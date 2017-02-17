Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs were loved up at ‘City of Z’ London premiere

Ooooh! I wasn’t expecting this. Last night was the big London premiere of The Lost City of Z, fresh off the cast’s promotion at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this week. I wasn’t expecting the London premiere so soon, so that came as a surprise for me. But the even bigger surprise was that Rob’s fiancee came out for the premiere!! FKA Twigs was there and they seemed especially loved-up on the red carpet. Like, I can feel their sexual chemistry. Fifty Shades of Sparkles, only this couple actually likes each other. I want to see more of that.
Incidentally, there’s always a lot of stuff about how they’re either breaking up or secretly married. For what it’s worth, I think they had a cooling off period last year, probably around the time that Rob was making this movie, but they are fine now. They’ve gotten a lot smarter about flying under the radar, and I think they’ve both moved back home to London. And no, I don’t think they’ve gotten married yet. This is also the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together since last year’s Met Gala (May 2016).
As for fashion… Twigs looks great here. Her pantsuit is Givenchy and I’m into it, absurd pockets and all. I love her hair and makeup here too. As for Rob…in Berlin, Rob reclaimed the quirky hipster avant-garde fashion-forward mantle which we knew he was capable of years ago. He wore a crazy fur (?) coat and high-water pants with combat boots. He wore a cropped turtleneck cardigan which looked very “Kardashian.” And it was all Dior. At the London premiere, he also wore Dior but he went for a traditional-seeming suit. Nice.
I love these two together.
Keep on with the Twee Hipster Artiste Fashion plate. I love all of it. And Twigs, please make another pretty video of you dancing. It doesn’t even need to be high production, I’ll watch it. I’m not even asking for new music. Just the dancing.
I find both od them very hipster try hard and annoying, but visually, they make a stunning couple.
I love these two and I always love seeing what FKA Twigs is wearing. I find her so interesting to look at.
Side note: I’ll bet a lot of the people who don’t like her and Sparkles as a couple are the same people who don’t like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Can you dislike them separately but like them together? Like, I find both of them pretentious and try hard, but they fit together very well.
Her pockets look like the panniers on my bike.
Nooo, Sparks. I want that dramatic Dior styling he had at the Berlinale.
Yeah, me too.
I’m so sure that FKA picked that look for him. Its her through and through.
Me three. I didn’t even know he can be that interesting and dramatic.
Ditto.
I love FKA Twig’s music and her dancing. She is one of a kind. It’s not a style you like or don’t, it’s just her. And that’s powerful. Also, she is a really talented dancer with choreographies that are both contemporary and universal. Her video Video Girl is a difficult subject turned into an incredible physical performance (she said she was thinking of the racist abuse she was getting online and drew inspiraiton from it). Beyoncé took a lot of inspiration from her beautiful video Two Weeks for her Grammy extravaganza.
I adore FKA Twigs. And I think her live performances are amazing. Seriously, if you have idle time just watch those (my fav is one from Kimmels show in which she dances with wind blown scarfs). But Beyonces performance wasnt drawn from that anymore than FKAs Two Weeks video is pinched from Aaliyahs Queen of the Damned. Lots of artists, black and white have performed as goddesses. Oshun seems to be a particular favorite. Beyonce seems to have been performing as a fertility godess which FKA Twigs hasnt done as far as I am aware. They all put a different spin on it and honestly, do we need to be constantly pitting female artists like this.
So true. You don’t see people accusing male artists of copying each other, even though a lot of their videos are same old, same old.
oooohhh @Merry How I regret to have mentioned Beyoncé. I am tired of this conversation. I said “drew inspiration” not copied so as not to go on about this again. I have my opinion about B but I have said it once and that’s enough.
It’s hard being very original and you find lots of repeated moves in dance and props in shows, that’s just the way it is, and that’s all I will say about it.
Thanks for the Kimmel reference, though! 🙏
I can watch this woman dance for hours.
Sorry, but FKA Twigs is nowhere near Beyoncé level… she’s a cool indie artist, but Beyoncé is true sensation and one of the most influential artists ever… twigs can only wish
Who is pitting women against each other here?! Dear lord, each one has her own style and FKA Twigs is just starting her career. Sheesh. It’s a great point for an emerging artist to have the greats watching her work. I said THE GREATS. Happy now??
I disagree with that statement on every level.
They both look good.
Bringing her on the RC of his film premiere seems like a big deal, right? He must be seriously smitten.
Hope he makes late night appearances to promote the LCOZ. He’s always fun to watch in interviews.
What’s with the saddle bags on her hips?
They look so happy. Good for them!
They look adorable together … and actually a bit shy.
I think she’s extremely talented, and very beautiful. She’s had so much disgusting, racist bullshit to cope with, for the sin of meeting and getting together with a man years after a messy break-up a bunch of whackos were way, way too invested in, that I can’t help hoping they live happily ever after as a couple to give the racist, misogynist idiots the finger.
They look really fantastic in these images, too. They’re an incredibly good looking couple. And it’s always great to see people looking happy.
It’s refreshing to see her smile. She’s always been unique and quirky, but she looks beautiful with a smile on.
They look beautiful together. He looks flawless in that suit. And I love her outfit, it suits her perfectly.
They’ve been together a long time now, and it’s great to see them looking so happy. The abuse they got in the early days was terrible, and I love that they stayed classy and rose above it.
I can’t get past her nose ring. I like his hipster suit
This guy seems to go for women who never close their mouths. KStew was the same.
