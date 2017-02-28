In Memoriam segment at Oscars incorrectly showed a producer who is alive

In another #Oscars stuff-up, the 'In Memoriam' segment confused Janet Patterson for living Jan Chapman: https://t.co/5geXz1ZzK0 pic.twitter.com/HW149s8yiv — SBSMovies (@SBSMovies) February 27, 2017

Because the Best Picture mix up really was epic in proportion, another glaring gaffe went unnoticed by most until yesterday. During the In Memoriam montage, four-time Oscar nominated Australian costume designer Janet Patterson was memorialized, having passed away in October 2016. Unfortunately, when the time came to honor her, another woman was pictured in her place. Apparently, when putting together the montage, somebody used a photo of Australian film producer Jan Chapman instead of Janet. Poor Jan was devastated not just because she was stunned to see her image being memorialized but also because she and Janet were friends. And, apparently, Jan had anticipated the problem and asked for this to be double checked.

Leading Australian producer, Jan Chapman was “devastated” by another mistake in the Oscars telecast. In addition to the best picture gaffe, during the show’s In Memoriam segment, a photo of a living woman was mistakenly used. Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee (“The Piano,” “Portrait of a Lady,” “Oscar and Lucinda” and “Bright Star”) passed away in October 2015. Her name and occupation were correct in the montage, but the photo used was of Jan Chapman, a still-living Australian film producer. Check out the erroneous image above.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman told Variety by email. “I am alive and well and an active producer.” Chapman is one of Australia’s best-known producers with credits including “Lantana,” “Holy Smoke,” and “The Last Days of Chez Nous.” She was married to director Philip Noyce in the 1970s. To confuse matters further, Patterson and Chapman worked together on “The Piano.”

[From Variety]

I can’t imagine what was going through Jan’s mind as she prepared herself for Janet’s name to appear only to be shocked to see herself on screen. For the record, here is a photo of the actual Janet Patterson and Jan:

#JanetPatterson, the tall brunette beauty shown here in the middle, is the accomplished costume designer who passed away in 2016 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7JzKPngsHE — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) February 27, 2017

Apparently Jan’s photo comes up in photo agency searches for Janet, which must be why Jan thought to press Janet’s agency to check any photo being used. You can see a more recent photo of Janet here, in which she and Jan do share a passing resemblance. There, of course, is little justification for this when the Academy was warned about the issue ahead of time. And it is downright shameful that the Academy has yet to issue an apology. I get that they are up to their elbows in fallout over robbing Moonlight from their moment but this was supposed to be honoring a noted Academy member’s life.

Of course, the In Memoriam always cause some controversy because of whom they choose to omit. Many are noting the absences of Garry Shandling, Florence Henderson, Robert Vaughn, Doris Roberts and Alexis Arquette.