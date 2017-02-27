Scarlett Johansson in Azzedine Alaia at the Oscars: lovely or nope?

Scarlett Johansson at The 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood

Let’s face it: this year’s Oscars were not really a buffet of brilliant fashion choices. During the red carpet show, I even bitched about how this was possibly the most boring and worst-dressed Oscars in recent memory. I stand by that. So in a shallow pool of options, I honestly didn’t hate these two dresses, despite some Twitter angst about them. Scarlett Johansson went for this colorful, patterned Azzedine Alaia gown which – by virtue of the sea of beiges and creams on the carpet – really stood out and looked fresh and pretty. Is this a perfect gown? Not at all. The bust is… odd, and the fabric really isn’t that special. It looks sort of ‘70s-key-party. But I still like it. I don’t even mind Scarlett’s hair here, even though I still say she’s channeling Kate Gosselin.

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Scarlett Johansson at The 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood

Another imperfect but likeable gown was Brie Larson’s Oscar de la Renta. I love everything from the waist up and I respect the structure and origami-like stuff at the bottom. I like that she made everything about the dress – her styling is incidental to the big statement dress. I actually think this is my favorite neckline of the Oscars!

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

57 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson in Azzedine Alaia at the Oscars: lovely or nope?”

  1. lannisterforever says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I love Scarlett but that dress looked cheap and the hair is aging her.

    Brie’s dress was spectacular but I feel like she could have worked it better – she seemed to have low energy.

  2. paolanqar says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I hate Scarlett’s look. She looks awful and she needs to change the hair.
    Brie looked amazing but her makeup was a bit harsh, she’s slowly disappearing… she’s so thin!

  3. Megan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Her hair is the most ‘nope’ thing about this.

  4. KLO says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Scarlett looks like someones mom. I like her look thought, I would have liked to see her dress, jewellery, hair and make-up in person, it is all really delicate. That was my first thought when I saw the pics.

    I dont like Bries dress, it is too reminiscent of the “A. Jolie leg of doom” dress and hides Bries perfect figure. Something lighter in both fabric and color I would have liked more.

  5. Anare says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I thought Scarlett’s dress was very pretty. It was layers of shear which floated and was illuminated when she walked on stage and the light hit it. Picture doesn’t do it justice.

  6. Daisy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Scarlett’ s hair is awful, and her dress looks like a fancy apron. One of the worst dressed

  7. It'sJustBlanche says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Brie borrowed her dress from Ursula the Sea Witch

  8. edith says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I love the colors of scarlets dress but for me the blinqblinq belt is hideous. the neckline could’ve been better because how it is it makes her even more top heavy looking. bries dress is something beautiful and I love black velvet but it doesnt fit her type. They should’ve switched dresses and it would’ve been perfect.

  9. velourazure says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    There are some photos of Scarlett out there where you can see her spanx-whatever straight through the dress, maybe certain camera flash or something. Not a good look.

  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

    That Azzedine Alaia is such a disappointment. He is such a master at his craft that I cannot believe that he put his name to something this mess. This looks like a beach cover up. Sad trombone.

    Of all the gowns from the new De la Renta collection Brie could have chosen, why would did she choose the most snooze-worthy. It is a well-constructed gown, but she fails it with her greasy looking hair. The orange lip is fun.

  11. original kay says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Scarlett’s dress reminds me of popcorn. Rainbow multi flavoured popcorn…..

  12. Amelia says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Omgosh. Thank you! I’m sick off the same silhouettes the last few years. You know who I miss? Penelope Cruz. She always went full glam.

  13. Amide says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:01 am

    If Kate Gosselin and a Max Factor make up truck collided, you’ll get Scarlett’s look.👎

  14. Macscore says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Brie’s dress is gorgeous, but she looks so tired to me. Scarlett’s hair is much too “hard” for her features, and the dress looks like a J-cloth (dishwashing rag). The belt is absolutely awful.

  15. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I don’t like either of these….. both are very 80′s and cheap looking. I do think Scarlett’s makeup is very pretty here (but I can’t stand her hair.) I HATED Brie’s makeup and hair. She looks like she got caught in the rain or something.

  16. Sage says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Love Brie’s dress. My 2nd favourite from last night.

  17. serena says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Both are really pretty.

  18. Tallia says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I don’t know why but I am really over Scarlett Johansson.

  19. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Scarlett was a big nope to me, it looked Mrs. Roper 70s cheap poly chiffon and fitted poorly in the bust.
    Brie was ok, the bust wasn’t fitted great, the skirt was interesting with the folds but overall not exciting.

    I agree Kaiser, last night’s red carpet was one of the most boring and badly dressed in years, many fails and fugs.

  20. NK says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Scarlett lost me with sodastream. But even with that, and in that hideous dress she is undeniably stunning.

  21. Antonym says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I thought Scarlett looked stunning. I loved the dress and the hair. I recently grew my undercut out to an asymmetrical bob, and her hair made me want to go back to the undercut.

    Now, the belt, I didn’t even notice the belt last night (was too busy loving the hair and dress). Now that I’ve noticed it, I’m not a fan of the belt.

  22. Miss V says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Scarlett is always a hope for me. I usually can’t stand her street style,or her red carpet style. I pretty much think she’s overrated across the board.

    I love Brie, though. I follow her on IG and she’s super sweet. And she’s a genuinely good actress.

  23. L says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I think Scarlett looked amazing last night. She’s A very beautiful woman. The dress could’ve been better, but compared to others at the show, it wasn’t that bad.

  24. Shutterbug99 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:50 am

    This was such a bad Oscars red carpet (apart from Kiki!)

    I like Brie’s look, but she is too thin now. Scar Jo’s overall look doesn’t work for me. I really don’t like her hair or her dress. Who is the guy Scar Jo brought as her date? Anyone got an ID?

  25. Moon says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    These two were my favourite looks of the night up there with Ruth Negga. Scarlett always looks great and love this color on her. Brie pulled off this look with style.

  26. Beth says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Scarlett is a huge nope. The belt looks bad and the hair is NOT a good look on her.

  27. teacakes says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I like Brie’s dress, the velvet and ruffles make it.

    what I really love, though, is her ‘over it’ look every time she had to hand an award to Casey Harassfleck. She is SO not happy about it.

  28. HoustonGrl says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I love this on Scarlett, love the hair, love the 90s throwback belt, and both the color and fit are great. Even though Brie Larson’s look is a bit of Ursula here, it was my favorite of the night. The cut and elegance were unrivaled.

  29. Joannie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:24 am

    The movie camera loves short people with big heads. If you look closely you will see many actors are like that . Scarlet being one of them.

  30. Ladykatan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:32 am

    When she poses, it’s such a boring look, but Scarlett’s dress moved beautifully, (when she crossed the stage to present, it was heaven) which was such a starch contrast with her frozen Bob’s Big Boy hair. Brie’s dress was gorgeous and sculptural.. but the hair…. ohmygod! That hair was a travesty. It was bad bridal hair. It was a bad prom updo the next morning after waking up hungover in a hotel bathtub, not knowing how you got there.

  31. Rocio says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Brie is disappering. Is it because Captain Marvel or Hollywood stricking back? I love Scarjo but needs to stop that hair nonsense.

  32. I Choose Me says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    I love both dresses esp., Scarlett’s. I love the colour, I love the fabric and the floaty, pretty look of it. The belt and bracelets are the perfect accessories as well. I’d love to wear something like this. Reading the comments, I see I’m the only one loving the belt. Oh, well.

  33. Aysla says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I’m really tired of this haircut on Scarlett, I wish she would grow it out. I hate the gown, it looks like an MTV awards dress… and ill-fitting in the bust area to boot. I feel like Pink has done this exact same look before?

    Brie’s look was incredibly underwhelming.

  34. Bread and Circuses says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Oh, I love Scarlett’s dress. It’s so floaty and pretty and looks like it’d be super-comfortable to wear.

  35. Dally says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I loved Scarlett’s dress. In some pictures it looked a little disproportionately wide on her small frame, but in motion it was so light and pretty, and her hair kept the whole look from being too sweet.

  36. Honey Bear says:
    February 27, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    THAT. HAIR. It is the completely wrong cut her bone structure and facial features. NO

  37. Bridget says:
    February 27, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    I liked Scarlett’s dress (it must have been awfully see through under the stage lights for them to not cut to a full shot of her walking) but can we talk about her sitting with Chris Evans? I know they’ve been friends for years, but that had to have been intentional.

