Should Beyonce ‘boycott’ the Grammys after her ‘Lemonade’ snubs?

I wasn’t really surprised that Adele swept the big awards at the Grammys: Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Did I hope that Beyonce would win at least one of them? For sure. Did I think Beyonce deserved to win over Adele? Yes, I did. But I was still unsurprised when Adele swept. It’s one of the reasons I dislike the Grammys as a representation of musical acceptance or respectability. The Recording Academy is racist. When Will Smith talked about it, people were like “Oh, he’s just trying to reconnect to his black audience.” When Kanye West talked about it, everyone was like “STFU Yeezy.” When Frank Ocean talked about it, people were like “why is he picking on POOR TAYLOR SWIFT?” But now that Beyonce got snubbed for arguably her greatest album – coincidentally her most political and racially-charged album – I guess people are just realizing, oh right, the Grammys are pretty racist.
Part of me thinks that the realizations are dawning on people even more this year because Adele – the winner! – spent a lot of time on stage talking directly to Beyonce and using her time to honor Queen B. Then backstage Adele talked about how much Bey’s Lemonade meant to her as a woman and as an artist. When the old white dude voters of the Recording Academy heard their girl Adele talk about it, I think it might have dawned on them that maybe they made some mistakes. Maybe it takes a white ally for people to really “get” that the Grammys have a long history of not acknowledging black artists in general. #GrammysSoWhite and #GrammysSoRacist should absolutely be things now. I do believe that the #OscarsSoWhite drama helped build a larger conversation about diversity and inclusion in film, and now we need a larger conversation about race and music.
(To be fair though – the Grammys have a terrible history of acknowledging the truly groundbreaking, generation-defining and genre-shifting albums in general, black, white or brown. The Grammys’ history is littered with examples of now-iconic artists and albums being snubbed for sub-par flash-in-the-pan one-hit wonders.)
People are now wondering aloud if Beyonce should or will boycott the Grammys from here on out. I feel the same way about this issue that I feel about all of these one-sided conversations about oppression, bigotry, racism and sexism: why is it always on the victims to do or say something? Why should Beyonce say anything, boycott anything, or be responsible in anyway for the Recording Academy’s issue? The Recording Academy president should be the one issuing statements. Grammys voters – all of those white dudes – should be talking about how they’re going to make changes with how they vote and who gets to vote and how artists are recognized.
PS… some people took issue with Adele telling Beyonce “The way that you make me and my friends feel — and the way that you make my black friends feel — is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves and I love you, and I always have and I always will.” This stirred a lot of heated debate online, which I mostly ignored because… tempest in a teapot. I think we have a knee-jerk reaction to hearing “my black friends” because we always hear it in a context of someone justifying a racist act or statement, i.e. “I can’t be racist because I have black friends.” But look at what Adele was saying in context – and yes, granted, she could have said it better – she’s saying that as much as she loved, respected and appreciated Lemonade, she knows that there are parts of it she will never “get” because she’s not a black woman. Which is a fundamental part of the story of Lemonade: an African-American artist made an album for black women, telling a specific story about race and sex and love and power and heartbreak. Adele was acknowledging to Beyonce that there’s a fundamental part of Lemonade that she will never understand, but that she (Adele) is still listening and growing and trying to understand.
I’m sorry, but why is Lemonade considered a political album? She had one song that was political and racially charged and the other songs, while great, were not.
Are the Grammys racist? Always have been. Would boycotting them do anything about it? Probably not. And as much as Beyoncé may have deserved to win, Adele was not UNdeserving. So much damn attention is paid to entertainment awards, I start to wonder whether people go into music or film with the idea of doing anything else but taking home a freaking statuette.
I’m not sure I would define the Grammy’s as ‘racist’ – I think it is a more case of the voters being utterly out of touch with the audience. I don’t believe (or want to believe) that someone is sitting there checking the Adele box instead of the Lemonade box because one is white and the other is black – but because Adele’s music is more palatable to many in the voting body.
Obviously, I don’t agree with many of the outcomes at these award shows – I generally find it hard to take them seriously base don how out of touch they are.
Also – I really like that Adele said what she said ON STAGE. that she called it out, loud, instead of basking in the glory of a win on stage and then issuing platitudes later. She used problematic wording, yes, but in this instance I want to believe her heart was in the right place.
People are so quick to throw the race card out there. I agree with you, I think it’s more that the voters are out of touch like you say. The Grammys have a long history of giving awards to the wrong artists
Even if she boycotts the Grammies, they were literally two nights ago, so she has an entire year to figure it out.
Yes. Beyoncé should boycott it from now on.
I honestly think Beyonce is above the Grammys anyway. At this point, it’s like she’s humoring them and I’m not sure she has any f***s to give. I’m so impressed by her right now. And I get what Adele was trying to say. She started out saying what the album meant to her, then remembered it means even more to her black friends. The stigma with that statement is so annoying; like, I literally have black friends and I cherish their opinions on racial issues from a POV I don’t have. They aren’t token friends to validate racist viewpoints :/
Beyonce is getting great PR from all of this, which is better for her career than a Grammy award. It’s all about the big picture. As for Grammys, they’re terrible in so many ways. Who even considers them relevant anymore?
