Bella Hadid’s first heartbreaking break up was with her horse, Lego

I totally didn’t recognize Bella Hadid on the cover of Teen Vogue. You know why? Because she’s smiling! I actually like the Hadid sisters as models – they’re not my favorites or anything, but they’re okay – but I’ve gotten used to Gigi being the smiley one and Bella being the sullen one. Seeing Bella smile on a magazine cover is unusual. Anyway, Bella chats with Teen Vogue about how difficult it was to have her heart broken by her first love. And she’s not talking about The Weeknd either! She’s talking about her horse. You can read the full Teen Vogue piece here. Some highlights:

Saying goodbye to her much-beloved horse, Lego: “I rotated between a few horses that could jump higher or whatever. But Lego was my main, my ride or die. When I had to sell him, it was like a breakup! I was really traumatized. You can ask any equestrian: You develop a crazy, emotional connection with this animal. When you’re riding a horse, they have full control over you, and they can literally kill you in a second, so you build a trust with them.” Walking the Victoria’s Secret runway while her ex (The Weeknd) performed: “It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

One of the weird side effects of Bella being “the sullen one” is that she often reads as older. Bella is only 20 years old, and she first got with The Weeknd when she was only 18 years old. Think about that – she was an up-and-coming model, getting involved with an ascendant pop star who is six years older. It really was her first romantic relationship. But yeah, I believe that her horse probably was her first great love. I’ve known a lot of equestrians in my life, and those women really do love their horses so much. Most of them prefer horses to people/men.