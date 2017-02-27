Halle Berry in Versace & a giant wig (??) at the Oscars: amazing or tragic?

SHUT YOUR MOUTH, I LOVE THIS. I really do. Twitter blew up last night when Halle Berry arrived on the Oscar red carpet in this Versace and what looked like a backwards wig. First of all, the only thing wrong with the wig is that it distracted from what was actually one of the best gowns of the night! This Versace is really beautiful and flattering. Second of all, are we absolutely positive that this is a wig? Halle’s been growing out her hair for a few years, and I actually think the lopsided “wig” effect is a genuine hairstyle designed to telegraph the fact that Halle has no f–ks to give. In any case, I love it, from lopsided curls down to the ground. She’s wearing everything like she’s having fun too.
After that entire controversy involving Karl Lagerfeld and accusations of cheapness, Meryl Streep didn’t even walk the Oscars red carpet to show off her custom Elie Saab! I guess I don’t blame her, really. She’s Meryl Streep, she got an Oscar nomination for a cheeseball performance and she got a standing ovation for just showing up, basically. As for this Elie Saab… it’s actually a pantsuit/gown hybrid. I would dislike this on someone else, but it sort of works on Meryl.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Halle said it is her natural hair curled.
Which no one on Twitter was buying. So I don’t know if it was real or not.
As for the dress, it looks like something you would see on the red carpet in the 90s.
probably after a 4 hours with the hairdresser though.
It looks like her natural hair close to her face with a bad wig slapped on top with her real hair peaking out below.
You’re right! When you look closely, the shorter curls framing her face are darker and there is a definite contrast with the curls on top. I don’t believe ALL of that is her real hair – she posted a picture of herself in December with a pixie cut, so no way is her hair that long now. That being said, the curls are lovely and her dress is lovely. I still think short hair shows off her incredible bone structure though
No Black Lady in twitter believes that for a second, This is a classic “Lets Turn our wigs around” moment and if ya’ll dont get it is a-ok! 👌🏾
Also that dress isnt even a Best Halle Berry does Lingerie Dress Best Not by a country mile
I just realized how much I missed Halle’s face. She looks quite lovely here.
Meryl’s outfit is horrible. The best outfit I have every seen her in is the dress she wore when she wore the oscar for The Iron Lady. Meryl is not a fashion lady though and never has been.
I wonder does Meryl love the constant praise or has the novelty worn off?! It’s a bit ridiculous being nominated for practically EVERY single performance. I’m not mad on her outfit either.. the trouser part might have worked had it been tighter.
Halle’s dress is magic. Absolutely stunning. A work of art, and truly Oscar’s-worthy. The best dress of the night, in my book. That said, the hair is way too much. The dress has a lot going on, and would have benefited more from a subtle updo. The huge hair is distracting from what is a truly amazing dress, and something that inticrate needs simpler hair, imo
I love everything about Halle’s look. When is she going to start to age? Absolutely flawless.
My thoughts exactly. Everything about this look is perfect. And her body is insane. Batshit, cuckoo Bedlam insane.
I love Meryl but all this praise about nothing makes me want to say ‘enough Meryl! Go away for a while!’
Media does that to you.
I love her shoes but why is her hair always a mess??? She always looks so unkept.
I wish my hair could look like Halle’s after having perm rods and a tub of Shea butter overnight. I think she looks great, hair included.
Sorry Kaiser, lopsided wig all the way.
I WANT to like it so bad, but it’s 5 cms too much. IF it was really her hair then yes.
But it looks fake and not in a good way.
So sick of Mery Streep. After her “feud” with Lagerfeld I am starting to think she likes all the attention. She seems to be the default setting of awards and praises.
Halle looks amazing. I love the dress but the hair is the show stopper I love it.
Florence foster jenkins is a terrible movie. 20 oscar nominations, that has got to be a joke.
meryl give viola her oscar u stole.
I loved Halle’s dress. I usually like big curls, but that was just a bit too much I think.
I like the color of Meryl’s dress. Otherwise, whatever. For all of the fuss about her gown leading up to the show, she’s not really a fashion person so it seems odd.
I love Halle’s whole look!
Halle’s stunning dress and figure to match were totally taken over by the wig. She generally wears her hair short…..like they say if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it!
the dress is stunning, but the hair is just too distracting. A real shame actually, but wrong hairstyle for such a sleek dress.
