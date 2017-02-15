Robert Pattinson went Full Zoolander at the Berlinale ‘City of Z’ premiere

I’m honestly still laughing about those Robert Pattinson photos from the Berlin Film Festival yesterday. Rob was in Berlin to promote The Lost City of Z with Sienna Miller and Charlie Hunnam. Rob is the face of Dior Homme, and I guess Dior sent him everything from their latest collection and Rob was like, “Should I really wear this cropped half-zip turtle-cardigan at the photocall? It looks like something Kim Kardashian would wear.” And Dior was like, “Just wear it and pout, bitch.” And so that’s what he did at the Berlin photocall.
Hilariously, Robert Pattinson had to wear even more Dior Homme to the big premiere. And my God, Dior is really making him WERK for that money. Sparkles has gone Full Zoolander. I can’t even see past the coat to really dissect this look. It’s just… so amazing. I think his pants are tucked into his boots? And I think the midnight-blue turtleneck is supposed to coordinate exactly with the blue tufts of fur on the coat.
Basically, I love that Rob wore head-to-toe Dior Homme and I love that Charlie Hunnam’s face is all “Good God, I have to pose beside him while he’s wearing that?!?” Charlie’s wearing Prada, btw. And Sienna Miller also wore Dior, like Sparkles. Her dress would be a lot cuter without the “CHRISTIAN DIOR” label around the waist.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Is Pattinson trolling us with that cropped trouser/boot combo? He looks ridiculous.
He’s trolling. A turtleneck, a fancy jacket, a coat made of Remus Lupin’s corpse and those short pants. This cannot NOT be trolling.
I just laughed disgustingly loudly at the Lupin comment
Including the look on his face. IT probably bothers me the most. He looks like he was practising for HOURS. general my vibe is that both Charlie and Rob are ready to hustle to no end, even if that means selling their own mothers for this movie. Sienna is probably just happy she did not end up on the editing room floor.
Sparkles is sparkling blue steel! Lol
Charlie hunnam slimmed down and looks just like he did on the Judd Apatow tv show Undeclared, when he played a semi-dorky college kid.
Charlie Hunnam in Queer as Folk was so dreamy. He was so cute in that movie he did with Katie Holmes. He is still hot now but his facial hair reminds me so much of Spencer Pratt.
You know what? I’m kinda digging Pattinson’s whole look from a fashion standpoint. At least it’s interesting. Will certainly grab some attention bc well-known male actors rarely take any kind of fashion risk on the red carpet.
By comparison, kinda makes Hunnam look like a banker (although I wish my banker looked like that ha!)
He looks like Sprockets to me… just needs to the corny glasses.
Dear Rob,
STOP IT! LOL!
LMAO Pattinson’s outfit.
Never go full Zoolander! 😂 Seriously did he lose a bet? Sprockets!!
His costars look a bit dull next to that to be honest. No fabulousness..ness. 😉
Props to ✨Sparkles✨ for opening up himself to never-ending, delicious snark. Me thinks he was aware of the reaction(s) this look would conjure up, and he went for it. Any kind of press is good press . . .
The hair doesn’t do anything for him. I much prefer when he has a disheveled look.
Charlie is bae though.
Lolololololol….. lololololol
I still would.
And this is why men aren’t adventurous with their clothes *sigh*.
Come on now, he looks fantastic and I dare say I would wear what he’s wearing too. Good for the ladies and the gents.
So we’ve gone from see-thru dresses with Granny panties underneath to See-thru with men’s boxer briefs? Make it stop!
Dior is nostalgic of porno chic logomania crazy galliano era big money.
and the new stylist is giving them what they want.it’s hideous.poor Sienna
this is all very funny because of his face and kaiser’s post, but i don’t find the outfit bad at all? it’s nice to see men pulling their weight when it comes to fashion, most actors dress so basic on the red carpet. men should be able to experiment with fashion, too.
Did his girlfriend dress him?
🙄
Some of you are seeing Sprockets’ Dieter too?! Oh good, because I thought it might be too long ago to reference. Pattinson’s expressions are totally Dieter.
That little half-sweater, though. This must be a prank by Dior. Yet, it works on him. It’s a very ~disturrrrbing~ turtle sweater.
Oh all I can see is Dieter. It’s all the face! The outfit would not be so bad but with that hair and face?!? Touch my monkey! 😂
