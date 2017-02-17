Page Six: It’s ‘too late’ for ‘user’ Angelina Jolie to hire a publicist

Several days ago, Page Six had an interesting story about Angelina Jolie. According to their sources, Jolie has been discreetly reaching out to various high-powered publicists in Hollywood, likely because she wants professional help in revamping her image post-divorce, post-Brad Pitt. Angelina has almost always handled her own public relations when it comes to her personal brand. She reportedly works with studio-provided publicists and PR people when she’s promoting specific films, but mostly she does it all be herself. The Page Six story was weird though, because it felt like “sources” had an ax to grind, like no one wants to work with The Villainess Jolie because everyone in Hollywood is Team Pitt. Sure. Well, Page Six ran another story about The Villainess’s quest to find a publicist, only this time they quoted from a lawyer.
It’s too late for Angelina Jolie to finally hire a publicist — the damage is done, according to divorce lawyer Raoul Felder.
Felder doesn’t rep Jolie or Brad Pitt, but he says of the actress, who has said she only briefly had a publicist years ago, “Hiring a p.r. person now is like going for a checkup at the doctor after you’ve already had the heart attack.”
No stranger to spinning the media, Felder told me, “The real skill would have been avoiding the p.r. problem to begin with … Angelina has for years used her kids, and used the UN, for her own benefit. Now, even with great p.r., her image issues are not going to go away.”’’
Thank you, Raoul Felder, for your selfless and pointless contribution to this discussion. You will be receiving your check from Brad Pitt any day now. It’s already in the mail. Angelina TOTALLY used the UN. She’s such a greedy, spiteful, fake villainess. That’s what she was doing the whole time, visiting all of those refugee camps over the past sixteen years and donating millions of dollars to help refugees and people in developing nations. She just kept starting charities that did actual work on the ground in Cambodia and Namibia, because she’s of her terrible image problems. She was just waiting and plotting and using all of those helpless children because she’s a terrible witch.
And if you’re like me and you believe that it was Brad’s words and actions that got the ball rolling on this entire situation, how f–ked up is it to say “The real skill would have been avoiding the p.r. problem to begin with”? That’s like saying “The real skill would have been finding a guy who wasn’t abusive. Ha, now you have a terrible image, you’re so stupid.”
…And I’m pretty sure people who have just had heart attacks still go to see the doctor for checkups?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Thank you for keeping me sane. Brad has dropped so much in my eyes. His PR team is doing a great job of hitting at Angelina but not doing much to make him a good guy in my eyes. I am sad for Angelina that she was duped. I feel she will be stronger after this divorce.
Same regarding Brad – he has fallen so low in my opinion with his media game.
But one thing I noticed is that it’s only on gossip pages such as DailyMail, People, TMZ that they seem to hate Angelina. On other decent sites like here, The New York Times, The Guardian, Twitter she seems to have a fan following and not attacked.
For the first time I asked my colleagues who don’t read gossip about what they think about this divorce. Almost all of them said that Angelina is a great woman and she did what a good mother would do. That there was a toxic situation and she took her children away from it to protect them. Not caring about her image has made few of my colleagues like her. Some of these people didn’t like her but do now.
If Angelina Jolie can’t have a good public image after ALL of the charity work she’s done, then the rest of us are f#cked. Why would her public imagine be irredeemable? She’s divorcing her husband, she didn’t kill anyone! Even if you don’t believe the domestic violence claims (which I do) there is no reason to hate her for her decision to end the marriage. People hated her for getting with Brad, for marrying Brad, for having children with Brad, and not for divorcing Brad. Can she ever NOT anger some people?
Well done Brad – not only did you ruin a family but you also ruined / try to ruin your wife’s reputation and goodwill.
The truth will always come out and Angelina will be “cleared” in the media.
Brad on the other hand should have just admitted to what he did and the story would have been done and dusted then. Like they said about Reagan, its not the actual crime but the coverup that got him in the end.
Anyways – The King & Queen of Cambodia and several other prominent members are going to attend Angelina’s movie premier tomorrow.
I saw the teaser they released few weeks ago and it looks amazing. I cannot wait to see it on Netflix later in the year.
@Maya…absolutely…As MLK said, “A time comes when silence is betrayal.”
The NY Post is all about pushing DJT, and Jolie wrote a high-profile op-ed in the NYT against the travel ban. My guess: this is “payback” (but kind of silly–they had Page Six go after her? ho-hum)
The level of misogyny in the press and in this country is breathtaking. We were all very naive to think HRC could get elected.
Frankly – the US election showed just how sexist America is. White men are on the same level with Muslim men for me when it comes to double standards, sexism and women’s rights.
1 year ago I would have said that America is a country that helps women. But now – my eyes are open and women are treated unfairly and even inhumanly in the US.
If she is having a PR problem it is on Angelina since she handles her own PR. OK. So what. While she has done a great job on her U.N. and refuge work, she isn’t a saint and bad PR happens to everyone in the public eye.
*cough* As someone whose family has nicknamed themselves “The Cardiac Commandos,” I can confirm that it’s the actually considered SMART to start going for checkups after a heart attack.
But thank you, Raoul Felder, for your useless analogy and perspective on a case you are not involved in an are not privy to the facts of. Hopefully none of your actual clients are dealing with domestic violence, because you clearly do not get it.
I posted a long time ago – years – to say that a friend who works for an NGO had amazingly good things to say about Jolie and her attitude and commitment when doing humanitarian aid work.
I’m not a massive Jolie fan or anything – I don’t comment that often on her posts. I just know that unless she’s had a personality transplant in the last half decade or so, saying she uses aid agencies for media is BS.
Oh, bull. She’s an A-Lister. It’s their job. She would have no problem hiring one. Page Six is known at times to just put out falsehoods, like Brad got Marion pregnant and Angie left him because of that.
Angelina does not need a publilist to save her image. Angelina has done nothing wrong. Angelina sole motive was to protect her children. If Angelina wanted to run a popularity contest she would be on Facebook and Instragram.
Angelina is Admired ICON.
Ah yes we have a p*ssy grabbing president. Casey Affleck the sexual harasser about to win an Oscar and Mel Gibson in the midst of a comeback but Angelina is the one Hollywood can’t forgive. No misogyny here folks.
@Lucas76 Amen!
On balance, he isnt wrong regarding the purpose of PR. The goal should always be to avoid the negative publicity in the first place. As many said during last years incident, there were ways to avoid the bulk of the fall out. The first two of course being taking it to a private judge and not issuing anything other than the blandest of “amicable” break up statements.
He may also have something regarding her having trouble scoring the top PR players now. There was a big article last year regarding how Angie wasnt taking Laura Wassers advice on how to proceed and how that was damaging Wassers brand. I cant imagine it helped Judy Smiths reputation either that she was on board during so much of that mess. It made us question whether Olivia Pope is really all that if Biebers crisis manager is getting the best of her. So I’m sure ALL the mid tier PR guys would love to land Angies account but I imagine the Best of the Best are reluctant to tangle with someone who may think they are better at your job and subsequently wreck your professional reputation in the process.
Meh don’t pay Felder any mind. He’s seems to be providing comments on this divorce to practically to any tab that is reporting on it LOL, Guess its a way to keep his name out there which is weird. Jolie isn’t the first woman to ever leave a man and won’t be the last. She’ll be fine, the woman’s pretty resilient.
