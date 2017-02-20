Angelina Jolie: ‘We will get through this time & hopefully be a stronger family for it’

Angelina Jolie was in Cambodia this weekend for the big world premiere of her latest film, First They Killed My Father. She brought all six of her kids to Cambodia, and Maddox and Shiloh even spoke at the premiere, and spoke in Khmer! As it turns out, Angelina also did an exclusive interview with the BBC in Cambodia. Everyone wondered which outlet would get Angelina’s first exclusive post-split interview. Some said Vanity Fair. Some said People Magazine. Some said 20/20. But look, it’s the BBC. I think that’s a good call, for many reasons. The BBC is outside of Hollywood and the American-gossip cycle. It’s an actual worldwide news resource, ensuring that the interview would be seen around the world. And the BBC gave her the space to say what she wanted to say without pressing her to answer a lot of personal questions. Here’s the interview:
When asked specifically about the incident on the plane that got this whole messy situation started, Angelina stayed quiet for a moment, almost as if she was fighting back tears. Then she said:
“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it…Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”
She also joked that “It’s been a difficult few months. Right now, I’m going through a moment when just everybody’s in my room. Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get [the] dog out, who’s going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.” She was asked where she sees herself in five years, and she realizes that she will have a house full of teenagers and “At that stage, I hope just standing… In five years’ time I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing really interesting things, and I imagine in many different parts of the world, and I’ll be supporting them.”
Yeah… from a PR perspective, I think she’s playing this really well. I’m sure Brad’s people are throwing and will continue to throw massive hissy fits about this and there’s a PR war coming. Sigh…
She is speaking here herself no PR people are talking for her if he send his pr people to tabloids he will look foolish, and she didn’t attacked him she was talking the whole family included him.
She won’t be travelling the world in five years to visit her children because Vivienne and Knox will only be 14-years-old then ^^
Well, Maddox and Pax will be 20 and 18, so they might be out in the world somewhere.
Yeah, I thought it was odd that she imagined all her kids scattered about the world at such a young age.
Me too… and that is not meant as shade. I can’t listen to the interview yet because work, but in writing it is not very clear what she meant and comes across odd. But who knows. Their world is so different than mine.
I thought the Page Six stories were uncalled for, but I honestly think Brad’s people had nothing to do with them. He doesn’t need to engage anymore. The tone of all the stories has changed significantly since that week he appeared at The Globes and everything was sealed.
@Talie…I agree. I actually thought it might be the ever malignant John Voigt. The malice in that piece was palpable, and I think Pitt still loves her…so no.
I heard Page Six is used by the Huvane brothers so who knows.
If Brad is truly a loving Dad then he will follow her lead and they will continue to work t through this difficult time as a family. If his or team react negatively then we will see his true colors and they won’t be pretty. So be smart Brad and take th I s opportunity to move the media scrutiny forward by just agreeing and moving on. I can not wait to see this movie FTKMF . No secret I am an Angelina fan.
I got a really strange vibe from this video. I have always admired Jolie for her will to turn her life around. I even liked her crazy younger years (minus the drugs of course).
Here though, she comes across as those mums who talk about minor things (two dogs in the room!, pancakes!) as if she invented them. Came across as very disengenious. I have come to be very suspicious of people who show off their emotions all the time. If emotions are there on call, means they don’t run very deep. Maybe that’s why.
However, I have no idea. Who am I to believe this vibe? A film does not tell you anything about anyone. But Pitt can destroy her with this kind of seemingly manipulative behaviour.
They do have 2 dogs and hamsters she talked about it before she didn’t invented and Brad is the one always do the pancakes for the kids in the morning and he talked this before as well.
You do know she talked about them before ,we even saw pictures of the kids buying hamsters. This is how she always described her family life even with brad , she even said brad wiuld do the best pancakes in the family
They all looked well and I’m wishing the best for Angelina and the children. Hopefully Brad is doing well too.
So much better without hearing every week who said/filed what in court, whose lawyer/PR said what about the other one’s requests/filings etc. Should have been like that from the start.
Is this interview edited weird or is it just me? Seemed like an ill timed tangent into personal questions and also seems her response to the second question was cut short.
It is edited. They posted now extended version too.
I’m just glad that everything is sealed and we can’t read any court documents, emails from their lawyers etc. anymore.
I still wish it had happened at the beginning. All that lawyer talk didn’t help matters at all. Just hope they can both be happy and work together raising their children. Because 12 years is a lot of years. And I think they loved each other very much. That is something I hold fast to.
Sad..Hopefully the family will indeed be stronger at the end of it all..& hope the kids stay happy & healthy
Why? He was the one who messed up and chose his image over his family.
You don’t know that. Brad hasn’t said one thing. And to attribute every negative story about Angie to him is silly. These nasty tabloids were writing negative things about her before they got together, during and after.
Everyone knows and no one more than Brad that his actions caused this. You have no idea what he is or isn’t doing because he is not talking. And you have no idea what he is doing or not. He is not putting his “image” above his family because he was out promoting his movie or supporting a film he Produced. Anymore than anyone can say Angie is. Some of these over the top attacks are seriously strange; especially since no one knows much at this point.
Very well said jolie , I think she included brad when she said as a family. Even when she was talking about the kids she said our children
Good for her she knows exactly what she’s doing
Hopefully one day soon, Brad will look into a mirror and be disgusted with himself.
He broke this lovely family and still chooses to care more about his image than his wife and children.
He could easily put a stop to the media attack on Angelina and the children. People are talking about Angie and Maddox in a sexual way, that Brad should take only his biological children with him, that Angelina accused him falsely etc.
Seriously Brad – be a husband and father and put a damn stop to these attacks. You did the mistake so you do the time not your wife and your children.
Angelina – you just continue to be strong for your family. The truth will come out one day..
Damn she looks quite emotional here.
Kudos to her for standing for her family and mostly for the kids.
Inadvertently she just told she even has custody of the dogs and hamsters lmao
You go !!!
I am so happy that they decided to finally have a private divorce. I cannot imagine as a young adult (the oldest) reading every week in the news the about each smallest detail of your parent’s battle.
I think we can probably safely assume that the BBC (or any other outlet that interviews her) only asks questions that that she has pre-approved, so it’s unlikely that they would go off script by pressing her to answer a lot of unexpected personal questions. She’s not exactly a Z-lister who has to take what she can get after all.
The BBC… possibly the hand of her two British advisors in that decision. Good thing she’s not in Thailand, the BBC is blocked there.
She can get to the same conclusion(bbc) wihout those advisers, she was never stupid with her interviews so why would she be now?
And if they were that good for pr purposes she would have listened to them instead of paying pr team like she did on the past couple of months.
Those ladies are kore political inclined
The Daily Mail comments are harsh..
