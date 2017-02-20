Angelina Jolie: ‘We will get through this time & hopefully be a stronger family for it’

Angelina Jolie was in Cambodia this weekend for the big world premiere of her latest film, First They Killed My Father. She brought all six of her kids to Cambodia, and Maddox and Shiloh even spoke at the premiere, and spoke in Khmer! As it turns out, Angelina also did an exclusive interview with the BBC in Cambodia. Everyone wondered which outlet would get Angelina’s first exclusive post-split interview. Some said Vanity Fair. Some said People Magazine. Some said 20/20. But look, it’s the BBC. I think that’s a good call, for many reasons. The BBC is outside of Hollywood and the American-gossip cycle. It’s an actual worldwide news resource, ensuring that the interview would be seen around the world. And the BBC gave her the space to say what she wanted to say without pressing her to answer a lot of personal questions. Here’s the interview:

When asked specifically about the incident on the plane that got this whole messy situation started, Angelina stayed quiet for a moment, almost as if she was fighting back tears. Then she said:

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it…Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

She also joked that “It’s been a difficult few months. Right now, I’m going through a moment when just everybody’s in my room. Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get [the] dog out, who’s going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.” She was asked where she sees herself in five years, and she realizes that she will have a house full of teenagers and “At that stage, I hope just standing… In five years’ time I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing really interesting things, and I imagine in many different parts of the world, and I’ll be supporting them.”

