Angelina Jolie wrote a NYT op-ed slamming Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban

Angelina Jolie and William Hague in Sarajevo

Did you know that Donald Trump had a long history of negging Angelina Jolie? It’s true. He talked sh-t about her for years. He mostly criticized her beauty and her work with the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, dismissing Jolie like this: “Angelina Jolie is sort of amazing because everyone thinks she’s like this great beauty. And I’m not saying she’s an unattractive woman, but she’s not beauty, by any stretch of the imagination. And now she’s like a representative of the United Nations and world peace on hunger and all of this crap.” Because in Baby Fists’ mind, the worst thing that could ever happen to a woman is that he does not find her attractive.

Through the years, Jolie has never addressed Trump directly, or Trump’s comments about her directly. In 2016, she gave a series of speeches – like her BBC speech, and her address at the State Department – where she discussed the ongoing refugee crises and the rising tide of intolerance and hate speech directed specifically at Muslim refugees. Many people have been blasting her for not coming out, guns blazing, just after Emperor Baby Fists’ Muslim Ban executive order was issued. To criticize her for not reacting within a 24-hour media cycle seems like a misinterpretation of Jolie’s work with the UNHCR, and how she sees herself working within the system. So she waited, thought about what she wanted to say, and wrote it all down for an op-ed in the New York Times – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The Muslim ban fuels extremism: “Implying Muslims are less worthy of protection” inadvertently fuels extremism. In which case, she believes the response to Trump’s ban “must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear. “’America is committed to the world because so much of the world is inside America,’ in the words of Ronald Reagan. If we divide people beyond our borders, we divide ourselves.”

Fear versus strength: “Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength. It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny. And in fact only a minuscule fraction — less than 1 percent — of all refugees in the world are ever resettled in the United States or any other country. There are more than 65 million refugees and displaced people worldwide.”

How refugees come to this country: “Refugees are in fact subject to the highest level of screening of any category of traveler to the United States. This includes months of interviews, and security checks carried out by the F.B.I., the National Counterterrorism Center, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department…. The truth is that even if the numbers of refugees we take in are small, and we do the bare minimum, we do it to uphold the United Nations conventions and standards we fought so hard to build after World War II, for the sake of our own security.”

What happens if we deny entry to one particular religious group: “We are playing with fire,” she says, risking “a free-for-all in which even more refugees are denied a home, guaranteeing more instability, hatred and violence.” Jolie also strikes down the notion that refugees granted access to the U.S. are inherently dangerous, noting “only the most vulnerable people are put forward for resettlement in the first place: survivors of torture, and women and children at risk or who might not survive without urgent, specialized medical assistance. ”

Her personal story: “As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation’s children. But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion.”

Yep, pretty much. I feel like I’m bad at gossip because whenever I read one of Angelina’s speeches or essays about her work with refugees, all I can think to say is “word” and “what she said.” The Muslim ban doesn’t make us safer. It makes us look like petty, hateful a–holes. We’re revictimizing refugees escaping horrendous conditions, and we’re banning the people who want to come to this country to become doctors, nurses, professors, scientists and tech wizards.

I’m already imagining Trump’s tweets about this. It will be all about Angelina’s looks and personality, I bet.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

44 Responses to "Angelina Jolie wrote a NYT op-ed slamming Donald Trump's Muslim Ban"

  1. Nicole says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Such a great Op-Ed. I wonder what her dad says about it.

    Reply
  2. Greata says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:32 am

    A calm, thoughtful intelligent approach to a difficult issue. El Trumpo will certainly disagree.

    Reply
  3. Zazz says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Very thoughtfull piece.

    Well done Angelina !

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:34 am

    This is how you use you voice and power to attack people on racism. Not by calling them names or just scream loudly but by using words which shows Trump & his supporters just how in humane they are.

    Angelina not only managed to write about the refugees but she also wrote about how America truly was and is not anymore because of this racism.

    Angelina managed to put Trump in his place without actually mentioning his name and also by showing him that his little make America great again is just bs.

    She perfectly quoted Reagan and America is a nation built by refugees. That is it only Trump and his supporters who are truly cowards and has let fear overtake them.

    Well done Angelina and keep using your voice for good.

    Reply
  5. Slowsnow says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:35 am

    There is a great video with Antonio Guterres, now UN Secretary General titled “Refugees have the right to be protected”.
    Like Jolie, he just deals facts, numbers and ethics. One of the facts, really surprising and very pertinent re: Trump’s ban, is that Somalia is (or was at the time of the interview) one of the countries that welcomes most refugees IN THE WORLD. One of the poorest is one of the most generous.
    https://www.ted.com/talks/antonio_guterres_refugees_have_the_right_to_be_protected

    Reply
  6. Adorable says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Love that she didn’t even have to mention his name or be disrespectful to get her point across
    insightful and powerful read from an intelligent woman,Go Angie!

    Reply
  7. Tobbs says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:36 am

    The ban is a horrendous act. A former Norwegian prime minister was detained at Dulles on his way to the prayers breakfast just because his diplomatic passport contained a stamp from Iran. If a white, Scandinavian former prime minister can be detained for hours, I fear what treatments people of colour are receiving now.

    Reply
  8. Artemis says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Trump will tweet something along the lines of the Triangle and how Brad left her now too OR her father hating her. And of course her looks too and how she’s ‘overrated’. Surprised he hasn’t done it yet tbh. I didn’t even know about his past comments about her, omg so needy for attention!

    And yup, what Jolie said. No alternative facts there, just real ones.

    Reply
  9. Talie says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:37 am

    People with high profiles like her will be very important moving forward because she can get eyes on her quickly to spotlight these issues. Plus, Trump only pays attention to famous people.

    Reply
  10. Fa says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:38 am

    He is not going to say anything, she is not attacking him, she just is not happy with this new policy and hoping that the policy will change to welcome refugees

    Reply
  11. Merry says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    He will not react to this. It doesnt attack him directly, it just suggests that the policy shift is driven by fear rather than fact. Had she pointed out that its exclusively driven by islamphobia and xenophobia, or suggested that he is egotistical or sadistic, or even mocked him, then she would get a response. I will not be surprised if they offer her an invite to the WH for more optics as they did with Leo. The question is would she go.

    Reply
  12. paolanqar says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Walls and bans are the most ignorant response when it comes to diversity.
    I can’t believe we have come to this.
    I hope he will get banned everywhere in the world. I don’t want to see his face in my country.

    Reply
  13. Sera says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:43 am

    She makes me proud to be a fan. I am happy she continues to use her voice.

    Reply
  14. hmm says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Trump’s next goal: destroy the UN

    Reply
  15. Clare says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Just me, or does ti seem like it is mostly female actors who are being vocal agaisnt this insanity? I feel like people like Clooney have mumbled stuff here and there, but nothing quite so clear cut as Jolie, Hathway etc?!

    Also, where are the women who have built brands on girl power, women blah blah (selling shit to women) – Reeser, Witherspoon, blake Lively etc?

    Reply
  16. Marley says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    The sad truth is that this recent travel ban has pretty widespread backing. Per Reuters and Ipsos, 48% support the executive order, and 41% don’t. You can always count on people backing injustice when it feeds their preconceived bigoted notions and/or alleviates real or imagined fears. The protests and outcry are heartening, but I suspect there is a silent majority that is perfectly fine with this.

    Reply
  17. tracking says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Very well said.

    Reply
  18. Fa says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

    He tweeted about Paris accident this morning without knowing the fact, and he didn’t tweet what happened in Canada where a white supremacist killed Muslim because he supports Trump policy that all Muslim are bad for humanity

    Reply
  19. Ramona says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    This is a little harsh. I am also skeptical of the come-latelys who waited until the coast was clear to speak up (I see you Taylor). But then Angelina has had other pressing matters to deal with too. I’m not one to give Angie passes and honestly she gets too many here, and but I’ll give her this one.

    Reply

