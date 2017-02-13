Duchess Kate & Prince William shut down the entire BAFTA red carpet

Because there was so much going on last night with the Grammys and the BAFTAs, I published some of the BAFTA coverage yesterday afternoon, including the fashion coverage of the Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs for the first time. William and Kate went to the BAFTAs and a nice time was had by all, I guess. I’m including more photos from their magical and keen BAFTA red carpet walk. The royals don’t believe in stopping and posing for photographers, so they walk slowly down the carpet so that everyone gets a shot of them in motion. Interesting enough, The Sun says that Will and Kate got the BAFTA red carpet shut down so they could strut all by themselves. Celebrities and nominees weren’t allowed to pose for photos at the same time as William and Kate. Which is… stupid. Apparently, Michelle Williams and Penelope Cruz barely got to pose because Will and Kate wanted to soak up all of the attention for 30 minutes.

As for Kate in this McQueen dress… as I said yesterday, I’m actually happy that she wore something new rather than one of her old doily dresses. That being said, this “bespoke” or customized gown is not great. I think the biggest problem is that it’s too tight on her shoulders. That’s why she’s hunching.

Meanwhile, it was just announced today that William and Kate will make a trip to Paris next month.

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to make a two-day trip to Paris next month – nearly 20 years after William’s mother Princess Diana died there. The couple have been asked to visit the city by the British government — but the trip won’t be all business. Will and Kate are set to attend the France v Wales rugby match at the Stade de France on March 18 and attend a reception with young French leaders from a variety of fields, according to Kensington Palace. There will also be a formal dinner with the U.K.’s ambassador.. The trip will likely be a poignant one for William as this year marks the 20th anniversary of his mother’s tragic death in the City of Light. Diana was killed in a car crash at the Pont de l’Alma on August 31, 1997. Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the car’s driver Henri Paul also perished in the accident.

I thought at first that William and Kate were going to Paris to mark Diana’s death in some way, but it doesn’t sound like that’s the case at all? It sounds more like this is some Brexit PR shenanigans – Britain has to renegotiate all of their trade deals with all of their European allies now that that they’re leaving the EU. William and Kate will have to visit more European countries in the year ahead as they’re used as “soft power” diplomatic tools.