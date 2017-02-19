Angelina Jolie & her kids premiered ‘First They Killed My Father’ in Cambodia

Angelina Jolie spent several months in Cambodia last year filming First They Killed My Father, a true story based on the memoir of the same name, documenting the atrocities committed during the Khmer Rouge. Angelina was in post-production on the film throughout her personal controversies and divorce drama last fall, and I believe she pushed back the premiere because of some of the divorce stuff. But this weekend, she was in Cambodia for the world premiere of the film, and she brought all six of her kids to the premiere.
The premiere was actually a huge deal in Cambodia. They premiered it in Siem Reap, at the Terrace of the Elephant in Angkor Wat. The king and queen of Cambodia were in attendance. Angelina wore a hot pink gown and the king gave her a bouquet of flowers. You can see more photos here. This also happened:
While speaking at the premiere, Jolie referenced her deep connection to Cambodia since it is where her first child, Maddox, is from.
“I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country,” she said. “This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people. Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia. Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox.”
Maddox himself took center stage when he spoke to audience, saying: “Thank you everyone for attending tonight. We finally made it. It’s a great honor to present this film to all of you, and to stand by my mother and my family. And now I’d like to introduce my little sister Shiloh, as she has something to say.”
Little Shiloh then stepped up to the microphone and told the crowd in Khmer: “My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia.”
At the press conference, Jolie said she thinks of Cambodia “like a second home,” adding, “Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”
Aw, Shiloh learned some Khmer!!! And Maddox too! Maddox actually worked on the film as a production assistant, and probably an extra too? It’s great that she got to bring all of the kids to Cambodia and they all seem so supportive of their mom.
Here are some additional photos from the Daily Mail. You know who is becoming a crazy-handsome young man? Pax. It’s the haircut! It’s really flattering.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I’m not crazy about any of the dresses, but that’s kind of beside the point because Jolie does look very lovely anyway – and dare I say better than she’s looked over the past year or so.
They all look very happy to be there. It’s nice to see given everything they’ve been dealing with.
I read that Pink represents empowerment in Cambodia so that could have influenced Angelina’s choice.
The colour looks lovely on her so I can ignore the dress design 😄
Omg Angelina looks gorgeous. She looks healthier? Fuller? I don’t know, but look at that face. Gosh, she looks amazing.
And the kids…. they are adorable. And when did the twins grow up so much? I feel old lol
She is looking gorgeous and the children all look happy. It was cute the way Maddox announced that his sister wanted to say something and how Shiloh just said her name and how she loves the country.
The Royals, several diplomats and ministers, almost 1000 survivors of the genocide were all present at the screening.
I read several interviews from those survivors who saw the movie yesterday and said it brought tears to their eyes. That Angelina and Loung Ung has done a tremendous job in showing the horror but also the human resiliency to survivor such a trauma.
I am also very glad to see Angelina and Loung still being close friends since 2001. It’s also clear just how much Cambodia means to Angelina.
Wow. Glad to see all the kids doing well. And that hot pink looks great on Angelina.
And the picture of Angie hugging Vivienne is giving me all the feels.
Brad and Angelina look better since the divorce announcement. Guess it was the right choice to end this toxic relationship. They probably just should have done it earlier.
Look at Pax, handsome! They all look happy and healthy.
Angelina looks sensational!..There are more pics of her in that hot pink dress..Fab!…Great to see the kids all grown(hey pax😉)lol..& they seem healthy & happy which is always great!
mesmerising
I read the book on which this film is based a few years ago–just wow. I recommend it highly. I look forward to seeing this film.
I wonder what Brad s OR team is giving Page Six to keep bashing Angelina. Well Brad got what he wanted. Mr Hollywood title I s now his. He will show up front and center at the Oscars. Makes me realize that just maybe his hooking up with Angelina was part of his Mr Hollywood plan all along. Angelina will be fine and will still have her Hollywood friends but she will do it as she always h as in her own way. Breaks my heart that Brad h a s been such a disappointment to her and her kids. His public relations wins the prize but they always h ave. Angelina h as always been blamed for his indiscretions.
Angelina looks great! Getting rid of that albatross around her neck has clearly been good for her. The kids look very nice. I saw a video of Maddox and Shiloh addressing the audience at the premier and they handled it so well. As an Angie fan, it makes me really happy to see her and them all looking so well. Can’t wait to see what Angie does next in her professional life.
