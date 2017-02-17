Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk had a beach picnic which was not at all staged

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk enjoyed a romantic beach picnic! 👫 https://t.co/0yTdLCZxUL pic.twitter.com/5mn2qdnHrM — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 15, 2017

Okay, which one of you forgot to pay attention to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayak? Well, look what you made them do. They had to hightail it to the beach to roll around From Here to Eternity style while a photographer – somehow – got a whole bunch of cheesy shots of them. Last Sunday, BCoop in his Grizzly Adams-cum-serious director look and Irina had a romantic lunch on the beach and then cuddled and cooed in sand – like you do when you are several months pregnant. Miraculously, the paps caught it all on film.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk only have eyes for each another! Cooper and a visibly pregnant Shayk went on a romantic picnic together in Malibu, California, on Sunday, where they were snapped holding hands on the beach. Cooper, 42, put his long locks in a half bun and carried his boots, as 31-year-old Shayk carried their picnic basket and dressed comfortably in black leggings. After some kissing and hugging on the sand, the Russian supermodel was snapped enjoying a casual stroll by the water. An eyewitness tells ET the couple stayed for over an hour on the beach, eating salad and sharing a water bottle. “Irina was happy, looked beautiful makeup-free and was glowing,” the eyewitness says. “Bradley’s mood was pretty relaxed. [He] took off his shirt at one point after lunch while they relaxed on the beach.” “The pair showed quite a bit of PDA,” the eyewitness also notes, adding that no one noticed the famous couple. “They hugged and kissed on the beach and held hands as they walked. Their arms were around each other, and Bradley rested his hand on Irina’s belly.”

Who eats a salad on the beach? What is the point of eating salad on the beach? I am fundamentally opposed to bringing utensils to a beach. Unless it’s like a reality TV date kind of thing with a white tablecloth and wine glasses that inexplicably stay upright in the sand, my beach fare is pretty simple.

But I might be missing the point of this little beach romp…

You can see more loved up shots here. Irina looks lovely and healthy. Coops hair is a travesty. I am certainly no conspiracy theorist but if I were, I might suspect a bit of a schedule here for two people who haven’t generated news in a while. November’s photo was the pregnancy announcement, December was the Ring- What Does It Mean? Walk photo. January brought photos of Irina’s driving lessons, because those are often documented on film, right? And now a romantic beach outing in time for Valentine’s Day. Following the Don’t-Tell-Until-12-Weeks Rule, my guess is the baby is due late April early May. So shall we take guesses about March’s photos? I want a unique concept, like the driver’s training shots. Coop might be shooting A Star is Born by then, so maybe a belly cup during a roof-drop with Lady Gaga?

But seriously – wouldn’t it be easier for these two if they would just pose on a red carpet together?

I mean, look how natural he is, right?

