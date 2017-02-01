‘Positive person’ Tom Brady has no idea what’s happening in Trump’s America

If you were on E! News or People online on Tuesday, chances are pretty good that you saw headlines like “Tom Brady’s Tearful Reaction to This Question Will Have You Getting Weepy.” Basically, dude-bro got choked up talking about his dad. Granted, any other week, I might have written that story (with a less cloying headline) too. But I’m in no mood this week. Brady talked about his dad during the Patriots’ Media Day on Monday, when Brady had to face a barrage of questions from assembled journalists ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. The takeaway from Media Day was supposed to be that the NFL’s ball-deflating Golden Boy was back. But Brady kept getting questions about his friendship with Emperor Baby Fists and how his silence means he’s passively cosigning every nasty thing Baby Fists does. And much like the Deflategate questions, Brady thinks he’s being so smart by talking in circles.
Once Tom Brady displayed Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker in 2015, he received severe criticism for the friendship and been asked about his politics. He refused to characterize their friendship at the opening event of Super Bowl LI at Minute Maid Park.
“I’m not talking politics at all,” he said. Why? “I just want to focus on the positive aspects of this game, my teammates and the reason why we are here,” he said. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. I just want to focus on the positive nature of two great teams competing at this level.”
Brady then outdid himself in burying himself in Super Bowl rhetoric when he was asked his thoughts on what is going on in the world. As emotional, genuine and heartwarming as his answer about his father appeared, his reluctance to discuss Trump’s travel ban that has affected so many lives and caused chaos around the world went beyond just wanting to be like Belichick and not acknowledge anything is going on but the Super Bowl.
“What’s going on in the world?” Brady said. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person.”
Is it possible for Tom Brady to not drip with smarmy white privilege? It’s one thing if he honestly and truly doesn’t want to talk politics in the middle of an event that supposed to be about sports. But that’s not it, let’s be honest. He truly supported his good friend Emperor Baby Fists, making sure sports journalists saw his “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. Brady just doesn’t want to talk about it now because he knows his association with Trump is incredibly unpopular in general. And playing dumb about the chaotic state of the country right now only makes Brady seem like he’s too stupid, too white, too privileged and too ignorant to see past his own nose. There were huge demonstrations in Boston the past two weekends, did he manage to miss all of that? And maybe that’s what he thinks about the people protesting too – they’re just not “positive people” like him. (Deadspin wrote a great piece about this too.)
So if you’re still a Brady fan and you want something nicer or softer about him, he also told journalists that Gisele gave him a special pendant necklace to wear during the Super Bowl. Tom said, “She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me. She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.” Nope.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
every time i hear him speak I can’t shake off the feeling that someone stole his brain at birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I read this quote:
“What’s going on in the world?” Brady said. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person.”
I have to agree.
Damn. Just…damn. I guess all those refugees and all those people stuck in war zones would be so much happier and more mellow if only they could be positive!
Or not.
Tom Brady is dull-witted, solipsistic, and horrid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s especially disturbing since he has a few black nieces and ought to be concerned about ever increasing anti-POC rhetoric. That, and his wife is an immigrant from a Latin nation. I mean, come on dude.
Didn’t it take Michael Jordan until this election cycle to say anything even remotely political because he didn’t wanna risk messing up his endorsements (as if he wasn’t already mega rich)? Expect Tom Brady to follow suit. I don’t think he’s as dumb as he pretends to be. But it suits his current agenda to play dumb. But I do think he suffers from rich white privileged male myopia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But again….he’s right. You have to not pay any kind of attention to the world, and you know, others, to say positive theses days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Piss off, Brady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why weren’t you’ll protesting when President Obama and Hillary Clinton dragged the US into attacking Libya and Syria, leading to millions of homeless, sick and dead people in the Middle East? I am mad at the left for not standing upto democratic leaders when they wage wars. We are responsible for the misery of the refugees and make ourselves feel better by letting in a few thousand. How about, don’t create a mess in the first place? Bush had Iraq and Obama/Clinton had Libya/Syria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom Baby*
Fixed it for you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s hypocritical they’re speaking up now. Trump is a psycho, but Obama wasn’t a good guy either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one trump supporter I speak with keeps saying “there is so much hatred, why can’t people be happy. Why are women so angry in those marches”. I can tell you- she’s as happy as if she was a cub’s fan in 2016. This is a game to her- no depth there- that’s a very typical trump supporter along with ding dong brady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nice burn, and yeah, that’s about the size of it.
me play football good. what is “news”? dur dur dur.
hope he gets his azz handed to him this weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m from Atlanta and this guy is a f*cking brainless tw*tface, so yes. Hand his ass to him, falcons. RISE UP
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a reason for the “dumb jock” stereotype, and TB is its poster child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles, talk about a stealth team! When they made the playoffs, my mother and I were like “Altanta? where did they come from?” and watching them stuff GB was impressive. and though I didn’t see the Seattle game, I understand it was just as impressive. I think if any team could be NE, it’ll be Atlanta.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GO PATRIOTS!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he is dumb at all, I think that he has stated he wants to focus on winning the Super Bowl and not engage in politics. Maybe he will talk after the big game, but why would he? He’s going to get slammed no matter what for a variety of reasons, because most people in the US just don’t like him. Also, the country is so very divisive right now I am afraid to even go on facebook these days because there is invariably some person that I once liked posting horrible things (either Pro-Trump or Anti-Women’s March). It’s a minefield out there. People are disowning friends and battling with family members over this nasty administration. I think it is wise of him to not be distracted in the days leading up to the game and he is following Belicheck’s “Patriots way” to a tee.
GO PATS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg..yes!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Heather. This is 100% just his way of saying “I don’t want to talk about it.” which he’s said multiple multiple times and yet he still keeps getting asked. Which I understand why he’s getting asked. It’s a big deal and he should be asked but yeah all this deflection & “positive” talk is his way of nicely saying “I know talking about it either way will have repercussions so I’m not going to talk about it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom is the proof that dumb people are happier than intelligent people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too true. I hope he loses on Sunday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is really not bright at all. But it doesn’t matter because he can throw a little ball really far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha so true, ignorance is bliss! Lately I’ve been so stressed/anxious that I’ve begun to wish I could swap lives with my cats. All they do is eat, sleep and poop, completely oblivious to the fact that the country they live in is about to implode. Sigh …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, it is clear he does not want to discuss this and he does not have to. It is clear the media is trying to go after him, a sort of witch-hunt because he dared to be friends with Trump (so is Paris Hilton and Kanye West has popped up at his side as we all know). Let the man play his game. He clearly does not want to discuss this. Just because he is friends with Trump, does not mean he endorses him nor is particularly political.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does endorse him as he voted for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He never said he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought he had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he never did. Trump sent lots of hats to the locker room; that’s why Brady had it. He has known him for over a decade. He also has a similar relationship with John Kerry. Politicians try to hook onto successful athletes. He has made it a point since he came into the league never to make political statements or support politicians and Trump is the third person, after Kerry and Romney, who has tried to latch onto Brady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple – If he does not endorse him, what could be the problem with simply stating that fact? And then saying, no further comment. IMHO if he isn’t against him, he is with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, but Kerry and Romney are not as horrible people as Drumpf is. to add, I’ve NEVER heard either one of them tout their friendship with Brady like Drumpf does. and I notice that no one else in the locker room had the hat on prominent display like Brady did.
he’s friends with him, and won’t distance himself from that. we know what kind of person Drumpf is and, if Tommy Boy remains friends with him, it does say a LOT about what kind of person he is. this “but they’ve been friends for so LONG!” stuff doesn’t hold water for me. There are people that I was friends with for 20+ years, and I had to ditch them because of their support for Drumpf as they showed their true colors. Brady can do that, too, but he chooses not to.
either he’s supremely stupid and uninformed, or he’s a bigot too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl: he has said multiple multiple times in more eloquent ways then he did here that he doesn’t want to discuss it. People keep asking. They have every right to ask but he also has every right to say ‘I want to focus on the game.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SWAK
Nope. Media has not been able to pry it out of him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it really does mean he endorses Trump.
This is NOT the norm, what is happening. At this point, even before this point, the writing was clear what was happening. By not speaking out against trump, bannon et al, you are absolutely endorsing what they are doing.
Millions of lives are in danger, real and present danger. The time to not talk about ti has long past. And if you don’t speak against tyranny, against CNN being barred from having WH spokespeople, people being fired for not breaking the law and not towing the trump line in face of breaking the law, and on and on it goes, you are saying what is happening is ok. And it’s not ok, none of this is ok and every day it’s worse.
Why is it so difficult for people to understand this? Is it fear, fear that once you do get it, there is no going back to the “head in the sand”?
The victim, the bully, the bystander. The bystander holds all the power to stop it. If you turn away, you are worse than the bully, imo. You actively let it happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was raised in a household where we were taught early on you are a reflection of the company you keep, and the character of those people. As an adult that lesson still holds true. I don’t associate in any way with racist homophobic misogynists.To do so says more about me, then is does about them. If I have any inkling of it, I shut it down and remove myself. You will not in anyway think I’m okay with your BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Red I 100% agree with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does endorse Trump and his policies/fallacies dear. I used to admire him but not anymore. Brady lives in a bubble, a rich white boy’s world of privilege. Brady never had to suffer what minorities and women suffer at the hands of people like Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. And if you’re a man, white, straight, wealthy, American and with no brain, why would you think voting for Trump is wrong?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Paolanqar: I am hispanic, gay, liberal, early generation X and I disagree with everything King Trump stands for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@paolonqar: the one thing my 81 year old dad (white, upper middle class) asked for Christmas was an Obama hat. His reasoning was that he didn’t want anyone looking at him and thinking he voted for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he doesn’t have to discuss it if he doesn’t want to. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get to choose what questions the media is interested in asking him. And, since he put his Make America Great Again on display (one has to believe purposefully) a few months ago, the media wants to know how he really feels about the creator of that hat/slogan. So, Brady has a few choices. He can say some BS about supoorting the president because that’s who was elected, blah blah blah. He can say he doesn’t support some of Trump’s ideas but is still waiting. He could say “I’m kind of an idiot when it comes to anything except football, and I should really keep my opinions to myself.” He could say literally anything he wants. What he chooses to say is this idiotic repitition of what a positive person he is because he doesn’t want to rock the boat. Another idiotic white man who thought that red hat would be a funny statement and is now realizing that it’s not so funny to some people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he could have been more articulate though. Saying you don’t pay attention is a weird answer to give (even if it’s true), and I generally don’t dislike him or anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not possible for him to be more articulate. “Throw football, pick up check.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he put that MAGA hat right at eye level in his locker, he knew exactly what he was doing, and he was supporting Trump. That opens him to questions about it now. So yes, the media is asking him about it now and they have every right to, as he is the one who kicked it off with the stupid hat. You don’t get to have it both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silence in the face of oppression is a form of tacit endorsement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an idiot. It must be nice to sit in your mansion and not be sick because your rent went up $65 a month with your new lease, and to not worry that your Social Security check will disappear, and that your Medicare will change to a voucher system so you won’t be able to even see a doctor, much less afford the prescriptions a doctor would write. I could be a positive person if I didn’t have all that hanging over my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an idiot. He cheats at football and gets away with it. He cheats on his wife. He promotes Trump then runs away from it.
She’s also an idiot. She gets plastic surgery after he cheats on her. She pretends she’s all natural. She constantly insults the other team’s fans.
Nobody wants anything to do with them. Their brand is in the toilet, and deservedly so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s positive he doesn’t want to talk about Trump because Gisele told him not to talk politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Before I thought that the hot star football player with no brain was a movie stereotype, but he is a not so hot star football player with no brain. To think his wife is a latin immigrant whose family is formed of German immigrants that went to Brazil after the WW2 looking for a new life. Pathetic and tone deaf af.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i bet gisele is the type of immigrant who doesn’t think of herself or her family as such, because apparently immigrant is a dirty word for non-whites who take humble jobs. they’re both extremely ignorant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ell In Brazil people take a real pride on descend of immigrants, it means people worked hard, it means the country is welcoming. I don’t know if she visions herself as an immigrant in the US, but certainly is not an issue in Brazil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
good to know, but people in brazil taking pride on being immigrants doesn’t mean that everyone does, included gisele. the fact she’s married to a trump supporter doesn’t speak very highly of her, an immigrant in the US from an immigrant family in her home country. she should be horrified by this, as any immigrant is (and i speak as a first generation immigrant).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hannah, Gisele is not an immigrant in Brazil. She was born there even if her ancestry is part or wholly german. She IS an immigrant in the US. Doesn’t matter if she is now a citizen.
I don’t consider myself an immigrant in my own country even if my grandparents escaped Europe post 2WW (some even escaped religious persecution, which is why the Muslim Ban feels like a slap).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cee I’m very aware she was born in Brazil, I stated she is from immigrant descend in Brazil, just like everybody else but natives. And I also stated she is an immigrant in the US, more important, a Latin immigrant, cause no matter how European her background is, she is from a Latin American country and as you stated so clearly, no matter if now a citizen, still an immigrant.
So it intrigues me, just like intrigues @ell, how can she be married to an asshole who supports Trump, but mostly, it intrigues me how Brady, as a man married to an immigrant, feels this way. But then, Trump himself is married to an immigrant, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please, don’t talk about what you don’t know.
Brazilian here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brady is dumber than a bag of hair. This Super Bowl may have more meaning this year because Trump is tied to Brady. If the Dirty Birds (the Falcons) beat the Patriots badly it would be a huge humiliation for Trump and a great inspiration for those who are under his boot heel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
very disappointing. I would have respected it more if he would just have said no comment or ‘i do not want to discuss politics’. But to give such a done deaf answer is incredibly annoying and also disrespectful to his fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. In trying to deflect, he somehow managed to give the worst possible answer, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has said that though, multiple times. This is a particularly tone deaf reply but don’t act like this is the very first time he’s talked about it because it’s not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao, his actual wife is an immigrant whose family were immigrants in brazil. they’re both the the worst, let’s never talk about them again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is the living embodiment of white privilege. Congratulations. Slow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 clap.
He cannot retire and go away fast enough. Until that glorious day comes, will SOMEONE in the Patriots organization get this dimwit some media training???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s hard to fit in media savvy training with his wife’s required clothes fittings and perfect life photo sessions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I haven’t paid attention to what is going on in this world. I’m a positive persone”, must be one of the most ridiculous answers in the history of mankind! Is he serious?
This is “I don’t care as long as I’m not affected and lalalalala… from now on I can’t hear you” thinking.
Also, he thinks it is hard work to get to the Super Bowl? Try to be accepted into the US as a refugee! See how hard it is to make that work and once you have all the papers ready, you are banned. Not because you didn’t work hard enough or didn’t suffer enough, but because of your religion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? Astonishing. I just said above that I don’t think he could have possibly said anything worse if he tried. You’d think someone would have thought to prep him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. This is a painfully dumb statement. If you would play a game where you have to come up with the worst answers possible, this would win you the game FOREVER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is positively disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop talking, man. You’re just not good at it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord have mercy. Is it possible to be a Patriots fan and still hope this idiot gets drilled into the turf, over and over, on Sunday?
Um. Asking for a friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, under the circumstances I think it is ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. A true fan of the team wouldn’t want that to happen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I am a Bears fan. I know what it is to love your team and hate your quarterback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tate, I always laugh whenever I go past Strange Cargo in Lakeview and their sign says “Cutler is the reason I drink.” I don’t know much about sports, but even I know that Cutler is the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Usually you hate your quarterback for basically sucking and blowing the season. You don’t usually hate them for being a total derp brain like Brady, at least Tom is good at football!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To partially quote O Brother Where Art Thou-this man is just dumber than a bag of hammers.
Yeah, because it’s just THAT easy, Tom-just be a positive person and drop it from your mind, I’m sure everything will be fine and if it isn’t, not your problem, right? It doesn’t affect you.
This moron and people like him are the ones who watched their neighbors get dragged away in Nazi Germany and then later pretended that they had no idea what was going on in the “work” camps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Positive person = not thinking about bad stuff. Life can be so easy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Postive person” also equals “Willfully ignorant tool.” Grr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yip, the meaning of “positive person” might have changed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess it doesn’t occur to him that not everybody can go through life without thinking about the bad stuff, heh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to like Tom Brady but after I learned he supports the orange bufoon I lost all respect for him. On Superbowl day I will be rooting for the Falcons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the Falcons sack him as much as the Giants did in their Super Bowl wins. More really
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this Giants fan hopes so, too.
poor widdle guy simply couldn’t be-LIEVE what was happening…needed the ref to help him up.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/eb/ff/4f/ebff4f4e81b48ebab35b6bce39c695ce.jpg
(hope the link is ok)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it! It makes me so happy to see him on the ground with a sad face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the sense of entitlement from the entire Pats team during that first SB win in 2008 was so obvious. they just EXPECTED to win and, when they didn’t, the disbelief was clear on all of their faces. like “whahappened?”
and Bellicheat running off the field before the clock ran out? SORE LOSER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a piece shit. If you were paying attention, dumb ass, or if you cared about anyone but yourself, you wouldn’t feel so positive right now.
Damn!!! 😡
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was also revealed during that press conference, which has not been mentioned here at all, is that Brady’s mother has been seriously ill for the last year and a half.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only us New Englanders care. Only real fans probably even heard about it. Everyone else just sees him and our team keep winning and are envious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one cares that New England is winning. No one outside of New England likes him or the team because CHEATERS! So even when they win everyone genuinely thinks they don’t deserve it and they are still cheating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Patriots are #23 out of the 32 NFL teams with cheating. Broncos being #1. Of course people care that they keep winning. That’s why people say they’re sick of Brady and the Pats winning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope she doesn’t rely on the ACA for treatment.
Is that mean of me to say? maybe. But I have trouble drumming up sympathy for him because his mom is ill. at least he can afford to help her? that’s all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mean? No, it’s sadly true. But considering how rich Brady is, she has very likely top notch private health coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since when have parents been able to be on their children’s health care? Seriously question, what does Brady’s money have anything to do with what type of health care his parents have their their employers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get your head out of your ass, Erica. It’s not a hat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s really sad. I think Brady is a tool, but I’m sorry to hear about his mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easy to be a “positive person” when you have #whiteprivilege #maleprivilege #1%privilege #celebrityprivilege #usbornprivilege. Pr*ck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being a great athlete does not make you a great man. Brady has blinders on and only wants to think of football. Because he is rich white, and male, he can get away with it. The ugly reality does not affect him. Enjoy your bubble Brady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump found Giselle for Brady via his connections to “models” and the running of beauty pageants. Brady and trump are basically family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BLECH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that’s true. Gisele wasn’t a “model” like Melanie, she was already a supermodel when she met Brady. I believe her net worth is higher than his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump did set them up though so that part is true but yes Gisele was famous before we knew about Brady people forget she was with Leo for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s right. Trump introduced them, and Gisele was already famous. Brady took part in one of Trump’s beauty pageants as a judge, I think. Trump stated at the time that he wished Brady would have married Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It came out very recently that his mom ha been wicked il in the past year and hasn’t been to even one game. Her health has been stressful and it’s time for people to stop nagging him with political questions when he keeps asking them to stop
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she has great health care. Probably easier to be a positive person when you don’t have to worry about that, at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably does have good health care, but that doesn’t make having a sick mother easier. Still wicked stressful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Liz, but he’s just SO WICKED POSITIVE so I’m sure he’s not letting it get to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Emily It sounds like you’re making fun of the way I speak. I’m a girl from Boston. I’m WICKED proud and all our teams are WICKED AWESOME!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I’ve spent almost all my life in Providence, Liz, and it sounds like you have a wicked awesome hard on for that ball deficient douchebag (literally ball deficient–they’ve been in Gisele’s wicked expensive purse for years). I feel bad that you can’t accept your dream shag is a tone deaf fool who doesn’t deserve one second of the hero worship you shower him with. I am looking forward to a wicked sweet Atlanta super bowl win.
#NotAllNewEnglanders
#ButHisWifeSaidHeCouldn’tTalkAboutPoliticsDurrrrrr
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please stop apologizing for him and making excuses, these are the same excuses that ppl use to stand by and not interfere while humanity and justice hang in the balance…. Your country is going to hell in a hand basket and it’ll soon be a third world country your ppl just stand by and watch the atrocities happen… Look at Putin and the state of his “democracy” your president elect is a puppet to his advisors… The whole world is laughing at you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so, because his mother is ill, the media should not ask him about his friendship and support of an islamophobic, misogynistic, anti-semitic, bigoted rapist? umwhat?
I’m sorry that his mother is so sick but that doesn’t excuse his friendship with Drumpf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would think that having an ill family member would increase his empathy. Being photographed with the red hat in his locker opened the door to ongoing questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still think he knew what he was doing with that hat. I do think Brady’s personality has a lot to do with his likability. I think people generally were/are more tolerant of Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees etc than they are of Tom.
I think he is pretty dumb and very whiny, but no one disputes he is a good player. He can be a crappy human and a good football player.
And hey… you gotta take a W where you can, he is not a woman beater and has no DUIs- which seems the norm for the NFL lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t give a shit about his mother!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww! I feel bad his mom is sick, but it’s no excuse for him to evade the questions. He had that dumb hat clearly displayed in his locker and has let Trump blather on and on about their friendship.
Kerry and Romney are both Massachusetts politicians, so I’m not surprised at all they would court him and Belicheck (sp?). Trump is a different story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to follow Brady’s lead and be a positive person.
1. I’m positive Tom is an idiot.
2. I’m positive that everyone sees it with statements like this.
3. I’m positive that he makes me wanna vomit.
4. I’m positive Trump sucks.
5. I’m positive Brady is going to regret aligning himself with Trump.
6. I’m positive I’m rooting for the Falcons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m positive Brady will never feel any backlash by aligning himself with Trump, because he doesn’t pay attention to things. That is because he is a positive person.
I’m starting to have fun with this ‘positive person’ thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m positive you are right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as I’m getting $20mil a year, get to spoon with Gisele, everything is fine.
This is Brady’s mantra as he speaks in tongues regarding questions about Emperor Zero.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giselle and Tom make their money in markets that are usually at the polar opposites of the political spectrum.
No wonder she wants him to shut up and smile (which is what she’s probably been told her whole career.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has such a punchable face, just like Richard Spencer…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How nice for him that he’s able to turn away and ignore all the ugliness in the world. What a “let them eat cake” moron. Go Atlanta. Kick his ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there is only room in this guys pea-brain for two things, football and Gisele. As far as Trump, Brady is too ignorant to see what this guy is doing to the country. I think he sees him as a golfing buddy. What an ignorant tool
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have never been a Brady fan….always thought he was an overrated jerk. My greatest joy was watching my beloved New York Giants defeat him twice in the Super Bowl. Last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl, he opted out of visiting the Obama White House with the team claiming he had other commitments. If the Patriots win this Super Bowl and he visits the Trump White House, that tells me all I need to know about Tom Brady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH BOY, YES. Let’s see if TB shows up to shake a tiny hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, shut the f*ck up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will NEVER understand how white men married to women or men from a minority can remain so effing clueless. They don’t care.
Tom, your wife is brazillian, south american and latin american. Your children are half too, so how about actually caring and doing something about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His children are ethnically half-German, so I wonder if he really sees them as different from himself. I don’t see Gisele as anything but white, if I’m honest. If she were Canadian or American, I would make note of her ancestry as German, and I think others would too, so I don’t know why this would change if she’s from Brazil. I don’t think she has indigenous blood in her.
I know she’s an immigrant to the US, but her green card process would have been a lot easier to get through considering the amount of money she makes, the profession she’s in, and the fact that she’s, well, white, so I don’t know if he’d really have an awareness of how hard it is for people who aren’t white and aren’t in professions where you can make as much money as Gisele does.
This is not to excuse Tom Brady’s thought process, however. I’m just saying I don’t think he’d see her as anything but white. And white immigrants are generally considered the “better” immigrants to have (other people’s thoughts, not mine).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You see her as white as I’m sure most other people do, but she’s still latin. It doesn’t matter if we don’t have native blood and our ancestry is 100% european, us latins are still not considered white. It’s not even about skin colour. People assume and treat me as white but when they figure out I’m argentinian I’m suddenly not white (even though the american telling me this might share most of my same ethnicity LOL) but I’m also treated slightly different than before (this doesn’t happen all the time)
I’m sure he sees her as white. I’m not so sure he would do the same to a fellow latina with a similar ethnicity? His kids are half brazillian of german descent. Still half brazillian. Queen Maxima’s daughters are considered half argentinian even though their mother is of spanish and italian ancestry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s Latin, but like I said I’m not entirely convinced he sees her that way. The farthest I can see him going is perceiving her as white Latin (which I think is how Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are perceived). And that’s still white. The term white gets appended in front of Latino, as in “White Latino”. The white part of the equation isn’t considered contradictory or mutually exclusive.
Her nationality is Brazilian, but ethnically she is German. That’s why saying her kids are half-Brazilian does strike me as….well, different, from how Americans would perceive immigrants of German ancestry who perhaps lived in France or Britain or Canada for some generations. Someone like that wouldn’t be perceived as half-Canadian, because Canadian is a nationality, not an ethnicity. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong and I don’t have an opinion on it…I’m just pointing out the difference and that Tom Brady might look at her and his kids Brazilian connection through the lens of nationality rather than ancestry. Though, to add, I’m not sure if that’s also because of how much money she had when he met her. I think wealth also changes how someone is perceives. I do get the impression Giselle is perceived as white by the general public even if other Brazilians of German descent are perceived as Latin (and I don’t know if that’s because she’s crossed over into the mainstream with her modelling career and bajillion dollars. Maybe her skin tone is also part of that equation as well).
I have no idea how Giselle perceives herself though.
I get the impression she’s proud to be of Brazilian nationality, but I don’t know how she perceives herself in terms of race or ethnicity.
To add, it doesn’t seem like Tom Brady thinks much. So I also think it’s possible he hasn’t thought about any of this at all. Well, not as much as I ponder about it because I do find classifications confusing. I doubt Tom Brady thinks about anything that’s confusing to him. So maybe I’ve projected thoughts on to him that he doesn’t have (if he has any outside of football, and, er, Ben Affleck).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i cant get over how creepy his face is, he reminds me of the slow one in of mice and men
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really does have a very creepy face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut up shut up shut up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dude is an idiot…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GO FALCONS! I wonder if Ben Affleck and Tom Brady ever talk politics (given how they are at opposite ends of the spectrum) or if they just laugh and do coke while banging side pieces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he should have just said “No comment”. That would have come across as less dumb.
Or maybe he could have deflected with something like “Well, my mother has been ill and as a result I haven’t been able to be connected to technology.”
Idk…anything but the answer he had given. We would have still probably thought he’s a little dumb, but I don’t think his answers would have been mocked if he had just “no comment.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The latter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This “positive vibes” makes me stabby. Just after Chetto won I posted my socked and hopeless feelings in Facebook. A friend that somehow has a very privileged life and lives a “granola life” posted that morning as well about Kumbaya and positive vibes dismissing the real tragedy that had just happened and after decided to comment on my post with positiveness which I just replied with another deaf tone crap that she deserved.
I cannot deal with people which answer for life is to remain positive and see the bright side of the hell. Life is made of actions, not of good intentions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we all root for Mohammed Sanu of the Falcons to have a big game and win MVP? He’s the son of a refugee and a Muslim and given the last week I can think of nothing more American. (Really American not racist American).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cosign! As a Bengals fan I was sad to see him go. As a bonus, my sister has met him and said he’s a really nice guy so I hope he has a huge game. Definitely a Falcons fan for the day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want the Falcons to win I don’t care who gets MVP I was going to root for the Falcons regardless who came out of the AFC because they are the only team left I didn’t hate and Dwight Freeney/Jacob Tamme are ex-Colts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time he opens his mouth he makes it clearer that Giselle is the only adult in their house with brains. I hope the kids take after her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in MA and am a longtime Pats fan, but because Tom and Bob Kraft are both bffs with the Trumpenfuhrer, I will be rooting for the Falcons this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh really Tom? So those of us who don’t have our heads up our asses and actually care about the terrible things going on this world aren’t positive people? This mother f*cker is so annoyingly ignorant, none of what’s going on affects him and he can carry on playing his stupid little game and collecting his millions and not actually making this world a better place, ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’re not pissed off, you’re not paying attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom has said “I don’t want to talk about Trump” 17 ways to Sunday. He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to talk about it and realistically he doesn’t HAVE to talk about it. He’s clearly running out of different ways to say I don’t want to talk about it. This was a particularly facepalm tone deaf way.
I love Tom, I love the Pats but I make no excuses. He really just needs to say “I want to focus on the Super Bowl and my team and nothing political.” and leave it at that. And really, that’s what the focus should be, the team, the season, the big game. If he sat there and talked all about himself and didn’t answer a single football question – what would he be then?
I read a lot of these comments calling him dumb and want to ask – where did anyone get the idea Tom was some genius? When did he ever claim to be? Why are we holding him to some lofty intellectual standard?
He is what he is – the greatest quarterback of all time.
Go Pats!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone thought he was a genius. But I think there’s probably a standard of emotional intelligence people probably hoped he had. Not a lot, but maybe some measure of it. I don’t know. I mean, even by jock standards, that answer seems unusually dumb. I can’t even imagine Ryan Lochte saying something like that during a time like this.
Plus, I’m sure his team probably has a media strategist behind them. They probably supplied him with answers he could use. When you have PR management teams behind you, you’re able to get enough advice on how to give an answer that doesn’t sound that bad. If he was out there winging this on his own, I could see why he answered the way he did. But not with PR teams around you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One positive thing about Trump is that he’s in favor of better relations with Russia, but unfortunately he seems fairly antagonistic towards China. However, the previous administration was antagonistic towards both.
Here’s one of the better articles I’ve read recently about the threat of nuclear war:
http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/01/still-on-the-same-path-to-armageddon/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. I hope he chokes on his “special pendant necklace.” I didn’t think it was possible to hate Gisele any more than I already do, but there you go. How can she stay with such a %#@ IDIOT?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahah that made me laugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go Falcons!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope karma gets him and his loses his precious game (sorry Pats fans, no offense). This dumb cheating turd…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His wife is a Latino immigrant. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a lot of the dude bros from his hometown of san mateo are like this🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse