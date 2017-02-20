NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving: ‘The earth is flat… it’s right in front of our faces’

The NBA All-Stars game went down in New Orleans this weekend and it turned into a big social media event for various reasons. One, Twitter wouldn’t stop clowning on poor Master P and his too-tight beige-mustard ensemble. Two, Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving truly and absolutely KNOWS that the earth is flat. Because this is conversation we’re having in 2017, in Emperor Baby Fists’ America. We actually are devoting brain cells to the fact that a multimillionaire athlete broadcasts his ignorance at NBA All-Stars weekend. I mean… dude. Science is not a debate, man. The earth is not round. Stop asking him these questions!
After broadcasting to the universe that he thinks the Earth is flat, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving on Saturday explained why he did so.
“The fact that that could be news all over the world just shows you how it is,” Irving told reporters Saturday. “The fact that it’s a social phenomenon — ‘Kyrie thinks the world is flat’ — is hilarious to me. … That it could actually be news.”
Irving made headlines after discussing conspiracy theories on the Road Trippin’ with RJ & Channing podcast with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.
“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving told Jefferson and Frye while recording the podcast on an airplane. “The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. … It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”
He reiterated those beliefs to ESPN’s Arash Markazi on Friday.
“I think people should do their own research, man,” Irving told ESPN. “Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or they’ll throw it in the water. But I think it’s interesting for people to find out on their own. I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts.”
On Saturday, after being peppered with questions, Irving explained his thinking further.
“I think that there’s just so much, I guess — I don’t know if you can even call it news — there are so many real things going on, actual, like, things that are going on that’s changing the shape, the way of our lives. And I think it sometimes gets skewed because of who we are in the basketball world, and, ‘Oh man, what does he actually think? Oh, no, I don’t like hearing … the world is flat, or he thinks the world can’t be round.’ You know, I know the science, I know everything possible — not everything possible — but the fact that that actually could be real news, that people are actually asking me that — ‘It’s a social phenomenon. What do you think about it? Are you going to try to protect your image?’ I mean, it really doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t matter. The fact that it’s a conversation? I’m glad that it got people talking like this: ‘Kyrie actually thinks the world is flat.’”
It got so bad that even LeBron James had to weigh in, saying “if he decides he wants to say the Earth is flat, so be it. He’s an interesting guy, and he believes it.” Because what else can you say? I suppose you could say, “Um, the earth IS NOT FLAT and it’s a horrible, irresponsible message to send to children around the world. The earth is round and science is not opinion.” I hate that we’re all *shrug* about this. I mean, it IS funny. But it’s also disturbing how many people are not even going to argue the finer points of this.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
Clearly he didn’t watch the SpaceX launch yesterday or else he’d have seen video evidence that the Earth is round.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, reporters have been asking players whether or not the Earth was flat all weekend, and so far Draymond Green, Nick Young and Wilson Chandler have agreed with Kyrie.
These people went to college. Now, I know that in the American school system athletes get a major pass, but this is first grade level knowledge. Also they fly in planes all the time. If nothing else, they could just LOOK outside of a window.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, I’m not sure some athletes even have a first grade knowledge level on some topics. I heard a story last year about college athletes at U of North Carolina and how much support they need academically. Supposedly many of them come in reading at barely a fourth grade level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ESMOM UNC alum here. Don’t rope us into this one, we have enough problems on our own. This man went to Duke! We hardly ever get to claim academic superiority to Duke, let us have our day in the sun! 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The favourite TV show for the Sixlets last year was a BBC documentary series called American High School. It was a great series and we all loved it. The Sixlets were completely open-mouthed at the sports scholarship thing – “You can get into university by being good at basketball? OMG.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Croatia, if you’re a top level athlete, you get a maximum of 5% of added points to enter university. But most athletes don’t go to university or get their degrees after they retire because it’s virtually impossible to be a top level athlete and go to school.
But these guys, do they just get a diploma handed to them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today, I shall believe that the Brexit vote did not happen and Trump was not elected president.
And if any of you try to deny this, MY VALID BELIEF, I shall know without question that you are only protecting your image. Do your bloody research. Then get back to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The earth is flat, climate change is a hoax, and coal will soon be cheaper than natural gas. It’s amazing what some people will believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of a Facebook video I saw of a father talking to his baby girl, as she insisted that numbers go “One, Two, Three, Five.” And he kept telling her, no, baby, its “One, Two, Three, FOUR, five.” But she would not back down. She KNEW four didn’t exist. It was right in front of her face. Except mommy eventually asked her to count to four, she conceded that the number four does indeed exist, and she’s like 3 years old.
Put down the LSD, dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, there are worse things people believe in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, I’m sorry, this is not something you “believe in.” It’s not an opinion. It’s not a spiritual conviction. It’s a lie. It’s a lie that can be disproved with scientific evidence and facts and a 30 second google search. By saying this is something he “believes in,” you insinuate that it’s up for debate. Nope. Scientific facts are not up for debate, unless someone comes out with solid evidence to the contrary. This guy is just a d!ck.
I don’t think its as harmless as you say it is, at all. This is a dangerous, slippery slope to go down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. It’s part of the current phenomenon of dismissing anything you don’t like as “fake news.” I seriously cannot believe what passes for public discourse anymore. It’s like ignorance has become a badge of honor or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That attitude is part of the problem. Just because there are worse things to believe in doesn’t make this specific instance any less frustrating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was sick last week and spend one day watching an older call-in show on youtube (here in Germany). One caller had the same theory. Media and science is lying to us and the earth is flat… The host of the show was shocked. No matter what he said, the caller always had another argument. Lenses in your eyes, fake science (of course) and an over all conspiracy. He even said that ships are going in circles and not falling of at the end of the world because there is a big wall of ice!
I have the feeling the whole world is going crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a whole movement of “truthers” that believe the Earth is flat. I am not one of them. But tbh I don’t care what Kyrie thinks…….., as long as he continues to be a magician on the court and help bring the Cavs another ring. He is 24 years old and impossibly fantastic on the court. I have a little Kyrie doll given to me by my six year old nephew. I love you Uncle Drew, keep making those plays that amaze, but maybe keep some of those theories on the low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG wt actual f … could you give me the name of the show? German, too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mimi: It was an episode of Domian. Just search for Domian and Die Erde ist eine Scheibe on youtube. I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His poor communication skills lets me know that he is not one for deep thoughts. If a person makes a statement like this, at least have a vocabulary to explain your stance. He kept going back to the fact that this has become a thing on social media… what does that have to do with him saying the earth is flat? Maybe he’s trying to say he’s surprised people are taking him seriously and making this a news topic. Yeah, that’s what I choose to believe he means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people ( mainly Cavs fans) say he’s either trolling for fun or going full meta and showing how the media is ridiculous in blowing up such stupid stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that’s true. It was my teen kids who told me about this yesterday and my first reaction was “he has got to be joking or trolling.” They said no and sort of shrugged it off as funny and sort of sad that someone could be so “dumb.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know – I mean, a few months ago I would have said, no, the American people are smart enough not to elect Mr. Babyfist as president, and then look what happened. And then I thought, well, at least they will impeach him for gross violation of laws (I’m talking about his business ties, not his general craziness), but nope, no impeachment yet. I could go on.
So who knows, maybe the earth IS flat after all. Who’s been telling you that the earth isn’t flat? Fake news media? Don’t believe them! They want you to leave the house and walk to the end of the earth and you will FALL OFF!!! It’s definitely a conspiracy, a conspiracy be female, muslim, immigrants. GAY female Muslim immigrants. From Sweden. Yep, sounds about right to me. So let’s ask emperor BabyFists about this. He knows best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure Baby Firsts would love to weigh in on this. Intellectually it’s right in his wheelhouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone ship this idiot to space so he can see for himself. Its not even an argument thing Ugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he’s a completely uneducated fool and I’m not sure how he got through school never having that idea corrected in a class. I have my masters degree in STEM so obviously this is ridiculous to me. But you can’t blame that on Trump. he would
have been primarily educated under Obama, so,…strange comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly read this in shock…. I didn’t even know that it was even up for consideration???? But one thing I would like to know , if the earth is flat then how does the solar system work etc?? Okay I’m gonna have to google now , there goes my kunch break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take another hit off that bong, Kyrie….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a daily cannabis consumer and I know the earth is round, science is real, global warming is a thing, and alternative facts are lies. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here here, Shambles… if anything, I find science *more* interesting when I’m high.
I wonder what astronauts think of this whole “debate”. What would he say to someone who watched Earth spin from the ISS?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find the celebration of stupidity and anti-intellectualism to be funny at all. That’s how we ended up with Trump as president. Viewpoints like this should just be dismissed, not given air time.
I also don’t understand how it’s possible for someone in this day and age to believe the earth is flat. You can actually see the curvature of the earth from an airplane and we have satellite images of the earth proving that it’s, you know, round. Also, people have sailed around the world (Magellan!!) and didn’t fall off the edge, so ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell me Kyrie Irving, if the world is flat; then why is the Western Hemisphere ( like the U.S.A) is Monday 8 a.m and across the Pacific (let’s say Australia for example) is 12 a.m Tuesday Morning. Can you explain to me now why the earth is flat? I would love to hear it.
Now I am now saying you’re an idiot… that would be wrong of me but I just don’t think you are not thinking clearly. So next time, please, please, please… THINK BEFORE YOU SPEAK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, I’ve read a bit about the flat earth movement ( yep, there is a movement) and they have explanations for everything. The explanations are insane, but these people can spin any argument to suit them. It’s somewhat facinating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fell down “The Earth is Flat!” rabbit hole on the Internet. It was…interesting.
But my favorite was someone who seriously posted a picture of a ice wall as proof that there was an end to the flat world and that the government was keeping it from us.
That ice wall, of course, was a picture from Game of Thrones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse