Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad at the Vanity Fair Oscar party: ridiculous?

We’re wrapping up the Oscars coverage and fashion last night and are moving on to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. There were so many people there we’ll have a few more fashion posts tomorrow, along with the gossip which (hopefully) comes in later in the day and overnight. In no way will we remember to get everyone though, as this party was so well attended.

First off we have Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad. You know why I’m making her the headliner. This is ridiculous. I had to do some googling to figure out what this reminded me of, particularly the giant tulle pom poms on the shoulders, and the answer is a frilled lizard.

The bottom is see through with granny panties underneath and that trend needed to die like three years ago. I get the idea of this dress: typical sequin gown with see through bottom and opaque sweetheart neck top, add some puffy sleeves and voila! Only the result is total fuggery.

Tracee Ellis Ross also did Zuhair Murad. Do you remember Ginnifer Goodwin’s terrible tiered red Zuhair Murad at the ceremony? This is the busier sequin version of that. WITH BELL SLEEVES AND A TOO DEEP V-NECK. Sorry for yelling I’m tired. Do you think Chrissy Teigen considered this dress? I would guess it wasn’t formfitting enough for her.

Tessa Thompson got the best Zuhair Murad which is not saying much at all. I like the collar and top of this dress and I think it works well, but her stylist should not have matched her makeup to the color. She also needs heavier eyemakeup, it’s very light and purple.