Emma Watson in Emilia Wickstead at UK ‘Beauty’ premiere: elegant or blah?

UK Launch of Beauty and the Beast

Here are some photos from the big “launch event” (or “premiere” in peasant terms) for Beauty and the Beast last night in London. As I said earlier this week, I’m not into this movie but I acknowledge that it wasn’t made for me. It was made for a new generation of little girls who want to see a live-action story about a bookish girl falling in love with a beast. The original was one of Disney’s most popular animated films and I’m sure it will be one of Disney’s biggest hits this year. The Hollywood Reporter already says that early tracking suggests that this film could open with $120 million just in North America. Disney’s internal tracking says that they’re expecting anything around $100 million for its opening weekend.

As I also said in an earlier post, I’m not into Emma Watson’s style during this promotional tour. To be fair to her, she’s been doing the sustainability challenge that we’ve seen from other stars – her dresses on the promotional tour have been made from eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics. I guess that means that no one can dye the fabric? Because the color on Emma’s dress is very… blah. From a distance, it resembles old cheesecloth. The dress is Emilia Wickstead and it’s bespoke, meaning it was made specifically for Emma. I like that she went with an English designer and I don’t even hate the design – it’s a little boxy? – but the fabric and the color ruins it for me. Everything is so washed out.

I’m also including photos of Cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens, doing The Jolie Leg), Luke Evans (looking handsome but his suit is a bad color too) and Emma Thompson, who is an angel.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' Launch Event

The 'Beauty and the Beast' Launch Event

The 'Beauty and the Beast' Launch Event

UK Launch of Beauty and the Beast

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

18 Responses to “Emma Watson in Emilia Wickstead at UK ‘Beauty’ premiere: elegant or blah?”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:07 am

    I would be fine with the color if there was more shape. Like you said it’s very boxy when it could’ve been cut to her figure.

    Reply
  2. MunichGirl says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:09 am

    I love Emma’s hairstyle here.

    Reply
  3. lower-case deb says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:09 am

    reminds me of Princess Charlene’s wedding dress…
    http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-gx41O5-kVzo/Tg-J-Ea1IQI/AAAAAAAAC0Q/cO1I41lpo-4/s1600/PrincessCharleneWeddingGownDoubleTrain–DiarioFeminino.jpg

    Reply
  4. Mikasa says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Dan Stevens is such a hottie!

    Reply
  5. Millennial says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I going to watch the crap out of this movie, Stockholm Syndrome be damned. I want a little joy in 2017.

    Reply
  6. Honey Bear says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Miscast. She is to plain and sharp to be Belle. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Its not very flattering – she doesn’t have the best red carpet style sadly. I like the shoes.

    I want to see this movie primarily as I loved the original and I love most of the cast – the thing that puts me off is Emma. She’s not the greatest of actresses – i find her wooden and you can see her ‘acting’ which is off putting, something that will be even more obvious with the very talented people around her.

    Reply
  8. lower-case deb says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:22 am

    both of these are better tailored than Emilia Wickstead’s version

    (i overlook the overlong hem of the little girl because obviously kid will shoot up like a beansprout)

    http://www.stylist.co.uk/resource/binary/e8b3195c4634ce5e66030cbe53dea8ed/lupita.jpg

    Reply
  9. Alix says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Unflattering, looks like a bedsheet. And why is it puddling on the ground, ruining whatever shape it has?

    Reply
  10. Daisy says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Emma T looks very waxy. Like she did something to her face.

    Emma W looks really nice.

    Reply
  11. QueenB says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Dont like it. Dresses like this are a huge inconvenience for everyone around her.

    The movie is going to be huge tho. I would expect some records.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    A group of my cousins, ranging in age from 26 to 40, who don’t usually go to the movies, believe this will be the greatest cinematic event of this century and are already planning to see it multiple times, with and without their kids.

    I think Emma’s dress should be fitted a bit better through the waist.

    Reply
  13. Adrien says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Only came here for Luke Evans. I will probably watch it just to see Gaston.

    Reply
  14. Trixie says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:42 am

    The movie was also made for mid-20-somethings who grew up loving the original animated film and want to see a live-action version of it. I already have my ticket for the IMAX.

    Reply
  15. ell says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:46 am

    the dress would be quite lovely, if it weren’t for that cape thing. i just hate capes and i do not understand why they’re a fashion thing. they make every outfit uglier.

    Reply
  16. Janet R says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Since I can’t see through it , I am delighted!

    Reply

