Nicole Kidman apparently claps like a madwoman, or the Grinch

I find it odd sometimes to see what catches fire on social media. This is a prime example! I thought everything about Nicole Kidman was rather blah at the Oscars, from her nothingburger Armani gown to her fried hair to her overly groomed husband. But Nicole did something at the Oscars which ended up becoming a major thing. She clapped. She clapped like a crazy person. During one of the standing ovations – I think the early one for Meryl Streep? – the camera cut to Nicole clapping like a madwoman.
Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC
— Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017
It’s sort of funny. I’ve seen women do that when they have a fresh coat of nail polish, or perhaps they’ve just tips done, something like that. Some Twitter people suspect that Nicole was clapping that way because of all of her rings and jewelry, that she was trying to avoid clanging some big rings together or something. Of course, other people theorize that Kidman is going Full Grinch. You decide!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.
The animatronics was off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO. Actually I thought her face looked way less jacked on Sunday than in the past. I didn’t mind her gown and styling at all. But her oddest accessory on the red carpet is her husband, they looked so comical together from a distance, like she had her middle school son, who spent HOURS on his hair, as her date.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious and spot-on observation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@esmom
I agree! I’ve noticed that lately she’s looking more like her old self. I think she got a better plastic surgeon. She’s looking great!
And makes sense about the jewelry thing. She breaks it, she buys it. That jewelry is on loan and worth a hell of a lot of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!! omg, the soul patch and flat iron need to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, she has some long fingers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure that was the camera angle, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say she didn’t want to scratch up that jewelry…or the Botox has gone to her fingers lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Nicole was stunning. I loved her hair, makeup, and a beautiful gown from all angles on her. It was beautiful from the back. And Nichole’s face was small again, lips thinner again. Her old face was back.
I thought she was a ten. I think she was clapping like that because of the jewelry, also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally someone agrees with me…I am the same I thought she looked stunning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I noticed on Big Little Lies that her lips are very thin again and her face moves. I’m thinking all she ever did was a ton of injectables, never anything more invasive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of the John Lennon quote, “Would the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands? And the rest of you, if you’ll just rattle your jewelry.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a great quote!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the best she’s looked in a long while. She should keep it that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve clapped like that when I have large rings on, so I’d assume that’s why she was doing it. Still pretty funny, admittedly. On a fashion note, she can do so much better than this dress. It’s aggressively low key.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually love Nicole on the red carpet but this was not good. just sort of there…
I’ve also clapped like this to avoid that weird finger pain when two rings connect. I however have stubby fingers and I could only dream of long graceful digits. This display of clapping gone wrong, selfishly, gives me a laugh because no one would notice me doing this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of the Supporting Actress nominees were phoning it in fashion wise. They knew they weren’t going to win so why make an effort? I don’t blame them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. The detail in that gown is simply exquisite. I love it on her. When she turned, the back was so beautiful on her long back, since she’s so tall. The fit was perfection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The beadwork is stunning and it is well fitted, but the color is a poor choice for her skin. I’m very fair skinned, and anything is beige just washes you out without a strong contrast. She was wise to go with a red lip, but this would have been a much better dress with a different color underlay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Lainey that it was the rings and also that you don’t want to look like you’re not supporting the person you’re clapping for so you do the hands up thing and land up looking like a walrus. Lol She was so sweet with the people coming through on the bus tour bit. And so was Ryan Gosling. Keith Urban took the video it was so cute. I would have wanted to sit between Octavia and Nicole that night and in front of Taraji. They looked like they were having so much fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are some pretty large diamonds, I would be afraid to clap with them on too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was another gif of her clapping and if you look, she has to adjust a ring on her thumb to keep it from slipping off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, no one sane claps like that. Jewellery and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress! =O It is divine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
trump is dying of jealousy looking at those hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had finger extensions. Anyone here watching Big Little Lies? The show is so good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Love it. I just finished the book and am happy to see the show is following it so closely. Nicole is great in it, but I’m loving Reese Witherspoon who I normally can’t stand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, the show is making me like Reese and I’ve been a Reese hater for years. Arrrghhhh! I can’t wait until next episode even though I know what’s happen as I read the book a while ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes on Big Little Lies—I love the show, too! My initial take on the clapping technique was that it was strategic: stretching out fingers and tensing her arm muscles, to prevent any unsightly upper arm flapping—not that she has any flab on her upper arms (or anywhere).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, just watched Ep. 1 last night. Loved it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the clapping was probably because those are not her rings, so she didn’t want to ruin stuff she has to return.
mostly i don’t understand why she wore that oatmeal dress.
ETA: also why does no one tell keith that those highlights belong in the ’00.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god those hands are just Edward scissor hands!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Big Little Lies and she’s so much prettier in motion than she is in still photos! I was surprised by how much prettier she was. Also, why does she insist on being a blond when she looks SO much better as a redhead? That shade of blond doesn’t do her any favors, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole is completely gray, and has been for many years. The blonde is just easier to blend in and not so time intensive trying to keep up, like red would be with the gray showing up within weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When in doubt, opera clap!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she looked great – dress, botox, everything. I think the funky clapping was all about the jewelry. Did you see the size of that rock on her finger?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people just have to have something stupid to complain about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she was clapping that way because of the rings, but it looked ‘odd’ because she clearly has long, very hypermobile fingers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wear lots of big funky cocktail rings and in order to not bang them together I end up clapping like that. I like to decorate my birds before I flip them, which I do more than clap hahaha.
I know people who live near their Nashville place and they all said she is very nice. She looks fine to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assumed it was because it’s a long night of clapping… my hands get sore from too much clapping hahah
So dont look rude by not clapping but don’t actually touch hands
Report this comment as spam or abuse