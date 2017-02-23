Bella Hadid’s first heartbreaking break up was with her horse, Lego

I totally didn’t recognize Bella Hadid on the cover of Teen Vogue. You know why? Because she’s smiling! I actually like the Hadid sisters as models – they’re not my favorites or anything, but they’re okay – but I’ve gotten used to Gigi being the smiley one and Bella being the sullen one. Seeing Bella smile on a magazine cover is unusual. Anyway, Bella chats with Teen Vogue about how difficult it was to have her heart broken by her first love. And she’s not talking about The Weeknd either! She’s talking about her horse. You can read the full Teen Vogue piece here. Some highlights:

Saying goodbye to her much-beloved horse, Lego: “I rotated between a few horses that could jump higher or whatever. But Lego was my main, my ride or die. When I had to sell him, it was like a breakup! I was really traumatized. You can ask any equestrian: You develop a crazy, emotional connection with this animal. When you’re riding a horse, they have full control over you, and they can literally kill you in a second, so you build a trust with them.”

Walking the Victoria’s Secret runway while her ex (The Weeknd) performed: “It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

One of the weird side effects of Bella being “the sullen one” is that she often reads as older. Bella is only 20 years old, and she first got with The Weeknd when she was only 18 years old. Think about that – she was an up-and-coming model, getting involved with an ascendant pop star who is six years older. It really was her first romantic relationship. But yeah, I believe that her horse probably was her first great love. I’ve known a lot of equestrians in my life, and those women really do love their horses so much. Most of them prefer horses to people/men.

Photos courtesy of Daniel Jackson/Teen Vogue.

 

11 Responses to “Bella Hadid’s first heartbreaking break up was with her horse, Lego”

  1. ell says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:49 am

    i love bella, i think she looks gorgeous and she also seems lovely (tbf both her and gigi seem very sweet and well adjusted), i don’t get the vitriol towards them at all.

    but yeah she does look older, so it’s probably not that easy. abel was too old for her imo, i think gigi tends to date closer to her age and her relationships just seem easier.

    horses are like massive dogs, they’re affectionate and you really grow to love them. selling her gorse must have been heartbreaking.

    Reply
  2. Dani says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I like her so much more with some life. She looks so different and actually so pretty.

    Reply
  3. Kris says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:53 am

    So, why did she sell him? Oh right, he didn’t jump high enough. Hypocrit.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:55 am

    The horse thing is sweet, if a bit sad. Bella seems nice! I hope the whole “Selena did me dirty” was never a real thing. She doesn’t sound spiteful nor bitter here, so maybe it wasn’t.

    Reply
  5. Lala says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I thought the horse died or something terrible, I don’t understand why she had to sell it?

    Reply
  6. jerkface says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I like her.

    Reply
  7. Snowshoe says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I see it in the horse show world all the time, rich parents want their kid to be the BEST so their horse has to be the BEST. There are fancy ponies out there selling for $35k that the kid is going to outgrow in a couple years. Some people buy and sell horses like used cars and it breaks my heart. Some people are far too quick to blame the horse for their own shortcomings as a rider. The bond you have with your horse is the most important thing, goals as an athlete come second.

    Reply
  8. lol says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    She is beautiful.

    Reply
  9. Littlestar says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Why on earth would you sell your beloved horse?

    Reply

