Us Weekly: Melania Trump’s entire existence is made of sadness & misery

We’ve talked before about the sympathy we could and possibly should have for Melania Trump. I honestly don’t like to think about it too much, because if I really imagine what her life is like being married to Donald Trump, I think I would find her sympathetic. Of course, then I remind myself that Melania – of her own free will – continued to stoke the birtherism issue. As in, she was going on TV and demanding that President Obama reveal his birth certificate. So… yeah. Also remember that Melania’s legal argument in one of her recent lawsuits was that suggesting she was an escort hurts her ability to profit from the office of the First Lady. Anyway, Us Weekly has devoted this week’s cover story to Poor Melania And Her Penthouse Of Sadness. She’s so sad, you guys. She just sits in her penthouse and cries.
While her husband, Donald Trump, wields his power as president, first lady Melania Trump is struggling with the realities of her new role and the scrutiny that comes with it, insiders reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,” Trump family friend and stylist Phillip Bloch tells Us. “Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.”
“Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up,” alleges a family source. “She is miserable.”
Since inauguration day, Melania has spent most of her time holed up in her lavish apartment. Never a fixture on the NYC social scene, “she is staying hidden more,” claims Bloch. (By contrast, Michelle Obama hosted an open house for select members of the public, plus a party for White House staffers during her first week on the job in 2009.) According to a family source, not even Barron can get her out the gold-plated front door. Pre-inauguration, Melania would shuttle her son in a chauffeured SUV to and from his private school. But that was before picketers took up residence outside her building. Now, claims the source, “Melania has the Secret Service take Barron to school and retrieve him.”
Melania has left her $100 million apartment a handful of times. But aside from one outing to run errands January 30, she has usually headed to her other (luxurious) home. The first lady joined Donald, 70, at Mar-a-Lago, their $300 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the weekend of February 3. She went the following weekend too — with a quick pit stop in Washington, D.C., to catch a ride on Air Force One with Donald and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie.
“Melania says she’s most happy at Mar-a-Lago,” says a source close to the first lady. “She loves Palm Beach!”
In familiar surroundings, she happily played hostess February 11. It was a conspicuous contrast to the previous day, when the most important woman in Japan was left to tour various spots in the nation’s capital minus the traditional first lady escort. (Both Laura Bush and Obama accompanied Akie on previous visits.) While their husbands talked policy over a round of golf February 11, Melania and Akie visited a Bethesda-by-the-Sea church — where the Trumps wed in 2005 — and strolled around the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. “Don’t let her smile in those photos fool you,” claims the source. “She hates this.”
A Melania source counters that “she is very happy with her life and supporting her husband and family.”
It’s interesting to me that Melania’s entire argument for staying in New York was to keep Barron on his school schedule, and to be a full-time mom and now she’s not even doing that – she makes the Secret Service take him to school and she’s spending weekends in Palm Beach. Ugh. Anyway, it wouldn’t surprise me if Melania is miserable, just like it wouldn’t surprise me if she had been miserable for a long time. She’s going to be even more miserable when her p-ssygrabber pervert husband is impeached.
Cover courtesy of Us Weekly, additional photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Excuse me, I need to get a tissue… so sad (sniff)…
Pass the box over here. So much sadness.
Pass it this way when you’re done. I need to be consoled
I think I might need to call in sick today. I’m not sure I can get out of bed now. So sad.
I wish we could all be sad and upset in a $100 million dollar apartment or $300 million dollar house. Poor Melania 😢
Like I said about Tiffany Trump yesterday – I *MAY* have had some sympathy for this woman, had she not tried to profit from her new position. But she did, and continues to do so. So no, no sympathy here.
Let me whip out my tiny violin.
Lol.
I think she’ll be happy when he’s impeached…she can finally drop any semblance of caring about anything but herself.
She is so sad because she thought being First Lady was a get-rich-quick scheme. No doubt she is crying over all the money she will never make.
They will get a divorce when he’s out of office.
She probably won’t have to wait long. He’ll be impeached by year end
She knowingly made her deal with the devil.
F**k Melania. I have negative sympathy for her. I’ll save my sympathy for all the refugees and immigrants that will suffer from her husband’s policies.
+1,000
Speaking of immigration, why has she not released her immigration records as she promised during the campaign? #stillwaiting
Well, her immigration records are on vacation with his taxes:-)
Whatever. I don’t want a cent of my tax money going to maintain a second full-time White House because she can’t stand to be around her husband.
Those pants are no joke lol
Because she doesn’t get in the car going to and from school because of all the unnecessary attention it brings to her son she’s not being a full-time mom? Baron was on the first trip to Palm Beach.
I don’t feel sorry for her, but believe she hates it.
yes she is,but not enough to divorce.
gold digging is real
While I have some sympathy for her (its been obvious he treats her badly) – she chased after him and the lifestyle that he came with. She made her bed and should lie in it. I agree she never wanted to be FLOTUS and I think the reason she hides away is because at some point the intelligence services are going to leak evidence that she was a) working in the US illegally and b) was a hooker. She has skeletons in her closet.
When he is eventually impeached he is going to take EVERYONE around him down to. GOP, his own family, his businesses, the Kushners etc.. They dirt that the IS must have on them considering what they have been drip feeding – its a build up to something epic.
When he goes down, it’s going to be spectacular. I hope he takes the whole stinking lot of them with him.
I do feel some sympathy for her, because her husband is an abusive asshole but everything else she’s said or done is despicable so I’m not actively sympathetic for her. F*ck her.
What her reluctance to move to Washington and do anything FLOTUS-y shows is how selfish Trump is. Taking on that role, making a decision like that – to move to a new city, take on a very public position, thrusting her into the spotlight and into a very high profile public role also – should have been made between the two of them. If she wasn’t going to be happy with it, didn’t want to be first wife, didn’t want to move to Washington, didn’t want a non-paid public job, if moving to DC was going to be too difficult for his young child, then he shouldn’t have run. Not that I expect Trumpski to show any consideration for his wife and child.
I don’t buy it. betcha she’s lining contracts left and rights (expecting interviews and books with her homeland but first gotta need to adjust some alternative facts between lies and semi true truth) Plus the more trump is away from her the merrier she feels. I would buy Charlene Princess of Monaco being miserable yes but Melania, no
He would never have married the kind of woman that is a true partner and equal. Those women scare him. He doesn’t see marriage as being a team. And strong women would never want to be with him either. So they are stuck with each other.
And tours of the White House have not been happening because they are organized through the First Lady’s Office and Melania has nobody working in the First Lady’s Office, and no, Ivanka isn’t doing that job either. So, the building that we support with our tax dollars, which is normally open to us unless security reasons dictate otherwise, has been closed to us for nearly a month because Melania would rather spend millions of our tax dollars by staying in New York City.
And I’m sure seeing where Melania and Trump got married was really high on Akie’s list of things to do.
Grr. And lol at your last paragraph, imagining their visit was appalling to me. I can believe that Melania has no familiarity with any other destination because she probably never leaves the family compound when she’s in Palm Beach.
Melania is scared of giving speeches etc. and I can’t blame her, she’s horrible when it comes to stuff like that.
I won’t even play the tiniest violin for this woman. No sympathy.
That cover… she wears so much makeup. The Daily Mail published an article about her last year with no-makeup-pictures. I wouldn’t even recognize her:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3641678/EXCLUSIVE-PHOTOS-Casual-Melania-Trump-steps-mom-no-makeup-t-shirt-hours-glamorous-night-Donald-son-Barron.html
Lie down with the devil…wake up in hell.
Serious question – Does anyone else find it odd that she took the Japanese PM’s wife to the Morikami Gardens? My guess is that Ms. Abe has seen a couple of Japanese gardens. She probably owns some that are a lot more beautiful than the Morikami. (No offense meant to the Morikami, it’s lovely.) I’m probably just feeling extra petty this morning.
I find it a huge cliche that she took Akie to the gardens. She probably tried to take her to lunch at the nearest Benihana, too.
I’d jump off that building if I had to live her life.
But marrying a rich, delusional racist was her choice.
How much is her staying in New York costing this country per day?
I hope she gets deported when her husband goes to prison.
Anyone else noticed he just used the presidency to get a business “win” in china?
Is that treason?
She’s going to be even sadder when she has to visit his orange, bloated a$$ in prison. His impeachment can’t come soon enough.
Do you know who else didn’t want to be FLOTUS? Michelle obama. And yet she rose to the occasion because she cared about her potential impact for helping others.
I find the lack of duty unbelievable.
I cannot imagine any other First Lady having gotten away with basically doing nothing for the country. I understand that she might not be ready for speeches or high level stuff, but move into the WH and work on some smaller charities or what have you not.
All this money spend for her well being and security needs to be repaid with at least a minimum of effort in the position as First Lady.
Sad indeed. Such a shame that I can’t play the violin.
Sympathy? Really? I’ll save it for the millions of people who are losing their healthcare because the GOP has a hard on for destroying the Affordable Care Act.
Whenever I see photos of her, the kid and Jabba I just see a miserable unhappy family. I personally feel how very lucky I am.
Not one bit of sympathy for this spoiled golddigger.
Oooohhh this is the song + videoclip Lana del Rey will make when she’s sixty. Poor little ageing beauty trapped in a gold mansion crying tears of diamonds and washing them away with impossibly long nails while she looks at the Manhattan skyline.
Isn’t Donald the wealthiest man to ever be elected President? What is stopping him(besides being stubborn) from at least offering to cover some of the security costs for Melania and Barron to stay in NYC? From a public relations point of view it would look good to not have the tax payers shoulder all the costs.
Starting to think the reason he does not want to release his tax returns is he is not as wealthy as he appears to be and is probably owes massive amounts to foreign lenders that has not been exposed yet.
