Angelina Jolie: It’s ‘un-American’ to spread fear or hate or divide people by race

I have two little catch-up pieces from Angelina Jolie’s Cambodian trip this weekend. Jolie brought all six kids to Cambodia for the premiere of her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father. The premiere had Cambodian royalty in attendance, and Maddox and Shiloh both spoke Khmer on stage. Angelina also sat down for her first exclusive interview – first since she filed for divorce last year – with the BBC. It didn’t seem like any question was off-limits, and the BBC basically gave her the space to talk about the situation with Brad. What I didn’t realize is that the BBC also asked Jolie specifically about Trump and her NYT editorial about the refugee ban. This is what she had to say:

On America & the Trump presidency: “The American people are bigger than any president. I suppose I have faith in my country and in what it is founded on and the values we hold dear. I believe that many of the things that we’re hearing that we feel are based on a sense of spreading fear or hate or dividing people by race or judgement is un-American. At this time I think what is amazing is we are seeing people around the world start to speak out for their civil liberties and rights and what they feel. In America, we are hearing people say ‘this is un-American to me, this is unconstitutional to me. And this is who I am’.” The rising ‘populist’ fervor around the world: “This is an old trick and we should know better [than] to fall for it. And I see it rising, and the only thing I can do is use my voice and encourage others. And raise my children to know right and wrong and to have a broader view of the world and to embrace their diversity and other people’s, and respect others. And I think that’s all we can do right now, is each and every person — each one of your listeners — we all just have to be the best of ourselves. Now more than ever, we really have to rise up and find our rational center, our who-we-are and what-do-we-stand-for. And we know it. We know what’s right and wrong.”

I like that she’s choosing to focus on being positive, and sure… five months ago, I would have said that I believe in the American people and I believe that fundamentally, rational people will do the right thing. Then Donald Trump won the presidency and now I wake up every morning with a stomach ache. And I agree with her about “populist” leaders too, because have you noticed that populism goes hand-in-hand with nativism, anti-intellectualism, jingoism, xenophobia, racism and more? Why not just call those populist leaders that? Instead we make “populist” the Alt-right terminology, when we should be saying “there’s been a rise in racism and fascism.”

Oh, and do you want to see Angelina and the kids cooking up some stir-fry scorpions in Cambodia?? ENJOY.

