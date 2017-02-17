Us Weekly: Jennifer Garner is about to file for divorce from Ben Affleck

I’ve said this before and it bears repeating: Jennifer Garner’s people talk to US Weekly. They had the insider story of what happened on their breakup vacation over a year and a half ago, where she figured out that he was cheating with their nanny. US’s stories are often sympathetic to Garner and they have regular updates on her state of mind and whether she’s ready to file for divorce. Last summer, a year after nannygate, US said that the divorce was off because “things changed” and that “Jen seems to still be in love with Ben.” Sources were careful to mention that Affleck still stays in another bedroom however. After their tentative truce and show of togetherness this fall, things seemed to have changed again because US reports that Garner is about to file for divorce and that she means it this time.
Nearly two years after they first announced their split, Jennifer Garner is gearing up to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, Us Weekly can confirm.
Garner and Affleck, both 44, revealed in June 2015 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage. The pair met on set of 2001′s Pearl Harbor and fell in love while starring in 2003′s Daredevil. They tied the knot in June 2005 and share three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.
“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” a source close to the couple tells Us in regards to Garner’s plans to officially split from the actor. “They are both committed to their family.” A second source adds that Affleck has since moved out of their shared Brentwood home.
Incidentally, the Enquirer claims in this week’s print edition that Affleck must have moved back into the main house because the guest house on their estate is under renovation, as seen in aerial photos. I guess Affleck just moved out of the guest house and Garner is gutting it. So what changed? Affleck’s career is on the downswing (relatively speaking, I mean all he has to do is keep plugging away because he’s wildly successful by any standard) and he’s probably miserable and difficult. Live by Night tanked, he announced that he’s no longer directing the Batman movie and rumor has it he doesn’t want to be Batman any longer, either. I see Affleck chasing a lot of demons and imagine he can take that out on people close to him. Garner tried over and over, they were in therapy for years, and ultimately things didn’t change. I think this is the right decision for her and that it was a long time coming. However, I’ll believe it when I see it. Is she going to file the papers today or is this just a final warning to Affleck? Why not just file and let the press pick it up?
Here’s Garner doing a 5k with her kids on 2-12. That dog is so beautiful. Remember when it was a puppy?
She just can’t with that phoenix tattoo.
Sure, Jen * eyerolls*
ha ha. Well done
I guess her people really do leak to US and they are letting them get the scoop instead of just filing and letting TMZ or someone get it? Who knows. On one hand, I totally believe it because they’ve only been doing the church stroll since XMAS. The paps can’t find him anymore which leads me to believe that he moved out. On the other hand, this is the Doormat that we are talking about. She’ll never get a more famous husband than Ben. He and those kids are basically her career at this point. I’ll believe that she will file when I see it.
Timing makes sense given the vacation week coming up, if she does file today or next week. If she did this as a “final warning to Ben”, then she’s more desperate than I ever thought given how long this has been going on and also she would just be pulling her kids into another drawn out, confusing public spectacle. My guess is this is the agreed upon approach with Ben. He needs to let her look like the one who’s doing the leaving/filing. Even if this is some kind of strange tactic on her part, let’s face it, this marriage is dunzo.
I said this before. I think the dinner with her parents in November was probably to talk about how they’ve decided to take next steps. That is very likely also the reason for that 2-hour long counseling session recently, although stans wanted to believe it was all for a reconciliation – even though in both (and pretty much all) cases, they look completely disconnected.
JoJo – this marriage was always “done” you were the one that was always in denial, but leave it to you to blame Jen and not Ben, the dude slept with his kids’ nanny!!! Do you you need anymore proof he’s a douchebag? You will continue to be an apologist, you be you, and Ben is a weak human being that couldn’t do the filing himself even though he wanted out. US will probably have the Exclusive next week about who Ben has been dating, poor woman.
Up until this day, I do not understand how Garner waited so long to file after the nanny banging happened. Plus, leave it to Affleck to sleep with the least discret woman in HW. Girlfriend was papped more times in a week than Kate Middleton and Angelina Jolie together.
Edit: And I just realized I’m responding to another Kate.
@Kate – Really no need to be nasty. I’m not sure why you can’t understand what I’ve said from the beginning. I was never in denial about their relationship. I always thought it was over and done – for years. But I DID think that Garner would keep it going and try to reconcile no matter what. As for who’s fault it is, I’m not an affleck apologist at all. I do like him, yes, but I’m not oblivious to his demons. But while Ben has demons, at some point you also have to realize that Jen stayed in it and continued to have child after child. I don’t blame her for that either. She loved him. But I’m just saying, it always takes two to keep a long-term dysfunctional marriage going.
I’d take a blow torch to my guest house too after Affleck lived in it. Gut it Jen. Who knows what kind of sh*t he brought to that place…
can you imagine being their child? those 2 are exhausting.
as a child of divorced parents, it gets to a point where all you want is peace and stability. they should have already split by now. telling your children you’re separating then being wishy washy is confusing and incredibly selfish, those 2 are the worst.
I agree with CB, don’t hold your breath waiting for this to happen 😁
She’s done the right thing by her kids. They’ve been able to get used to their mum and dad not being together and so divorce won’t seem like an end to anything for them. The trouble for their family is going to come when one or both of them find a serious partner.
Just do it then. Has People said anything about this?
I think US has been the one Jen’s team typically goes to like cb mentioned, so this likely came from her camp. I bet People will have a story soon too, with some inevitable insights from Ben’s team. Both outlets have been pretty quiet on these two lately, so my guess is that they were promised some inside scoop like this.
I cannot believe these two are still married. Like The Town was shot in 2009 and with everything that happened at the times, the rumors about Blake Lively, the flirting on set and during interviews, the nude pics (who leaked them?) and all, I tought she would have kicked him into another timeline. But no, they had another kid. And then the handpicking of Emily for Gone Gril and then … the nanny.
She is very forgiving.
That dog is precious. Who needs a man like Ben Affleck when you have a golden retriever like that at home. Golden in the bed, Ben in the dog house.
Golden Retrievers are always better than a man, especially Batfleck. No contest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t this happened already? This is the worlds longest breakup, someone just move to the summer home or have the locks changed. I’m beginning to think Jen is one of those people who always want to “talk about us” ; the Chinese water torture method of emotion then snaps you back with “how could you do this, were finished”. (10 min later his phone rings and she’s like, oh hey I miss you)
He’s douche just pull the trigger, sister.
Wow at the comments disparaging her for trying to stick it out and make it work etc. Divorce is a big deal to some people. Being in love and having children makes people do things that might not make sense from the outside looking in. It’s their lives. I am sure they are doing the best they can with the situation.
I don’t care anything about her but the comments on this subject are usually just gross. Like she’s some desperate little woman that needs a man.
“Like she’s some desperate little woman that needs a man.” I can only speak for myself but that’s pretty much my opinion of her. She’s been clinging to him for years, keeping him around with Band-Aid babies and media manipulations. I don’t feel sorry for her because according to her, her eyes were open the whole time. She knew what she was doing.
“Like she’s some desperate little woman that needs a man.”
No, she is just a multimillionaire actress who acts like she needs a man.
The comments are only pointing out what her own actions show. If he cheated once and it truly was a mistake, and he truly was repentant, then sure-work that right out. But this is entirely different-the man is basically a proven serial cheater with an alcohol and gambling problem, to the point where he is allowing himself to be papped with his sober coach. I’m sorry, but theres a point at which “being in love” and “wanting to preserve the family” no longer make sense, and she’s reached it.
i take it you’re not a child of divorced parents, right? trust me, every child who had to deal with divorce would tell you more or less the same thing. if it doesn’t work and it’s making everyone miserable, it’s better to act like adults and give peace and stability to your children by making a choice. it’s selfish to force your children into situations that can be very confusing because ‘being in love’ makes you act in ways that make no sense.
my parents did the whole we’re separating, no wait, oh wait we’re separating thing for a couple of years before finally pulling the plug, and even though we were sad, once they actually did it we all felt lighter and eventually happier. love doesn’t have to be super dramatic and difficult, and that’s what you teach your children when you stick with a partner that cheats on you.
Lots of women stay with men for all sorts of reasons, I guess.
I am the child of a divorce and the drama didn’t stop after the divorce so I didn’t see the point. But everyone’s experience is their own.
Kind of funny how you guys see her as a doormat. Do you see Hillary Clinton the same way? Pretty sure her husband has always run around on her and humiliated her. Yet a lot of people want to make her out as some great feminist. I am not judging her… I just don’t see the difference.
Clinton never tried to sell her marriage as some kind of fantasy Camelot like Jen did. The entire world has known that Hillary stayed in the marriage for her political aspirations.
Christine… There is absolutely no difference. Both chose to stay for some reason even though their husbands cheat and humiliate them. Acting like Hillary is better for whatever reason doesn’t make sense. It is the same thing.
I am not judging either one. Different people have different ideas about what marriage means and different standards for their partners. My pride wouldn’t allow me to stay with Bill Clinton or Ben affleck… I think too highly of myself. But I am not either of these women. They live their own lives.
The day Garner goes on national TV to defend late term abortion (one of the most heartbreaking, shattering decision a woman has to take) the way HRC did during the third presidential debate, I will consider her a feminist icon.
@Lalu I don’t see Hillary Clinton as some great feminist. She’s a social-climbing opportunist, just like Garner. Both must have severely low self-esteem to put up with what they have.
Timing does make sense – I agree – before Holiday weekend and no movie promotions for either one in the near future. It’s interesting that Jen is the one filing, as I thought the story went – that she was going to make him file. Maybe she has been with someone new (covertly) and wants to finally move on. That would also be in line with him moving off the property – especially – since when we do see him – he seems to be seen with new cars (previously with the exception of his classic cars, they seemed to be Shari g the same set of cars).
Good to see them moving on one way or another.
Non story of the year award. But I covet the dog – the golden retriever, not Ben.
I was just coming to talk about the dog! So pretty! I have a golden and she never looks so well groomed even after I’ve spent an hour brushing her.
Who wants to bet that nothing will come of this story? True it is US Weekly and her PR people basically use it as another social media account but — watch: another year or two will pass and still no one will have filed.
I feel like something must have happened to have finally triggered this. I wonder if that pic of him in Cabo with another woman was legit and he spent Valentine’s with her? And moved out because of her? Jen may have finally realized that she’s not going to get him back and is going to file. Should have done this years ago, IMO. It has dragged on for way too long. He would have been served with divorce papers after the whole nanny thing if he were my husband. How do you even consider taking him back after he was caught sexing the caretaker of your kids? Does she not have any pride or self-respect?
. He would have been served with divorce papers after the whole nanny thing if he were my husband. How do you even consider taking him back after he was caught sexing the caretaker of your kids?
This. Sleeping with your kids’ nanny is a few steps shy from sleeping with a family member. It’s so ;ow. He should have been showed the door after that.
If she were waiting to find a bigger news story to hide behind, she couldn’t have done any better.
Wait, so she never filed before this?!? Wut? Admittedly I don’t follow all of this that closely but he cheated with THE NANNY and she never even filed?! Insane. For some reason I thought that she had filed for divorce waaaaaay back when they issued that press release and had been working out the divorce details until now. That was years ago. Wow. That’s pathetic. lol
Well I see the DM and everyone else jumped right on this. Will Gossip Cop post anything or have Jen’s PR people abandoned that sad little site? I wonder what happened that she is finally filing now?? One of the DM comments speculates that he impregnated another woman. That would be such sweet irony, considering that’s how JEN got Ben to commit to her in the first place. That would be awesome.
A BIGGER story is coming I’m sure, that’s how this usually plays out, and it will be about Ben’s new love no doubt, that’s how US Weekly treated their break up, a few covers of them splitting up and details then BAM the real exclusive”nannygate”. The timing is perfect, as far as no movies coming out anytime soon, kids are on winter break, they’ll probably lay low. Ben is nowhere to be found, probably shacking up with his girlfriend, he spends more time with his new gf than he does his own kids.
US is going to look so stupid if she/they don’t actually file.
Is it wrong that I can say with conviction that I could give a dusty fart about either one of them? She’s not going anywhere just like his hideous carpenter crack.
FINALLY HALLEJUAH(sp watev)
i was on this site and someone says she must be comforting to him in times of scandal….like a comfortable pair of shoes… I HOLLERED at that comment like tears of laughter….jeez love this site
but back to Jen….girl gtfo and live life, ben not really checking for you.
I wonder if she is still in love with him. I know she’s “addicted” to him as far as her image goes, and wants to always be perceived as a wholesome mother, etc., but is she still hoping he will finally want to be with her? Or maybe the hideous back tattoo killed it once and for all……
