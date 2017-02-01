‘Positive person’ Tom Brady has no idea what’s happening in Trump’s America

If you were on E! News or People online on Tuesday, chances are pretty good that you saw headlines like “Tom Brady’s Tearful Reaction to This Question Will Have You Getting Weepy.” Basically, dude-bro got choked up talking about his dad. Granted, any other week, I might have written that story (with a less cloying headline) too. But I’m in no mood this week. Brady talked about his dad during the Patriots’ Media Day on Monday, when Brady had to face a barrage of questions from assembled journalists ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. The takeaway from Media Day was supposed to be that the NFL’s ball-deflating Golden Boy was back. But Brady kept getting questions about his friendship with Emperor Baby Fists and how his silence means he’s passively cosigning every nasty thing Baby Fists does. And much like the Deflategate questions, Brady thinks he’s being so smart by talking in circles.

Once Tom Brady displayed Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker in 2015, he received severe criticism for the friendship and been asked about his politics. He refused to characterize their friendship at the opening event of Super Bowl LI at Minute Maid Park. “I’m not talking politics at all,” he said. Why? “I just want to focus on the positive aspects of this game, my teammates and the reason why we are here,” he said. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. I just want to focus on the positive nature of two great teams competing at this level.” Brady then outdid himself in burying himself in Super Bowl rhetoric when he was asked his thoughts on what is going on in the world. As emotional, genuine and heartwarming as his answer about his father appeared, his reluctance to discuss Trump’s travel ban that has affected so many lives and caused chaos around the world went beyond just wanting to be like Belichick and not acknowledge anything is going on but the Super Bowl. “What’s going on in the world?” Brady said. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person.”

[From The NYDN]

Is it possible for Tom Brady to not drip with smarmy white privilege? It’s one thing if he honestly and truly doesn’t want to talk politics in the middle of an event that supposed to be about sports. But that’s not it, let’s be honest. He truly supported his good friend Emperor Baby Fists, making sure sports journalists saw his “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. Brady just doesn’t want to talk about it now because he knows his association with Trump is incredibly unpopular in general. And playing dumb about the chaotic state of the country right now only makes Brady seem like he’s too stupid, too white, too privileged and too ignorant to see past his own nose. There were huge demonstrations in Boston the past two weekends, did he manage to miss all of that? And maybe that’s what he thinks about the people protesting too – they’re just not “positive people” like him. (Deadspin wrote a great piece about this too.)

So if you’re still a Brady fan and you want something nicer or softer about him, he also told journalists that Gisele gave him a special pendant necklace to wear during the Super Bowl. Tom said, “She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me. She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.” Nope.