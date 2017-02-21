Adele: George Michael’s family wanted me to do the Grammys tribute solo

Immediately following the Grammys two Sundays ago, people began wondering how it was that Adele was chosen to do the George Michael tribute solo. According to gossip, Grammy producers originally wanted Adele, Beyonce and Rihanna to do the tribute together, and they wanted the three women to do one of George Michael’s more iconic songs – iconic in America, I think – like “Freedom” or “One More Try” maybe. Some say that Adele pulled rank and demanded to do the tribute alone. Some say that producers jettisoned Beyonce and Rihanna from the tribute when producers saw how keen Adele was to do it solo. Now Adele says that George Michael’s family asked that she alone do the tribute:
Adele has revealed that George Michael’s family only wanted her to perform a tribute to him at the year’s Grammys.
Adele told Sunday People : “I was devastated, I had to go for a walk on my own and on Boxing Day I said to Simon, my partner, I have to do that tribute. They didn’t want a tribute at first – his family and camp – and they came back and were very specific that it be me. I said, ‘Great, I have got something in the pipeline. If you want me to do it, I will do it.’”
Adele, 28, added: “When the video came out, I was blown away by how f–king hot he was.”
“It is exceptional how good looking he was.” She also said George, whose hits included “Faith” and “Father Figure,” influenced her with his views on life and fame.
She said: “I found him one of the truest icons, because when people are that famous there is not fakeness in a bad way but they put on an alter ego to protect themselves, and rightly so. I understand and appreciate that.”
Does this make you think less of Adele? Last week, people were really mad at her because it felt like she had flat-out rejected the idea of performing with Rihanna and Beyonce. My take at the time was that it was the producers’ call, and if they really wanted those three women to do it, they would have gotten it, probably. But now I do think that Adele basically forced the Grammys to do it her way, because she was trying to honor his family’s wishes. Is that a drama-queen move or was she just using her power to have the tribute be family-approved? I don’t know. I still think it would have been cool to have Bey and Rih up there too.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I bet the family’s regretting it now, big time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
would Beyonce have performed twice? Once with two other powerful female singers and then with her solo set?
I don’t think it would have happened that way, but I think honoring family wishes is important, I hope Adele doesn’t turn out to be a hidden diva.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adele performed twice, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor song choice for the tribute,IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a problem with the way it was done or handled, especially if the family had specific requests. Beyonce doesn’t need to be a part of EVERYTHING for it to be great…and RiRi…no, not for this. A British icon honoring/memorializing another British icon – I’m fine with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“British icon honoring another British icon” Uhmmmm. Is that what this is about? George Micheal surprisingly has worked with Beyonce and not Adele so I’m sure he would have been okay with the other women too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@InVain – Adele a British icon? Icon?! LOL!
She most certainly is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what the family thinks of that idea now lol. Also curious about why they wanted only Adele… 🤔 Anyway bringing up the behind-the-scenes info piece by piece isn’t going to make people forget about the performance/think about it differently if that’s the route Adele’s going for. Move on and do better next time I say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m even more curious than you on that lynnie. And yeah, why did they want just Adele? You have the option of having Bey, Rih and Adele together and you choose just Adele? It doesn’t even add up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably just cause she’s a Londoner like him, maybe it just felt the most appropriate to them for a Brit to do it alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, if the family wanted it that way, it’s the way it should bave been done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She destroyed that song. Even after restarting she was flat and pitchy. And that’s two Grammys in a row. Would we make that excuse Of bad productions for someone else? And I bet any other person would be branded a diva and ripped apart for going about it the way she did
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a reporter and I unfortunately have to work with grieving families on a regular basis. I can totally understand how she’d just want to do what they asked. Not a diva move at all, if it’s what they wanted and she was fighting for them. I can’t imagine grieving someone I loved on any kind of stage, whether it was on local news or at the Grammys. So in your story you throw in the line about how they had an infectious laugh, or you do the tribute solo. Whatever little thing you can do for them, you do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have to do that tribute. They didn’t want a tribute at first – his family and camp – and they came back and were very specific that it be me. I said, ‘Great, I have got something in the pipeline. If you want me to do it, I will do it.”
I don’t know. I don’t REALLY care when it comes down to it – but it sounded like she had it in her head from the time she found out he had passed that she wanted to do the tribute – which – whatever. Was she actually friends with him? Or did she just admire him? Because if she wasn’t friends with him, I find the whole thing kind of strange – like her first reaction was that she NEEDED to perform a tribute.
I never really know how to take her. I think she gets a lot of free passes compared to other celebrities when it comes to interviews. As someone with a sailor mouth, I find it strange when she curses during professional moments – I turn my potty mouth off when necessary. Especially strange when someone like KStew can speak in the same way and get ripped up for it and very little said about Adele.
Adele has a powerful voice, and her songs are well loved – but I’m not really a fan. I still will belt the odd song in the car if it comes on the radio, but I don’t ever go seeking out an Adele song. I find her music all is kind of the same “woe is me, sadness and exes are all I have” kind of stuff – a very pretty version of that, but it kinds kind of stale for me at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Adele but that tribute was awful.
She destroyed that song.
And why people have to always throw Beyonce’ in the bunch? She doesn’t have to be in everything. To me her performance at the Grammys was more than enough. A snoozefest to be precise, it seemed like it lasted forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse