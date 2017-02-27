Halle Berry in Versace & a giant wig (??) at the Oscars: amazing or tragic?

SHUT YOUR MOUTH, I LOVE THIS. I really do. Twitter blew up last night when Halle Berry arrived on the Oscar red carpet in this Versace and what looked like a backwards wig. First of all, the only thing wrong with the wig is that it distracted from what was actually one of the best gowns of the night! This Versace is really beautiful and flattering. Second of all, are we absolutely positive that this is a wig? Halle’s been growing out her hair for a few years, and I actually think the lopsided “wig” effect is a genuine hairstyle designed to telegraph the fact that Halle has no f–ks to give. In any case, I love it, from lopsided curls down to the ground. She’s wearing everything like she’s having fun too.

After that entire controversy involving Karl Lagerfeld and accusations of cheapness, Meryl Streep didn’t even walk the Oscars red carpet to show off her custom Elie Saab! I guess I don’t blame her, really. She’s Meryl Streep, she got an Oscar nomination for a cheeseball performance and she got a standing ovation for just showing up, basically. As for this Elie Saab… it’s actually a pantsuit/gown hybrid. I would dislike this on someone else, but it sort of works on Meryl.