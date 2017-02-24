Emma Watson in Emilia Wickstead at UK ‘Beauty’ premiere: elegant or blah?

Here are some photos from the big “launch event” (or “premiere” in peasant terms) for Beauty and the Beast last night in London. As I said earlier this week, I’m not into this movie but I acknowledge that it wasn’t made for me. It was made for a new generation of little girls who want to see a live-action story about a bookish girl falling in love with a beast. The original was one of Disney’s most popular animated films and I’m sure it will be one of Disney’s biggest hits this year. The Hollywood Reporter already says that early tracking suggests that this film could open with $120 million just in North America. Disney’s internal tracking says that they’re expecting anything around $100 million for its opening weekend.

As I also said in an earlier post, I’m not into Emma Watson’s style during this promotional tour. To be fair to her, she’s been doing the sustainability challenge that we’ve seen from other stars – her dresses on the promotional tour have been made from eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics. I guess that means that no one can dye the fabric? Because the color on Emma’s dress is very… blah. From a distance, it resembles old cheesecloth. The dress is Emilia Wickstead and it’s bespoke, meaning it was made specifically for Emma. I like that she went with an English designer and I don’t even hate the design – it’s a little boxy? – but the fabric and the color ruins it for me. Everything is so washed out.

I’m also including photos of Cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens, doing The Jolie Leg), Luke Evans (looking handsome but his suit is a bad color too) and Emma Thompson, who is an angel.