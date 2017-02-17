Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs were loved up at ‘City of Z’ London premiere

The European Premiere of 'Lost City of Z' held at the British Museum - Arrivals

Ooooh! I wasn’t expecting this. Last night was the big London premiere of The Lost City of Z, fresh off the cast’s promotion at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this week. I wasn’t expecting the London premiere so soon, so that came as a surprise for me. But the even bigger surprise was that Rob’s fiancee came out for the premiere!! FKA Twigs was there and they seemed especially loved-up on the red carpet. Like, I can feel their sexual chemistry. Fifty Shades of Sparkles, only this couple actually likes each other. I want to see more of that.

Incidentally, there’s always a lot of stuff about how they’re either breaking up or secretly married. For what it’s worth, I think they had a cooling off period last year, probably around the time that Rob was making this movie, but they are fine now. They’ve gotten a lot smarter about flying under the radar, and I think they’ve both moved back home to London. And no, I don’t think they’ve gotten married yet. This is also the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together since last year’s Met Gala (May 2016).

As for fashion… Twigs looks great here. Her pantsuit is Givenchy and I’m into it, absurd pockets and all. I love her hair and makeup here too. As for Rob…in Berlin, Rob reclaimed the quirky hipster avant-garde fashion-forward mantle which we knew he was capable of years ago. He wore a crazy fur (?) coat and high-water pants with combat boots. He wore a cropped turtleneck cardigan which looked very “Kardashian.” And it was all Dior. At the London premiere, he also wore Dior but he went for a traditional-seeming suit. Nice.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

27 Responses to “Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs were loved up at ‘City of Z’ London premiere”

  1. Detritus says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I love these two together.
    Keep on with the Twee Hipster Artiste Fashion plate. I love all of it. And Twigs, please make another pretty video of you dancing. It doesn’t even need to be high production, I’ll watch it. I’m not even asking for new music. Just the dancing.

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Reply
  3. Daisy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I find both od them very hipster try hard and annoying, but visually, they make a stunning couple.

    Reply
  4. Emily says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I love these two and I always love seeing what FKA Twigs is wearing. I find her so interesting to look at.

    Side note: I’ll bet a lot of the people who don’t like her and Sparkles as a couple are the same people who don’t like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Her pockets look like the panniers on my bike.

    Reply
  6. Adrien says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Nooo, Sparks. I want that dramatic Dior styling he had at the Berlinale.

    Reply
  7. Slowsnow says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I love FKA Twig’s music and her dancing. She is one of a kind. It’s not a style you like or don’t, it’s just her. And that’s powerful. Also, she is a really talented dancer with choreographies that are both contemporary and universal. Her video Video Girl is a difficult subject turned into an incredible physical performance (she said she was thinking of the racist abuse she was getting online and drew inspiraiton from it). Beyoncé took a lot of inspiration from her beautiful video Two Weeks for her Grammy extravaganza.

    Reply
    • Merry says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:04 am

      I adore FKA Twigs. And I think her live performances are amazing. Seriously, if you have idle time just watch those (my fav is one from Kimmels show in which she dances with wind blown scarfs). But Beyonces performance wasnt drawn from that anymore than FKAs Two Weeks video is pinched from Aaliyahs Queen of the Damned. Lots of artists, black and white have performed as goddesses. Oshun seems to be a particular favorite. Beyonce seems to have been performing as a fertility godess which FKA Twigs hasnt done as far as I am aware. They all put a different spin on it and honestly, do we need to be constantly pitting female artists like this.

      Reply
      • Another Anne says:
        February 17, 2017 at 8:13 am

        So true. You don’t see people accusing male artists of copying each other, even though a lot of their videos are same old, same old.

      • Slowsnow says:
        February 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

        oooohhh @Merry How I regret to have mentioned Beyoncé. I am tired of this conversation. I said “drew inspiration” not copied so as not to go on about this again. I have my opinion about B but I have said it once and that’s enough.
        It’s hard being very original and you find lots of repeated moves in dance and props in shows, that’s just the way it is, and that’s all I will say about it.
        Thanks for the Kimmel reference, though! 🙏
        I can watch this woman dance for hours.

    • ChildofGod says:
      February 17, 2017 at 8:10 am

      Sorry, but FKA Twigs is nowhere near Beyoncé level… she’s a cool indie artist, but Beyoncé is true sensation and one of the most influential artists ever… twigs can only wish

      Reply
  8. mia girl says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    They both look good.
    Bringing her on the RC of his film premiere seems like a big deal, right? He must be seriously smitten.

    Hope he makes late night appearances to promote the LCOZ. He’s always fun to watch in interviews.

    Reply
  9. Trixie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:51 am

    What’s with the saddle bags on her hips?

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:53 am

    They look so happy. Good for them!

    Reply
  11. robyn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:59 am

    They look adorable together … and actually a bit shy.

    Reply
  12. K2 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I think she’s extremely talented, and very beautiful. She’s had so much disgusting, racist bullshit to cope with, for the sin of meeting and getting together with a man years after a messy break-up a bunch of whackos were way, way too invested in, that I can’t help hoping they live happily ever after as a couple to give the racist, misogynist idiots the finger.

    They look really fantastic in these images, too. They’re an incredibly good looking couple. And it’s always great to see people looking happy.

    Reply
  13. EMc says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:07 am

    It’s refreshing to see her smile. She’s always been unique and quirky, but she looks beautiful with a smile on.

    Reply
  14. Another Anne says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:10 am

    They look beautiful together. He looks flawless in that suit. And I love her outfit, it suits her perfectly.

    They’ve been together a long time now, and it’s great to see them looking so happy. The abuse they got in the early days was terrible, and I love that they stayed classy and rose above it.

    Reply
  15. astrid says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I can’t get past her nose ring. I like his hipster suit

    Reply
  16. TheSageM says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:17 am

    This guy seems to go for women who never close their mouths. KStew was the same.

    Reply

