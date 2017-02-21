Milo Yiannopoulos will no longer speak at CPAC & his book is being canceled

I was disturbed by how many otherwise reasonable people had convinced themselves that Milo Yiannopoulos was nothing more than a toxic little sh-t who says dumb things. While he is that, he’s also got a disturbing history of doxxing women on the internet, of harassing women and other “enemies” and encouraging violence. He’s openly racist, transphobic,Islamophobic, misogynistic and more. If you’d like a more personal story about Milo’s monstrous behavior, read this thread by writer Sarah Nyberg. Nyberg was doxxed by Milo and his friends when she worked to shut down a pro-pedophilia site, and her story is chilling.

Well, Milo’s little trip on Bill Maher’s Real Time caused some people to give him a second glance. Milo was announced as one of the guest speakers at the annual CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), where his special brand of Alt-Right bigotry and misogyny would have been applauded. The problem? Milo made comments last year promoting pedophilia, saying that it should be legal for adult men to groom young boys for sex. Suddenly, THAT was what made people clutch their pearls. All of the other stuff was A-OK, right?

Controversial far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos has been disinvited from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, it was announced on Monday. The decision comes amid a controversy involving a video from January 2016, in which Yiannopoulos appears to defend pedophilia. It resurfaced after it was recently shared on a conservative blog, and has gained traction and backlash over the past week.

“We realize that Mr. Yiannopoulos has responded on Facebook, but it is insufficient,” American Conservative Union Chairman Matt said in a statement. “It is up to him to answer the tough questions and we urge him to immediately further address these disturbing comments.”

In the video, a 2016 episode of podcast “The Drunken Peasants,” Yiannopoulos discussed his own experience with sexual assault as a teenager. He argued in the clip that relationships between “younger boys and older men” could be beneficial.

Later on Monday, Simon & Schuster’s Adam Rothberg announced that the company and its Threshold Editions division would be canceling its publication of Yiannopoulos’ book, “Dangerous.” It was due for release on June 13.

Yeah, so not only did CPAC dump him, but now Simon & Schuster is canceling his book, Dangerous. Simon & Schuster got tons of backlash last year for giving him a book deal – with a $200,000 advance – and writers like Roxane Gay left the publisher in protest. Now Simon & Schuster is all “I don’t know him.” Riiight. Also interesting: Breitbart News may dump him too. Milo is their Technology Editor, and other Breitbart employees are threatening to leave if Milo isn’t fired. Once again, this is just about the pedophilia comments. Nothing else he has said in the past caused anyone at CPAC, Breitbart or Simon & Schuster to blink an eye.

11 Responses to “Milo Yiannopoulos will no longer speak at CPAC & his book is being canceled”

  1. CariBean says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving piece of human waste.

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Nice.

    Guuurrlllll. BYE.

    Reply
  3. KatnissforKaepernick says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Simon & Schuster dropped him but that doesn’t mean his book has been cancelled. He’s looking for another publisher.. he might not find one. There is also the possibility he can publish it himself.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I’m glad he’s being dumped but NONE of these groups are getting any kudos from me. Esp S&S who was apparently A-OK with all the other vile things he’s said. They can go choke.
    Roxane Grey wrote a great Tumblr post about it. You can find it on her twitter.

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Another one bites the dust. I assumed Kellyanne would have been next, but I’m fine with it being Yiannopoulos.

    Reply
  6. anniefannie says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:42 am

    This guy is a capital D douche! I saw him on Maher and he’s unbearable and while I love Bill I was livid he gave him something of a pass. Apprapo of nothing is he kind of a chameleon? This pic above looks nothing like what he looked like on Maher

    Reply
  7. Londerland says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Yeah, I’m glad he’s getting his arse handed to him, but it’s depressing that *this* was the line.

    Also depressing? I’m pretty sure that if he was heterosexual and said this about young girls, the same people would have continued to clasp him to their bosom as an outspoken provocateur. He might even have been president one day.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Yuck. Dump him in the dumpster. What a gross guy

    Reply
  9. lower-case deb says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    so did Bill Maher invited him to the show for the purpose of revealing all this things and thus made him “fall from grace”?
    Bill Maher should invite more dbags!

    or was it because he appeared on Bill Maher and because of that other people went and read him the riot act and thus led to these (and hopefully more repercussions like prison maybe)

    Reply
  10. Becky says:
    February 21, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Oh dear. I hope more of the high profile racists and bigots also get their comeuppance.

    Reply

