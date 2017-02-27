Scarlett Johansson in Azzedine Alaia at the Oscars: lovely or nope?

Let’s face it: this year’s Oscars were not really a buffet of brilliant fashion choices. During the red carpet show, I even bitched about how this was possibly the most boring and worst-dressed Oscars in recent memory. I stand by that. So in a shallow pool of options, I honestly didn’t hate these two dresses, despite some Twitter angst about them. Scarlett Johansson went for this colorful, patterned Azzedine Alaia gown which – by virtue of the sea of beiges and creams on the carpet – really stood out and looked fresh and pretty. Is this a perfect gown? Not at all. The bust is… odd, and the fabric really isn’t that special. It looks sort of ‘70s-key-party. But I still like it. I don’t even mind Scarlett’s hair here, even though I still say she’s channeling Kate Gosselin.

Another imperfect but likeable gown was Brie Larson’s Oscar de la Renta. I love everything from the waist up and I respect the structure and origami-like stuff at the bottom. I like that she made everything about the dress – her styling is incidental to the big statement dress. I actually think this is my favorite neckline of the Oscars!