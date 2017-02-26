Bill Paxton, 61, has died from complications from surgery

BilPaxton

Actor Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. He was 61 years old. A family representative issued the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton is survived by his wife of three decades, Louise, and two children, daughter Lydia and son James who recently guest starred in Paxton’s current TV show Training Day.

Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas. When he was eight years old, he was among the crowd that greeted President John F. Kennedy as he emerged from Hotel Texas directly before his fateful ride through Dallas. The photo of Paxton being lifted up to see the president is on display in Dallas’ Sixth Floor Museum.

Paxton was known for movie roles such as Apollo 13, Tombstone, Terminator, Spy Kids, Aliens and Titanic and TV roles Big Love and Hatfields & McCoys, for which he was nominated for multiple Golden Globes (Big Love), an Emmy and a SAG Award (Hatfield & McCoy). I bet that those of you reading came up with a list of his credits just as long as the one I gave. The first memory I have of Paxton was his role as the obnoxious Chet in Weird Science, but that’s just because I didn’t know who he was when I saw Stripes. The Mister and I started listing his roles after we’d heard of his passing and ran out of breath before we could cite them all. That’s the thing that stands out for me about Paxton: it wasn’t that he appeared in so many things but I always remembered him. No matter how small or supporting his role was, he owned it in a way that stood out.

The outpouring over Paxton’s death has been huge. Many are touting his prowess as an actor, of course, but even more than his acting, people are lauding what a genuinely kind soul he was and the impact he made on them. Obviously 61 is far too young to die and I’m sure we will receive more information surrounding his surgery and the complications in time but for now, let’s remember the actor and celebrate the warm human being along with those who knew him.

wenn513793

FFN_KM_ShesThatFunnyPrem_081915_51828955

FFN_GHOSTSOFTHEABYSS_30_033103jpg_106301

FFN_KM_CriticsChoiceTV_053115_51760402

photos credit: Twitter, WENN.com, FameFlynet and Getty

 

16 Responses to “Bill Paxton, 61, has died from complications from surgery”

  1. Miss M says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Nooooo 😢
    RIP, Bill!

    Reply
  2. Reindeer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    2017 needs to stop. I just… can’t.

    What a sad loss.

    :(

    Reply
  3. Harryg says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    This is so sad, he was wonderful.

    Reply
  4. Jayna says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I adored him in Big Love. I read he had heart surgery and then suffered a massive stroke post-op. So young to leave this earth.

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Such a shock! Always an interesting actor.

    Reply
  6. smcollins says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Oh, no! RIP Bill 😢

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    So sad :(

    Reply
  8. Jegede says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    So sad.

    I LOVED him in Weird Science.

    Reply
  9. Rocio says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    He was so young. So sad.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Apollo 13 was on the other night while I was making dinner, and there I sat with my unpeeled potato in hand, couldn’t walk away from the film. It sounds as if he was one of the good guys. Watch Weird Science and he will floor you, so funny. Good guy dies at 61, and you know who will live to be 100. Live each day as though it’s your last, it very well could be. RIP

    Reply
  11. Susannah says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I loved him in, well everything! He was in Weird Science, Apollo 13, Twister, Aliens, some of my favorite movies. He always gave a great performance.
    My brothers still say, “Game over man, Game over” whenever they compete against each other.
    Really sad day, he was such a part of my viewing life, RIP.

    Reply
  12. kibbles says:
    February 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    How many male actors in Hollywood are married to a non-model or non-actress normal person for three decades without a touch of scandal? To me that personifies what everyone thought and is saying about him in remembrance. I enjoyed Big Love and watched every episode of that series. He was a fine actor and probably should have gotten more recognition than he did. RIP

    Reply
  13. Marley says:
    February 26, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Loved him In A Simple Plan.

    RIP Bill.

    Reply

