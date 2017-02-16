Kanye West’s latest NYFW Yeezy show was uncontroversial, almost bland

A few quick questions: why is Kanye West blonde? And is he wearing lifts?! These are some photos of Kanye West out and about in New York over the weekend. Kanye was in New York to prepare for his New York Fashion Week show, his latest Yeezy + Adidas collection. His last show, in September, was an utter disaster. It seemed like no one really wanted him to show at this year’s spring NYFW either, and the CFDA was trying to throw their weight around and get his show moved or canceled. In the end, Kanye did move his show back a day from what he originally planned, and he ended up showing his collection yesterday afternoon.
From what I’ve seen, the collection was neither a total mess or a total success. The show started 23 minutes later than scheduled, which is pretty normal for NYFW? The whole show was apparently pretty breezy and brief, like the whole thing was done in less than 15 minutes or something. Anna Wintour was there. Kim Kardashian was there. Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were there. Surprisingly, Kanye did not come out from backstage to do a bow after the models walked. Some have said that he “snubbed” his own show, but I think he was backstage the whole time.
You can read Vogue’s write-up here. They seems pleased with his introduction of new footwear, and they’re happy that he’s doing some denim in the new collection. Here’s a look at the subdued runway and what appears to be his Walmart-chic clothes.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Um. Wow. Walmart chic hits the nail on the head y’all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went over to vogue’s website to see the collection hoping for another ill fitting disaster, but found that a lot of the clothes were good and weather appropriate. He had a theme and was consistent. I actually liked all of the huge sweaters and the women’s shoes.
He is blonde because he is an asshat who just finished listening to Frank Ocean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or he just finished watching Demolition Man…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn. The K Klan looked like trash sitting st his show, no comments on Kim’s ridiculous purple outfit?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought the only one (at least according to DM) that showed up for his show beside Kim was Kylie. And that outfit – so much for being low-keyed. I’m done with all the see through outfits. Just go naked if you want to show your boobs and nipples.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right…I saw a photo with Kris and Tyga and was including them in the Klan. Another article compared Kim to an eggplant. Awesome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had to move his show because he chose a day on his own and it conflicted with another CFDA show. It’s not like he hasn’t done that before, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This looks like people coming off the bus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The collection looks atrocious and Kanye should focus on his mental health
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could really use some POPS of COLOR!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nowadays what can be more controversial than the administration’s hijinks? Maybe Kanye knows he’s spent. On the other hand Kanye, please don’t top the hijinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like Yeezy fell into the Gap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Gap is making a huge comeback actually !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, nothing new. Rebranding of an old concept – military chic. At least it wasn’t homeless spandex. Somehow I think he is only approving the design of the shoes and not designing them himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ill fitted especially the crotch on the pants.. but I saw some of other designers collections and I think creativity is dead. At this point it’s Why Bother Since it ill be mostly teenagers wearing whatever the young socialites will wear? the Hadid and Kardashians Co have been wearing whatever Goodwill look clothes and act like they are the jet set of the 90′s..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye looks chubby
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clearance rack at Wal-Mart…exactly what it looks like. It’s not edgy or cool or even attractive. It’s over-priced, uninteresting, and looks like crap people buy so they can “fit in”, look like everyone else. Safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone’s tucking their shirts into their pants now. Even guys wearing t-shirts and jogging pants are tucking their t-shirts in. I think this was a trend in the 80′s? I don’t know how I feel about it lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Errrr… I’m pretty much sure you can find all that crap at your local mall. And it’s all 40% off now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse