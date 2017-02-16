Kanye West’s latest NYFW Yeezy show was uncontroversial, almost bland

Kanye West In NYC

A few quick questions: why is Kanye West blonde? And is he wearing lifts?! These are some photos of Kanye West out and about in New York over the weekend. Kanye was in New York to prepare for his New York Fashion Week show, his latest Yeezy + Adidas collection. His last show, in September, was an utter disaster. It seemed like no one really wanted him to show at this year’s spring NYFW either, and the CFDA was trying to throw their weight around and get his show moved or canceled. In the end, Kanye did move his show back a day from what he originally planned, and he ended up showing his collection yesterday afternoon.

From what I’ve seen, the collection was neither a total mess or a total success. The show started 23 minutes later than scheduled, which is pretty normal for NYFW? The whole show was apparently pretty breezy and brief, like the whole thing was done in less than 15 minutes or something. Anna Wintour was there. Kim Kardashian was there. Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were there. Surprisingly, Kanye did not come out from backstage to do a bow after the models walked. Some have said that he “snubbed” his own show, but I think he was backstage the whole time.

You can read Vogue’s write-up here. They seems pleased with his introduction of new footwear, and they’re happy that he’s doing some denim in the new collection. Here’s a look at the subdued runway and what appears to be his Walmart-chic clothes.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

20 Responses to “Kanye West’s latest NYFW Yeezy show was uncontroversial, almost bland”

  1. Yoon says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Um. Wow. Walmart chic hits the nail on the head y’all.

    Reply
  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I went over to vogue’s website to see the collection hoping for another ill fitting disaster, but found that a lot of the clothes were good and weather appropriate. He had a theme and was consistent. I actually liked all of the huge sweaters and the women’s shoes.

    He is blonde because he is an asshat who just finished listening to Frank Ocean.

    Reply
  3. Tray says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Yawn. The K Klan looked like trash sitting st his show, no comments on Kim’s ridiculous purple outfit?!

    Reply
  4. Bridget says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:48 am

    He had to move his show because he chose a day on his own and it conflicted with another CFDA show. It’s not like he hasn’t done that before, either.

    Reply
  5. Lascivious says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

    This looks like people coming off the bus.

    Reply
  6. Ruby says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The collection looks atrocious and Kanye should focus on his mental health

    Reply
  7. Angel says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Could really use some POPS of COLOR!

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Nowadays what can be more controversial than the administration’s hijinks? Maybe Kanye knows he’s spent. On the other hand Kanye, please don’t top the hijinks.

    Reply
  9. Relli says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Looks like Yeezy fell into the Gap.

    Reply
  10. Jessica says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    No thank you.

    Reply
  11. swak says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

    To me, nothing new. Rebranding of an old concept – military chic. At least it wasn’t homeless spandex. Somehow I think he is only approving the design of the shoes and not designing them himself.

    Reply
  12. trollontheloose says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Ill fitted especially the crotch on the pants.. but I saw some of other designers collections and I think creativity is dead. At this point it’s Why Bother Since it ill be mostly teenagers wearing whatever the young socialites will wear? the Hadid and Kardashians Co have been wearing whatever Goodwill look clothes and act like they are the jet set of the 90′s..

    Reply
  13. Mar says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Kanye looks chubby

    Reply
  14. EWUNLIE says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Clearance rack at Wal-Mart…exactly what it looks like. It’s not edgy or cool or even attractive. It’s over-priced, uninteresting, and looks like crap people buy so they can “fit in”, look like everyone else. Safe.

    Reply
  15. me says:
    February 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Everyone’s tucking their shirts into their pants now. Even guys wearing t-shirts and jogging pants are tucking their t-shirts in. I think this was a trend in the 80′s? I don’t know how I feel about it lol.

    Reply
  16. Anare says:
    February 17, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Errrr… I’m pretty much sure you can find all that crap at your local mall. And it’s all 40% off now.

    Reply

