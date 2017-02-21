Angelina Jolie: It’s ‘un-American’ to spread fear or hate or divide people by race

I have two little catch-up pieces from Angelina Jolie’s Cambodian trip this weekend. Jolie brought all six kids to Cambodia for the premiere of her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father. The premiere had Cambodian royalty in attendance, and Maddox and Shiloh both spoke Khmer on stage. Angelina also sat down for her first exclusive interview – first since she filed for divorce last year – with the BBC. It didn’t seem like any question was off-limits, and the BBC basically gave her the space to talk about the situation with Brad. What I didn’t realize is that the BBC also asked Jolie specifically about Trump and her NYT editorial about the refugee ban. This is what she had to say:

On America & the Trump presidency: “The American people are bigger than any president. I suppose I have faith in my country and in what it is founded on and the values we hold dear. I believe that many of the things that we’re hearing that we feel are based on a sense of spreading fear or hate or dividing people by race or judgement is un-American. At this time I think what is amazing is we are seeing people around the world start to speak out for their civil liberties and rights and what they feel. In America, we are hearing people say ‘this is un-American to me, this is unconstitutional to me. And this is who I am’.”

The rising ‘populist’ fervor around the world: “This is an old trick and we should know better [than] to fall for it. And I see it rising, and the only thing I can do is use my voice and encourage others. And raise my children to know right and wrong and to have a broader view of the world and to embrace their diversity and other people’s, and respect others. And I think that’s all we can do right now, is each and every person — each one of your listeners — we all just have to be the best of ourselves. Now more than ever, we really have to rise up and find our rational center, our who-we-are and what-do-we-stand-for. And we know it. We know what’s right and wrong.”

[From The BBC & Washington Times]

I like that she’s choosing to focus on being positive, and sure… five months ago, I would have said that I believe in the American people and I believe that fundamentally, rational people will do the right thing. Then Donald Trump won the presidency and now I wake up every morning with a stomach ache. And I agree with her about “populist” leaders too, because have you noticed that populism goes hand-in-hand with nativism, anti-intellectualism, jingoism, xenophobia, racism and more? Why not just call those populist leaders that? Instead we make “populist” the Alt-right terminology, when we should be saying “there’s been a rise in racism and fascism.”

Oh, and do you want to see Angelina and the kids cooking up some stir-fry scorpions in Cambodia?? ENJOY.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

43 Responses to “Angelina Jolie: It’s ‘un-American’ to spread fear or hate or divide people by race”

  1. Daisy says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:52 am

    That’s precisely very American. It’s been done for centuries, both home and abroad.

    Reply
  2. bap says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Angelina statement was absolutely correct.

    Reply
  3. Adorable says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I completely agree with her!Oh my Gosh after “The drought”I’m loving the Angie coverage & call me weird I’ve always wanted to hear how the kids voice sound like lol & after hearing Maddox,Shiloh now Knox speak/talk these kids are well raised!

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I think what she said was fine. It would be nice if her message was spread further than to the choir, so to speak.

    As for eating bugs, yuck. I know it’s common in many places, and probably no odder than eating other animals like we (not me, actually) do here in the west…but still.

    Reply
  5. applapoom says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Tbh I was kind of indifferent to her but I see now that she really is a remarkable person. She comes across as so warm, compassionate and intelligent in her interviews. Her kids must love her so much.

    Reply
  6. Neo says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Ya, technically, it’s not un-American to be racist. It’s un-American for the most racist party to win, though. And it’s uncivilized. So, as America becomes more civilized, racism is becoming less American.

    Reply
  7. Ophelia says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Dividing people by race is un-American? What about the Japanese-American Internment camps? Those were made by Americans.
    The Reservations and systematically oppressing the Native Indians through inhumane policies?

    The Pilgrims came to America not because they’re “religiously oppressed” in the usual sense of the term per se, but because they wanted to practice ultra-conservative religion and the moderates and liberals were like “sorry not today”, and so they went in search of a land where they can be as stuck up religiously as they like and force their beliefs on others.

    What I must say though Dividing by race, and Othering the Others is not the sole purview of Americans. It’s almost human nature. Xenophobia is an instinct, tolerance is learned.

    Reply
    • Crumpet says:
      February 21, 2017 at 8:53 am

      I agree with you. The current immigration policies have nothing to do with race however. Green card holders are now allowed back in – that was a mistake that was corrected. However, I fully support a more stringent screening of immigrants and refugees because all of the European countries that have wholeheartedly, and in good faith, taken immigrants and refugees without good vetting procedures are paying a terrible price. We can be humanitarian and smart at the same time.

      Reply
  8. adastraperaspera says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I agree with you that “populism” is not a helpful term in our current political situation. If anyone wants to use it, they should call it something like “fascist populism.” By definition, it actually describes people coming together to push for their interests against an elite group that holds power. Since Tr*mp is part of an elite who holds power, and he is handing every cabinet position to others in this group, to me it really makes no sense to call his followers “populists.”

    Reply
  9. Toot says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Angelina has more faith in the American people than I do. But I agree with what she said in theory.

    The kids are so cute, and I love that they seem very close with their mother.

    Reply
  10. Jess says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:08 am

    The simple idea of eating bugs is disgusting for most of us, but it’s done in several countries, including where some of her children are from, so I don’t see anything wrong with what they are doing. It’s part of their culture

    Reply
  11. Maya says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:15 am

    What a woman and a thoughtful answer to a question that many would struggle with. I have read about people attacking Trump and his supporters without backing up on their attacks. But there are few people like Angelina who uses words and their own conscience to get through to Trump and his cult followers.

    The children are so cute and well behaved. No matter what happens, both Angelina & Brad seem to have done a good job raising them with warmt, compassion and awareness of those who need help.

    And it’s clear in that video that those children adore their mother.

    Reply
    • Ophelia says:
      February 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Unfortunately she is preaching to a choir.
      Trump supporters will never have a change of heart. She could not even get through to her own father who is a Trump supporter.

      She could never get through to the Trump supporting Daily Mail readers who would continue enjoying having more fodder to denigrate her, as well as the minivan majority.

      She would have gotten through exactly nobody who wasn’t already on board with her.

      Much like her Op-ed in NYT: pretty words, ultimately useless.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      February 21, 2017 at 8:39 am

      No matter who says it and what words they use, Trump supporters won’t listen or change their minds. Unfortunately, they all believe he’s great and not doing anything wrong. Some voted for him because they agree with his racist,sexist,cruel opinions. Sad.

      Reply
  12. bap says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Angelina’s children love and adore her.

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Well, I appreciate her positive spin, but I would have to say racism and dividing people by race has been a hallmark of American life since this country’s inception. And frankly, considering the rise of nationalism once again, it is a hallmark of human beings in general.

    That’s why it is hard to envision a great future for this country or the planet in general. Scores of people are still alive who have experienced genocide first hand-they can tell you how it starts, and the awful price it exacts. And yet people STILL let it happen. Worse, they find ways to justify it and excuse it. Others deny it even occurs.

    Humanity isn’t destined to survive-we will have bombed each other out of existence, or all died from some easily preventable disease long before we’re able to colonize another planet.

    Reply
  14. nemera77 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I LOVE HER.. and what she said was diplomatic and correct. Exactly what those that have been protesting all over the world has said. And it is UN-American. For a party that for years loved to scream about how Great America is.. they are forgetting the foundation by which this country was built. So yes that is Un-American. People all over the world eat bugs and any number of things. Too many people have never stepped out of their Nations comfort zone to experience other things. I don’t think I could do the spider; but would be willing to try other bugs. You never know what you like until you try it. Then you can say.. NOPE I WAS RIGHT.

    Reply
  15. Katherine says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Loooved the video!

    Reply
  16. MaryJo says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:37 am

    That scorpion, I just can’t…

    Reply
  17. TyrantDestroyed says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I really liked her statement and I hope she keeps using her position and raising her voice on this subject.

    Reply
  18. bap says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:50 am

    There are people all over the world who go hungry, yes they probably will eat bugs to survive especially in war time . If I was starving and knew that bugs would keep me alive, I hope I would eat bugs and ask more to keep from starving.

    No one really knows what they will do to keep from starving.

    Reply
  19. Tray says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Love this interview, love the video! Kids are so cute, and stay close to their mom.

    Reply

