of silhouette. When they says its bespoke for Waity, they mean she ripped up the original dress to suit her body issues ruining a perfectly good dress while they were at it. The wide skirt is supposed to even out her body proportions as she has wide shoulders- she often dresses to hide it and is why she hunches.
I fear for my country with these 2 muppets acting as ‘diplomatic’ representatives. As for them pushing back when they are moving to London, I wonder if thats because they keep being told no that Queen Carole can NOT move into KP with you. They’ve practically admitted that she’s Amner Hall most of the time, running Kate’s household for her.
I hesitate to say this but … it looks better than what was sent down the runway? That thing was a mess but maybe that’s just me. I don’t know “fashion”. Still iffy on the skirt though. I don’t know why she can’t go for a less flouncy skirt though. Has she ever worth a sheath dress?
If the skirt had been either tight or straighter minus the tier look it would have been better – I like the style and material but she can’t wear McQueen, even the bland ones.
She wears flouncy skirts etc.. to disguise her wide shoulders. I had a friend who was broad shouldered (and big chested) and she hunched the exact same way. She was very very self conscious about it. I see Kate do the same. Straps are a better way of disguising them.
There is skinny… and then there is eating disorder skinny. I believe Kate has an eating disorder. I don’t think we should ignore or brush off the fact that she is severely underweight. Seeing pictures of Kate was somewhat shocking to me because she is so skinny (too skinny). I see a sad woman who is crying out for help, not a gorgeous Duchess in a bespoke gown.
That was my reaction exactly. Don’t know if she looks like she is crying for help, but I was shocked by how that that dress makes her look. She doesn’t have a hint of a derrière, her arms looked flabby, which is not normal at 35 . Put that dress on princess Madeleine of Sweden or Meghan and it would be stunning. She needs seriously to gain some weight.
She has defined musculature, no cachexia, healthy shiny hair, no jaundice or sallowness. She is now “severely underweight”. She may have no butt but neither do I and I’ve got a BMI of 24. She has NO evidence of eating disorder. You are seriously projecting.
I think she looks healthy and athletic. If this were the 70′s this wouldn’t even be a conversation, her look and size was the norm. Unfortunately, as society as fattened up on processed foods, chunky is the new norm and anything less than that gets criticized.
All I can see is teeth when I see Wills.
Is it me or can’t Will take a good picture in motion? Kate knows how to “pose” while walking and she keeps smiling which is a good idea when your’re being photographed while doing something. Because apparently Will can’t multitask? As in, walk and make a photo-friendly face. But I guess only peasants care about that.
She changed her makeup. It looks great and she easily looks 10 years younger. Dress isn’t something I would pick for her.
her face looks different. she looks good, but fillers or a facelift (?) or something has happened there, she’s suddenly super smooth.
The Fail put out a story about her changing her makeup and she has but it was a diversion from the fact that she’s had noticeable work done on her face – cheeks, eyes, chin, very poss a facelift with botox and fillers.
She’s so shallow.
Honestly, I can see fillers in the cheeks and Botox in the forehead. But I truly don’t think she’s had ALL of the work done that you listed. I like to think I’m pretty good at spotting it, but maybe I’ve just lost my touch? Either way you can tell she really did change her makeup, and it looks so much better.
@Mikasa, *she’s* so shallow but CB has forever been discussing how old and haggard she looked. SMH.
She either had work done or someone different did her make up.
Her cheeks are higher and rounder and my god her eybrows! They’re so arched and pulled!
She’s of those people which the clothes wears her not the other way around.
A truly lovely gown imo! Elegant yet playfully princess.
The Duchess of Botox, fillers and plastic surgery.
You forgot the veneers and extensions.
That’s actually fairly standard for any major celeb, to hold other celebs and attendees back while they’re on the red carpet. I’ve experienced it myself twice, ones with Nicole Kidman and once with David Tennant. Maybe not for 30 minutes but with royals there’s so much intense interest plus of course security issues.
I think the idea that the EU will be impressed by these two really underlines the problems the UK will have with negotiating brexit.
I know. I truly don’t understand how sending these two who are the least-working, least-interesting and probably least-informed royals will help in smoothing the Brexit transition with the EU. Then again I have never been fond of the Royal family and don’t understand why in the 21st century they are still…needed, I guess. But, I am in the U.S. now and a Royal family that is supported by the British taxpayer whose younger generation (with some exceptions) so blatantly does not want and can’t be bothered to do their jobs as ambassadors to their country is the least of my worries on the international political front.
Oh, btw, I don’t really like to comment on people’s personal appearances because I have no sense of style or anything really (but I love reading everyone’s comments…so snarky and wonderful) the dress could have been worse. It would have been so much better with out those stupid ribbons things/bunching stuff on the lower half.
Such a boring couple, don’t think William will be a good king or that Kate will be a good Queen Consort.
I think they will be very, very selfish rulers.
I agree. I see a lot of negative comments about them on UK websites. Will be interesting to see how it’ll be without the Queen.
phew, thank goodness I am not British because these two would piss me off daily if I were
I appreciate that the dress is very different from her normal style, and I love her hair being up. Her makeup looks lovely too! But, those straps. They look like they were tacked on, they really didn’t do a very good job incorporating them into the look.
Kate reminds me of Jennifer Garner. Social-climbing, matronly before her time, boring, blandly attractive, stage 5 clinger whose only real goal in life was to marry a particular person, etc.
The more I see of this dress, the less I like it on her. it might look good on someone else but Waity does it no favours and vice versa.
It emphasises her extreme thinness and makes her shoulders seem huge in comparison to the rest of her body. I just want to pull the dress up by the straps to make it sit better across her upper body and waist.
The hair is frumpy but it is up and not flying about. Her cheeks look as if she has a golf ball wedged in each of them.
Her posture seems worse than usual but she may appear more hunched over than usual because she was cold. it was a bit chilly to be out with a flimsy dress.
William looked his usual disinterested self. At least Waity smiled as she walked up the carpet and looked reasonably happy to be there.
Kate would’ve been better served wearing the original dress.
Look at the dates!!!! The story is not that they are going to Paris. It’s that they are going on March 17 & 18. These were specifically chosen to avoid the St. Patrick’s Day Irish Guards fiasco that happened last year. Here is the link if anyone has forgotten the PR disaster that they caused. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3494700/Kate-Middleton-pulls-presenting-shamrocks-Irish-Guards.html
They really could have picked alternated dates, but my bet is that Kate will never again present the shamrocks to the Irish Guards.
Thank you, Mamunia. I posted about them working all of a sudden and now I see they are indeed trying to avoid something. I did wonder why they were going to France in March when Diana passed away in August. Ahhhhhh. All is well in the world again. The Doolittles are back to being their usual lazy selves.
Anyone here attending proms in the late 80′s, early 90′s?? This has Gunne Sax written all over it…a line of formal dressy that had prints like wallpaper…lol. As usual she looks “nice” but can never truly pull it off.
She looks too thin. She looks like she is about to pass out. The dress doesn’t suit her nor does she have the confidence to pull it off; but considering her other fashion choices this is a step in the right direction.
But seriously, what’s with all their work all of sudden? A diplomacy trip to France, Will had a solo engagement today and Kate will have one tomorrow. They are throwing me off. I always thought I could count on them not working but now up is down….Comments/ insights from (long time) posters?
We’ll see what the year end totals are. If there really is a sustained effort resulting in significantly higher totals than in previous years (not bloody likely) then it will probably be because the Queen’s illness over Christmas made someone realise that the “heir to the heir” excuses don’t work any more (not that they ever did, for me).
She did something to her forehead look at the last pic where it’s is quite obvious. Plus a major makeup change which is very nice.
