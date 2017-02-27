Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad at the Vanity Fair Oscar party: ridiculous?

We’re wrapping up the Oscars coverage and fashion last night and are moving on to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. There were so many people there we’ll have a few more fashion posts tomorrow, along with the gossip which (hopefully) comes in later in the day and overnight. In no way will we remember to get everyone though, as this party was so well attended.
First off we have Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad. You know why I’m making her the headliner. This is ridiculous. I had to do some googling to figure out what this reminded me of, particularly the giant tulle pom poms on the shoulders, and the answer is a frilled lizard.
The bottom is see through with granny panties underneath and that trend needed to die like three years ago. I get the idea of this dress: typical sequin gown with see through bottom and opaque sweetheart neck top, add some puffy sleeves and voila! Only the result is total fuggery.
Tracee Ellis Ross also did Zuhair Murad. Do you remember Ginnifer Goodwin’s terrible tiered red Zuhair Murad at the ceremony? This is the busier sequin version of that. WITH BELL SLEEVES AND A TOO DEEP V-NECK. Sorry for yelling I’m tired. Do you think Chrissy Teigen considered this dress? I would guess it wasn’t formfitting enough for her.
Tessa Thompson got the best Zuhair Murad which is not saying much at all. I like the collar and top of this dress and I think it works well, but her stylist should not have matched her makeup to the color. She also needs heavier eyemakeup, it’s very light and purple.
photos credit: Getty Images
Can please anybody explain to me what is Kate Beckinsale’s deal?
She is everywhere trying to rule the red carpets with these strong fashion choices but hasn’t been in a film in ages. What does she do nowadays??
She had a critical success with love and friendship this past year, and at the time many people thought she would get a nomination for it.
Apparently, her new hobby is her face.
Seriously, lady needs to cool it with the ‘tox.
I watched her in that entertaining Underworld B-movie series this year. Havent seen her in much else recently. She is still getting work though. But here face is getting worked on too much, I agree @Kitten
The last thing I saw her in is ‘Serendipity’! Lol
That was a good movie. Thanks for reminding me I need to re-watch it. Been a long time.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. I finally like something.
Kate Beckinsale seems to be very proud of her body, as she should, it’s fab. She enjoys showing it off in boring gowns usually. This is actually funky and cool, granny panties and all although it seems she can’t breathe.
I love the other two, they’re also different. I don’t mind the display of butts, side-boobs and sternums, as long as the person seems confortable and happy – and looks good. They check all the boxes for me here.
I actually like Kate’s dress and her hair and makeup is gorgeous. The rest I don’t care for though.
I like Kate’s dress too!
I like all these dresses! The red one is fab.
Kate’s is totally ridiculous, but it’s also kind of her, if that makes sense. She seems to love crazy fashion, and while this is still weird, she makes it work better than most would have. Enough with the see-through skirts though!
I don’t mind Tracee’s, way better than Ginnifer’s, and Tessa’s isok.
Yeah, I actually like Tracee’s. She really makes it work.
Black Ladies for the win. Tessa and Tracee look freaking amazing. If you are going to wear a Zuhair red dress, Tracee’s is the one you choose because it is going full throttle. This dress is not even remotely the same as Ginnifer’s. You cannot, nor should you not, play it safe in a red dress. Tracee’s skin is amazing.
Purple is my favorite color so I am biased about Tessa’s dress. She is young, it fits well, and is not really showing all of her bits.
Kate is being Kate. She has worn better dresses than this, but that dress is not offensive at all.
Tracee Ellis Ross looks incredible: very simple make-up, amazing skin, beautiful gown, the braided hair looks stunning with the dress. I keep going back to her picture…
I want to be her and be with her! LOL
Kate’s face looks freshly jacked. Those eyes are new.
What has Kate done to her face? She didn’t need a thing done to her face. ugh.
Yepp…agree. Her body is still crazy thought. Cant take that away from her.
She’s been doing a lot to her face for a long time. Correct me if I’m wrong, but she didn’t look like this at all before going to the US I think – at least that’s what I read and seen in pictures. She was a sort of “fresh” beauty.
She embraced the American tradition of changing your face to become an actor (it’s been going on for ages since Rita Hayworth and others).
When I hear her talk it always surprises me that she sounds so British.
It’s a choice.
Two mature spiny sea urchins died so La Beckinsale could make an entrance.
RIP, tragic echinoids.
Totally unrelated to her frockery, I get a bad vibe off Kate Beckinsale, like she may be a mean and extremely high maintenance person. There’s just something off about her.
I think this dress is just to distract from whatever KB has injected into her lips. 2 wrongs don’t make a right
I hate this nude lipstick trend. It makes gorgeous women look sick.
+1 Particularly with evening dress.
LOL at Kate and her not making anything other than Underworld movies yet showing up overdressed at the Opening of a box of cereal ass Dress!!
Tessa is so beautiful to me… not even dress dependent her face just isnt fair!
Tracy looks good to me but all kinda of overdressed for a working party of an awards show that doesnt havr your categories in, No?
Yes Tessa is crazy beautiful.
Maybe the ladies want to remind producers and casting directors that they’d be up for a long-feature film?? Actor hustling as they should. Hope they succeed if that’s the case.
right i too consider it a working weekned but I figure the tv people would at least not come thru honking the Horn all Loud if you would? Minor quibble to be honest cause she does look nice to me
Yes @QQ you may be right bc there’s always talk about The Fronteer between the two media. But they look so gorgeous!
Guess I’m in the minority, but I thought Tessa looked lovely
Oh, I have a soft spot for Kate Beckinsale (love Underworld, couldn’t make it through Love and Friendship but I’m just over Jane Austen movies at this point). I think it’s fun and funky. I appreciate her out there still hustling.
These are all gorgeous. I love this designer.
