Katy Perry in Gaultier at the VF Oscar party: fantastic or blah?

Here are some photos from Sunday night’s Vanity Fair Oscar party. Tons of people came out for the VF party, so we’re going to devote many posts to Oscar-party fashion posts. Here’s Katy Perry in Jean Paul Gaultier, which I surprisingly do not hate. Usually I find Gaultier rather overworked and silly, but this looks great on her. I’m still not liking the blonde on her though. She shouldn’t necessarily go back to black, but this shade of blonde isn’t working. Also: Orlando Bloom attended this party too, but they didn’t pose together on the carpet.
Sofia Vergara in Michael Kors. This gown has been around for a while – Piper Perabo wore a version of this as her wedding gown, and Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Campbell have worn this dress too. That being said, I like this on Sofia. She’s usually busting out of some mermaid dress, so it’s nice to see her in something different. Her date was her husband Joe Manganiello.
Jon Hamm was there! He looks good.
Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch attended the party. Jerry looks pretty happy. While I’m sure Murdoch is an evil bastard in business and in general, he seems to adore Jerry.
Alessandra Ambrosio in Ralph & Russo. Ugh, she’s so try-hard.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Jon Hamm is unreal. What a remarkably gorgeous man. And such a wonderful actor. It’s a shame his post Mad Men career isn’t as interesting as it should be. He has so much potential.
Katy looks like one of the interchangeable celebutantes from the early ’00s here.
For some reason she is giving me Amy Poehler vibes with that blond hair.
It’s like the whole is less than the sum of the parts. Katy’s makeup people are not good, plus she doesn’t seem to know how to dress herself if it’s not a stage costume. And would women please stop with The Leg! Alright already, you have legs!
I hate that hair color on Katy. I hate the fact that half the women at the Oscars and after parties tried to do flapper dresses and they all butchered them.
Something nice: Sofia’s body is insaaaaane.
Which is weird, because isn’t she a natural blonde? Maybe it’s her makeup or bronzer…
I think her natural hair isn’t that light and a little “dirtier” … I don’t know, but this weird yellow platinum doesn’t go well with her skin’s pink undertones at all, maybe it’s because she has a more cool skin color and and her hair is just yellowish enough to make her look sick. I seriously don’t like it whatever the reason might be
“She’s usually busting out of some mermaid dress, so it’s nice to see her in something different.”
Kaiser you just described her dress exactly. It’s literally another version of the same thing she always wears–which is fine, but let’s not pretend she got out of her comfort zone.
I will say this: her hair is the stuff of dreams. I think it’s real too which is a rarity in Hwood.
Sat next to her at brunch when she was here for her son’s graduation from Emerson. Her hair is spectacular.
Is there evidence that Rupert adores Jerry? I’m going to need to see some receipts.
Love it! Thanks for the laugh.
Was Jerry Hall poor? I really don’t see any other reason …
Tbh she is not as rich as people would imagine. She made a lot of money as a model back in the late 70s/early 80s but her career slowed down when Mick Jagger came along. As everyone knows, he is famously stingy so she didn’t take a fortune with their divorce. Her lifestyle was probably too expensive for her wallet and he does seem to like her a lot, so why not? Don’t they say it’s better to be an old man’s darling than a young man’s slave?
Wasn’t it Mick who tricked Jerry into thinking they were married? Only the ceremony wasn’t binding? A bunch of kids and no settlement was what she got in the end, I think.
@ankhel she got a lump sum settlement for several million it just wasn’t what she asked for or what she would have received had they been legally wed all those years. Bastard Mick.
He also kept half their house in Richmond UK, where she continued to live and raise the kids. The original deal was for her to move out when their youngest left home or she re-married, but Murdoch “twisted” Jagger’s arm somehow (wonder how lol) and got him to sell his share back to them last year after their wedding.
The effort it takes to stretch a leg outside of a high slit always looks makes said pokey-outey leg look so strained and unnatural. How does anybody find this sexy?
Sophia Vergara looks great here – and I love how she looks with straight hair too.
I think Katy looks great.
So AA’s pose is ridiculous, but that red is gorgeous.
Sofia and Alessandra… just.. wow!
Katy looks like Kate Gosselin with that hair.
Sophia’s dress is a good departure from her usual strapless look. The color is great on her. And yes, the body is outrageous.
My favorite look is Sofia’s! And I don’t really understand Katy’s blonde hair. She makes such a beautiful brunette imo.
Sofia’s dress — wow!!
Top of Katy Perry’s dress looks like it was cobbled together with a Vegas carwash.
Sophia looks good. Don’t like her hair.
Help me, I’m actually finding Orlando Bloom really hot here.
