Angelina Jolie & her kids premiered ‘First They Killed My Father’ in Cambodia

Angelina Jolie spent several months in Cambodia last year filming First They Killed My Father, a true story based on the memoir of the same name, documenting the atrocities committed during the Khmer Rouge. Angelina was in post-production on the film throughout her personal controversies and divorce drama last fall, and I believe she pushed back the premiere because of some of the divorce stuff. But this weekend, she was in Cambodia for the world premiere of the film, and she brought all six of her kids to the premiere.

The premiere was actually a huge deal in Cambodia. They premiered it in Siem Reap, at the Terrace of the Elephant in Angkor Wat. The king and queen of Cambodia were in attendance. Angelina wore a hot pink gown and the king gave her a bouquet of flowers. You can see more photos here. This also happened:

While speaking at the premiere, Jolie referenced her deep connection to Cambodia since it is where her first child, Maddox, is from. “I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country,” she said. “This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people. Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia. Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox.” Maddox himself took center stage when he spoke to audience, saying: “Thank you everyone for attending tonight. We finally made it. It’s a great honor to present this film to all of you, and to stand by my mother and my family. And now I’d like to introduce my little sister Shiloh, as she has something to say.” Little Shiloh then stepped up to the microphone and told the crowd in Khmer: “My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia.” At the press conference, Jolie said she thinks of Cambodia “like a second home,” adding, “Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”

Aw, Shiloh learned some Khmer!!! And Maddox too! Maddox actually worked on the film as a production assistant, and probably an extra too? It’s great that she got to bring all of the kids to Cambodia and they all seem so supportive of their mom.

Here are some additional photos from the Daily Mail. You know who is becoming a crazy-handsome young man? Pax. It’s the haircut! It’s really flattering.

