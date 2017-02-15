Tom Brady: The Patriots’ White House visit ‘never was a political thing’

I have no idea when Tom Brady and some assorted (white) Patriots will make their way to the White House. I would assume it will be in the next few days, maybe, if Brady’s BFF Donald Trump isn’t too bogged down with his rigorous tweeting schedule. As we discussed over the weekend, there are six Patriots athletes refusing to go to Baby Fists’ White House. Five of the athletes are African-American and one is white. Some people believe that the Patriots, as an organization, should refuse to visit the White House. Some people believe that it should just be up to the individuals. But what does Tom Brady think of his protesting teammates?
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he respects his teammates’ decision to skip the White House visit, although he prefers “putting politics aside.” So far, six Patriots players have said they will skip the yet-to-be announced meeting with President Trump. Players skipping the White House celebration is nothing new, of course, and many absences have been rooted in politics, although Brady told Pro Football Talk Live on Tuesday his 2015 no-show had nothing to do with former President Obama.
“It really is a great experience,” Brady told PFT. “Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It as something that was a privilege to do. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice.”
Brady said the 2015 visit he missed was due to a relatively last-minute notice the ceremony would take place.
“Everybody has their own choice,” Brady said. “There are certain years, like a couple years ago, I wanted to go and didn’t get the opportunity based on the schedule. We didn’t get told until I think like 10 days before we were going, and at that point I had something I’d been planning for months and couldn’t get there. If people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”
Well, some people actually did think that Tom Brady refused to go to the Obama White House for political reasons rather than family reasons, but whatever. At least he’s not slamming his teammates. But I just want to point out again that Brady absolutely lives in a oblivious bubble of white privilege. Because he’s a rich white guy, he gets to “put politics aside.” His black teammates don’t get to do that.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said something similar, that every time they’ve gone to the White House, some people don’t go for various reasons, sometimes political and sometimes not, but this is the first time the visit has gotten so much coverage. Kraft said of the protesting Patriots: “But this is America. We’re all free to do whatever’s best for us. We’re just privileged to be in a position to be going.” This is America… sort of. It’s more like a Russia-America hybrid right now. Rusmerica. And our president is Vladimir Baby Fists.
Oh, Tommy. Your privilege is showing.
Some of us don’t get to put ‘politics aside’.
Brady’s months-planned thing that he skipped going to Obama’s White House for? Wandering around a shopping mall by himself. He’s a liar.
yeah, THIS.
he was photographed in the Apple store. THAT was what he had been “planning for months”? but he’s so dumb that he thinks people don’t remember.
Was with lawyers trying to work on the Deflategate case. Working on this, which could have ruined his career is more important than going to the White House!
“Putting politics aside” is fine when you fit into the thin category of what the leader loves. Otherwise, it’s complicated. Recently, I heard some folks are refusing to pay their taxes until so-called president Trump shows HIS taxes. Interesting strategy for getting at the truth. Resist!
My mother’s actually doing something similar. She’s setting aside what she has to for bills and the like, but the rest she’s directing into her 401K funds where it won’t get taxed until she retires.
Backpfeifengesicht.
Brady proved he’s a great quarterback and an idiotic human being. He didn’t attend when President Obama was in the WH because it didn’t suit him but is defending visiting baby fists because he loves this repulsive treasonous monster. I can’t stand Brady because he is just as much a liar and mental midget as baby fists.
Well now it’s political and the chance is there for you or anyone to make a stand against clearcut misogyny, lies and treason. But I guess we know where you stand already.
Tom Brady is the poster child for privilege. He is a garbage human. Just remember he once cried over the handful of hours where he thought he might have to get a normal person job.
Just like it wasn’t political when you refused to go to the Obama White House, right Tom?
Idiot.
Sports have always been political. Example: US boycotting Russian Olympics, 1980.
Example: Israeli team slaughtered in 1972
That’s just off the top of my head. Sports and politics are always intertwined, perhaps not by the plebes but the rich white men who own the teams.
This guy, I cant with this guy. I know some here love him and his team, but seriously. Give your heads many shakes. Good shakes. The best shakes ever. The best planned shakes of head ever, it will be great.
