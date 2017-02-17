“Justin Bieber is being investigated for headbutting someone” links
  • February 17, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Bieber goes into the gas station

Justin Bieber is being investigated for allegedly headbutting someone. [Dlisted]
Maggie Gyllenhaal is over the Berlinale. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jared Kushner whined to Time Warner executives about CNN’s coverage. [Jezebel]
Jessica Biel will probably wear Ralph Lauren to the Oscars. [LaineyGossip]
I’m actually really excited about the new Handmaid’s Tale. [Pajiba]
Emily Ratajkowski wandered around NYC & looked cold. [Popoholic]
Kellyanne Conway will never answer the question. [OMG Blog]
Lisa Vanderpump feels vindicated. [Reality Tea]
Gigi Hadid shows off her stomach at NYFW. [The Blemish]
Hailey Baldwin’s legs are fine, I don’t get why we’re nitpicking. [Moe Jackson]
Courtney Stodden says words. [Wonderwall]

7 Responses to ““Justin Bieber is being investigated for headbutting someone” links”

  Rose says:
    February 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Why are you even linking to a site that gives ladies number rating on thier legs? I thought this was the type of thing was not okay here?

    Reply
  savu says:
    February 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    That a man gets to debate whether a woman’s legs are a 6 or 7 based on “marks” and “needs airbrushing”, and then a women-run site links to it – is exactly what’s wrong with patriarchal body image issues in this world.

    If her legs are only a 6, Moe would hate to see mine… #bruises #birthmarks #NORMAL

    Reply
  Ayra. says:
    February 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    WMag just did this really amazing video in solidarity with immigrants affected by Emperor Cheeto by showing how some of the most recognizable faces in today’s fashion industry are in fact immigrants themselves (some of which I was actually surprised by). Here’s the link:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE0Qx_P0BwU

    Reply
  Chicken says:
    February 17, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Anyone see the latest Lainey blind? It will take A LOT to convince me that this is anyone other than Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate. I mean, it fits PERFECTLY.

    http://www.laineygossip.com/Didnt-offer-a-ride-blind-riddle/46293

    Reply
  rose says:
    February 17, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Hey, What happened to the Emma Watson post? Or was there one? ?Im bugging today.

    Reply
  Tiffany :) says:
    February 17, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    I am soooo tired of rich assh*les being allowed to beat people on a regular basis without facing legal consequences for it. Can this trend end, please?

    Reply
  robyn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Ouch … can I just say this story sounds like it was made for buttheads.

    Reply

