Nicole Kidman apparently claps like a madwoman, or the Grinch

I find it odd sometimes to see what catches fire on social media. This is a prime example! I thought everything about Nicole Kidman was rather blah at the Oscars, from her nothingburger Armani gown to her fried hair to her overly groomed husband. But Nicole did something at the Oscars which ended up becoming a major thing. She clapped. She clapped like a crazy person. During one of the standing ovations – I think the early one for Meryl Streep? – the camera cut to Nicole clapping like a madwoman.

It’s sort of funny. I’ve seen women do that when they have a fresh coat of nail polish, or perhaps they’ve just tips done, something like that. Some Twitter people suspect that Nicole was clapping that way because of all of her rings and jewelry, that she was trying to avoid clanging some big rings together or something. Of course, other people theorize that Kidman is going Full Grinch. You decide!

Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.

 

42 Responses to “Nicole Kidman apparently claps like a madwoman, or the Grinch”

  1. QueenEllisabet says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The animatronics was off

  2. JustME says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Wow, she has some long fingers.

  3. Missy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I’d say she didn’t want to scratch up that jewelry…or the Botox has gone to her fingers lol

  4. Jayna says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I think Nicole was stunning. I loved her hair, makeup, and a beautiful gown from all angles on her. It was beautiful from the back. And Nichole’s face was small again, lips thinner again. Her old face was back.

    I thought she was a ten. I think she was clapping like that because of the jewelry, also.

  5. Veronica says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I’ve clapped like that when I have large rings on, so I’d assume that’s why she was doing it. Still pretty funny, admittedly. On a fashion note, she can do so much better than this dress. It’s aggressively low key.

  6. Whyme says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I agree with Lainey that it was the rings and also that you don’t want to look like you’re not supporting the person you’re clapping for so you do the hands up thing and land up looking like a walrus. Lol She was so sweet with the people coming through on the bus tour bit. And so was Ryan Gosling. Keith Urban took the video it was so cute. I would have wanted to sit between Octavia and Nicole that night and in front of Taraji. They looked like they were having so much fun.

  7. Den says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Those are some pretty large diamonds, I would be afraid to clap with them on too.

  8. M.A.F. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:25 am

    There was another gif of her clapping and if you look, she has to adjust a ring on her thumb to keep it from slipping off.

  9. cali says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Sorry, no one sane claps like that. Jewellery and all.

  10. Linabear says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:26 am

    That dress! =O It is divine.

  11. SusanneToo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:29 am

    trump is dying of jealousy looking at those hands.

  12. Adrien says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    She had finger extensions. Anyone here watching Big Little Lies? The show is so good.

  13. ell says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    the clapping was probably because those are not her rings, so she didn’t want to ruin stuff she has to return.

    mostly i don’t understand why she wore that oatmeal dress.

    ETA: also why does no one tell keith that those highlights belong in the ’00.

  14. my3cents says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:50 am

    My god those hands are just Edward scissor hands!

  15. Laura says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I watched Big Little Lies and she’s so much prettier in motion than she is in still photos! I was surprised by how much prettier she was. Also, why does she insist on being a blond when she looks SO much better as a redhead? That shade of blond doesn’t do her any favors, imo.

  16. bobslaw says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:15 am

    When in doubt, opera clap!

  17. CityGirl says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I thought she looked great – dress, botox, everything. I think the funky clapping was all about the jewelry. Did you see the size of that rock on her finger?

  18. Aqua says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Some people just have to have something stupid to complain about.

  19. Konspiracytheory says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I think she was clapping that way because of the rings, but it looked ‘odd’ because she clearly has long, very hypermobile fingers.

  20. Jerkface says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I wear lots of big funky cocktail rings and in order to not bang them together I end up clapping like that. I like to decorate my birds before I flip them, which I do more than clap hahaha.

    I know people who live near their Nashville place and they all said she is very nice. She looks fine to me.

  21. Lex says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I assumed it was because it’s a long night of clapping… my hands get sore from too much clapping hahah

    So dont look rude by not clapping but don’t actually touch hands

