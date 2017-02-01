‘Positive person’ Tom Brady has no idea what’s happening in Trump’s America

If you were on E! News or People online on Tuesday, chances are pretty good that you saw headlines like “Tom Brady’s Tearful Reaction to This Question Will Have You Getting Weepy.” Basically, dude-bro got choked up talking about his dad. Granted, any other week, I might have written that story (with a less cloying headline) too. But I’m in no mood this week. Brady talked about his dad during the Patriots’ Media Day on Monday, when Brady had to face a barrage of questions from assembled journalists ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. The takeaway from Media Day was supposed to be that the NFL’s ball-deflating Golden Boy was back. But Brady kept getting questions about his friendship with Emperor Baby Fists and how his silence means he’s passively cosigning every nasty thing Baby Fists does. And much like the Deflategate questions, Brady thinks he’s being so smart by talking in circles.

Once Tom Brady displayed Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker in 2015, he received severe criticism for the friendship and been asked about his politics. He refused to characterize their friendship at the opening event of Super Bowl LI at Minute Maid Park.

“I’m not talking politics at all,” he said. Why? “I just want to focus on the positive aspects of this game, my teammates and the reason why we are here,” he said. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. I just want to focus on the positive nature of two great teams competing at this level.”

Brady then outdid himself in burying himself in Super Bowl rhetoric when he was asked his thoughts on what is going on in the world. As emotional, genuine and heartwarming as his answer about his father appeared, his reluctance to discuss Trump’s travel ban that has affected so many lives and caused chaos around the world went beyond just wanting to be like Belichick and not acknowledge anything is going on but the Super Bowl.

“What’s going on in the world?” Brady said. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person.”

[From The NYDN]

Is it possible for Tom Brady to not drip with smarmy white privilege? It’s one thing if he honestly and truly doesn’t want to talk politics in the middle of an event that supposed to be about sports. But that’s not it, let’s be honest. He truly supported his good friend Emperor Baby Fists, making sure sports journalists saw his “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker. Brady just doesn’t want to talk about it now because he knows his association with Trump is incredibly unpopular in general. And playing dumb about the chaotic state of the country right now only makes Brady seem like he’s too stupid, too white, too privileged and too ignorant to see past his own nose. There were huge demonstrations in Boston the past two weekends, did he manage to miss all of that? And maybe that’s what he thinks about the people protesting too – they’re just not “positive people” like him. (Deadspin wrote a great piece about this too.)

So if you’re still a Brady fan and you want something nicer or softer about him, he also told journalists that Gisele gave him a special pendant necklace to wear during the Super Bowl. Tom said, “She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me. She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.” Nope.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

151 Responses to “‘Positive person’ Tom Brady has no idea what’s happening in Trump’s America”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:33 am

    every time i hear him speak I can’t shake off the feeling that someone stole his brain at birth.

    Reply
    • Frida_K says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:16 am

      When I read this quote:

      “What’s going on in the world?” Brady said. “I haven’t paid much attention. I’m just a positive person.”

      I have to agree.

      Damn. Just…damn. I guess all those refugees and all those people stuck in war zones would be so much happier and more mellow if only they could be positive!

      Or not.

      Tom Brady is dull-witted, solipsistic, and horrid.

      Reply
      • Radley says:
        February 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

        It’s especially disturbing since he has a few black nieces and ought to be concerned about ever increasing anti-POC rhetoric. That, and his wife is an immigrant from a Latin nation. I mean, come on dude.

        Didn’t it take Michael Jordan until this election cycle to say anything even remotely political because he didn’t wanna risk messing up his endorsements (as if he wasn’t already mega rich)? Expect Tom Brady to follow suit. I don’t think he’s as dumb as he pretends to be. But it suits his current agenda to play dumb. But I do think he suffers from rich white privileged male myopia.

      • JaneFr says:
        February 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

        But again….he’s right. You have to not pay any kind of attention to the world, and you know, others, to say positive theses days.

      • Megan says:
        February 1, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        Piss off, Brady.

      • someone says:
        February 1, 2017 at 2:41 pm

        Why weren’t you’ll protesting when President Obama and Hillary Clinton dragged the US into attacking Libya and Syria, leading to millions of homeless, sick and dead people in the Middle East? I am mad at the left for not standing upto democratic leaders when they wage wars. We are responsible for the misery of the refugees and make ourselves feel better by letting in a few thousand. How about, don’t create a mess in the first place? Bush had Iraq and Obama/Clinton had Libya/Syria.

      • Crowdhood says:
        February 1, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        Tom Baby*

        Fixed it for you :)

      • Daisy says:
        February 1, 2017 at 4:44 pm

        Yeah, it’s hypocritical they’re speaking up now. Trump is a psycho, but Obama wasn’t a good guy either.

      • LoveIsBlynd says:
        February 1, 2017 at 6:03 pm

        The one trump supporter I speak with keeps saying “there is so much hatred, why can’t people be happy. Why are women so angry in those marches”. I can tell you- she’s as happy as if she was a cub’s fan in 2016. This is a game to her- no depth there- that’s a very typical trump supporter along with ding dong brady.

    • doofus says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:19 am

      nice burn, and yeah, that’s about the size of it.

      me play football good. what is “news”? dur dur dur.

      hope he gets his azz handed to him this weekend.

      Reply
    • Heather says:
      February 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

      I don’t think he is dumb at all, I think that he has stated he wants to focus on winning the Super Bowl and not engage in politics. Maybe he will talk after the big game, but why would he? He’s going to get slammed no matter what for a variety of reasons, because most people in the US just don’t like him. Also, the country is so very divisive right now I am afraid to even go on facebook these days because there is invariably some person that I once liked posting horrible things (either Pro-Trump or Anti-Women’s March). It’s a minefield out there. People are disowning friends and battling with family members over this nasty administration. I think it is wise of him to not be distracted in the days leading up to the game and he is following Belicheck’s “Patriots way” to a tee.

      GO PATS!

      Reply
  2. IMO says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Tom is the proof that dumb people are happier than intelligent people.

    Reply
  3. Karla says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:39 am

    To be fair, it is clear he does not want to discuss this and he does not have to. It is clear the media is trying to go after him, a sort of witch-hunt because he dared to be friends with Trump (so is Paris Hilton and Kanye West has popped up at his side as we all know). Let the man play his game. He clearly does not want to discuss this. Just because he is friends with Trump, does not mean he endorses him nor is particularly political.

    Reply
    • Swak says:
      February 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

      He does endorse him as he voted for Trump.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:03 am

        He never said he did.

      • Swak says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:11 am

        Thought he had.

      • lightpurple says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:23 am

        No, he never did. Trump sent lots of hats to the locker room; that’s why Brady had it. He has known him for over a decade. He also has a similar relationship with John Kerry. Politicians try to hook onto successful athletes. He has made it a point since he came into the league never to make political statements or support politicians and Trump is the third person, after Kerry and Romney, who has tried to latch onto Brady.

      • Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
        February 1, 2017 at 9:10 am

        @lightpurple – If he does not endorse him, what could be the problem with simply stating that fact? And then saying, no further comment. IMHO if he isn’t against him, he is with him.

      • doofus says:
        February 1, 2017 at 9:26 am

        yes, but Kerry and Romney are not as horrible people as Drumpf is. to add, I’ve NEVER heard either one of them tout their friendship with Brady like Drumpf does. and I notice that no one else in the locker room had the hat on prominent display like Brady did.

        he’s friends with him, and won’t distance himself from that. we know what kind of person Drumpf is and, if Tommy Boy remains friends with him, it does say a LOT about what kind of person he is. this “but they’ve been friends for so LONG!” stuff doesn’t hold water for me. There are people that I was friends with for 20+ years, and I had to ditch them because of their support for Drumpf as they showed their true colors. Brady can do that, too, but he chooses not to.

        either he’s supremely stupid and uninformed, or he’s a bigot too.

      • Erica_V says:
        February 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

        @Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl: he has said multiple multiple times in more eloquent ways then he did here that he doesn’t want to discuss it. People keep asking. They have every right to ask but he also has every right to say ‘I want to focus on the game.”

      • katie2you says:
        February 1, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        @SWAK
        Nope. Media has not been able to pry it out of him!

    • original kay says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:00 am

      Yes, it really does mean he endorses Trump.

      This is NOT the norm, what is happening. At this point, even before this point, the writing was clear what was happening. By not speaking out against trump, bannon et al, you are absolutely endorsing what they are doing.
      Millions of lives are in danger, real and present danger. The time to not talk about ti has long past. And if you don’t speak against tyranny, against CNN being barred from having WH spokespeople, people being fired for not breaking the law and not towing the trump line in face of breaking the law, and on and on it goes, you are saying what is happening is ok. And it’s not ok, none of this is ok and every day it’s worse.

      Why is it so difficult for people to understand this? Is it fear, fear that once you do get it, there is no going back to the “head in the sand”?

      The victim, the bully, the bystander. The bystander holds all the power to stop it. If you turn away, you are worse than the bully, imo. You actively let it happen.

      Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

      He does endorse Trump and his policies/fallacies dear. I used to admire him but not anymore. Brady lives in a bubble, a rich white boy’s world of privilege. Brady never had to suffer what minorities and women suffer at the hands of people like Trump.

      Reply
    • Emily says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:37 am

      No, he doesn’t have to discuss it if he doesn’t want to. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get to choose what questions the media is interested in asking him. And, since he put his Make America Great Again on display (one has to believe purposefully) a few months ago, the media wants to know how he really feels about the creator of that hat/slogan. So, Brady has a few choices. He can say some BS about supoorting the president because that’s who was elected, blah blah blah. He can say he doesn’t support some of Trump’s ideas but is still waiting. He could say “I’m kind of an idiot when it comes to anything except football, and I should really keep my opinions to myself.” He could say literally anything he wants. What he chooses to say is this idiotic repitition of what a positive person he is because he doesn’t want to rock the boat. Another idiotic white man who thought that red hat would be a funny statement and is now realizing that it’s not so funny to some people.

      Reply
    • perplexed says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:51 am

      I think he could have been more articulate though. Saying you don’t pay attention is a weird answer to give (even if it’s true), and I generally don’t dislike him or anything.

      Reply
    • zinjojo says:
      February 1, 2017 at 10:17 am

      When he put that MAGA hat right at eye level in his locker, he knew exactly what he was doing, and he was supporting Trump. That opens him to questions about it now. So yes, the media is asking him about it now and they have every right to, as he is the one who kicked it off with the stupid hat. You don’t get to have it both ways.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      February 1, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Silence in the face of oppression is a form of tacit endorsement.

      Reply
  4. Syko says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:40 am

    He’s an idiot. It must be nice to sit in your mansion and not be sick because your rent went up $65 a month with your new lease, and to not worry that your Social Security check will disappear, and that your Medicare will change to a voucher system so you won’t be able to even see a doctor, much less afford the prescriptions a doctor would write. I could be a positive person if I didn’t have all that hanging over my head.

    Reply
    • Sandy says:
      February 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

      He’s an idiot. He cheats at football and gets away with it. He cheats on his wife. He promotes Trump then runs away from it.

      She’s also an idiot. She gets plastic surgery after he cheats on her. She pretends she’s all natural. She constantly insults the other team’s fans.

      Nobody wants anything to do with them. Their brand is in the toilet, and deservedly so.

      Reply
  5. Swak says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:40 am

    He’s positive he doesn’t want to talk about Trump because Gisele told him not to talk politics.

    Reply
  6. Hannah says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Before I thought that the hot star football player with no brain was a movie stereotype, but he is a not so hot star football player with no brain. To think his wife is a latin immigrant whose family is formed of German immigrants that went to Brazil after the WW2 looking for a new life. Pathetic and tone deaf af.

    Reply
    • ell says:
      February 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

      i bet gisele is the type of immigrant who doesn’t think of herself or her family as such, because apparently immigrant is a dirty word for non-whites who take humble jobs. they’re both extremely ignorant.

      Reply
      • Tate says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

        This.

      • Hannah says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:14 am

        @ell In Brazil people take a real pride on descend of immigrants, it means people worked hard, it means the country is welcoming. I don’t know if she visions herself as an immigrant in the US, but certainly is not an issue in Brazil.

      • ell says:
        February 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

        good to know, but people in brazil taking pride on being immigrants doesn’t mean that everyone does, included gisele. the fact she’s married to a trump supporter doesn’t speak very highly of her, an immigrant in the US from an immigrant family in her home country. she should be horrified by this, as any immigrant is (and i speak as a first generation immigrant).

      • Cee says:
        February 1, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Hannah, Gisele is not an immigrant in Brazil. She was born there even if her ancestry is part or wholly german. She IS an immigrant in the US. Doesn’t matter if she is now a citizen.

        I don’t consider myself an immigrant in my own country even if my grandparents escaped Europe post 2WW (some even escaped religious persecution, which is why the Muslim Ban feels like a slap).

      • Hannah says:
        February 1, 2017 at 11:25 am

        @Cee I’m very aware she was born in Brazil, I stated she is from immigrant descend in Brazil, just like everybody else but natives. And I also stated she is an immigrant in the US, more important, a Latin immigrant, cause no matter how European her background is, she is from a Latin American country and as you stated so clearly, no matter if now a citizen, still an immigrant.

        So it intrigues me, just like intrigues @ell, how can she be married to an asshole who supports Trump, but mostly, it intrigues me how Brady, as a man married to an immigrant, feels this way. But then, Trump himself is married to an immigrant, so…

      • A mascarada says:
        February 1, 2017 at 7:33 pm

        Please, don’t talk about what you don’t know.
        Brazilian here.

  7. aquarius64 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Brady is dumber than a bag of hair. This Super Bowl may have more meaning this year because Trump is tied to Brady. If the Dirty Birds (the Falcons) beat the Patriots badly it would be a huge humiliation for Trump and a great inspiration for those who are under his boot heel.

    Reply
  8. Maria says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    very disappointing. I would have respected it more if he would just have said no comment or ‘i do not want to discuss politics’. But to give such a done deaf answer is incredibly annoying and also disrespectful to his fans.

    Reply
  9. ell says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:44 am

    lmao, his actual wife is an immigrant whose family were immigrants in brazil. they’re both the the worst, let’s never talk about them again.

    Reply
  10. BearcatLawyer says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:45 am

    He is the living embodiment of white privilege. Congratulations. Slow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 clap.

    He cannot retire and go away fast enough. Until that glorious day comes, will SOMEONE in the Patriots organization get this dimwit some media training???

    Reply
  11. greenmonster says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

    “I haven’t paid attention to what is going on in this world. I’m a positive persone”, must be one of the most ridiculous answers in the history of mankind! Is he serious?
    This is “I don’t care as long as I’m not affected and lalalalala… from now on I can’t hear you” thinking.

    Also, he thinks it is hard work to get to the Super Bowl? Try to be accepted into the US as a refugee! See how hard it is to make that work and once you have all the papers ready, you are banned. Not because you didn’t work hard enough or didn’t suffer enough, but because of your religion.

    Reply
  12. Erinn says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Stop talking, man. You’re just not good at it!

    Reply
  13. Izzy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Lord have mercy. Is it possible to be a Patriots fan and still hope this idiot gets drilled into the turf, over and over, on Sunday?

    Um. Asking for a friend.

    Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:54 am

    To partially quote O Brother Where Art Thou-this man is just dumber than a bag of hammers.

    Yeah, because it’s just THAT easy, Tom-just be a positive person and drop it from your mind, I’m sure everything will be fine and if it isn’t, not your problem, right? It doesn’t affect you.

    This moron and people like him are the ones who watched their neighbors get dragged away in Nazi Germany and then later pretended that they had no idea what was going on in the “work” camps.

    Reply
  15. Lolo86lf says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I used to like Tom Brady but after I learned he supports the orange bufoon I lost all respect for him. On Superbowl day I will be rooting for the Falcons.

    Reply
  16. Lucky says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I hope the Falcons sack him as much as the Giants did in their Super Bowl wins. More really

    Reply
  17. Tate says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:59 am

    What a piece shit. If you were paying attention, dumb ass, or if you cared about anyone but yourself, you wouldn’t feel so positive right now.

    Damn!!! 😡

    Reply
  18. lightpurple says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:05 am

    What was also revealed during that press conference, which has not been mentioned here at all, is that Brady’s mother has been seriously ill for the last year and a half.

    Reply
  19. tracking says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Easy to be a “positive person” when you have #whiteprivilege #maleprivilege #1%privilege #celebrityprivilege #usbornprivilege. Pr*ck.

    Reply
  20. Mike says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Being a great athlete does not make you a great man. Brady has blinders on and only wants to think of football. Because he is rich white, and male, he can get away with it. The ugly reality does not affect him. Enjoy your bubble Brady.

    Reply
  21. adastraperaspera says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Trump found Giselle for Brady via his connections to “models” and the running of beauty pageants. Brady and trump are basically family.

    Reply
  22. Liz says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    It came out very recently that his mom ha been wicked il in the past year and hasn’t been to even one game. Her health has been stressful and it’s time for people to stop nagging him with political questions when he keeps asking them to stop

    Reply
    • Emily says:
      February 1, 2017 at 8:39 am

      I’m sure she has great health care. Probably easier to be a positive person when you don’t have to worry about that, at least.

      Reply
    • Thankfully not an American says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Please stop apologizing for him and making excuses, these are the same excuses that ppl use to stand by and not interfere while humanity and justice hang in the balance…. Your country is going to hell in a hand basket and it’ll soon be a third world country your ppl just stand by and watch the atrocities happen… Look at Putin and the state of his “democracy” your president elect is a puppet to his advisors… The whole world is laughing at you!

      Reply
    • doofus says:
      February 1, 2017 at 9:56 am

      so, because his mother is ill, the media should not ask him about his friendship and support of an islamophobic, misogynistic, anti-semitic, bigoted rapist? umwhat?

      I’m sorry that his mother is so sick but that doesn’t excuse his friendship with Drumpf.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        February 1, 2017 at 10:33 am

        I would think that having an ill family member would increase his empathy. Being photographed with the red hat in his locker opened the door to ongoing questions.

      • Shark Bait says:
        February 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        I still think he knew what he was doing with that hat. I do think Brady’s personality has a lot to do with his likability. I think people generally were/are more tolerant of Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees etc than they are of Tom.
        I think he is pretty dumb and very whiny, but no one disputes he is a good player. He can be a crappy human and a good football player.
        And hey… you gotta take a W where you can, he is not a woman beater and has no DUIs- which seems the norm for the NFL lately.

    • Sandy says:
      February 1, 2017 at 11:22 am

      I don’t give a shit about his mother!

      Reply
      • Shark Bait says:
        February 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        Aww! I feel bad his mom is sick, but it’s no excuse for him to evade the questions. He had that dumb hat clearly displayed in his locker and has let Trump blather on and on about their friendship.
        Kerry and Romney are both Massachusetts politicians, so I’m not surprised at all they would court him and Belicheck (sp?). Trump is a different story.

  23. Rapunzel says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I’m going to follow Brady’s lead and be a positive person.

    1. I’m positive Tom is an idiot.
    2. I’m positive that everyone sees it with statements like this.
    3. I’m positive that he makes me wanna vomit.
    4. I’m positive Trump sucks.
    5. I’m positive Brady is going to regret aligning himself with Trump.
    6. I’m positive I’m rooting for the Falcons.

    Reply
  24. Eric says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:29 am

    As long as I’m getting $20mil a year, get to spoon with Gisele, everything is fine.

    This is Brady’s mantra as he speaks in tongues regarding questions about Emperor Zero.

    Reply
  25. Melody says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Giselle and Tom make their money in markets that are usually at the polar opposites of the political spectrum.

    No wonder she wants him to shut up and smile (which is what she’s probably been told her whole career.)

    Reply
  26. Harlequin says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:33 am

    He has such a punchable face, just like Richard Spencer…

    Reply
  27. M says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:40 am

    How nice for him that he’s able to turn away and ignore all the ugliness in the world. What a “let them eat cake” moron. Go Atlanta. Kick his ass.

    Reply
  28. Skins says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I think there is only room in this guys pea-brain for two things, football and Gisele. As far as Trump, Brady is too ignorant to see what this guy is doing to the country. I think he sees him as a golfing buddy. What an ignorant tool

    Reply
  29. IlsaLund says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Have never been a Brady fan….always thought he was an overrated jerk. My greatest joy was watching my beloved New York Giants defeat him twice in the Super Bowl. Last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl, he opted out of visiting the Obama White House with the team claiming he had other commitments. If the Patriots win this Super Bowl and he visits the Trump White House, that tells me all I need to know about Tom Brady.

    Reply
  30. Lucy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Oh, shut the f*ck up.

    Reply
  31. Cee says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I will NEVER understand how white men married to women or men from a minority can remain so effing clueless. They don’t care.

    Tom, your wife is brazillian, south american and latin american. Your children are half too, so how about actually caring and doing something about it?

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      February 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

      His children are ethnically half-German, so I wonder if he really sees them as different from himself. I don’t see Gisele as anything but white, if I’m honest. If she were Canadian or American, I would make note of her ancestry as German, and I think others would too, so I don’t know why this would change if she’s from Brazil. I don’t think she has indigenous blood in her.

      I know she’s an immigrant to the US, but her green card process would have been a lot easier to get through considering the amount of money she makes, the profession she’s in, and the fact that she’s, well, white, so I don’t know if he’d really have an awareness of how hard it is for people who aren’t white and aren’t in professions where you can make as much money as Gisele does.

      This is not to excuse Tom Brady’s thought process, however. I’m just saying I don’t think he’d see her as anything but white. And white immigrants are generally considered the “better” immigrants to have (other people’s thoughts, not mine).

      Reply
      • Cee says:
        February 1, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        You see her as white as I’m sure most other people do, but she’s still latin. It doesn’t matter if we don’t have native blood and our ancestry is 100% european, us latins are still not considered white. It’s not even about skin colour. People assume and treat me as white but when they figure out I’m argentinian I’m suddenly not white (even though the american telling me this might share most of my same ethnicity LOL) but I’m also treated slightly different than before (this doesn’t happen all the time)

        I’m sure he sees her as white. I’m not so sure he would do the same to a fellow latina with a similar ethnicity? His kids are half brazillian of german descent. Still half brazillian. Queen Maxima’s daughters are considered half argentinian even though their mother is of spanish and italian ancestry.

      • perplexed says:
        February 1, 2017 at 1:17 pm

        She’s Latin, but like I said I’m not entirely convinced he sees her that way. The farthest I can see him going is perceiving her as white Latin (which I think is how Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio are perceived). And that’s still white. The term white gets appended in front of Latino, as in “White Latino”. The white part of the equation isn’t considered contradictory or mutually exclusive.

        Her nationality is Brazilian, but ethnically she is German. That’s why saying her kids are half-Brazilian does strike me as….well, different, from how Americans would perceive immigrants of German ancestry who perhaps lived in France or Britain or Canada for some generations. Someone like that wouldn’t be perceived as half-Canadian, because Canadian is a nationality, not an ethnicity. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong and I don’t have an opinion on it…I’m just pointing out the difference and that Tom Brady might look at her and his kids Brazilian connection through the lens of nationality rather than ancestry. Though, to add, I’m not sure if that’s also because of how much money she had when he met her. I think wealth also changes how someone is perceives. I do get the impression Giselle is perceived as white by the general public even if other Brazilians of German descent are perceived as Latin (and I don’t know if that’s because she’s crossed over into the mainstream with her modelling career and bajillion dollars. Maybe her skin tone is also part of that equation as well).

        I have no idea how Giselle perceives herself though.
        I get the impression she’s proud to be of Brazilian nationality, but I don’t know how she perceives herself in terms of race or ethnicity.

        To add, it doesn’t seem like Tom Brady thinks much. So I also think it’s possible he hasn’t thought about any of this at all. Well, not as much as I ponder about it because I do find classifications confusing. I doubt Tom Brady thinks about anything that’s confusing to him. So maybe I’ve projected thoughts on to him that he doesn’t have (if he has any outside of football, and, er, Ben Affleck).

  32. lisa says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:07 am

    i cant get over how creepy his face is, he reminds me of the slow one in of mice and men

    Reply
  33. minx says:
    February 1, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Shut up shut up shut up

    Reply
  34. dq says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:04 am

    This dude is an idiot…

    Reply
  35. Layla Beans says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:07 am

    GO FALCONS! I wonder if Ben Affleck and Tom Brady ever talk politics (given how they are at opposite ends of the spectrum) or if they just laugh and do coke while banging side pieces.

    Reply
  36. perplexed says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Maybe he should have just said “No comment”. That would have come across as less dumb.

    Or maybe he could have deflected with something like “Well, my mother has been ill and as a result I haven’t been able to be connected to technology.”

    Idk…anything but the answer he had given. We would have still probably thought he’s a little dumb, but I don’t think his answers would have been mocked if he had just “no comment.”

    Reply
  37. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:29 am

    This “positive vibes” makes me stabby. Just after Chetto won I posted my socked and hopeless feelings in Facebook. A friend that somehow has a very privileged life and lives a “granola life” posted that morning as well about Kumbaya and positive vibes dismissing the real tragedy that had just happened and after decided to comment on my post with positiveness which I just replied with another deaf tone crap that she deserved.
    I cannot deal with people which answer for life is to remain positive and see the bright side of the hell. Life is made of actions, not of good intentions.

    Reply
  38. A says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Can we all root for Mohammed Sanu of the Falcons to have a big game and win MVP? He’s the son of a refugee and a Muslim and given the last week I can think of nothing more American. (Really American not racist American).

    Reply
  39. thaisajs says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Every time he opens his mouth he makes it clearer that Giselle is the only adult in their house with brains. I hope the kids take after her.

    Reply
  40. JulP says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I live in MA and am a longtime Pats fan, but because Tom and Bob Kraft are both bffs with the Trumpenfuhrer, I will be rooting for the Falcons this year.

    Reply
  41. Jess says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Oh really Tom? So those of us who don’t have our heads up our asses and actually care about the terrible things going on this world aren’t positive people? This mother f*cker is so annoyingly ignorant, none of what’s going on affects him and he can carry on playing his stupid little game and collecting his millions and not actually making this world a better place, ugh.

    Reply
  42. hogtowngooner says:
    February 1, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    If you’re not pissed off, you’re not paying attention.

    Reply
  43. Erica_V says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Tom has said “I don’t want to talk about Trump” 17 ways to Sunday. He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to talk about it and realistically he doesn’t HAVE to talk about it. He’s clearly running out of different ways to say I don’t want to talk about it. This was a particularly facepalm tone deaf way.

    I love Tom, I love the Pats but I make no excuses. He really just needs to say “I want to focus on the Super Bowl and my team and nothing political.” and leave it at that. And really, that’s what the focus should be, the team, the season, the big game. If he sat there and talked all about himself and didn’t answer a single football question – what would he be then?

    I read a lot of these comments calling him dumb and want to ask – where did anyone get the idea Tom was some genius? When did he ever claim to be? Why are we holding him to some lofty intellectual standard?

    He is what he is – the greatest quarterback of all time.

    Go Pats!!!!

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      February 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      I don’t think anyone thought he was a genius. But I think there’s probably a standard of emotional intelligence people probably hoped he had. Not a lot, but maybe some measure of it. I don’t know. I mean, even by jock standards, that answer seems unusually dumb. I can’t even imagine Ryan Lochte saying something like that during a time like this.

      Plus, I’m sure his team probably has a media strategist behind them. They probably supplied him with answers he could use. When you have PR management teams behind you, you’re able to get enough advice on how to give an answer that doesn’t sound that bad. If he was out there winging this on his own, I could see why he answered the way he did. But not with PR teams around you.

      Reply
  44. Rico Shew says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    One positive thing about Trump is that he’s in favor of better relations with Russia, but unfortunately he seems fairly antagonistic towards China. However, the previous administration was antagonistic towards both.

    Here’s one of the better articles I’ve read recently about the threat of nuclear war:

    http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/01/still-on-the-same-path-to-armageddon/

    Reply
  45. NoKiddingCat says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Ugh. I hope he chokes on his “special pendant necklace.” I didn’t think it was possible to hate Gisele any more than I already do, but there you go. How can she stay with such a %#@ IDIOT?!

    Reply
  46. SwanLake says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Go Falcons!

    Reply
  47. holly hobby says:
    February 1, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I hope karma gets him and his loses his precious game (sorry Pats fans, no offense). This dumb cheating turd…

    Reply
  48. Gisele says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    His wife is a Latino immigrant. Just saying.

    Reply
  49. dorothy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    a lot of the dude bros from his hometown of san mateo are like this🙄

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment