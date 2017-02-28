Katy Perry in Gaultier at the VF Oscar party: fantastic or blah?

Here are some photos from Sunday night’s Vanity Fair Oscar party. Tons of people came out for the VF party, so we’re going to devote many posts to Oscar-party fashion posts. Here’s Katy Perry in Jean Paul Gaultier, which I surprisingly do not hate. Usually I find Gaultier rather overworked and silly, but this looks great on her. I’m still not liking the blonde on her though. She shouldn’t necessarily go back to black, but this shade of blonde isn’t working. Also: Orlando Bloom attended this party too, but they didn’t pose together on the carpet.

Sofia Vergara in Michael Kors. This gown has been around for a while – Piper Perabo wore a version of this as her wedding gown, and Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Campbell have worn this dress too. That being said, I like this on Sofia. She’s usually busting out of some mermaid dress, so it’s nice to see her in something different. Her date was her husband Joe Manganiello.

Jon Hamm was there! He looks good.

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch attended the party. Jerry looks pretty happy. While I’m sure Murdoch is an evil bastard in business and in general, he seems to adore Jerry.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Ralph & Russo. Ugh, she’s so try-hard.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

25 Responses to “Katy Perry in Gaultier at the VF Oscar party: fantastic or blah?”

  1. Juliet- says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Jon Hamm is unreal. What a remarkably gorgeous man. And such a wonderful actor. It’s a shame his post Mad Men career isn’t as interesting as it should be. He has so much potential.

    Reply
  2. Bridget says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Katy looks like one of the interchangeable celebutantes from the early ’00s here.

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I hate that hair color on Katy. I hate the fact that half the women at the Oscars and after parties tried to do flapper dresses and they all butchered them.

    Something nice: Sofia’s body is insaaaaane.

    Reply
  4. Kitten says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:27 am

    “She’s usually busting out of some mermaid dress, so it’s nice to see her in something different.”

    Kaiser you just described her dress exactly. It’s literally another version of the same thing she always wears–which is fine, but let’s not pretend she got out of her comfort zone.
    I will say this: her hair is the stuff of dreams. I think it’s real too which is a rarity in Hwood.

    Reply
  5. Pedro45 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Is there evidence that Rupert adores Jerry? I’m going to need to see some receipts.

    Reply
  6. Megan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Was Jerry Hall poor? I really don’t see any other reason …

    Reply
    • Juliet- says:
      February 28, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Tbh she is not as rich as people would imagine. She made a lot of money as a model back in the late 70s/early 80s but her career slowed down when Mick Jagger came along. As everyone knows, he is famously stingy so she didn’t take a fortune with their divorce. Her lifestyle was probably too expensive for her wallet and he does seem to like her a lot, so why not? Don’t they say it’s better to be an old man’s darling than a young man’s slave? :)

      Reply
      • Ankhel says:
        February 28, 2017 at 11:09 am

        Wasn’t it Mick who tricked Jerry into thinking they were married? Only the ceremony wasn’t binding? A bunch of kids and no settlement was what she got in the end, I think.

      • TheOtherSam says:
        February 28, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        @ankhel she got a lump sum settlement for several million it just wasn’t what she asked for or what she would have received had they been legally wed all those years. Bastard Mick.

        He also kept half their house in Richmond UK, where she continued to live and raise the kids. The original deal was for her to move out when their youngest left home or she re-married, but Murdoch “twisted” Jagger’s arm somehow (wonder how lol) and got him to sell his share back to them last year after their wedding.

  7. T.Fanty says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

    The effort it takes to stretch a leg outside of a high slit always looks makes said pokey-outey leg look so strained and unnatural. How does anybody find this sexy?

    Reply
  8. Ankhel says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Sophia Vergara looks great here – and I love how she looks with straight hair too.

    Reply
  9. Jayna says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I think Katy looks great.

    Reply
  10. Snazzy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:15 am

    So AA’s pose is ridiculous, but that red is gorgeous.

    Reply
  11. L says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Sofia and Alessandra… just.. wow!

    Reply
  12. smee says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Katy looks like Kate Gosselin with that hair.

    Sophia’s dress is a good departure from her usual strapless look. The color is great on her. And yes, the body is outrageous.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    My favorite look is Sofia’s! And I don’t really understand Katy’s blonde hair. She makes such a beautiful brunette imo.

    Reply
  14. Carmen says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Sofia’s dress — wow!!

    Reply
  15. Blackcat says:
    February 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Top of Katy Perry’s dress looks like it was cobbled together with a Vegas carwash.

    Sophia looks good. Don’t like her hair.

    Reply
  16. TrixC says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Help me, I’m actually finding Orlando Bloom really hot here.

    Reply

