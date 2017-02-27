Halle Berry in Versace & a giant wig (??) at the Oscars: amazing or tragic?

SHUT YOUR MOUTH, I LOVE THIS. I really do. Twitter blew up last night when Halle Berry arrived on the Oscar red carpet in this Versace and what looked like a backwards wig. First of all, the only thing wrong with the wig is that it distracted from what was actually one of the best gowns of the night! This Versace is really beautiful and flattering. Second of all, are we absolutely positive that this is a wig? Halle’s been growing out her hair for a few years, and I actually think the lopsided “wig” effect is a genuine hairstyle designed to telegraph the fact that Halle has no f–ks to give. In any case, I love it, from lopsided curls down to the ground. She’s wearing everything like she’s having fun too.

After that entire controversy involving Karl Lagerfeld and accusations of cheapness, Meryl Streep didn’t even walk the Oscars red carpet to show off her custom Elie Saab! I guess I don’t blame her, really. She’s Meryl Streep, she got an Oscar nomination for a cheeseball performance and she got a standing ovation for just showing up, basically. As for this Elie Saab… it’s actually a pantsuit/gown hybrid. I would dislike this on someone else, but it sort of works on Meryl.

21 Responses to “Halle Berry in Versace & a giant wig (??) at the Oscars: amazing or tragic?”

  1. DeniseMich says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Halle said it is her natural hair curled.

    Reply
  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I just realized how much I missed Halle’s face. She looks quite lovely here.

    Meryl’s outfit is horrible. The best outfit I have every seen her in is the dress she wore when she wore the oscar for The Iron Lady. Meryl is not a fashion lady though and never has been.

    Reply
  3. Flahoola says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I wonder does Meryl love the constant praise or has the novelty worn off?! It’s a bit ridiculous being nominated for practically EVERY single performance. I’m not mad on her outfit either.. the trouser part might have worked had it been tighter.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Halle’s dress is magic. Absolutely stunning. A work of art, and truly Oscar’s-worthy. The best dress of the night, in my book. That said, the hair is way too much. The dress has a lot going on, and would have benefited more from a subtle updo. The huge hair is distracting from what is a truly amazing dress, and something that inticrate needs simpler hair, imo

    Reply
  5. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I love everything about Halle’s look. When is she going to start to age? Absolutely flawless.

    Reply
  6. paolanqar says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I love Meryl but all this praise about nothing makes me want to say ‘enough Meryl! Go away for a while!’
    Media does that to you.
    I love her shoes but why is her hair always a mess??? She always looks so unkept.

    Reply
  7. Wal says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I wish my hair could look like Halle’s after having perm rods and a tub of Shea butter overnight. I think she looks great, hair included.

    Reply
  8. slowsnow says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Sorry Kaiser, lopsided wig all the way.
    I WANT to like it so bad, but it’s 5 cms too much. IF it was really her hair then yes.
    But it looks fake and not in a good way.

    So sick of Mery Streep. After her “feud” with Lagerfeld I am starting to think she likes all the attention. She seems to be the default setting of awards and praises.

    Reply
  9. aang says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Halle looks amazing. I love the dress but the hair is the show stopper I love it.

    Reply
  10. prince says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Florence foster jenkins is a terrible movie. 20 oscar nominations, that has got to be a joke.

    meryl give viola her oscar u stole.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I loved Halle’s dress. I usually like big curls, but that was just a bit too much I think.
    I like the color of Meryl’s dress. Otherwise, whatever. For all of the fuss about her gown leading up to the show, she’s not really a fashion person so it seems odd.

    Reply
  12. serena says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I love Halle’s whole look!

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Halle’s stunning dress and figure to match were totally taken over by the wig. She generally wears her hair short…..like they say if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it!

    Reply
  14. Maria says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

    the dress is stunning, but the hair is just too distracting. A real shame actually, but wrong hairstyle for such a sleek dress.

    Reply

