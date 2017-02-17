Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs were loved up at ‘City of Z’ London premiere

Ooooh! I wasn’t expecting this. Last night was the big London premiere of The Lost City of Z, fresh off the cast’s promotion at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this week. I wasn’t expecting the London premiere so soon, so that came as a surprise for me. But the even bigger surprise was that Rob’s fiancee came out for the premiere!! FKA Twigs was there and they seemed especially loved-up on the red carpet. Like, I can feel their sexual chemistry. Fifty Shades of Sparkles, only this couple actually likes each other. I want to see more of that.

Incidentally, there’s always a lot of stuff about how they’re either breaking up or secretly married. For what it’s worth, I think they had a cooling off period last year, probably around the time that Rob was making this movie, but they are fine now. They’ve gotten a lot smarter about flying under the radar, and I think they’ve both moved back home to London. And no, I don’t think they’ve gotten married yet. This is also the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together since last year’s Met Gala (May 2016).

As for fashion… Twigs looks great here. Her pantsuit is Givenchy and I’m into it, absurd pockets and all. I love her hair and makeup here too. As for Rob…in Berlin, Rob reclaimed the quirky hipster avant-garde fashion-forward mantle which we knew he was capable of years ago. He wore a crazy fur (?) coat and high-water pants with combat boots. He wore a cropped turtleneck cardigan which looked very “Kardashian.” And it was all Dior. At the London premiere, he also wore Dior but he went for a traditional-seeming suit. Nice.