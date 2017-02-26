Naomie Harris wore a nothingburger Chanel for Moonlight’s Spirit Award sweep

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

The Independent Spirit Awards turned into “endlessly honoring Moonlight” and I was completely okay with that. Moonlight picked up Spirit Awards for Best Screenplay, Director, Cinematographer, Best Feature and the cast received the Robert Altman Award which recognizes extraordinary ensemble filmmaking in independent film. It was during the Altman Award that the two youngest cast members stole all the hearts in the room:

As for the ladies of Moonlight, Naomie Harris wore this completely blah nothingburger Chanel minidress, and Janelle Monae wore Salvatore Ferragamo, in her preferred black-and-white. I guess Naomie is saving the best looks for the Oscars and Oscar parties, although who even knows? I have not been impressed with her fashion during this awards season.

I’m also including photos of Barry Jenkins (the director), my love Mahershala Ali and CB’s new crush Trevante Rhodes. These photos are like Peak Black Excellence. I’m glad the Spirit Awards honored Moonlight so hard, because I feel like Moonlight will probably only pick up one or two Oscars during the La La Land sweep. Like, I think Barry Jenkins will win Adapted Screenplay and maybe Mahershala Ali for Supporting Actor and that’s it.

Also: this doesn’t fit anywhere else, but the Spirit Awards’ hosts were Nick Kroll and John Mulaney and their opening bit was actually hilarious. Enjoy. Stick around for the end when they do real quotes from real independent directors.

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Press Room

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Mannori says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Naomie: one of the best bodies in Hollywood. That dress is totally meh on her but she gets a pass from me, just because she’s so damn gorgeous.

    Reply
  2. manda says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    nothingburger! hah!!!! but great description. This looks almost business casual to me, like all you have to do is throw on a jacket and you could wear it to court!

    Reply
  3. Ankhel says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m utterly confounded by the cut and fit of her mini. Was it supposed to be a 60′s type sheath? Why is it so small!? Why that stupid lace, which looks like UGLY bike shorts in photos!? Karl!!!

    (Oops, sorry. )

    Reply
  4. Snazzy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:56 am

    i love the creepy quote … my new life motto

    Reply
  5. Ankhel says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Janelle looks lovely though.

    Reply
  6. Celebitchy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Thank you!! Look at Trevante’s smile in that pic!

    Reply

