Angelina Jolie: It’s ‘un-American’ to spread fear or hate or divide people by race

I have two little catch-up pieces from Angelina Jolie’s Cambodian trip this weekend. Jolie brought all six kids to Cambodia for the premiere of her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father. The premiere had Cambodian royalty in attendance, and Maddox and Shiloh both spoke Khmer on stage. Angelina also sat down for her first exclusive interview – first since she filed for divorce last year – with the BBC. It didn’t seem like any question was off-limits, and the BBC basically gave her the space to talk about the situation with Brad. What I didn’t realize is that the BBC also asked Jolie specifically about Trump and her NYT editorial about the refugee ban. This is what she had to say:
On America & the Trump presidency: “The American people are bigger than any president. I suppose I have faith in my country and in what it is founded on and the values we hold dear. I believe that many of the things that we’re hearing that we feel are based on a sense of spreading fear or hate or dividing people by race or judgement is un-American. At this time I think what is amazing is we are seeing people around the world start to speak out for their civil liberties and rights and what they feel. In America, we are hearing people say ‘this is un-American to me, this is unconstitutional to me. And this is who I am’.”
The rising ‘populist’ fervor around the world: “This is an old trick and we should know better [than] to fall for it. And I see it rising, and the only thing I can do is use my voice and encourage others. And raise my children to know right and wrong and to have a broader view of the world and to embrace their diversity and other people’s, and respect others. And I think that’s all we can do right now, is each and every person — each one of your listeners — we all just have to be the best of ourselves. Now more than ever, we really have to rise up and find our rational center, our who-we-are and what-do-we-stand-for. And we know it. We know what’s right and wrong.”
I like that she’s choosing to focus on being positive, and sure… five months ago, I would have said that I believe in the American people and I believe that fundamentally, rational people will do the right thing. Then Donald Trump won the presidency and now I wake up every morning with a stomach ache. And I agree with her about “populist” leaders too, because have you noticed that populism goes hand-in-hand with nativism, anti-intellectualism, jingoism, xenophobia, racism and more? Why not just call those populist leaders that? Instead we make “populist” the Alt-right terminology, when we should be saying “there’s been a rise in racism and fascism.”
Oh, and do you want to see Angelina and the kids cooking up some stir-fry scorpions in Cambodia?? ENJOY.
Angelina Jolie and her kids are eating insects . pic.twitter.com/NYtm1eLRKD
— AngelinaJoliePH (@ajolieph) February 20, 2017
That’s precisely very American. It’s been done for centuries, both home and abroad.
This so much!
I hate when the term ‘un-American’ is trotted out to describe things that are in fact extremely prevalent throughout America’s history. It feels like patting ourselves on the back for something we’ve never actually achieved. It’s nice to have lofty ideals, but maybe let’s save the self-congratulations for when we’ve actually lived up to them, y’know. If we own the fact that these things are very much a part of being American and then we might actually make some progress towards improving things.
So then if we shouldn’t say “un-American,” what should we say instead? Just curious.
Well said. I agree.
@Esmom maybe “unfairly” ,because what she’s calling “un-American ” is very much the way America is. Hopefully one day things will change, but for now dividing by race, and spreading hate and fear is still unfairly around in America
She’s using it in the context of “this is against the values that America says it stands for.” Personally, I like that she’s using that term – conservatives have used it decades to suppress opposition and whatnot (e.g. McCarthy, post-9/11), and it’s just throwing it back in their faces.
Angelina statement was absolutely correct.
I completely agree with her!Oh my Gosh after “The drought”I’m loving the Angie coverage & call me weird I’ve always wanted to hear how the kids voice sound like lol & after hearing Maddox,Shiloh now Knox speak/talk these kids are well raised!
I think what she said was fine. It would be nice if her message was spread further than to the choir, so to speak.
As for eating bugs, yuck. I know it’s common in many places, and probably no odder than eating other animals like we (not me, actually) do here in the west…but still.
i remember at a Graham Norton show, a michelin chef who looked like Michael Stipe came on the show and introduced his molecular gastronomized insect dishes.
the food of the future, it was touted as.
Do you mean Heston Brumenthal? He is bald and wears glasses…but I think that’s where the Michael Stipe similarities end?
Yes, insects are being introduced to the west more and more as a healthy, more environmentally friendly alternative to livestock. As we deplete our resources, it’s good to have people looking for the next sustainable food source!
The Economist sometimes has promotional ice cream or waffle trucks with either grasshopper or mealworm toppings (along with a traditional topping) in my area. They’re actually not bad at all!
Also, I’m glad that her kids seem like adventurous eaters.
Tbh I was kind of indifferent to her but I see now that she really is a remarkable person. She comes across as so warm, compassionate and intelligent in her interviews. Her kids must love her so much.
Ya, technically, it’s not un-American to be racist. It’s un-American for the most racist party to win, though. And it’s uncivilized. So, as America becomes more civilized, racism is becoming less American.
Dividing people by race is un-American? What about the Japanese-American Internment camps? Those were made by Americans.
The Reservations and systematically oppressing the Native Indians through inhumane policies?
The Pilgrims came to America not because they’re “religiously oppressed” in the usual sense of the term per se, but because they wanted to practice ultra-conservative religion and the moderates and liberals were like “sorry not today”, and so they went in search of a land where they can be as stuck up religiously as they like and force their beliefs on others.
What I must say though Dividing by race, and Othering the Others is not the sole purview of Americans. It’s almost human nature. Xenophobia is an instinct, tolerance is learned.
I agree with you. The current immigration policies have nothing to do with race however. Green card holders are now allowed back in – that was a mistake that was corrected. However, I fully support a more stringent screening of immigrants and refugees because all of the European countries that have wholeheartedly, and in good faith, taken immigrants and refugees without good vetting procedures are paying a terrible price. We can be humanitarian and smart at the same time.
Obamas vetting process is already stringent. None of the US attacks have been orchestrated by oeoole who went through that process. Trump just lives to stoke fear and division because thats what his supporters live on.
I agree with you that “populism” is not a helpful term in our current political situation. If anyone wants to use it, they should call it something like “fascist populism.” By definition, it actually describes people coming together to push for their interests against an elite group that holds power. Since Tr*mp is part of an elite who holds power, and he is handing every cabinet position to others in this group, to me it really makes no sense to call his followers “populists.”
Angelina has more faith in the American people than I do. But I agree with what she said in theory.
The kids are so cute, and I love that they seem very close with their mother.
The simple idea of eating bugs is disgusting for most of us, but it’s done in several countries, including where some of her children are from, so I don’t see anything wrong with what they are doing. It’s part of their culture
Who said there was anything wrong with it?
Nobody here, but the comments on Facebook and Twitter are terrible. They accuse her of everything, from “cruelty” to being a careless mother for making her children eat that
Comments on DM– of course.
People are serious criticizing the insect eating? I just cannot with the small-minded anymore. I’m done. I’ve travelled to several countries where insects were consumed. Some of the dishes I liked, some I didn’t. Broaden your mind, educate yourself, ask questions….or kindly stay out of the conversation!
People who dont think. I’m sure there are things Americans eat that others consider taboo. People really just need to get over it. I ate fried termites in my travels once. I enjoyed it.
Because they don’t understand other cultures, maybe they are people who don’t travel outside of their country and that sad the world we live is beautiful with different cultures.
What a woman and a thoughtful answer to a question that many would struggle with. I have read about people attacking Trump and his supporters without backing up on their attacks. But there are few people like Angelina who uses words and their own conscience to get through to Trump and his cult followers.
The children are so cute and well behaved. No matter what happens, both Angelina & Brad seem to have done a good job raising them with warmt, compassion and awareness of those who need help.
And it’s clear in that video that those children adore their mother.
Unfortunately she is preaching to a choir.
Trump supporters will never have a change of heart. She could not even get through to her own father who is a Trump supporter.
She could never get through to the Trump supporting Daily Mail readers who would continue enjoying having more fodder to denigrate her, as well as the minivan majority.
She would have gotten through exactly nobody who wasn’t already on board with her.
Much like her Op-ed in NYT: pretty words, ultimately useless.
No matter who says it and what words they use, Trump supporters won’t listen or change their minds. Unfortunately, they all believe he’s great and not doing anything wrong. Some voted for him because they agree with his racist,sexist,cruel opinions. Sad.
Angelina’s children love and adore her.
Well, I appreciate her positive spin, but I would have to say racism and dividing people by race has been a hallmark of American life since this country’s inception. And frankly, considering the rise of nationalism once again, it is a hallmark of human beings in general.
That’s why it is hard to envision a great future for this country or the planet in general. Scores of people are still alive who have experienced genocide first hand-they can tell you how it starts, and the awful price it exacts. And yet people STILL let it happen. Worse, they find ways to justify it and excuse it. Others deny it even occurs.
Humanity isn’t destined to survive-we will have bombed each other out of existence, or all died from some easily preventable disease long before we’re able to colonize another planet.
I LOVE HER.. and what she said was diplomatic and correct. Exactly what those that have been protesting all over the world has said. And it is UN-American. For a party that for years loved to scream about how Great America is.. they are forgetting the foundation by which this country was built. So yes that is Un-American. People all over the world eat bugs and any number of things. Too many people have never stepped out of their Nations comfort zone to experience other things. I don’t think I could do the spider; but would be willing to try other bugs. You never know what you like until you try it. Then you can say.. NOPE I WAS RIGHT.
Loooved the video!
LOOOOOVED IT! So cool. Her kids are great. My kid wouldn’t eat a tomato, much less a tarantula. I think Angie’s great, interesting, and a force for good.
@Katherine I loved the video.
I dont. Arent those children already over exposed with all that family drama that aired. Beyond her own personal branding whats the point of doing this to them. What she and Brad did posing with them to promote movies was bad enough but now they are on BBC World News?
It shows that that the children are healthy and move on with their life.
That scorpion, I just can’t…
I couldn’t either!
I really liked her statement and I hope she keeps using her position and raising her voice on this subject.
There are people all over the world who go hungry, yes they probably will eat bugs to survive especially in war time . If I was starving and knew that bugs would keep me alive, I hope I would eat bugs and ask more to keep from starving.
No one really knows what they will do to keep from starving.
Love this interview, love the video! Kids are so cute, and stay close to their mom.
