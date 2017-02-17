Is Duchess Kate giving herself facials with chocolate & oats? Eh, no?

The British papers keep talking about how the Duchess of Cambridge has taken years off her face recently. I tend to believe her “new look” is a combination of factors. She finally toned down her makeup a little bit, or perhaps she’s invested in a makeup artist who knows what they’re doing. She seems to be taking better care of skin overall too. And yes, I also believe she’s found some non-surgical remedies, like Botox and fillers. But Kate apparently has a facialist and that facialist wants you to know that Kate’s skincare involves products you could find in your refrigerator.
She looked radiant at the BAFTAs at the weekend, and the Duchess of Cambridge’s beauty therapist says our kitchen cupboards could hold the key to a similar glow. Deborah Mitchell used chocolate spread, porridge oats and even a sock full of mashed bananas as she demonstrated the type of techniques she uses on her clients in a royal beauty special on This Morning today.
Deborah, 51, who has also worked with the Duchess of Cornwall and Gwyneth Paltrow, demonstrated a bath filled with oats and a chocolate facial on the show, and said: ‘This is something that we can all do at home, with no cost.’
You can see more “tips” from Mitchell at the Daily Mail link. Do you really think Kate is sitting around Anmer Hall, mixing up chocolate and oats and applying it to her face? No. I do not. I even have my doubts that this woman has ever worked on Kate’s face. I think Kate probably has a professional facialist who gives her regular treatments. Plus Botox. Plus a new makeup artist.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror wrote a funny/cheesy story about how Kate needs to ditch the skinny jeans. It’s not a matter of skinny jeans being unbecoming on a duchess, or the fact that Kate seems to find the worst pairs of skinny jeans, or that she wears her skinny jeans with horrible cork wedges. No, Kate should ditch the skinnies because, according to the Daily Mirror, she’s always hiking them up. It is true that there are a million photos of Kate adjusting her jeans at events, and the Daily Mirror suggests something with a higher waist, or maybe something with less stretch. The whole piece is basically an excuse to passive-aggressively “suggest” a new look for Kate.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
She should be eating the oats and chocolate LOL
That pic is hilarious. Thanks for posting it, Kaiser! lol
Did she change her teeth? Has she always had an underbite like this? Maybe there really IS a chin implant? Anybefote/after pictures at this angle?
Yes, she’s always had an underbite and has had veneers for a long time.
No sorry. That face has had surgery.
Her cheeks look rounder and higher and her eyebwows are arched and pulled.
No miracle facemasks but plenty of surgery.
Well, Kate definitely had another Botox session.
I only know that she had two nose jobs. One after university and one after giving birth to Charlotte/before India.
Whaaaaaat?
eXo, I think she had her first nose bob the summer she was 16 or 17, it was when she was at Marlbourgh College, [ I spelled that wrong], she tried flashing her tush to get the dudes attention, and when they still scored her 1′s and 2′s out of 10, she went home and said to Ma Midd’s what must I do, so she goes to get her nose tweaked. Ya know a lot of times when you don’t like the person on the inside, lots of folks resort to plastic surgery!!! Sad huh!!!!!
There has def been more botox and fillers put in and maybe a minor facelift but no one would have paid that much attention to her face if there wasn’t that article praising her new makeup in the Fail. Even that had some snide references to ‘work done’.
Honestly, “skinny jean-gate” has gotten a bit out of hand. It is 2017 people. I wear skinny jeans, I can see why she’d wear them for an event like this.
I would only say that she could get a belt.
It’s 2017 where I live.
LOL good catch Jennifer
But Kate’s always hiking them up, not very royal-lady-like.
Sometimes skinny’s a) don’t have belt tabs or b) still fall down even with one. The issue is the quality of the jeans she wears – Zara skinny jeans are known to slide down and are not made with the best quality of materials. I know as I have owned several over the years. A friend has a pair of 7 for all mankind skinnies and they are fab – they stay up for a start.
Pia, are you a representative of a nation funded by the taxpayers? No? Then what you wear vs. her work dress code have nothing to do with each other.
Wow, is there a national decree on the wardrobe of the Duchess? Actually, there probably is and demands ballgowns with elbow length gloves.
I get having a work dress code (which in some cases can make sense), but all of this pearl clutching over skinny jeans is just a bit too much.
Botox and fillers are her friends.. she still manages to look over 40.
Does she have an underbite and I just never noticed it? Or does she purposely jut her jaw forward to ensure her jawline looks perfectly sharp? I’m so confused.
Some people mentioned that she had plastic surgery but I don’t know…
my goodness, the 1st photo almost looks photoshopped, and I dont mean in a good way….if her head looks that disproportionately larger than her body in a photo (which adds weight) what must she look like in person?
I almost wish she would get pregnant, at least then she looks healthier.
Lollipop Kate. The first photo makes it look like she has concave boobs, wtf?
I dont understand your obsessive insistence that she’s had work done. Her face looks the same as it always has. Her makeup is no longer a matte finish, she’s not lining her lower lids, and she probably does give herself facials. Oat flour masks are unreal. Sleep and a good diet do a helluva lot of good to one’s skin. She isn’t three weeks post-partum, she’s getting regular sleep, and doesn’t smoke or drink nearly as much as she did in college. She looks healthy and happy.
I disagree. Kate is underweight and it probably explains why she kept putting her pants up. If only she’d realize how beautiful she looked soon after giving birth to Charlotte.
No mask plumps up the cheeks like that.
Hahahaha! Oats and a sock full of mashed bananas?! Give me the biggest break EVER.
I am literally about to immerse myself in a bath full of porridge (Aveeno Oatmeal Bath Treatment which is meant to be good for eczema) – I’ll be back shortly looking at least twenty years younger …
Not entirely sure what I’m meant to do with the banana-filled socks?
Let me know how that goes cos I have the occasional outbreak and when it comes, it’s nasty.
The Aveeno bath treatments really are great, my skin feels so silky afterwards! Too bad the bath water looks gross, nothing a glass of wine won’t solve She’s still skinny as all get out, but her skin is looking much better! I think it’s a combo of new makeup, chemical peels, maybe some laser treatments, facials, Botox, and fillers! I don’t think she’s had actually surgery, to me she doesn’t look different, just fresher.
Hmmm. Well, sadly, despite taking out my contacts before peering into the steamy mirror, I’m not sure I’ll be asked for ID anytime soon
Can’t see any instant difference but my skin was in a baaad way. I should have done something ages ago: taking Tamoxifen has completely desiccated my skin & it itches constantly, but I simply can’t be bothered to slather stuff on every day. Plus almost everything brings me out in a rash. No rash yet from the Aveeno, so that’s good. But instant youth in a bath of beige sludge? Not so much.
I’ll persevere with it though.
Aveeno is good – I used to body lotion. Have you tried Rosehip Oil? I used to have problem skin and that stuff is great – its also good for scars as well.
D’you know Betti I’ve tried Rosehip Oil numerous times – the last time just a couple of weeks ago. I don’t get on with it at all unfortunately – the skin on my face reacts to virtually everything & I’m yet to find an oil that doesn’t make it sore & tight. I come back to Simple & E45 every time but every so often lash out on some lovely facial oil & regret it every time! You’re right though: great for scars so I’m using the latest bottle on my mastectomy scar.
I’d love to be able to use Essential Oils & facial oils without reacting – I’m very envious of anyone who can.
Eucerine has a body cream for eczema skin. I tried it because I have *realllly* dry skin, and it is a miracle cure! Seriously, the “crepey” look that my skin started to take on is GONE! Having tried just about everything, I’d say this is by far the *very* best cream I’ve tried.
At no cost?
ummm… not sure about the duchess, but where I live cocoa, oats, avocados, honey, turmeric, coconut oil, they all cost money.
powdered oats in your bath do help though, it’s a major part of aveeno’s sensitive skin bath formula. And I use cocoa, coconut oil and sugar as a lip/foot scrub. For feet I add cinnamon as well.
I wear skinny type pants and jeans (against my better judgement lol) but I feel like hers are…something extra awkward I can’t explain. Like, she is skinny as all get out but those pants manage to make rail thin legs look…odd. I can’t put a finger on it.
Honestly if she’d just switch to straight leg (gasp) or even just Audrey Hepburn esque cigarette pants (J Crew does them very well) I feel like this debate wouldn’t be happening.
Exactly. Nobody’s saying she should switch to baggy bellbottoms. Just something that looks polished and professional that she doesn’t have to hike up all the time.
What is going on in those red jacket pics at the bottom? Why is she so manic??
As expected, Inaki is going to prison and Cristina of Spain gets off with a fine. Pays to be the born royal instead of her married-in spouse. Let’s hope she sticks to her statement of leaving Spain and never going back. I feel sorry for Lisbon already.
The King was never going to let his sister go to jail even thou I think she def was in on it. Her father is dodgy as well.
i use a facial mask made with plain yogurt and cocoa powder and that shiz is like an insta face lift.
not saying she is really using home made face masks, but i can attest to the power of cocoa for a temporary fullness to facial skin.
also: oats are magic for sensitive skin.
She has narrow hips. That’s why she’s pulling them up. I have the same issue and it doesnt matter what brand you’re wearing when you bending over or getting up from a sitting position you need to pull your pants up. Not everyone has wide hips or a big butt!
Same. If you don’t have a butt or hips, your pants are gonna slide off — and no belt will help, because there’s nothing for it to rest on. HOWEVER. I just got a pair of Old Navy “vintage” flare high-waisted jeans and I tell you what, Joannie, these things are a miracle. I’m also super tall so I got the tall/long inseam, and they. are. great. Highly recommend.
The first photo tho…she is all skin and bones. Horrifying.
Thats what I see she doesnt eat properly and is not a good role for young girls promoting being painfully thin its so apparent she doesnt eat good nourishing meals as in that god awful dress she trys to look even thinner by putting her body a certain way in photo showing her very thin waist well she does not have a waist its skin and bones very anerexic. … how is this girl child never learing how to dress correctly and put some weight on to look normal … her behaviour is so odd and her constant gurning and jumping around is totally bizarre for the position in BRF she should not be in BRF as is totally not suitable for this role and should not be let out without supervision on an engagement as doesnt know how to act with decorum
I believe the image where her chest looks concaved is b/c the man’s shoulder in front of her is blending in with her dress. I know she is skinny but I don’t think she’s THAT skinny.
anyone read the latest laineygossip blind? it appears kate might not be playing nice with meghan at kensington. i’d always heard she was crusty to other women but didn’t really believe it. why be awkward with megan though? she’s probably going to stick around. the brothers are best friends. wouldn’t you think she would know mean-girling megan is a losing battle and could create a rift between brothers? kate is just an odd bird.
could be nothing though. maybe i’m reading too much into it.
Thats totally Kate and Meghan and totally something Waity would do – she’s done worse. She told Chelsy that ‘cheating was part of being with a Royal and that she needed to get used to it’ – implying that Harry was cheating on her. Wasn’t true – Harry gets around but there has never been a sniff that he’s a cheater. William – now we all know he is a cheater and one who never bothered to hide it either.
I was just about to post about that. Totally Waity behavior. I can’t wait to see Charles take Waity and her mom down.
Well, I guess I could believe it’s them too.
I think Kate has a brighter look because by putting false eye lashes on top lid only it makes your eyes bigger and lifts them, she has always had her fathers rosy plump cheeks and she probably sticks with bee sting cream which Camilla advised. I don’t think she has had Botox and probably wears tons of foundation – guessing by the way. I cant see Harry marrying till later in life he is a player according to the tarot readings on you tube. As for pulling up her jeans I was just thinking, you would never see Melanie Trump doing that!
