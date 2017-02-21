Milo Yiannopoulos will no longer speak at CPAC & his book is being canceled

A post shared by MILO (@milo.yiannopoulos) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

I was disturbed by how many otherwise reasonable people had convinced themselves that Milo Yiannopoulos was nothing more than a toxic little sh-t who says dumb things. While he is that, he’s also got a disturbing history of doxxing women on the internet, of harassing women and other “enemies” and encouraging violence. He’s openly racist, transphobic,Islamophobic, misogynistic and more. If you’d like a more personal story about Milo’s monstrous behavior, read this thread by writer Sarah Nyberg. Nyberg was doxxed by Milo and his friends when she worked to shut down a pro-pedophilia site, and her story is chilling.

Well, Milo’s little trip on Bill Maher’s Real Time caused some people to give him a second glance. Milo was announced as one of the guest speakers at the annual CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), where his special brand of Alt-Right bigotry and misogyny would have been applauded. The problem? Milo made comments last year promoting pedophilia, saying that it should be legal for adult men to groom young boys for sex. Suddenly, THAT was what made people clutch their pearls. All of the other stuff was A-OK, right?

Controversial far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos has been disinvited from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, it was announced on Monday. The decision comes amid a controversy involving a video from January 2016, in which Yiannopoulos appears to defend pedophilia. It resurfaced after it was recently shared on a conservative blog, and has gained traction and backlash over the past week. “We realize that Mr. Yiannopoulos has responded on Facebook, but it is insufficient,” American Conservative Union Chairman Matt said in a statement. “It is up to him to answer the tough questions and we urge him to immediately further address these disturbing comments.” In the video, a 2016 episode of podcast “The Drunken Peasants,” Yiannopoulos discussed his own experience with sexual assault as a teenager. He argued in the clip that relationships between “younger boys and older men” could be beneficial. Later on Monday, Simon & Schuster’s Adam Rothberg announced that the company and its Threshold Editions division would be canceling its publication of Yiannopoulos’ book, “Dangerous.” It was due for release on June 13.

[From Variety]

Yeah, so not only did CPAC dump him, but now Simon & Schuster is canceling his book, Dangerous. Simon & Schuster got tons of backlash last year for giving him a book deal – with a $200,000 advance – and writers like Roxane Gay left the publisher in protest. Now Simon & Schuster is all “I don’t know him.” Riiight. Also interesting: Breitbart News may dump him too. Milo is their Technology Editor, and other Breitbart employees are threatening to leave if Milo isn’t fired. Once again, this is just about the pedophilia comments. Nothing else he has said in the past caused anyone at CPAC, Breitbart or Simon & Schuster to blink an eye.

"@ACUConservative has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at #CPAC2017." pic.twitter.com/sVWGnPCW7C — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2017