Robert Pattinson went Full Zoolander at the Berlinale ‘City of Z’ premiere

67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'The Lost City of Z' - Premiere

I’m honestly still laughing about those Robert Pattinson photos from the Berlin Film Festival yesterday. Rob was in Berlin to promote The Lost City of Z with Sienna Miller and Charlie Hunnam. Rob is the face of Dior Homme, and I guess Dior sent him everything from their latest collection and Rob was like, “Should I really wear this cropped half-zip turtle-cardigan at the photocall? It looks like something Kim Kardashian would wear.” And Dior was like, “Just wear it and pout, bitch.” And so that’s what he did at the Berlin photocall.

Hilariously, Robert Pattinson had to wear even more Dior Homme to the big premiere. And my God, Dior is really making him WERK for that money. Sparkles has gone Full Zoolander. I can’t even see past the coat to really dissect this look. It’s just… so amazing. I think his pants are tucked into his boots? And I think the midnight-blue turtleneck is supposed to coordinate exactly with the blue tufts of fur on the coat.

Basically, I love that Rob wore head-to-toe Dior Homme and I love that Charlie Hunnam’s face is all “Good God, I have to pose beside him while he’s wearing that?!?” Charlie’s wearing Prada, btw. And Sienna Miller also wore Dior, like Sparkles. Her dress would be a lot cuter without the “CHRISTIAN DIOR” label around the waist.

67th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale)

67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'The Lost City of Z' - Premiere

67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'The Lost City of Z' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Robert Pattinson went Full Zoolander at the Berlinale ‘City of Z’ premiere”

  1. Clare says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Is Pattinson trolling us with that cropped trouser/boot combo? He looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  2. Tata says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Sparkles is sparkling blue steel! Lol

    Charlie hunnam slimmed down and looks just like he did on the Judd Apatow tv show Undeclared, when he played a semi-dorky college kid.

    Reply
  3. mia girl says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:51 am

    You know what? I’m kinda digging Pattinson’s whole look from a fashion standpoint. At least it’s interesting. Will certainly grab some attention bc well-known male actors rarely take any kind of fashion risk on the red carpet.

    By comparison, kinda makes Hunnam look like a banker (although I wish my banker looked like that ha!)

    Reply
  4. Rhiley says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:51 am

    He looks like Sprockets to me… just needs to the corny glasses.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Dear Rob,

    STOP IT! LOL!

    Reply
  6. AfricanBoy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:53 am

    LMAO Pattinson’s outfit.

    Reply
  7. Mia4S says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Never go full Zoolander! 😂 Seriously did he lose a bet? Sprockets!!

    His costars look a bit dull next to that to be honest. No fabulousness..ness. 😉

    Reply
  8. PunkyMomma says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Props to ✨Sparkles✨ for opening up himself to never-ending, delicious snark. Me thinks he was aware of the reaction(s) this look would conjure up, and he went for it. Any kind of press is good press . . .

    Reply
  9. Suzie says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    The hair doesn’t do anything for him. I much prefer when he has a disheveled look.
    Charlie is bae though.

    Reply
  10. Shambles says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Lolololololol….. lololololol

    I still would.

    Reply
  11. Slowsnow says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    And this is why men aren’t adventurous with their clothes *sigh*.
    Come on now, he looks fantastic and I dare say I would wear what he’s wearing too. Good for the ladies and the gents.

    Reply
  12. HeidiM says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:01 am

    So we’ve gone from see-thru dresses with Granny panties underneath to See-thru with men’s boxer briefs? Make it stop!

    Reply
  13. ell says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

    this is all very funny because of his face and kaiser’s post, but i don’t find the outfit bad at all? it’s nice to see men pulling their weight when it comes to fashion, most actors dress so basic on the red carpet. men should be able to experiment with fashion, too.

    Reply
  14. alfaQ says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Did his girlfriend dress him?

    Reply
  15. EscapedConvent says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Some of you are seeing Sprockets’ Dieter too?! Oh good, because I thought it might be too long ago to reference. Pattinson’s expressions are totally Dieter.

    That little half-sweater, though. This must be a prank by Dior. Yet, it works on him. It’s a very ~disturrrrbing~ turtle sweater.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment