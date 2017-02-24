Richard Spencer: ‘Depeche Mode is the official band of the alt-right’

You guys remember Richard Spencer, right? He’s the Nazi/Alt-Right d-bag who openly Sieg-Heils Donald Trump. Spencer also became somewhat infamous on Inauguration Day for getting punched in the face in the middle of giving an interview about his Pepe the Frog brooch. Well, Spencer turned up to the annual CPAC conference yesterday, because let’s be totally and completely honest: 90% of those people share 90% of his views, if not more on both counts. Still, I guess CPAC didn’t want to LOOK like Nazis, so they kicked him out. Spencer bought a ticket and he had credentials – media credentials?? – but security apparently still tossed him. But before that Spencer spent 45 minutes in the lobby, chatting to reporters about how Depeche Mode is the “official band of the alt-right.” Huh?

Depeche Mode wants nothing to do with “lifelong” fan Richard Spencer. At the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday, Spencer was asked if he likes rock music.

“Depeche Mode is the official band of the alt-right,” the white nationalist responded, according to New York Magazine. Spencer claimed later on Twitter that he was “joking,” but the rock band still distanced themselves from the alt-right leader.

“Depeche Mode has no ties to Richard Spencer or the Alt-Right and does not support the Alt-Right movement,” Depeche Mode’s rep said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The lyrics to the British band’s 1984 hit “People are People” should probably have hinted to Spencer that they’d disagree with his values: “People are people/So why should it be/You and I should get along so awfully/So we’re different colors/And we’re different creeds/And different people have different needs.”

More information on Spencer’s pop culture tastes will have to wait for another day, as he was kicked out of the conference while holding court in the lobby of the Gaylord National Resort.

“His views are repugnant and have absolutely nothing to do with conservatism or what we do here,” CPAC spokesman Ian Walters told NPR. “He’s anti-free markets, anti-Constitution, anti-pluralism. This was one bad egg who bought a ticket.” Walters also described Spencer as “vile,” “venomous,” “horrible” and “repulsive.”

“Anti-pluralism” is as close as a CPAC person will get to calling Spencer a white nationalist a–hole who who sells anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry. Obviously, good on Depeche Mode for shutting this sh-t down in a hurry. What in the world did Depeche Mode ever do to Nazis, for the love of God? “Personal Jesus” is still one of the greatest songs ever made, btw. Obviously, people on Twitter did a Depeche Mode remix for the Punching Nazis video.

Also keep in mind: while CPAC kicked out Richard Spencer, they invited Steve Bannon into the fold with open arms. Bannon and Reince Priebus did a Q&A session together and… um, they do not get along at all. I could talk about their body language and their unhinged, alternative-factual reality for days, but I’ll just leave this clip for you instead.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

41 Responses to “Richard Spencer: ‘Depeche Mode is the official band of the alt-right’”

  1. sarri says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

    What an asshole, stop dragging a great group like Depeche Mode into your disgusting mess.

  2. dodgy says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Thank god, because I love me some Depeche Mode. I was about to renounce the group from my childhood.

  3. Neelyo says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Aw, the poor GOP. Why can’t they just get along???

  4. Luca76 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:07 am

    F- that. You can’t have Depeche Mode jerk faces.

  5. adastraperaspera says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

    When he’s beyond the pale for CPAC, that’s saying something.

  6. bunny ears says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Poor Depeche Mode. They don’t deserve this mess.

    PS That remix is something special though. I’ll never get tired of seeing that jerk getting punched in the face.

  7. Merry says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:10 am

    So the Bannon Preibus gif is probably our first visual proof that they are among the principles in the establishment/alt right power struggle for the party. Dear Preibus, Pence and company, when you invite hyenas to your party, disinviting them isnt going to be as easy as evicting Spencer and Milo from a conference. The GOP is in for a crazy ride, its a shame they have to take the rest of the country along on that ride.

  8. Lucy2 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Poor Depeche Mode! I’d be furious if some neo-Nazi try to incorporate my band into their hate.
    How very hypocritical though that the CPAC kick this guy out citing those reasons and welcomed Bannon. If they want to remove bigotry and racism from their party, they need to start at the top.

  9. Charlotte says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Adolf Hitler will comeback from the deep circle of Hell he is in it just to make those people stop.

  10. Esmom says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I literally yelled “NO!” when I read the headline, startling my son, and that’s something considering how many awful headlines there are these days.

    I’m so glad DM immediately denounced him. How awful for them. They don’t deserve to be tainted by such ugliness, even mistakenly.

    Some Great Reward might be the album I have listened to the most in this world.

    The Bannon/Priebus physical exchange was weird. Someone posted a video on Twitter that showed Kellyanne doing basically the same thing, swatting Bannon’s hand away when he tried to touch her on Inauguration Day.

  11. Beth says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I’m not a violent person,but I enjoy watching this asswipe being punched in the face!

  12. Eric says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Good for Depeche for shutting the little boy down. Hope he disappears like Milo. Ffs

  13. Rhiley says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Reince Priebus is so in over his head. He is going to be chewed up and spit out like cheap tobacco by this administration. That said, if Bannon thinks he can take on the press and win, he is sadly, sadly mistaken. #dumbledore’sarmy #wandsup

  14. Nicole says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Good thing they denounced them and told them to keep their names out of it.
    Also love the punching Nazi video edits. They make me laugh so hard

  15. Jo says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I feel like your headline is unfair to Depeche Mode. If people don’t read the article, what are they going to take away from the headline?

    My first instinct was that DM had played at the conference or something.

  16. Jayna says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Their new album coming out in March is called Spirit. It’s the exact opposite of what these alt-right creeps believe. It’s addressing the fears regarding what’s happening around the world and in America and ultimately our humanity.

    I guess they never listened to Sounds of the Universe with songs like Peace.

  17. Ama says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Question from over the pond: what is going on between Stevie Bannon and Reince Priebus?
    (Wait.. I get the popcorn..ready!) Can anyone please brief me?

  18. Bluesky says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I saw where you posted this on Twitter! I love how Priebus is all “get the f@ck off me!” 😂😂

  19. Aims says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I saw Depeche Mode live and they were fantastic ! !! I’m also glad they shut it down quickly .

    Reply
    February 24, 2017 at 8:38 am

    That twitter remix is everything.

  21. Adele Dazeem says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Sometimes I have these daydreams (when I am driving and bored) where the me from, say, 2010 is transported to 2017 current day and reads/sees/experiences headlines, news, the new alt-reality we are living today and I ruefully laugh at how 2010 me would react to this crazy ass shit. I wouldn’t believe it, I don’t think.

    The truth really is stranger than fiction.

  22. JustJen says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Ok, I’ll admit I was holding my breath when I clicked while thinking “say it isn’t so!!!”. Depeche Mode was the first concert I ever attended at the old Colisseum in Richfield, OH. It was AWESOME. I’ve had a crush on Dave Gahan ever since, if I had a list he’d be on it.

  23. Adrien says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Each time Bieber does something stupid, an accompanying photo of him looking like a toddler being restrained by his burly bodyguard is also featured with the story. Now every Richard Spencer post should be required to include that video of him getting punched by a protester. Honestly, I do not remember Spencer’s face. He looks like your typical campus jock villain in 80′s movies.

  24. Dippit says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Whilst “People Are People” is the obvious debunking of this… I think many/most of us feel resonance with “Black Celebration” at the end of every freaking day at the moment because of the likes of RS and his cohorts.

    http://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/depechemode/blackcelebration.html

  25. Rapunzel says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Please don’t post this dude’s photo again. It’s nightmare inducing. He’s actually creepier than Stephen Miller! And Bannon needs to go too. Trump I can handle. These others…. No please.

